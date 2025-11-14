I Painted Paintings About The Chanting Of Nature For A Whole Year

All year I painted paintings about the chanting of nature, our mother Earth. And what happened? Why am I continuing to create my natural art? Who am I creating natural paintings for?
My painting is a glorification of the beauty of nature, the mother of the Earth, which we must take care of. Many have forgotten about nature, about caring for it.
Many people experience stress and tension in the conditions of office work, a busy city, and a large flow of information. In many cities every year there are fewer green areas. Besides, cities face many other environmental issues that affect the welfare and livelihoods of millions of people around the world.
Being in nature, or even viewing scenes of nature, reduces anger, fear and stress, and increases pleasant feelings. Exposure to nature not only makes you feel better emotionally, but it also contributes to your physical well-being, reducing blood pressure, heart rate, muscle tension, and the production of stress hormones.
Bright Feelings
Detail
Calm And Serenity
Detail
Inner Silence
Jacaranda
Universe
Rose Dream
Love Tree
Cerrado
Purple Dream
Here are some of my videos
Drawing excercises
