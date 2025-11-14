I Painted Paintings About The Chanting Of Nature For A Whole Year

by

All year I painted paintings about the chanting of nature, our mother Earth. And what happened? Why am I continuing to create my natural art? Who am I creating natural paintings for?

My painting is a glorification of the beauty of nature, the mother of the Earth, which we must take care of. Many have forgotten about nature, about caring for it.

Many people experience stress and tension in the conditions of office work, a busy city, and a large flow of information. In many cities every year there are fewer green areas. Besides, cities face many other environmental issues that affect the welfare and livelihoods of millions of people around the world.

Being in nature, or even viewing scenes of nature, reduces anger, fear and stress, and increases pleasant feelings. Exposure to nature not only makes you feel better emotionally, but it also contributes to your physical well-being, reducing blood pressure, heart rate, muscle tension, and the production of stress hormones.

More info: nataliarumyantseva.com | youtube.com

Bright Feelings

Bright Feelings

Detail

Calm And Serenity

Calm And Serenity

Detail

Detail

Inner Silence

Inner Silence

Jacaranda

Jacaranda

Universe

Universe

Rose Dream

Rose Dream

Love Tree

Love Tree

Cerrado

Cerrado

Purple Dream

Purple Dream

I Painted Paintings About The Chanting Of Nature For A Whole Year

Here are some of my videos

Drawing excercises

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
