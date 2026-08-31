113 Amazing Crafts That Prove People Can Go Above And Beyond

The world would be a dull and boring place indeed without art, design, and hobbies to pass the time. Luckily for all of us, there are tons of incredibly talented and hard-working creatives out there. And many of them want to inspire everyone else to follow in their footsteps.
Here at Bored Panda, we have collected our favorite crafty works and projects from all over the internet, and we hope they inspire you to pick up a new hobby (or two!). Scroll down to check out the most impressive designs and to motivate your inner artist to wake up. We’ve already picked out our favorites! Have you?
#1 Happy Halloween! Finished My Papercraft Creation For Halloween Just On Time
Image source: YumeDesign
#2 This Octopus Candle Holder That My Sister Hand Made At Her Pottery Shop
Image source: Ginger_Snaps_Back
#3 My Final Wool Felt Piece Of 2025
Ending 2025 with this joyful, love-filled piece.
This is Milo, a sweet golden shaded boy, just one year old!
I created this 20 cm full-body figurine, using a short-fiber rooting technique across the entire body.
The most challenging part was capturing his soft gradient coat colors, and the whole process took about three months to complete.
Wishing everyone and their beloved pet families health, luck, and happiness in 2026.
Image source: Disastrous-Mode7930
Starting a new hobby is equal parts exciting and terrifying, at least for us. On the one hand, you envision all of this amazing potential and the cool things you’ll soon be able to craft. On the other hand, the harsh reality is that learning any new skill requires constantly learning from your mistakes.
So, even before you begin, you have to accept the fact that your initial motivation will eventually fade and that you’ll need to view failure as an opportunity to improve rather than an excuse to give up. In other words, ideally, you want to embrace a growth mindset, not a fixed one. That’s easier said than done, however.
No matter what, you’ll need both patience and discipline—and lots of them.
#4 “Forest Floor” Rug I Made
Image source: Smallbutalsomedium
#5 My Mom’s New Masterpiece! She Made A Unisex Tie With A Green Alien
Image source: SashaShelest
#6 A Diorama I Made. Is This Fine?
Image source: Cardiff1979
If you have a fixed mindset, you tend to believe that people’s abilities and traits are, well, fixed. You think they can’t be changed. You also likely believe that success is tied to talent and intelligence, and that effort doesn’t really matter.
On the other end of the scale is a growth mindset. If you have this mindset, you understand that effort over time leads to results. The idea is that, realistically, persistence allows anyone to improve their abilities and talents.
So, for instance, if you have a growth mindset, you know that you can become smarter or more skilled at a specific creative task if you focus on improving these things.
#7 I’ve Recently Been Making 3D Stained Glass Pieces. Here’s My Milk Box Lamp!
Image source: OdysseeGlass
#8 Make My Friend’s Pup With Sand In A Bottle
Image source: LifeNo3875
#9 I Was Told By A Man That It’s Sad My Maternal Instincts Were Redirected To My Cat Instead Of A Real Baby. So, I Made This Painting! “Her Mother’s Eyes”, 11×14”, Oil On Panel
Image source: tinytinatuna2
With a growth mindset, you understand that you only ever ‘fail’ if you stop trying. What’s more, you embrace the fact that real growth happens through overcoming challenges, which can often be uncomfortable.
That being said, you are not delusional enough to think that you’ll become a world-renowned creative genius overnight. Sure, miracles happen, and honest-to-god geniuses do exist, but they are extremely rare. For the rest of us ordinary mortals, hard (and smart) work is the way to go.
A fixed mindset, on the other hand, revolves around looking for excuses. You’re less willing to try new things, step outside your comfort zone, or put yourself out there because you don’t want to fail. You don’t want to do anything new or risky because you have to struggle.
#10 I Handcraft Tiny Beaded Frogs That Are Both Keychains And Miniature Coin Purses And I Can’t Stop Making Them 🐸
Image source: kaeruhoshi
#11 I Hand-Stitched Some “Motivational” Sign
Image source: rebordacao
#12 Frog With A Pearl Earring
Image source: WeekMurky7775
How quickly you develop a new habit—for example, introducing learning and practicing a new hobby or skill into your daily routine—depends on the behavior’s complexity.
We learn simpler behaviors quicker. More complex behaviors take longer to become automatic. But broadly speaking, it takes the average person around 2 months to form a new habit.
In brief, you want to practice your new skill as regularly as you can, in a stable environment, while being aware of your personal strengths and weaknesses.
#13 My Wife Just Started Doing This From Felt, I Really Want To Support Her, What Do You Think?
