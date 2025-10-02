96 People Who Mastered The Art Of Crocheting Shared Their Latest Projects (New Pics)

by

There are tons of incredibly creative hobbyists out there who make us jealous of their skills… but in the best possible way! When you see how talented, creative, and hardworking they are, you can’t help but admire them and their craft. And it’s beyond inspiring.

We’re showcasing some of the finest and freshest designs, as shared by crochet enthusiasts on this popular online group. Scroll down to look through some of their coolest and most brilliant designs. But be careful, you may start y(e)arning to pick up crochet as a new hobby.

#1 Complete After 7 Months Of Work

Image source: Aeonsummoner

#2 My Crochet Aquarium!!!

Image source: Massive-Designer4676

#3 Miniature Dragonfruit

Image source: kyphose

#4 9,000 Stitches Done And 10,891 Left. Please Send Words Of Encouragement 🙏

Image source: fairyprincest

#5 Just A Lil Guy Enjoying The Daisies

Image source: PanOctopus

#6 The Most Beautiful Pattern Ever

Image source: dasischenname

#7 My Parasol Took A Ribbon At The State Fair!

Image source: Rachel1578

#8 Snapdragons I’ve Been Working On Lately

Image source: Top-Fennel-9151

#9 Mushroom Musician

Image source: Jennifires

#10 I Made The Iron Giant

Image source: CeeThuhn

#11 Miniature Granny Bag

Image source: linwe_luinwe

#12 As A Geologist, I Felt It Was My Responsibility To Prepare My New Niece For An Interest In Paleontology

Image source: skaletons

#13 My 12 Year Old Requested A Crocheted Jar Of Pickles, For A Friend’s Birthday. I Did My Best!

Image source: ashleighbuck

#14 My Leftover Yarn Blanket. I Was Inspired By A Quilt I Saw On Pintrest

Image source: Glass_Orange8352

#15 Sea Life Friends Blanket For My Daughter

Image source: CallilyCodes

#16 I Crocheted Portraits Of My Fur Babies 💗

Image source: heyhayhayayy

#17 Hope You’re Hungry! We’ve Got Amigurumi Breakfast! 😋

Image source: CrochetCafe

#18 Made Some Hippos As Party Favors For My Daughter’s Birthday. I Laughed When I Saw How My Husband Had Arranged Them 😂

Image source: carlybroccoli

#19 Cat Scarf

Image source: yeagerjfb

#20 Made A Crochet Cat Nest, Approved By The Boss 🐱🧶🤣

Image source: Ancient-Complaint131

#21 My First Fair Entry

Image source: Ilestfouceromain

#22 Coming Here To Show Off

Image source: irisdement-ed

#23 My New Mosaic Crochet Sweater!

Image source: handmadekaty

#24 Tire Cover

Image source: Material-Sort-2772

#25 Freehanded This Bad Boy 🗡️🩸

Image source: cottagecoredracula

#26 I Went A Little Overboard For My First Nephew…

Image source: HowdeeHeather

#27 71,492 Stitches

Image source: WormDentist

#28 Posting My Grandma’s Unique Piece!

Image source: WerewolfAggressive91

#29 After Losing My Crochet Groove I Decided To Make Something Utterly Useless And Flamboyant And Unapologetically Ridiculous. I Present My Magnificant Cloak!

Image source: HereToAdult

#30 Birthday Gift For My Sister

Image source: BoraBlueDogMom

#31 I Won The Best Sister Award From My Brother For His Birthday Present. I Think A Red Border Would Have Completed It, But I Didn’t Have Time❤️ This Is My First Blanket And I’m So Proud. All Hdc And I Made My Pattern On Stitch Fiddle

Image source: fermentationqueen

#32 Hexagon Cardigan (Halloween Dahlia Freaky Nightmare)

Image source: tokenkinesis

#33 Persian Tiles

Image source: LightVDark_1749

#34 Crocheted Tartan Kilt: I Won A Men In Kilts Competition!

Image source: MaxsMenagerie

#35 Wednesday/Enid Cardigan!

Image source: bleepblob462

#36 I’m Seeing Doechii At A Festival Soon So I Decided To Make A Top To Wear, I’m Not Going To Lie I’m So Pleased With How It’s Turning Out

Image source: djungelskog22

#37 I Finished My Pink Pearl Dress!

Image source: Adventurous_Pay2628

#38 My First Crochet Tapestry

Image source: No_Masterpiece_6783

#39 My Filet Crochet Project!

Image source: olivia1333333

#40 Giant Crochet Extinguisher

Image source: entrecrochet

#41 Just Finished This Blue Sweater, It’s So Cute !

Image source: pedrogaseoso10

#42 Finally Finished This After Over A Year Of Working On And Off!

Image source: esmeuk

#43 Making My Halloween Costume This Year!

Image source: piratedreads

#44 I Did It!!

Image source: Professional-Show439

#45 I Made A Crochet Display At My Public Library

Image source: Born_Tax_8864

#46 Crochet Lemon Tree As A Wedding Gift

Image source: madlenovic

#47 My Friend Taught Me To Crochet 2 Months Ago And Today I Finished My First Jumper Without A Pattern :)

Image source: caro_kelley

#48 Sunflower Granny Square Wall Hanging

Image source: snufflycat

#49 How Do You Spell Love?

