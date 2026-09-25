106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

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When you think of crocheting, what’s the first image that comes to your mind, Pandas? Is it an old lady with a hook and some yarn in her hands, making a doily? That’s a pretty stereotypical view of crocheters, and quite an outdated one. For instance, Pinterest search analytics show that the biggest share of users (44%) looking for crochet inspiration are between 25 and 34.

And crocheting isn’t just about doilies and granny squares — there’s plenty of cool stuff crocheters make nowadays that you probably wouldn’t find in any shop. From incredible plushies, wedding dresses, and beautifully detailed mosaic projects to simple accessories and whimsical decor pieces — you’ll see all kinds of stuff in this list that Bored Panda has prepared for you from the always-inspiringr/Crochet community!

More info: Reddit

#1 Custom Cat Couch For Lum

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: yobacams

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

#2 Cute Little Summer Purses For My Nieces

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: Deirdre_Rose

#3 I’m Back With Another Coworker Gift!

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: blaquehartz

#4 Granny Fit

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: 37465choosing

#5 >150 Hours And 5lbs Of Yarn

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: Brigsby00

#6 My Finest Work Yet!

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: january_jane

#7 Strawberry Dreams

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: MUFASASCROCS

#8 One Of My Favorite Makes!!!

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: Saturntaty

#9 I Made Baskets For Mother’s Day

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: Balticsparrow

#10 I Finished My Curtain!

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: Aurorainthesky

#11 Unhinged? Yes. Perfect? Absolutely

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: salemsknots

#12 What I’ve Spent The Last 9 Months On

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: br3adst1c

#13 Slowly Making My Room More Whimsical ★

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: opossum_apologist

#14 My Husband’s 3rd Crochet Project 🧶💛✨

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: Alarmed_Repeat_781

#15 Concerning Habits Blanket

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: Fuckmakingausername

#16 Happy First Birthday To My Little One!

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: StinkbugShepherd

#17 Finally Done! Please Enjoy With Me My Beautiful Hibiscus Blouse

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: Ixaification

#18 She’s Done! And I Love Her

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: Jescophoto89

#19 Popcorn Bucket Throw

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: TheDeafNarcoleptic

#20 Finished My First Mosaic Crochet Blanket!

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: daysistic

#21 Crocheted This Dress For My 30th Birthday!🥰✨

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: Aibe96

#22 After 10 Months Of Dedication, I Finally Finished! I Confess I Was Hesitant To Post It, Since I’m Not A Professional, But I Feel I Achieved A Good Result

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: TheresaZoe

#23 I Made The Asymmetrical Top By Laura Cepeda

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: Spiritual_Bugs

#24 I Crocheted A 100cm+ Jellycat-Inspired Dragon

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: Legitimate_Till3190

#25 Monarch Butterfly Cardigan

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: shmerek522

#26 Finally Finished The Baby Blanket I Started Last March

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: ExactlyImpractical

#27 Crochet Princess Bubblegum 3.0!

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: PrincessVictory1

#28 I Crocheted My Wedding Dress

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: daniteaches

#29 Grand Lace Tablecloth – One False Start And 10 Months Later

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: cyanidejoy

#30 Asked My Friend’s Mum To Crochet The Cardigan In The First And Second Photo. She Then Ended Up Surprising Me With A Second Cardigan, A Massive Blanket And Reversible Blanket For My Sweet Doggo!

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: Affectionate-Tea-975

#31 Cosmic Llama With Embroidered Stars. I Think The Rest Of The Herd Might Be Jealous Of Him

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: FaeByMoonlight

#32 Finished Just In Time For Spring 🌷

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: tiffanyisnotmyname

#33 Made Myself A Patchwork Pullover

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: lentilandstitch

#34 My Crochet Bouquet From My Civil Marriage Ceremony Last Weekend 💖💐💍

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: Nomalom26

#35 Scrap Skirt But I Wasn’t Paying Attention To My Increases

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: lordblungle

#36 I Just Started Getting Into Crochet And It’s Making Me Happier. This Bag Is The Second Thing I Made!

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: Nightflowerrrrr

#37 Second Go At Mosaic Crochet

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: peace0831

#38 Big Worm! Cat Approved ₍^. .^₎⟆

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: hotairballoonpirate

#39 Cherry Pez Pillow

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: entrecrochet

#40 I Dyed A Finished Product And I Am So Happy

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: Appropriate-Code-724

#41 Project Hail Mary Cardigan ✨

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: sfqomhz

#42 Made Myself A Headband For Summer😍

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: sashascrafts

#43 Some Native New Zealand Birds I Was Asked To Make For A Local Primary School!

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: TheKnottyDruid

#44 I Wanted To Make A Fuzzy Red Panda Plushie, And I Did, He Just Ended Up Way Bigger Than I Expected! This Guy Is Almost 3 Feet From Nose To Tail!