Image source: platonenko
#14 A Cookie Tin Of Deception
Image source: [deleted]
#15 3D Distorted Tile Rug I Made
Image source: Smallbutalsomedium
You might struggle learning some skills and naturally excel at others, and this is perfectly normal. What helps is that you’re honest with yourself about where you might need more adaptability and effort than your friends or colleagues.
As cheesy as it sounds, discipline and perseverance trump fair-weather motivation. But you have to be willing to be flexible and adapt your strategy instead of hitting your head against a metaphorical wall again and again.
Reach out to craftspeople live or online. Check out new sources for advice and inspiration. Don’t be too proud to ask for help or to try new approaches.
Or, you know, just take a break and recharge: eat some snacks, take a nap, watch some silly cartoons, stop pressuring yourself so much. (Spoiler warning: hobbies are meant to be fun.)
#16 “Brain Like A Sieve”, Made/Shaped From An Old Cheap Sieve
Image source: waximimax
#17 I Made A Glass Octopus Using Lampwork Techniques. So Incredibly Proud Of How The Tiny Suckers Turned Out!
Image source: Ambero_Oasis
#18 I Spent 15 Hours Making Leaves, But I Think It Was Worth It!
Image source: Hickeysplease
Authenticity, creativity, and effort are the name of the game.
One of the wonderful online communities that we’re featuring here today, ‘Crafts,’ has been around since June 2009, and it is currently home to 224k incredibly creative internet users. Every week, the members of the group share 3.4k contributions, whether that’s photos, posts, or comments.
“You are welcome to share anything you have made, from simple beginner works to complex works that are only made possible from years of experience,” the moderators encourage everyone, no matter their skill level, to be active in the group.
#19 The Stained Glass Beehive Bookends I Finished Recently ☺️
Image source: ZetStainedGlass
#20 Made A Beaded Plant
Image source: D8-MIKE69
#21 One Of The Longest Project I’ve Ever Taken On. “Count On Me” Is Made From Steel, Stone, And Glass
Image source: mccallistersculpture
There are certain expectations that come with becoming a member of the ‘Crafts’ group. For one, you are strongly encouraged to be active online. Moreover, the mods explicitly tell everyone to avoid spamming.
For instance, users are gently pressured to leave comments and interact with other members of the group. That being said, they’re discouraged from resharing the same images both in this group and other online communities.
#22 I Made An 18th Century Inspired Corset And Matching Skirt
Image source: Ink_And_Lavender
#23 My First Chainmail Epaulette Piece
Image source: Choralemiles
#24 Just Finished A Resin Lamp For My Friend’s Birthday. She Is A Huge Fan Of Toothless. What Do You Think?
Image source: Tessa_71
Furthermore, ‘Crafts’ members are warned not to try to share photos of mass-produced items while pretending that they have made them. Dropship crafts are banned, as well as anything related to artificial intelligence.
Meanwhile, the entire focus of a post should be on the craft, and not the maker. “The craft should take up most of the image or video you share. Pictures of the person that made the craft or is modeling the craft are still very much appreciated, but they cannot be the main focus.”
#25 Starry Night Mush🍄✨
Image source: GeilerArts
#26 Vintage Inspired Halloween Decor Based On My Cat
Image source: mycatsarebetter
#27 Some Snakes I Made Myself
Image source: Humble_Algae9601
Let us know what you think! Share your perspectives, constructive criticisms, and compliments with all the other Pandas in the comments section at the bottom of this post.
Which of these arts-and-crafts projects impressed you the most, and why?
What creative hobbies do you have, and what’s the coolest thing you’ve recently made? What have you struggled with the most?
Tell us all about everything. And if you have any pics of your projects and works to share, don’t be shy and share them, too!
#28 Finally Finished The Large Totoro Doll Made Out Of Leather
Image source: SnooCheesecakes3985
#29 Finally Finished This Dress!
Image source: JodieFosterchild
#30 I Got Into Making Stained Glass During Quarantine – My Favorite Things To Make Are Corners Like This
Image source: calypsoglassco
#31 I Crocheted My Dog And She’s Not Sure About It
Image source: jazminwindsong
#32 Here Is The Progression Of My Pingu Hoops Through The Years
Image source: kenz024
#33 I Started Embroidery To Process Grief – Here Is A Year Of Healing In French Knots
When I started, I had no plans or grand vision.
I felt I was assigned the inability to be consistent at birth due to my ADHD. This led to me always feeling scared of losing habits, worried I couldn’t maintain a journal or practice a craft enough to become proficient in anything.
