24 Of The Most Awesome Things That Disney Employees Have Ever Done

by

When business owners go to Disneyland, they probably end up headhunting all of the employees out there. That’s how dedicated and professional they are. Spotting a guy with a Deadmau5 shirt? Of course, Minnie Mouse will react. Meeting a guide dog? Pluto certainly won’t miss a chance to pet it. Working as a real-life Disney character requires both dedication and a sense of humor!

“There’s a lot that goes into creating a positive workplace culture that inspires your employees to provide incredible customer service,” Bruce Jones, Disney Institute’s Senior Director said. “But there has to be an essential foundation on which all service decisions can be developed – a common purpose. Disney’s key to creating magical guest interactions and amazing stories for them stems from our Cast Members’ understanding of our company’s common purpose, which we describe this way – ‘We create happiness by providing the best in entertainment for people of all ages everywhere.'”

Scroll down to witness Disney employees doing just that – from heartwarming words to random acts of kindness, these good people know how to make Disneyland the most magical place.

#1

24 Of The Most Awesome Things That Disney Employees Have Ever Done

Image source: qguardian

#2

24 Of The Most Awesome Things That Disney Employees Have Ever Done

Image source: AngelaTsoukalas

#3

24 Of The Most Awesome Things That Disney Employees Have Ever Done

Image source: leliocakes

#4

24 Of The Most Awesome Things That Disney Employees Have Ever Done

Image source: MaLaCoiD

#5

24 Of The Most Awesome Things That Disney Employees Have Ever Done

Image source: deadlydisney

#6

24 Of The Most Awesome Things That Disney Employees Have Ever Done

Image source: KyleEdwards

#7

24 Of The Most Awesome Things That Disney Employees Have Ever Done

Image source: heidbyhes

#8

24 Of The Most Awesome Things That Disney Employees Have Ever Done

Image source: laurathedoggiediva

#9

24 Of The Most Awesome Things That Disney Employees Have Ever Done

Image source: blahhitsisaac

#10

24 Of The Most Awesome Things That Disney Employees Have Ever Done

Image source: psychologicalX

#11

24 Of The Most Awesome Things That Disney Employees Have Ever Done

Image source: hrhoover

#12

24 Of The Most Awesome Things That Disney Employees Have Ever Done

Image source: Math_Nerd_

#13

24 Of The Most Awesome Things That Disney Employees Have Ever Done

Image source: ikimaru

#14

24 Of The Most Awesome Things That Disney Employees Have Ever Done

Image source: UncleNad

#15

24 Of The Most Awesome Things That Disney Employees Have Ever Done

Image source: mrmoura

#16

24 Of The Most Awesome Things That Disney Employees Have Ever Done

Image source: theyellowbrickroad

#17

24 Of The Most Awesome Things That Disney Employees Have Ever Done

Image source: warmhedgehugs

#18

24 Of The Most Awesome Things That Disney Employees Have Ever Done

Image source: powerfulweak

#19

24 Of The Most Awesome Things That Disney Employees Have Ever Done

Image source: ihefkin

#20

24 Of The Most Awesome Things That Disney Employees Have Ever Done

Image source: Disneyland

#21

24 Of The Most Awesome Things That Disney Employees Have Ever Done

Image source: zebragirl1313

#22

24 Of The Most Awesome Things That Disney Employees Have Ever Done

Image source: japthony

#23

24 Of The Most Awesome Things That Disney Employees Have Ever Done

Image source: angggram

#24

24 Of The Most Awesome Things That Disney Employees Have Ever Done

Image source: spicy-vagina-tacos

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
29 Embarrassing Moments People Didn’t Realize Who They’re Talking To And Made A Fool Out Of Themselves
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know about BET’s “Finding Justice”
3 min read
Apr, 15, 2019
Hey Pandas, Show A Pic Of You As A Cartoon (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Revenge Episode 10
Revenge Episode 10 Recap: Refocusing on the Plan in “Loyalty”
3 min read
Dec, 7, 2011
Meet The Women Taking Over the Show “Lethal Weapon”
3 min read
Jan, 26, 2019
Great White Shark vs. An Even Greater White Shark
3 min read
Apr, 8, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.