Image source: iwantthedee

#50 I Made A Little Owl With Hairclips For Talons

Image source: smollov

#51 Birthday Present For My Best Friend In Her Tribe’s Colors ♥️

Image source: Competitive_Hat_201

#52 I’m Donating Flying Squirrels To The Picu In Honor Of My Son On What Would Be His 1st Birthday On January 6, 2026. I Plan To Package Them In Cardboard Critter Carriers With ‘Pet Adoption Certificates’ That The Kids Can Fill Out. Anything Else I Could Put In The Carrier For The Kids?

Image source: thatprettykitty

#53 I’ve Never Been More Proud Of My Work!

Image source: xxalexatronxx

#54 Ganesha From Lace Weight Yarn

Image source: alana_r_dray

#55 Just Finished!

Image source: Spiritual_Ant_1010

#56 I Free Handed This And I’m So Proud Of It 🥹

Image source: varolussal

#57 Finished Blocking This Skirt Today 😊

Image source: _creature_feature

#58 Waffle Stitch Scrap Blanket

Image source: kay_lizzy

#59 Rubber Duckie Baby Blanket

Image source: Tipntot

#60 My Grandma Gifted Me These For My New Apartment

Image source: WerewolfAggressive91

#61 After One Full Frogging, The Second Attempt Was A Success!

Image source: HBICharles

#62 Pooof And My Yarn Is Gone!

Image source: ThrowRAImaginaryGURL

#63 I Crocheted (And Knitted) My Wedding Dress :)

Image source: Lakritzschnegge

#64 My Eeveelution Cushions Are Complete!

Image source: tikytikymickey

#65 I Cannot Handle The Cuteness

Image source: hellerbu

#66 Made This Shawl For My Boyfriend’s Mother

Image source: RicePlusCat

#67 Halloween Sugar Cookie Jumper 🎃

Image source: rainbowfreckles_

#68 Nerve Cell Crochet For A Science Ca

Image source: TrashGirl2929

#69 All Of The Play Food I’ve Crocheted For My Toddler

Image source: staycomego

#70 I Posted About Finding Crochet Patterns At The Library A While Back And Here’s The Result Of My Discovery 🧡

Image source: skadoosh1117

#71 My First Cardigan

Image source: Tupperware-Party621

#72 Just Mailed This Off To Enter Into The State Fair!

Image source: stalkerofthedead

#73 Omg, I Am Finally Done! Yarn Size 30 Tablecloth

Image source: oilpainters

#74 I Made This Crochet Cardigan

Image source: Difficult-Leather-93

#75 I Made Some Little Crochet Dioramas For Autumn/Halloween!

Image source: CharliArty

#76 My First Crochet Garment – It Is, Of Course, A Granny Hexagon Cardigan

Image source: yttrium39

#77 Finished A Top For My Dil

Image source: Particular-Wait-4577

#78 My First Finished Crochet Garment (After 2 Years Of Compulsive Crochet, I Finally Decided To Follow A Pattern 😅)

Image source: Visible-Surround-411

#79 Crocheted Flowers

Image source: loopnloom3

#80 Guys, I Might Have A Problem

Image source: kbroad20

#81 4 Months Of Making All Of The Pieces For My Blanket And I Hate It

Image source: Royal-Serve5481

#82 Will Forever Be Obsessed With My One Trick Pony – The Chevron Blanket

Image source: Erinosaurus

#83 My Goal Was To Make 160 Fruits. After Six Months, I Did It!

Image source: EvalynHTX

#84 Finished My Blanket Of Disappointment!

I took apart all of my FO that I was unhappy with. This blanket was several hats, two Christmas stockings and a few starts of sweaters. I also used a ton of impulse purchase yarn that I had no clue what I could do with.

Image source: azobenzene

#85 Finished A Summer Top Before The End Of Summer 😱

Image source: dashboarddiva

#86 Renn Faire Costumes I Made Me And My Partner 🧚🏾‍♀️🧶🍄💜

Image source: justobservin20

#87 My First Completed Project :)

Image source: frustratedartstudent

#88 Marching Sweaters💓

Image source: ComfortableFluffy416

#89 I Crocheted The Chuppah For Our Wedding + 95 Wedding Favors I

Image source: frenchfrydiet

#90 I Made A Market Bag That Folds Into A Pumpkin 🎃✨

Image source: Ansitru

#91 I Designed An Made A Shirt For My Boyfriend!

Image source: AdiosTinyToast

#92 Finished Perhaps The Cutest And Softest Amigurumi I’ve Ever Made

Image source: kek_rn

#93 First Wearable I Made For Myself

Image source: Behunie

#94 Made A Gift For My Daughter’s Speech Therapist

Image source: Nicky-noo

#95 30th Birthday Present To Myself!!!!

Image source: leahleahleah27

#96 I Finished Making This Star Cardigan!!!

Image source: starrr_fyre

