106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

When you think of crocheting, what’s the first image that comes to your mind, Pandas? Is it an old lady with a hook and some yarn in her hands, making a doily? That’s a pretty stereotypical view of crocheters, and quite an outdated one. For instance, Pinterest search analytics show that the biggest share of users (44%) looking for crochet inspiration are between 25 and 34.
And crocheting isn’t just about doilies and granny squares — there’s plenty of cool stuff crocheters make nowadays that you probably wouldn’t find in any shop. From incredible plushies, wedding dresses, and beautifully detailed mosaic projects to simple accessories and whimsical decor pieces — you’ll see all kinds of stuff in this list that Bored Panda has prepared for you from the always-inspiringr/Crochet community!
More info: Reddit
#1 Custom Cat Couch For Lum
Image source: yobacams
#2 Cute Little Summer Purses For My Nieces
Image source: Deirdre_Rose
#3 I’m Back With Another Coworker Gift!
Image source: blaquehartz
#4 Granny Fit
Image source: 37465choosing
#5 >150 Hours And 5lbs Of Yarn
Image source: Brigsby00
#6 My Finest Work Yet!
Image source: january_jane
#7 Strawberry Dreams
Image source: MUFASASCROCS
#8 One Of My Favorite Makes!!!
Image source: Saturntaty
#9 I Made Baskets For Mother’s Day
Image source: Balticsparrow
#10 I Finished My Curtain!
Image source: Aurorainthesky
#11 Unhinged? Yes. Perfect? Absolutely
Image source: salemsknots
#12 What I’ve Spent The Last 9 Months On
Image source: br3adst1c
#13 Slowly Making My Room More Whimsical ★
Image source: opossum_apologist
#14 My Husband’s 3rd Crochet Project 🧶💛✨
Image source: Alarmed_Repeat_781
#15 Concerning Habits Blanket
Image source: Fuckmakingausername
#16 Happy First Birthday To My Little One!
Image source: StinkbugShepherd
#17 Finally Done! Please Enjoy With Me My Beautiful Hibiscus Blouse
Image source: Ixaification
#18 She’s Done! And I Love Her
Image source: Jescophoto89
#19 Popcorn Bucket Throw
Image source: TheDeafNarcoleptic
#20 Finished My First Mosaic Crochet Blanket!
Image source: daysistic
#21 Crocheted This Dress For My 30th Birthday!🥰✨
Image source: Aibe96
#22 After 10 Months Of Dedication, I Finally Finished! I Confess I Was Hesitant To Post It, Since I’m Not A Professional, But I Feel I Achieved A Good Result
Image source: TheresaZoe
#23 I Made The Asymmetrical Top By Laura Cepeda
Image source: Spiritual_Bugs
#24 I Crocheted A 100cm+ Jellycat-Inspired Dragon
Image source: Legitimate_Till3190
#25 Monarch Butterfly Cardigan
Image source: shmerek522
#26 Finally Finished The Baby Blanket I Started Last March
Image source: ExactlyImpractical
#27 Crochet Princess Bubblegum 3.0!
Image source: PrincessVictory1
#28 I Crocheted My Wedding Dress
Image source: daniteaches
#29 Grand Lace Tablecloth – One False Start And 10 Months Later
Image source: cyanidejoy
#30 Asked My Friend’s Mum To Crochet The Cardigan In The First And Second Photo. She Then Ended Up Surprising Me With A Second Cardigan, A Massive Blanket And Reversible Blanket For My Sweet Doggo!
Image source: Affectionate-Tea-975
#31 Cosmic Llama With Embroidered Stars. I Think The Rest Of The Herd Might Be Jealous Of Him
Image source: FaeByMoonlight
#32 Finished Just In Time For Spring 🌷
Image source: tiffanyisnotmyname
#33 Made Myself A Patchwork Pullover
Image source: lentilandstitch
#34 My Crochet Bouquet From My Civil Marriage Ceremony Last Weekend 💖💐💍
Image source: Nomalom26
#35 Scrap Skirt But I Wasn’t Paying Attention To My Increases
Image source: lordblungle
#36 I Just Started Getting Into Crochet And It’s Making Me Happier. This Bag Is The Second Thing I Made!
Image source: Nightflowerrrrr
#37 Second Go At Mosaic Crochet
Image source: peace0831
#38 Big Worm! Cat Approved ₍^. .^₎⟆
Image source: hotairballoonpirate
#39 Cherry Pez Pillow
Image source: entrecrochet
#40 I Dyed A Finished Product And I Am So Happy
Image source: Appropriate-Code-724
#41 Project Hail Mary Cardigan ✨
Image source: sfqomhz
#42 Made Myself A Headband For Summer😍
Image source: sashascrafts
#43 Some Native New Zealand Birds I Was Asked To Make For A Local Primary School!
Image source: TheKnottyDruid
#44 I Wanted To Make A Fuzzy Red Panda Plushie, And I Did, He Just Ended Up Way Bigger Than I Expected! This Guy Is Almost 3 Feet From Nose To Tail!
