50 Of The Most Interesting Comparison Pics That Might Give You A Fresh New Perspective On Things (New Pics)

While your 2nd grade teacher might have told you to never compare yourself to other kids in your class or to never compare apples to oranges, it’s not to say that comparing is wrong in general. In fact, it’s sometimes necessary or plain interesting. Or both.
We never knew we needed to see these particular comparisons, but we’re better off now that we have contrasted X and Y, or A and B, or [insert one object] and [insert another object].
#1 Reference Photo vs. Colored Pencil Drawing. My Latest Artwork
Image source: BlueBirdieD
#2 Not Possible To Get A Bigger Boost In Self Confidence
Image source: WellnessAlbania
#3 Incredible
Image source: BamaBass
#4 I’ve Been Feeding This Cat Named Feral Gerald. Just Discovered He’s Two Different Cats
Image source: PoetsSquareCats
#5 First Day Back At School Took Its Toll On This Little Girl
Image source: mayallrob_
#6 Before And After Of A Backyard I Cleaned Up Today
Image source: rpgmgta
#7 How My Girlfriend Gets To Sleep vs. How I Get To Sleep With The New Foster Dog
Image source: reddit.com
#8 One Year Ago vs. Now
Image source: TomPerezzz
#9 The Difference In My Hands Before And After A 130-Pound Weight Loss
Image source: Long_Procedure3135
#10 Before And After From Chemo. I Was Diagnosed In June
Image source: PrincessDab
#11 The Size Difference Between Brother And Sister Of The Same Litter
Look how big Malik is compared to his sister. I just don’t know if she’s really small or he’s really big, they’re only a couple of months old too. The size difference is crazy!
Image source: WorkingFit9261
#12 What My Cat Looks Like Normally vs. What She Looks Like Wet (Smoke Tortie)
Image source: SheNorth
#13 My Spine Before And After Spinal Fusion
Image source: MoustacheManLOL
#14 My Husband Has Brown Eyes, I Have Blue. These Are Our Four Children’s Eyes
Image source: spidermom4
#15 Before And After Saying “Good Boy”
Image source: tronephotoworks
#16 I’m Holding Him Close To Myself To Show That He Is Indeed Huge
Image source: YesterdaySeveral9723
#17 Polar Bear vs. Black Bear Comparison
Image source: fur_the_north
#18 My Teeth, Before And After Braces
Image source: ItsMehRuby
#19 The Different Reflections From My Glasses
Image source: EnteEnteLos
#20 One Bench, Two Seasons. February vs. August 2023 In Åndalsnes, Norway
Image source: musicaldec
#21 Before And After
Image source: VogueKat
#22 My Local Hospital Has Examples Of When You May Need Urgent Care vs. An ER
Image source: Striken15
#23 Each Bottle Is The Same Whiskey Matured In The Cask For One Year More Than The Last
Image source: Mystic_L
#24 Can’t Tell The Difference
Image source: ImportantAnimalImages
#25 My Mom Found A Lemon From Our Tree That’s Shaped Like A Carrot. Normal Lemon For Comparison
Image source: cl0utchaser
#26 My Roommate Bought A Patch That Looks Exactly Like Her Cat
Image source: daxdives
#27 The Difference Between A Phone And A True Camera
Image source: 420underthehood
#28 This Egg From One Of Our Backyard Chickens That Looks Like Someone Gave It A Popcorn Ceiling Texture
Image source: x70x
#29 The Difference Between My Brother’s And My Tans
Image source: YungTinkerbell
#30 Me Looking Like 4 Different People On 4 Valid ID Cards Of Mine
Image source: funnybalu1
#31 A Chunk Of My Red Hair From When I Was 16 Compared To My Faded With Time Hair Now That I’m 27
Image source: fiori_
#32 My Grown 2.5-Year-Old Cat Is Still Very Tiny
Here is my cat Bert next to a variety of items to showcase his tininess. He definitely looks bigger upon standing and can actually stretch himself quite long (and looks like a ferret doing it) but he is still the smallest full-grown cat I’ve ever met and was the runt of his litter by a long shot.
Image source: warmcaprisun
#33 My Corn Came In Both Landscape And Portrait
Image source: turlian
#34 They Think We Don’t Notice
Image source: WallStreetSilv
#35 Did Some Work For A Dentist’s Office Yesterday. Very Concerned He Had These In His Office. Full-Sized Pencil For Scale
Image source: Ezra611
#36 This 2-Inch Banana, Normal-Sized Banana For Scale
Image source: Agmm-cr
#37 The Health Class In Our High School Has A Moldy Bread Display On The Wall To Show How We Should Wash Our Hands And Phones
Image source: ChartFrogs
#38 These LEGO Bricks Are The Same Color… Except Under A Blacklight
Image source: kottabaz
#39 The Shadow From The Sign Has A Different Spelling From The Actual Sign
Image source: thehippestmanalive
#40 The Difference Between The Stitches In My Eyes From My First And Second Corneal Transplants
Image source: MOTPeng44, MOTPeng44
#41 One Of The Eggs I Bought This Morning Is Randomly Purple
Image source: GelatoWing_
#42 My Brother’s Vacation Pic vs. Mine
Image source: dljennings
#43 Me Jumping Into Jacob’s Well In 2014 vs. Its Current State
Image source: Movingjesus
#44 Bank Gave Me Three Iterations Of The $100 Bill In A $1,100 Transaction
Image source: WhitePackaging
#45 Central Park In 1931 vs. 2020
Image source: itsMoSmith
#46 This Keyboard, Hands For Scale
Image source: Fatenoir
#47 All Of These Containers Have The Same Volume
Image source: TurtleBarn
#48 My Socks Turn Half Red Under One Of The Stage Lights
Image source: GidgetGecko
#49 The Green Bean Size Difference Between The “No Salt Added” Can And A Regular Can
Image source: butler7
#50 The Transitionary Period Of “Shrinkflation” Is Particularly Awkward When Getting Screwed Over Is So Obvious. Same Price Of Course
Image source: SpeedyNips
#51 The Way My Father In Law Pulled Painters Tape (Left) vs. Me (Right)
#52 My New Iron Supplement Has Ten Fewer Tablets
#53 The Size Difference Between Countries Of My Jacket