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: QuantumCrochet

#45 I Made A Giant Octopus For A Friend 🐙

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: Got-Lgt

#46 What A Difference .25 Of A Mm Makes

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: imnotgayisellpropane

#47 Angler Fish 🤣🧶

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: justobservin20

#48 Star Medical Sweater

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: West_Dot1982

#49 I Added Some Crochet Leaves And Vines To My Knit Top

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: Lil_Beez

#50 Im In Love

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: michellertunstall

#51 Who Is She? 🌿🍄🎵

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: betterbutterbattle

#52 Here’s My Long Awaited Project

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: Cautious-Half-2431

#53 Succulent Pillows !

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: xOrmeli

#54 Finally Finished The Baby Blanket.. She’s 2 Now 🙃

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: nejjifernoelle

#55 My Husband Is My Favorite Model

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: Crapple_Jacks

#56 Finished My Entry For My County Fair – My Louise Belcher Cardigan

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: vietnamesebbg

#57 Chocolate Brown & Ivory White Camisoles I Crocheted

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: Maleficent_Lobster77

#58 Finished A Baby Blanket, My Most Challenging Yet!

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: rach11

#59 My Fiance Is Obsessed With Pinecones And Plushies, But Nobody Sells A Pinecone Plush Big Enough To Cuddle, So I Had To Learn Crochet

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: BaconGristle

#60 Home Stretch! :)

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: Avyeon

#61 My Crochet Blankets Are In A Gallery!

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: sevendollarrainbow

#62 My Mom Sent Me A Picture Of Where She Put The Doily I Made Her For Mother’s Day 🤗

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: mashooshka

#63 Tiny Hammock Be Upon Ye!

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: Littlegreensurly

#64 I Made A Crocheted Dancing Outfit And I’m So Proud!

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: BestestMooncalf

#65 Finally Finished This For My SIL!

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: Comfortable_Wish_930

#66 Very Hungry Caterpillar

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: kaitdubs

#67 Big Mushroom Hat 🍄

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: GeilerArts

#68 Mosaic Jumper!! (Unfortunately, It Is Now Too Hot To Wear 😭)

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: magic7877

#69 I Finally Have 5 Minutes To Show Off Everything I Managed To Make For My Newborn Before She Arrived

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: aLouminumfalcon

#70 I Was A Crochet Mermaid For The Day!

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: ofboatsandbees

#71 I Crocheted Basquiat’s ‘Bird On Money’

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: neimnei

#72 Weighted Blanket Is Done! Right On Time For Pride Month 🌈

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: Limosa

#73 My Work vs. AI

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: BlackbirdPattern

#74 I Got A New Gift From My Aunt!!

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: Lady-Chi

#75 People Are Afraid A Lil Bit Of Whimsy And That’s A Shame

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: hlnhr

#76 This Is Not A Good Set To Buy

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: guessdragon

#77 I Finished My Very First Wearable And I’m So Proud Of It

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: Rude_Sweetheart

#78 Tiny Doctoral Regalia

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: kaijutegu

#79 My Crocheted Wedding Bouquet 💐

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: Ginger_Neko

#80 My Mom’s Bowl Of Worry Worms

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: isthisausersname

#81 Fruit Mentos Pillow

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: entrecrochet

#82 When You Can’t Read A Vintage Pattern, You Improv It

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: Logical_Art_8946

#83 Slightly Obsessed With Filet Crochet Latley

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: newhomenewme

#84 Husband’s Back At It Again!

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: Crapple_Jacks

#85 I’m Going To Meet Tom Kenny Tomorrow So I Crocheted This Sweater For The Occasion!

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: star_stuff92

#86 I Freehanded My First Dress!

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: ControlAvailable8319

#87 You Wouldn’t Steal A Sweater

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: entrecrochet

#88 Meet Terry

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: RashHD

#89 My First Time Adding Crochet To Clothing! Maybe I’ll Actually Wear This Dress Now :)

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: ThowRA_FloorGremlin

#90 My Graduation Stole

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: Sapphoinastripclub

#91 Jinx Cosplay With Fishbones Purse

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: Blitzos_Bitch

#92 Temperature Snake

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: essnhills

#93 I Finished

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: Mewpasaurus

#94 Made A Lily Bag

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: jennie_blackgulabi

#95 I’m So Proud Of This One!! 🩵

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: Ney_artworks

#96 Finished At 4 Am! I Am So Thrilled With This Blanket!

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: CatfromLongIsland

#97 Bead Stitch Sweater On The Model Hubby

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: Crapple_Jacks

#98 I Crocheted A Tomatote! (Tote Tomato Bag)

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: gizgizgizgizgizgiz

#99 Pill Bug For My Nephew 🫶🏼

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: Repulsive-Tart6687

#100 I Made This

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: mormonenomore2

#101 A Little Bag To Carry Around My Gay Agenda 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: thisisbrit

#102 She’s Gorgeous

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: Smooth_Compote5665

#103 My Rooster Won So Many Ribbons!

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: SnailLordSupreme

#104 My First Doily And Latest Doily

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: LittleBee42

#105 My Lady Crochets And Hoops Them, Then I Hang Them–This Is Our Doily Wall So Far

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: Yeeslander

#106 Guys Look At My Spiderman Crochet🕸

106 Talented Crocheters Who Took A Simple Ball Of Yarn And Turned It Into Something Amazing (New Pics)

Image source: sheqermami

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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