18 Non-Candy Treats That’ll Keep You Off The Halloween Blacklist

by

Boo-yeah, Halloween enthusiasts! It’s that time of year again when little goblins and ghouls come knocking, expecting a sugar rush that’ll last till Christmas. But what if we told you there’s a way to be the coolest house on the block without turning into the neighborhood candy dealer? Prepare to have your mind blown faster than you can say “trick-or-treat”!

We’ve conjured up a spellbinding list of treats that’ll make kids forget all about those fun-sized candy bars. These alternatives are so good, you might find yourself sneaking a few before the trick-or-treaters arrive (we won’t tell if you don’t). Say goodbye to sugar-induced tantrums and hello to being the house that kids will remember long after the jack-o’-lanterns have turned to mush!

#1 Shred The Candy Bowl With These Gnarly Finger Skateboards For Kids

Review: “We’ve added these miniature skateboards to our mystery bags at the store, and they’ve been a big hit with teenagers and kids. I’m pleasantly surprised by the quality of the designs and the exceptional grip they offer.” – ThePlayersHub

18 Non-Candy Treats That&#8217;ll Keep You Off The Halloween Blacklist

Image source: amazon.com, michelle jaimez

#2 Illuminate Spooky Tales With These Finger-Mounted Finger Lights With Halloween Images

Review: “This projected flash light is amazing. Great for kids, honestly any age past putting things in mouth stage. Great favors for classroom or to pass out during trick or treat. We do some candy and some toy options for kids to pick out each year. These are bright and crisp and clear. Easy on and off. The finger rubber band holds in place. Worth the price. Happy to recommend!” – Zombie Lincoln

18 Non-Candy Treats That&#8217;ll Keep You Off The Halloween Blacklist

Image source: amazon.com, Zombie Lincoln

#3 Catch ‘Em All Instead Of Cavities By Handing Out Spooktacular Pokémon Cards

Review: “10 more packs than were included in the 2022 Halloween bags, and a lower price as well. The card selection is well-varied per pack, so you can give these away on Halloween night or buy a bag or two and attempt to collect all of the cards in the set. Either way, the kids get a kick out of them, and they are a nice addition to the 2023 card lineup overall.” – Matt

18 Non-Candy Treats That&#8217;ll Keep You Off The Halloween Blacklist

Image source: amazon.com, Matt

#4 Trade Candy For Creativity With These Ghoulishly Great Halloween Stamps

Review: “I love this item handing them out at halloween in goodie bag” – tiffany ward

18 Non-Candy Treats That&#8217;ll Keep You Off The Halloween Blacklist

Image source: amazon.com

#5 Give Trick-Or-Treaters Their Own Personal Lightsabers With These Cosmic Glow Sticks That’ll Make The Force Strong In Your Neighborhood

Review: “I bought these as non-Candy item to hand out on halloween for kids who wanted a allergy safe option – These did great, you get quite a lot n the one package I ended up having some left over. and there were lots of kids glowing down the street lol” – naluheart

18 Non-Candy Treats That&#8217;ll Keep You Off The Halloween Blacklist

Image source: amazon.com, Sarah

#6 Swap Sugar Highs For Rubber Duck Surprises With These Boo-Tifully Cute Halloween Rubber Ducks

Review: “I bought these to give out on Halloween. The kids loved them. They’re good quality. They’re all really cute and well made.” – Dylan

18 Non-Candy Treats That&#8217;ll Keep You Off The Halloween Blacklist

Image source: amazon.com, SolSmiles

#7 Light Up Halloween Night With These Ooey-Gooey Mini Glow In The Dark Slime Treats

Review: “It’s perfect! No complaints. Great value. Nice size, great amount. Great colors. I have A classroom full of super happy kids that had better not get any on the carpets. Super FUN a great find.” – Brandicakes

18 Non-Candy Treats That&#8217;ll Keep You Off The Halloween Blacklist

Image source: amazon.com, C. B. Wells

#8 Light Up The Night Without The Mess Of Real Pumpkins Using These Nifty Collapsible Jack O Lantern Pumpkin Lights

Review: “I made my kiddos carry these with Trick or Treat. After dark, I could always spot my kids! The light is bright, but not too bright. The pumpkins design is super cute! We got a lot of compliments on our lanterns!” – J. J.

