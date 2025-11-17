50 Times Ads Were So Clever, They Deserved A Place On The Internet

If you pause for a moment and take in your environment, chances are you’ll notice the ocean of logos, slogans, and visuals all battling for your attention. In all the clutter, many people might feel like they are becoming ad-blind, but every once in a while, a very clever marketing team will put together something creative enough to cut through the noise.
We’ve collected a series of interesting, cool, and downright brilliant advertisements from around the world, so scroll through and upvote your personal favorites. Be sure to write your thoughts below and share your favorite marketing strategies in the comments section.
#1 Very Direct Ads From The City Of Toronto Against Littering
Image source: the_ravenant
#2 Effective Advertising
Image source: Sugarkrill
#3 Best Pet Adoption Ad Ever
Image source: adultstilllearning
#4 Really Great Minimalist Billboard Ad
Image source: ibmwatsonson
#5 Italian Pasta Brand Advertisement In Honor Of Simpsons’ 30th Season
Image source: Zioropa
#6 This “Seatbelts Save Lives” Campaign
Image source: harschil
#7 Organ Donation Ad
Image source: recoveringgayfish
#8 Bus Stop Bench Ad. These People Know How To Advertise
Image source: Henryrollinsjr
#9 Child Safety Awareness Ad
Image source: Brone9
#10 Advertisement, You Are Doing It Right
Image source: reddit.com
#11 An Advertisement For Keloptic.com – A French Website That Sells Glasses
Image source: Gaget
#12 Great Advertising For A Bar
Image source: meekoiscool
#13 The Best Tampon Ad I’ve Ever Seen
Image source: SplatterFrogs
#14 Creative Advertising For Copenhagen Zoo
Image source: bertie4prez
#15 This Ad Is Just Beautiful
Image source: csiramokus
#16 This Coffee Advertisement
Image source: likelyculprit
#17 LEGO Advertisement
Image source: squid50s
#18 Surfrider Foundation Sushi Ad
Image source: MultiFunctionBot
#19 Local Advertising Done Right
Image source: DrossRottenzank
#20 About Autism
Image source: AdWorldMasters
#21 Alzheimer Awareness Ad
Image source: Brone9
#22 Utah Ski Resort Gets A 1-Star Review From A Guy In Los Angeles Because The Mountain Was Too Difficult. They Used The Review To Advertise
Image source: rightcoastguy
#23 I Would Hesitate Before Jumping On Board
Image source: PaperkutRob
#24 If He Can’t Fix It, No Juan Can
Image source: deall008
#25 You Know The Weather Is Bad Where You Live, When Advertisers Have To Be This Clever
Image source: benjaminmin
#26 The Kind Of Advertisement Which Works For Me
Image source: mighelo
#27 The Picture Of The Japanese Movie Advertisement Is Printed On Two Sides Of The Newspaper, So The Full Picture Could Be Seen Under Light
Image source: TCLP
#28 This Beer Ad
Image source: boredpanda.com
#29 Forensic Science Ad
Image source: jvilanova99
#30 Points If You Can Relate?
Image source: darnoux13
#31 Honest Advertising
Image source: SharkRancher
#32 Erdal Shoe Polish Ad
Image source: hi7en
#33 Los Tacos Ad In Norway
Image source: broseph_johnson
#34 My Wife Asked Me To Make Some Ads For Our Garage Sale On Facebook. I Think I Found The Perfect Hook
Image source: tweak06
#35 This Ad For The British Shoe Maker Clarks
Image source: ViddyDoodah
#36 Found This Ad For Pressure Washing
Image source: raspberryrae410
#37 Sugar-Free Chupa Chup Lollipop Ad
Image source: DrDreidel82
#38 Advertisement For Light Dog Food
Image source: HRH_Maddie
#39 To Advertise Beer From A Van
Image source: Duck_has_no_beaks
#40 Creative Baggage Carousel Advertisement
Image source: The_Master_of_LOLZ
#41 Gods Of Marketing
Image source: lilitbroyan
#42 These Ads By IKEA Recreating Living Rooms From “The Simpsons”, “Stranger Things” And “Friends”
Image source: wetthing
#43 New Marmite Billboard Ad, UK
Image source: Ellis_Pulsar
#44 Haha, Good Advertising KFC
Image source: cantosp
#45 IKEA Reminding Us The Importance Of Sleep
Image source: RED_WHITE_BLUE_1776
#46 How Mercedes Benz Advertised Their Strong Headlights
Image source: Bomber_Sam
#47 This Inflatable Lock Advertisement On A Storage Building
Image source: camilleb22601
#48 Great Ad Placement
Image source: nthensome
#49 The Photoshop Artist For This Digital Ad For Toothpaste Needs A Raise
Image source: LetsFindSomeTalent
#50 A+ Advertisement
Image source: trancedellic
#51 A Neat Ad For A Ski Company
#52 For People Who Want To Lose Weight And Stay In Shape – [880×638]
Image source: AdWorldMasters