Image source: QuantumCrochet
#45 I Made A Giant Octopus For A Friend 🐙
Image source: Got-Lgt
#46 What A Difference .25 Of A Mm Makes
Image source: imnotgayisellpropane
#47 Angler Fish 🤣🧶
Image source: justobservin20
#48 Star Medical Sweater
Image source: West_Dot1982
#49 I Added Some Crochet Leaves And Vines To My Knit Top
Image source: Lil_Beez
#50 Im In Love
Image source: michellertunstall
#51 Who Is She? 🌿🍄🎵
Image source: betterbutterbattle
#52 Here’s My Long Awaited Project
Image source: Cautious-Half-2431
#53 Succulent Pillows !
Image source: xOrmeli
#54 Finally Finished The Baby Blanket.. She’s 2 Now 🙃
Image source: nejjifernoelle
#55 My Husband Is My Favorite Model
Image source: Crapple_Jacks
#56 Finished My Entry For My County Fair – My Louise Belcher Cardigan
Image source: vietnamesebbg
#57 Chocolate Brown & Ivory White Camisoles I Crocheted
Image source: Maleficent_Lobster77
#58 Finished A Baby Blanket, My Most Challenging Yet!
Image source: rach11
#59 My Fiance Is Obsessed With Pinecones And Plushies, But Nobody Sells A Pinecone Plush Big Enough To Cuddle, So I Had To Learn Crochet
Image source: BaconGristle
#60 Home Stretch! :)
Image source: Avyeon
#61 My Crochet Blankets Are In A Gallery!
Image source: sevendollarrainbow
#62 My Mom Sent Me A Picture Of Where She Put The Doily I Made Her For Mother’s Day 🤗
Image source: mashooshka
#63 Tiny Hammock Be Upon Ye!
Image source: Littlegreensurly
#64 I Made A Crocheted Dancing Outfit And I’m So Proud!
Image source: BestestMooncalf
#65 Finally Finished This For My SIL!
Image source: Comfortable_Wish_930
#66 Very Hungry Caterpillar
Image source: kaitdubs
#67 Big Mushroom Hat 🍄
Image source: GeilerArts
#68 Mosaic Jumper!! (Unfortunately, It Is Now Too Hot To Wear 😭)
Image source: magic7877
#69 I Finally Have 5 Minutes To Show Off Everything I Managed To Make For My Newborn Before She Arrived
Image source: aLouminumfalcon
#70 I Was A Crochet Mermaid For The Day!
Image source: ofboatsandbees
#71 I Crocheted Basquiat’s ‘Bird On Money’
Image source: neimnei
#72 Weighted Blanket Is Done! Right On Time For Pride Month 🌈
Image source: Limosa
#73 My Work vs. AI
Image source: BlackbirdPattern
#74 I Got A New Gift From My Aunt!!
Image source: Lady-Chi
#75 People Are Afraid A Lil Bit Of Whimsy And That’s A Shame
Image source: hlnhr
#76 This Is Not A Good Set To Buy
Image source: guessdragon
#77 I Finished My Very First Wearable And I’m So Proud Of It
Image source: Rude_Sweetheart
#78 Tiny Doctoral Regalia
Image source: kaijutegu
#79 My Crocheted Wedding Bouquet 💐
Image source: Ginger_Neko
#80 My Mom’s Bowl Of Worry Worms
Image source: isthisausersname
#81 Fruit Mentos Pillow
Image source: entrecrochet
#82 When You Can’t Read A Vintage Pattern, You Improv It
Image source: Logical_Art_8946
#83 Slightly Obsessed With Filet Crochet Latley
Image source: newhomenewme
#84 Husband’s Back At It Again!
Image source: Crapple_Jacks
#85 I’m Going To Meet Tom Kenny Tomorrow So I Crocheted This Sweater For The Occasion!
Image source: star_stuff92
#86 I Freehanded My First Dress!
Image source: ControlAvailable8319
#87 You Wouldn’t Steal A Sweater
Image source: entrecrochet
#88 Meet Terry
Image source: RashHD
#89 My First Time Adding Crochet To Clothing! Maybe I’ll Actually Wear This Dress Now :)
Image source: ThowRA_FloorGremlin
#90 My Graduation Stole
Image source: Sapphoinastripclub
#91 Jinx Cosplay With Fishbones Purse
Image source: Blitzos_Bitch
#92 Temperature Snake
Image source: essnhills
#93 I Finished
Image source: Mewpasaurus
#94 Made A Lily Bag
Image source: jennie_blackgulabi
#95 I’m So Proud Of This One!! 🩵
Image source: Ney_artworks
#96 Finished At 4 Am! I Am So Thrilled With This Blanket!
Image source: CatfromLongIsland
#97 Bead Stitch Sweater On The Model Hubby
Image source: Crapple_Jacks
#98 I Crocheted A Tomatote! (Tote Tomato Bag)
Image source: gizgizgizgizgizgiz
#99 Pill Bug For My Nephew 🫶🏼
Image source: Repulsive-Tart6687
#100 I Made This
Image source: mormonenomore2
#101 A Little Bag To Carry Around My Gay Agenda 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️
Image source: thisisbrit
#102 She’s Gorgeous
Image source: Smooth_Compote5665
#103 My Rooster Won So Many Ribbons!
Image source: SnailLordSupreme
#104 My First Doily And Latest Doily
Image source: LittleBee42
#105 My Lady Crochets And Hoops Them, Then I Hang Them–This Is Our Doily Wall So Far
Image source: Yeeslander
#106 Guys Look At My Spiderman Crochet🕸
Image source: sheqermami
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