18 Non-Candy Treats That&#8217;ll Keep You Off The Halloween Blacklist

Image source: amazon.com, Bdog0_0

#9 Give Trick-Or-Treaters A Hands-On Treat With These Addictively Fun Mini Pop-Its

Review: “These are great! A fun alternative to candy. I’m already a fan of these pop toys, so when I saw a whole pack of mini ones for Halloween I knew they’d be perfect for little treat bags for the kids. They’re nice ones too. They’re pop well and the colors are vibrant. Great for tick or treat gifts of to add into goodie bags. Also would make great prizes for kids games.” – HDT

18 Non-Candy Treats That&#8217;ll Keep You Off The Halloween Blacklist

Image source: amazon.com, Belle

#10 Uncover Secret Halloween Messages With These Mysterious Invisible Pens With UV Light

Review: “We bought these for Halloween treats- best choice ever!! My 10 year olds class went crazy when they got them. Plus there were a few extra so my 13 year old got a few to share with her friends- and they loved them too.” – Comice Leet

18 Non-Candy Treats That&#8217;ll Keep You Off The Halloween Blacklist

Image source: amazon.com, BJones

#11 Beam Up The Halloween Fun With These Out-Of-This-World Glow In The Dark Alien Figurines

Review: “I hand these out whenever I go to a music festival and people absolutely LOVE receiving then. It’s even better when I’m handing them out at night because then the person I’m giving the alien to can see that it glows in the dark. Tremendous value and a great product” – Carlos

18 Non-Candy Treats That&#8217;ll Keep You Off The Halloween Blacklist

Image source: amazon.com, KAYG

#12 Cuddle Up With Halloween’s Most Controversial Treat In Plush Form With This Sweet Candy Corn Stuffed Animal

Review: “So soft and squishy, came in secure and quickly. Definitely recommend this pal!” – Jac

18 Non-Candy Treats That&#8217;ll Keep You Off The Halloween Blacklist

Image source: amazon.com, christina

#13 Squash Halloween Anxiety With These Squishy Pumpkin Stress Balls That Are Gourd-Geous Fun

Review: “I added these to my trick or treat bin in case someone wanted something different and boy howdy these went fast! I learned these and Reese’s were my knockout hits this year!” – K. Hugo

18 Non-Candy Treats That&#8217;ll Keep You Off The Halloween Blacklist

Image source: amazon.com, Jd7

#14 Sculpt Spooky Creations Instead Of Munching On Sweets With These Colorful Mini Play-Dohs

Review: “I’m very satisfied with the varied package of mini Play-Dohs. There is an assortment of various colors. I plan to pass them out at Halloween as an alternative to candy for kids who would like one.” – Pam

18 Non-Candy Treats That&#8217;ll Keep You Off The Halloween Blacklist

Image source: amazon.com, Shayna A.

#15 Let Kids Become Instant Monsters With These Comfy Foam Halloween Masks That Won’t Mess Up Their Face Paint

Review: “These were a great price and a nice non-candy option for Halloween treat bags.” – Abby K.

18 Non-Candy Treats That&#8217;ll Keep You Off The Halloween Blacklist

Image source: amazon.com, Caley G

#16 Bounce Into Halloween Fun With These Spooktacular Glow In The Dark Halloween Bouncy Balls

Review: “Great little treats for Halloween! They glow in the dark pretty well too! Would buy again! Kids loved them! Would recommend!” – Amazon Customer

18 Non-Candy Treats That&#8217;ll Keep You Off The Halloween Blacklist

Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer

#17 Catapult Halloween Excitement To New Heights With These Bouncy Jumping Spring Launchers Popper Toys

Review: “What a cute and fun toy! Those I tested worked well. I bought these to go in my bags for Halloween trick or treaters this year. I think the kiddos will really like them and I would definitely buy these again!” – Joanie

18 Non-Candy Treats That&#8217;ll Keep You Off The Halloween Blacklist

Image source: amazon.com, KS

#18 Swop Candy For A Handful Of Illuminating Insect Pals With These Charming Glow Critters

Review: “I saw a few people say some negatives about these and saying they were small so I was hesitant to purchase them but I ended up getting two bags and glad I did. I handled them out during Halloween and the kids absolutely loved them. It was a hit. And they are not tiny. They are bigger than I expected actually for bugs. I that they were perfect.” – Amazon Customer

18 Non-Candy Treats That&#8217;ll Keep You Off The Halloween Blacklist

Image source: amazon.com, HollyGreen

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“He Was Being A Baby”: Woman Refuses To Accommodate Dog-Phobic Neighbor, Gets Called Out
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Ballers
Ballers Season 1 Episode 8 Review: “Gaslighting”
3 min read
Aug, 10, 2015
Hey Pandas, Post The Perfect Picture You Took At The Most Random Place (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Below Deck Adventure Season 2: Release Date, Cast and Everything We Know So Far
3 min read
Aug, 22, 2023
Boss Regrets Not Giving New Dad 1 Week Off After He Says He’ll Be Taking 12
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Why Marshall Eriksen is the Best Character from How I Met Your Mother
3 min read
Aug, 22, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.