50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

by

While your 2nd grade teacher might have told you to never compare yourself to other kids in your class or to never compare apples to oranges, it’s not to say that comparing is wrong in general. In fact, it’s sometimes necessary or plain interesting. Or both.

We never knew we needed to see these particular comparisons, but we’re better off now that we have contrasted X and Y, or A and B, or [insert one object] and [insert another object].

#1 Reference Photo vs. Colored Pencil Drawing. My Latest Artwork

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: BlueBirdieD

#2 Not Possible To Get A Bigger Boost In Self Confidence

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: WellnessAlbania

#3 Incredible

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: BamaBass

#4 I’ve Been Feeding This Cat Named Feral Gerald. Just Discovered He’s Two Different Cats

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: PoetsSquareCats

#5 First Day Back At School Took Its Toll On This Little Girl

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: mayallrob_

#6 Before And After Of A Backyard I Cleaned Up Today

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: rpgmgta

#7 How My Girlfriend Gets To Sleep vs. How I Get To Sleep With The New Foster Dog

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#8 One Year Ago vs. Now

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: TomPerezzz

#9 The Difference In My Hands Before And After A 130-Pound Weight Loss

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: Long_Procedure3135

#10 Before And After From Chemo. I Was Diagnosed In June

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: PrincessDab

#11 The Size Difference Between Brother And Sister Of The Same Litter

Look how big Malik is compared to his sister. I just don’t know if she’s really small or he’s really big, they’re only a couple of months old too. The size difference is crazy!

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: WorkingFit9261

#12 What My Cat Looks Like Normally vs. What She Looks Like Wet (Smoke Tortie)

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: SheNorth

#13 My Spine Before And After Spinal Fusion

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: MoustacheManLOL

#14 My Husband Has Brown Eyes, I Have Blue. These Are Our Four Children’s Eyes

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: spidermom4

#15 Before And After Saying “Good Boy”

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: tronephotoworks

#16 I’m Holding Him Close To Myself To Show That He Is Indeed Huge

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: YesterdaySeveral9723

#17 Polar Bear vs. Black Bear Comparison

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: fur_the_north

#18 My Teeth, Before And After Braces

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: ItsMehRuby

#19 The Different Reflections From My Glasses

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: EnteEnteLos

#20 One Bench, Two Seasons. February vs. August 2023 In Åndalsnes, Norway

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: musicaldec

#21 Before And After

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: VogueKat

#22 My Local Hospital Has Examples Of When You May Need Urgent Care vs. An ER

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: Striken15

#23 Each Bottle Is The Same Whiskey Matured In The Cask For One Year More Than The Last

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: Mystic_L

#24 Can’t Tell The Difference

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: ImportantAnimalImages

#25 My Mom Found A Lemon From Our Tree That’s Shaped Like A Carrot. Normal Lemon For Comparison

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: cl0utchaser

#26 My Roommate Bought A Patch That Looks Exactly Like Her Cat

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: daxdives

#27 The Difference Between A Phone And A True Camera

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: 420underthehood

#28 This Egg From One Of Our Backyard Chickens That Looks Like Someone Gave It A Popcorn Ceiling Texture

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: x70x

#29 The Difference Between My Brother’s And My Tans

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: YungTinkerbell

#30 Me Looking Like 4 Different People On 4 Valid ID Cards Of Mine

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: funnybalu1

#31 A Chunk Of My Red Hair From When I Was 16 Compared To My Faded With Time Hair Now That I’m 27

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: fiori_

#32 My Grown 2.5-Year-Old Cat Is Still Very Tiny

Here is my cat Bert next to a variety of items to showcase his tininess. He definitely looks bigger upon standing and can actually stretch himself quite long (and looks like a ferret doing it) but he is still the smallest full-grown cat I’ve ever met and was the runt of his litter by a long shot.

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: warmcaprisun

#33 My Corn Came In Both Landscape And Portrait

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: turlian

#34 They Think We Don’t Notice

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: WallStreetSilv

#35 Did Some Work For A Dentist’s Office Yesterday. Very Concerned He Had These In His Office. Full-Sized Pencil For Scale

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: Ezra611

#36 This 2-Inch Banana, Normal-Sized Banana For Scale

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: Agmm-cr

#37 The Health Class In Our High School Has A Moldy Bread Display On The Wall To Show How We Should Wash Our Hands And Phones

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: ChartFrogs

#38 These LEGO Bricks Are The Same Color… Except Under A Blacklight

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: kottabaz

#39 The Shadow From The Sign Has A Different Spelling From The Actual Sign

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: thehippestmanalive

#40 The Difference Between The Stitches In My Eyes From My First And Second Corneal Transplants

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: MOTPeng44, MOTPeng44

#41 One Of The Eggs I Bought This Morning Is Randomly Purple

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: GelatoWing_

#42 My Brother’s Vacation Pic vs. Mine

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: dljennings

#43 Me Jumping Into Jacob’s Well In 2014 vs. Its Current State

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: Movingjesus

#44 Bank Gave Me Three Iterations Of The $100 Bill In A $1,100 Transaction

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: WhitePackaging

#45 Central Park In 1931 vs. 2020

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: itsMoSmith

#46 This Keyboard, Hands For Scale

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: Fatenoir

#47 All Of These Containers Have The Same Volume

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: TurtleBarn

#48 My Socks Turn Half Red Under One Of The Stage Lights

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: GidgetGecko

#49 The Green Bean Size Difference Between The “No Salt Added” Can And A Regular Can

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: butler7

#50 The Transitionary Period Of “Shrinkflation” Is Particularly Awkward When Getting Screwed Over Is So Obvious. Same Price Of Course

50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: SpeedyNips

#51 The Way My Father In Law Pulled Painters Tape (Left) vs. Me (Right)

#52 My New Iron Supplement Has Ten Fewer Tablets

#53 The Size Difference Between Countries Of My Jacket

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
23 Innovative Skyscraper Designs That Were Selected As The Winners And Honorable Mentions Of The 2022 eVolo Magazine Skyscraper Competition
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
50 Hilarious Memes Neurodivergents Should Find Relatable
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Do You Think Makes A Person Good?
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
People Share What Happened To The Smartest Kid In Their Class (30 Answers)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
“What Is A Fact About The Human Body That Not Many People Know About?” (50 Answers)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, How Do You Make Your Rice?
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.