When my mom passed away, that all came to a head and I couldn’t maintain my house of cards anymore, even mundane tasks became arduous and the idea of returning to my writing felt absolutely alien. So I took out a box of embroidery supplies I bought myself and hid, legitimately insecure of being noticed having an interest in an art, and I started stitching.
I have not looked back. I also have such unbelievable biceps, I did not expect tying knots to buff away my trauma 💪
Image source: madtheoracle
#34 5 Years Of Experimenting And Practice On My Stop Motion Puppets!
Image source: ilovesheep123
#35 Today Is My 2 Year Chrochet Anniversary! Time To Get Sentimental
Image source: Upstairs_Train_7702
#36 My Progress In Needle Felting
Image source: Uniquewoolgifts
#37 I’ve Found The Photos Of My First Creations And I’d Like To Show You The Difference
Image source: Uniquewoolgifts
#38 Making Progress On This Crochet Project! Now Just Need To Sew In The Ends
Image source: imasassypanda
#39 My Latest Ceramic Project Next To My First One, 2 Years Worth Of Progress
Image source: krogi
#40 5 Years Progress In Making Silver Jewelry
Image source: aztechands
#41 Paper Dahlia In Making Progress
Image source: fornaughtytimes
#42 Picked Up A Stone In The Forest And Gave It A New Life On My Belt
Image source: Status-Smell7419
#43 Tufted Grilled Cheese Wall Art
Image source: GremlynRugs
#44 I Made A Spider Out Of Glass. This Is My Favourite Colour Combination. What Do You Think?
Image source: Figurines_collect
#45 Made These Because I’m So Tired Of AI In Art And Craft Spaces
Image source: Haloclinee
#46 Wanted To Light The Stairs So Kids Could See
I took some $2 pumpkin pail, drilled holes for water (if we ever get rain) to escape, a cheap strand of patio lights and put 2 lights in each pumpkin. I may need to put some rocks in them so they don’t blow over.
It keeps the stairs lite enough so you can see them but still halloween enough. We tried running string light on the railings first but it was still pretty dark.
Image source: Unfair_Shallot_4278
#47 Biblically Accurate Christmas Tree Angel
Image source: ItemMaleficent2219
#48 My First Real Sewing Project – A Floor Couch (And Yes, I’m A Total Beginner!!!)
Image source: AdCultural4499
#49 I Made This Without A Sewing Machine…it Took So Long And My Fingers Hurt But I’m Proud!
Image source: Lauren_Lbs
#50 My 7 Year Old Son Wanted Me To Post His Cardboard Crafts On Reddit, So I Present To You, His Extensive Collection Of Electronics And Their Features!
Image source: VoiceArtPassion
#51 Micromosaic Fish Ring
Image source: disajewelry
#52 Hello Ladies And Gentlemen, It Was Really Time Consuming But I Did It, I Crafted My Own Wedding Dress
Image source: Lady-Chi
#53 A Bengal Cat Needle-Felted Replica I’m Truly Proud Of
Image source: Disastrous-Mode7930
#54 I Am Slowly Teaching Myself Glass Fusing And This Was An Idea I Had Been Sitting On, My Fishbone Spoon Rest!
Image source: EHglazz
#55 The Best Thing I’ve Ever Made, Frogbag
Image source: inoek_x
#56 I Made A Sun Catcher From Glass And Stone Beads And Empty Insulin Vials
Image source: sophie_cmv
#57 Cross-Stitched My 2026 Mood With A Self-Drafted Pattern 🪡
Image source: Ansitru
#58 My First Big Sewing Project! A Purple Denim Suit
Image source: JJike691
#59 My Hand-Painted Food Rocks
Image source: thejuniper
#60 I Started This Before Quarantine And Have Now Spent Over 100 Hours On It, Finally Finished!
Image source: V_MACD
#61 Here’s My Latest Acrylic Painting
Image source: Idontknow649
#62 Finally Done With My Hand Painted “Wallpaper”!
Image source: mothaoffrenchies
#63 Hand Embroidered Bubbles
Image source: hvalur87
#64 Tiny Flowers On Buttons
Image source: slowlivingnotes
#65 My Wife’s Polymer Clay Work. Thoughts?
Image source: Practical-Serve5462
#66 My New Niece Is Going To Have A Bee Themed Room So I Crocheted Her This Blanket ❤️
Image source: jzloves
#67 You All Were So Kind To My Bakery, I Was Excited To Share My Farmers Market Too!
