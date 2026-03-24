Alyson Hannigan: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Alyson Hannigan
March 24, 1974
Washington, D.C., US
52 Years Old
Aries
Who Is Alyson Hannigan?
Alyson Lee Hannigan is an American actress and television presenter known for her distinctive comedic timing. She has charmed audiences across both film and television.
Hannigan’s breakout moment arrived with her role as Willow Rosenberg in the supernatural drama series Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Her nuanced portrayal of the teenage witch earned widespread critical acclaim and solidified her place in pop culture.
Early Life and Education
Born in Washington, D.C., Alyson Hannigan spent her early childhood in Atlanta, Georgia, after her parents divorced when she was two years old. She began appearing in commercials at age four, foreshadowing her future in acting.
Hannigan later moved to Hollywood at age 11, attending North Hollywood High School before earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from California State University, Northridge.
Notable Relationships
Alyson Hannigan married actor Alexis Denisof on October 11, 2003, after meeting on the set of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Their enduring partnership has been a staple in Hollywood.
The couple shares two daughters, Satyana Marie Denisof and Keeva Jane Denisof, with whom they co-parent in their Los Angeles home.
Career Highlights
Alyson Hannigan is widely recognized for her memorable roles in successful television series and films. She notably portrayed Willow Rosenberg in the critically acclaimed series Buffy the Vampire Slayer from 1997 to 2003.
Her career expanded with the popular role of Michelle Flaherty in the American Pie film series, starting in 1999, and as Lily Aldrin in the hit sitcom How I Met Your Mother, which ran from 2005 to 2014, earning her two People’s Choice Awards.
Hannigan also hosted the television show Penn & Teller: Fool Us from 2016 to 2023, showcasing her versatile talents beyond acting.
Signature Quote
“I love the shock factors and that Michelle is just OK with every aspect of herself, especially the sexual side.”
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