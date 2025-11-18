18 Non-Candy Treats That’ll Keep You Off The Halloween Blacklist

Boo-yeah, Halloween enthusiasts! It’s that time of year again when little goblins and ghouls come knocking, expecting a sugar rush that’ll last till Christmas. But what if we told you there’s a way to be the coolest house on the block without turning into the neighborhood candy dealer? Prepare to have your mind blown faster than you can say “trick-or-treat”!
We’ve conjured up a spellbinding list of treats that’ll make kids forget all about those fun-sized candy bars. These alternatives are so good, you might find yourself sneaking a few before the trick-or-treaters arrive (we won’t tell if you don’t). Say goodbye to sugar-induced tantrums and hello to being the house that kids will remember long after the jack-o’-lanterns have turned to mush!
#1 Shred The Candy Bowl With These Gnarly Finger Skateboards For Kids
Review: “We’ve added these miniature skateboards to our mystery bags at the store, and they’ve been a big hit with teenagers and kids. I’m pleasantly surprised by the quality of the designs and the exceptional grip they offer.” – ThePlayersHub
Image source: amazon.com, michelle jaimez
#2 Illuminate Spooky Tales With These Finger-Mounted Finger Lights With Halloween Images
Review: “This projected flash light is amazing. Great for kids, honestly any age past putting things in mouth stage. Great favors for classroom or to pass out during trick or treat. We do some candy and some toy options for kids to pick out each year. These are bright and crisp and clear. Easy on and off. The finger rubber band holds in place. Worth the price. Happy to recommend!” – Zombie Lincoln
Image source: amazon.com, Zombie Lincoln
#3 Catch ‘Em All Instead Of Cavities By Handing Out Spooktacular Pokémon Cards
Review: “10 more packs than were included in the 2022 Halloween bags, and a lower price as well. The card selection is well-varied per pack, so you can give these away on Halloween night or buy a bag or two and attempt to collect all of the cards in the set. Either way, the kids get a kick out of them, and they are a nice addition to the 2023 card lineup overall.” – Matt
Image source: amazon.com, Matt
#4 Trade Candy For Creativity With These Ghoulishly Great Halloween Stamps
Review: “I love this item handing them out at halloween in goodie bag” – tiffany ward
Image source: amazon.com
#5 Give Trick-Or-Treaters Their Own Personal Lightsabers With These Cosmic Glow Sticks That’ll Make The Force Strong In Your Neighborhood
Review: “I bought these as non-Candy item to hand out on halloween for kids who wanted a allergy safe option – These did great, you get quite a lot n the one package I ended up having some left over. and there were lots of kids glowing down the street lol” – naluheart
Image source: amazon.com, Sarah
#6 Swap Sugar Highs For Rubber Duck Surprises With These Boo-Tifully Cute Halloween Rubber Ducks
Review: “I bought these to give out on Halloween. The kids loved them. They’re good quality. They’re all really cute and well made.” – Dylan
Image source: amazon.com, SolSmiles
#7 Light Up Halloween Night With These Ooey-Gooey Mini Glow In The Dark Slime Treats
Review: “It’s perfect! No complaints. Great value. Nice size, great amount. Great colors. I have A classroom full of super happy kids that had better not get any on the carpets. Super FUN a great find.” – Brandicakes
Image source: amazon.com, C. B. Wells
#8 Light Up The Night Without The Mess Of Real Pumpkins Using These Nifty Collapsible Jack O Lantern Pumpkin Lights
Review: “I made my kiddos carry these with Trick or Treat. After dark, I could always spot my kids! The light is bright, but not too bright. The pumpkins design is super cute! We got a lot of compliments on our lanterns!” – J. J.
Image source: amazon.com, Bdog0_0
#9 Give Trick-Or-Treaters A Hands-On Treat With These Addictively Fun Mini Pop-Its
Review: “These are great! A fun alternative to candy. I’m already a fan of these pop toys, so when I saw a whole pack of mini ones for Halloween I knew they’d be perfect for little treat bags for the kids. They’re nice ones too. They’re pop well and the colors are vibrant. Great for tick or treat gifts of to add into goodie bags. Also would make great prizes for kids games.” – HDT
Image source: amazon.com, Belle
#10 Uncover Secret Halloween Messages With These Mysterious Invisible Pens With UV Light
Review: “We bought these for Halloween treats- best choice ever!! My 10 year olds class went crazy when they got them. Plus there were a few extra so my 13 year old got a few to share with her friends- and they loved them too.” – Comice Leet
Image source: amazon.com, BJones
#11 Beam Up The Halloween Fun With These Out-Of-This-World Glow In The Dark Alien Figurines
Review: “I hand these out whenever I go to a music festival and people absolutely LOVE receiving then. It’s even better when I’m handing them out at night because then the person I’m giving the alien to can see that it glows in the dark. Tremendous value and a great product” – Carlos
Image source: amazon.com, KAYG
#12 Cuddle Up With Halloween’s Most Controversial Treat In Plush Form With This Sweet Candy Corn Stuffed Animal
Review: “So soft and squishy, came in secure and quickly. Definitely recommend this pal!” – Jac
Image source: amazon.com, christina
#13 Squash Halloween Anxiety With These Squishy Pumpkin Stress Balls That Are Gourd-Geous Fun
Review: “I added these to my trick or treat bin in case someone wanted something different and boy howdy these went fast! I learned these and Reese’s were my knockout hits this year!” – K. Hugo
Image source: amazon.com, Jd7
#14 Sculpt Spooky Creations Instead Of Munching On Sweets With These Colorful Mini Play-Dohs
Review: “I’m very satisfied with the varied package of mini Play-Dohs. There is an assortment of various colors. I plan to pass them out at Halloween as an alternative to candy for kids who would like one.” – Pam
Image source: amazon.com, Shayna A.
#15 Let Kids Become Instant Monsters With These Comfy Foam Halloween Masks That Won’t Mess Up Their Face Paint
Review: “These were a great price and a nice non-candy option for Halloween treat bags.” – Abby K.
Image source: amazon.com, Caley G
#16 Bounce Into Halloween Fun With These Spooktacular Glow In The Dark Halloween Bouncy Balls
Review: “Great little treats for Halloween! They glow in the dark pretty well too! Would buy again! Kids loved them! Would recommend!” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#17 Catapult Halloween Excitement To New Heights With These Bouncy Jumping Spring Launchers Popper Toys
Review: “What a cute and fun toy! Those I tested worked well. I bought these to go in my bags for Halloween trick or treaters this year. I think the kiddos will really like them and I would definitely buy these again!” – Joanie
Image source: amazon.com, KS
#18 Swop Candy For A Handful Of Illuminating Insect Pals With These Charming Glow Critters
Review: “I saw a few people say some negatives about these and saying they were small so I was hesitant to purchase them but I ended up getting two bags and glad I did. I handled them out during Halloween and the kids absolutely loved them. It was a hit. And they are not tiny. They are bigger than I expected actually for bugs. I that they were perfect.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, HollyGreen