Image source: One-Bar7052
#68 I Made A Jacket With My Doodle Art
Image source: kronksnu
#69 A Leather Bag With Wooden Inserts That I Made
Image source: ComprehensivePart808
#70 Told My Boyfriend I Was Painting Flowers. I Was, In Fact, Painting Shrek
Image source: larahahaha
#71 Lord Of The Rings Messenger Bag I Just Finished!
Image source: Mrhydez
#72 I Made Mini Mushrooms Out Of Polymer Clay
Image source: dim_in_ute
#73 No Coffee Table? No Problem!
Image source: thriftytaurus
#74 I Made This Beaded Heart Pin And Love How It Turned Out! And I Only Stabbed My Thumb 17 Times With The Needle
Image source: SamuelWesting
#75 Spent The Last Month Making This Biblically Accurate Angel Costume! Happy Halloween
Image source: SadCatFriend
#76 I’m Really Pleased With How I’ve Progressed In The Past Year And A Half With My Ceramics! I Love Making Ceramic Animals :)
Image source: everyonelse
#77 My Style Progression Over 5 Months Of Needle Felting
Image source: growup_andblowaway
#78 I Found My First Fox I Needle Felted In 2017
Image source: Uniquewoolgifts
#79 My Neighbor Gave Me Some Feathers From His Parrots So I Made This Wreath 💗
Image source: Arttechni
#80 My Wife Got Really Into Beading Lately And Made A Ton Of Stuff
Image source: JonasBZY
#81 Faux Stained Glass Windows I Made For Library Decorations
Image source: TeenLibrarianVene
#82 Trying To Keep My Kids Busy! Painters Tape + Washable Markers. Looks Like Stained Glass!
Image source: msmysty
#83 Last Year I Made A Box House For My Gals (Cats)…things Escalated Quickly
Image source: weebert
#84 My Partner Made Us An Angel For Our Christmas Tree
Image source: SchoobyMcJazz
#85 Caught Mid-Wink And Turned Into Leather Magic
Image source: Leatherypaw
#86 Stained Glass Hat
Image source: seastainedglass
#87 I Made A Hoodie! :)
Image source: evelynandpeter
#88 My Daughter Wanted To Be A Camera For Halloween
Image source: Objective_Sun_7693
#89 Used A New Medium For Me To Create The Sky. What Do You Think? The Rest Is Made Of Air-Dry Clay
Image source: liskaflower
#90 Can’t Afford A Backsplash So I Painted One!
Image source: zorozara
#91 Finally Finished Homer Descending Into French Knots!
Image source: mand_
#92 Just Finished This Needle Felted Dog 🐾
Image source: TwoFeltedFox
#93 I Made This Hand-Pleated Red Gown
Image source: Dressmakerr
#94 Disco Chicken
Image source: fearlessly-sam
#95 Spent 30+ Hours Crocheting A Rug For My Room!
Image source: stitchin-away
#96 Extremely Happy With My Improvement In Just One Year
Image source: beingOnlyMe
#97 My Ariel. Colored Polymer Clay
Image source: Elena3332005
#98 My Quarantine Project: I Painted A Mandala On An Old, Beat-Up Table
Image source: litha_of_the_summer
#99 I Made A Fry Purse!
Image source: WittyMaintenance3042
#100 I Made This Dumbledore Art Quilt Using Scraps From My Fabric Stash. 48”x64”
Image source: exhaustedoctopus
#101 I Made A Dress I’m Super Proud Of!
Image source: Rebeccaartwork
#102 My Handmade Geode Soaps
Image source: AtticusLamb
#103 Very Proud Of My Stained Glass The Very Hungry Caterpillar
Image source: mewisme700
#104 I Dotted A Rock!
Image source: edgewoods
#105 Hammered Out Of Two Flat Circles – A Silver Puffer Fish Earring
Image source: zzzojka
#106 Turned This Fuzzy Little Guy Into Portrait. Wool Felted Work
Image source: Halseyry
#107 Re-Upholstery Of A Chair Using Used Jeans. Satisfied With Result:)
Image source: guyreddit468
#108 Leaf Carving Art
Image source: Kanat_n
#109 I Made A Marie Antoinette Wig Using Notebook Paper And Sticky Notes!
Image source: mayalcaulfield
#110 Art School Was Too Expensive But I’ve Been Trying Anyway. Hope You Enjoy These Pieces 🥲
Image source: StudioTumazi
#111 Hand Dyed Dress!!
Image source: StillNo8950
#112 Cabbage And Scallions
Image source: Accomplished-Air8889
#113 My Mother Created A Fox Gerdan
Image source: SashaShelest
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