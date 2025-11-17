50 Times Ads Were So Clever, They Deserved A Place On The Internet

If you pause for a moment and take in your environment, chances are you’ll notice the ocean of logos, slogans, and visuals all battling for your attention. In all the clutter, many people might feel like they are becoming ad-blind, but every once in a while, a very clever marketing team will put together something creative enough to cut through the noise.

We’ve collected a series of interesting, cool, and downright brilliant advertisements from around the world, so scroll through and upvote your personal favorites. Be sure to write your thoughts below and share your favorite marketing strategies in the comments section. 

#1 Very Direct Ads From The City Of Toronto Against Littering

Image source: the_ravenant

#2 Effective Advertising

Image source: Sugarkrill

#3 Best Pet Adoption Ad Ever

Image source: adultstilllearning

#4 Really Great Minimalist Billboard Ad

Image source: ibmwatsonson

#5 Italian Pasta Brand Advertisement In Honor Of Simpsons’ 30th Season

Image source: Zioropa

#6 This “Seatbelts Save Lives” Campaign

Image source: harschil

#7 Organ Donation Ad

Image source: recoveringgayfish

#8 Bus Stop Bench Ad. These People Know How To Advertise

Image source: Henryrollinsjr

#9 Child Safety Awareness Ad

Image source: Brone9

#10 Advertisement, You Are Doing It Right

Image source: reddit.com

#11 An Advertisement For Keloptic.com – A French Website That Sells Glasses

Image source: Gaget

#12 Great Advertising For A Bar

Image source: meekoiscool

#13 The Best Tampon Ad I’ve Ever Seen

Image source: SplatterFrogs

#14 Creative Advertising For Copenhagen Zoo

Image source: bertie4prez

#15 This Ad Is Just Beautiful

Image source: csiramokus

#16 This Coffee Advertisement

Image source: likelyculprit

#17 LEGO Advertisement

Image source: squid50s

#18 Surfrider Foundation Sushi Ad

Image source: MultiFunctionBot

#19 Local Advertising Done Right

Image source: DrossRottenzank

#20 About Autism

Image source: AdWorldMasters

#21 Alzheimer Awareness Ad

Image source: Brone9

#22 Utah Ski Resort Gets A 1-Star Review From A Guy In Los Angeles Because The Mountain Was Too Difficult. They Used The Review To Advertise

Image source: rightcoastguy

#23 I Would Hesitate Before Jumping On Board

Image source: PaperkutRob

#24 If He Can’t Fix It, No Juan Can

Image source: deall008

#25 You Know The Weather Is Bad Where You Live, When Advertisers Have To Be This Clever

Image source: benjaminmin

#26 The Kind Of Advertisement Which Works For Me

Image source: mighelo

#27 The Picture Of The Japanese Movie Advertisement Is Printed On Two Sides Of The Newspaper, So The Full Picture Could Be Seen Under Light

Image source: TCLP

#28 This Beer Ad

Image source: boredpanda.com

#29 Forensic Science Ad

Image source: jvilanova99

#30 Points If You Can Relate?

Image source: darnoux13

#31 Honest Advertising

Image source: SharkRancher

#32 Erdal Shoe Polish Ad

Image source: hi7en

#33 Los Tacos Ad In Norway

Image source: broseph_johnson

#34 My Wife Asked Me To Make Some Ads For Our Garage Sale On Facebook. I Think I Found The Perfect Hook

Image source: tweak06

#35 This Ad For The British Shoe Maker Clarks

Image source: ViddyDoodah

#36 Found This Ad For Pressure Washing

Image source: raspberryrae410

#37 Sugar-Free Chupa Chup Lollipop Ad

Image source: DrDreidel82

#38 Advertisement For Light Dog Food

Image source: HRH_Maddie

#39 To Advertise Beer From A Van

Image source: Duck_has_no_beaks

#40 Creative Baggage Carousel Advertisement

Image source: The_Master_of_LOLZ

#41 Gods Of Marketing

Image source: lilitbroyan

#42 These Ads By IKEA Recreating Living Rooms From “The Simpsons”, “Stranger Things” And “Friends”

Image source: wetthing

#43 New Marmite Billboard Ad, UK

Image source: Ellis_Pulsar

#44 Haha, Good Advertising KFC

Image source: cantosp

#45 IKEA Reminding Us The Importance Of Sleep

Image source: RED_WHITE_BLUE_1776

#46 How Mercedes Benz Advertised Their Strong Headlights

Image source: Bomber_Sam

#47 This Inflatable Lock Advertisement On A Storage Building

Image source: camilleb22601

#48 Great Ad Placement

Image source: nthensome

#49 The Photoshop Artist For This Digital Ad For Toothpaste Needs A Raise

Image source: LetsFindSomeTalent

#50 A+ Advertisement

Image source: trancedellic

#51 A Neat Ad For A Ski Company

#52 For People Who Want To Lose Weight And Stay In Shape – [880×638]

Image source: AdWorldMasters

