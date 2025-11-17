Hey Pandas, What’s One Thing You Think Should Be Normalized? (Closed)

Pretty self-explanatory I think. I would like to know your opinions.
#1
I think one thing that should be de-normalized is comments like ‘oh you lost to a girl’ and ‘you throw like a girl’. So I think we either stop that or normalize making fun of people for being beaten by a boy etc.
#2
Mental health awareness and being able to get help without parents
#3
Tolerance of everyone no matter how different they might be
#4
more menstruation awareness
no more stigmatization of menstruation either, like people shouldn’t be bullied about it or have to worry about being bullied about it. it also shouldn’t be taboo either
#5
clothing not being gendered. and lgbtq couples in public
#6
i was just watching “The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo. Ep9” and Scooby just pulled a box of Scooby Snacks out of his ‘pocket’??? What’s up with that? Scooby’s got pockets but women get fashion fake ones?
#7
Remaining childless
#8
Quiet. It feels strange to me that I seem to be in a small minority that thinks peace and quiet should be the default.
I don’t know why it’s normal to have concrete and glass echo chamber restaurants, or to have music played everywhere, all the time. I don’t know why someone would spend ten minutes blasting their sidewalk with a filthy gas engine you can hear in a 500’ radius when you can spend just a few more minutes calmly sweeping. Or why people make their cars and motorcycles louder on purpose. Well, I do know that one, and the only proper response to it is, “Grow the **** up!”
Can we just take a moment and hear the world around us instead of constantly drowning it out?
#9
Telling your friends you love them
#10
Supporting teachers so they can actually focus on teaching, rather than making teachers wear 5 other hats and taking away from valuable time inside and outside the class.
#11
Not answering your cell phone / not responding to texts right away.
#12
Idk about other places but I guess having a subject called GMRC in schools?
Let me explain. GMRC stands for Good Manners and Right Conduct it’s a subject in school that was taught to me in school from when I was kindergartner up until 6th grade.
It pretty much focuses having and strengening a kids own self-respect early on.
It’s pretty much a subject about respect is given where respect it due, knowing the place and time for everything, disciple, selfcontrol of ones thoughts and actions, and lastly action one does can have consequences.
It can help at times, helped me get a backbone and not back down. Became quite outspoken though that got me into trouble a couple of times.
So I can be your greatest friend or the nicest jerk you’ll ever meet.
#13
Any line not perpendicular to another line could be normalized i guess.
#14
Accessibility
#15
How many millions are in a billion. ….
#16
Foley Busker Bands.. street soundtracks
Follow Us