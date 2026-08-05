30 Vintage Photos Of Cats That Show Nothing Has Changed In Decades, Collected By This Journalist (New Pics)

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Cats have always had a special place in people’s lives, and old photographs are proof of that. Long before social media, people were capturing their feline companions on camera, creating snapshots that still feel just as charming today. Thanks to Brazilian journalist Paula Leite Moreira and her Instagram page ‘All Vintage Cats,’ these forgotten photos have found a new audience.

By digging through historical archives, vintage magazines, and old family albums, Paula has built a collection that celebrates cats throughout history. From cozy moments at home to unusual portraits and famous cat lovers, her page is full of fascinating glimpses into the past that show one thing hasn’t changed much over the years – our love for cats.

Scroll down to enjoy another selection of charming black-and-white cat photos, and let us know which one stole your heart the most.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

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30 Vintage Photos Of Cats That Show Nothing Has Changed In Decades, Collected By This Journalist (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

30 Vintage Photos Of Cats That Show Nothing Has Changed In Decades, Collected By This Journalist (New Pics)

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30 Vintage Photos Of Cats That Show Nothing Has Changed In Decades, Collected By This Journalist (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

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30 Vintage Photos Of Cats That Show Nothing Has Changed In Decades, Collected By This Journalist (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

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30 Vintage Photos Of Cats That Show Nothing Has Changed In Decades, Collected By This Journalist (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

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30 Vintage Photos Of Cats That Show Nothing Has Changed In Decades, Collected By This Journalist (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

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30 Vintage Photos Of Cats That Show Nothing Has Changed In Decades, Collected By This Journalist (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

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30 Vintage Photos Of Cats That Show Nothing Has Changed In Decades, Collected By This Journalist (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

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30 Vintage Photos Of Cats That Show Nothing Has Changed In Decades, Collected By This Journalist (New Pics)

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30 Vintage Photos Of Cats That Show Nothing Has Changed In Decades, Collected By This Journalist (New Pics)

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30 Vintage Photos Of Cats That Show Nothing Has Changed In Decades, Collected By This Journalist (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

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30 Vintage Photos Of Cats That Show Nothing Has Changed In Decades, Collected By This Journalist (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

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30 Vintage Photos Of Cats That Show Nothing Has Changed In Decades, Collected By This Journalist (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

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30 Vintage Photos Of Cats That Show Nothing Has Changed In Decades, Collected By This Journalist (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

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30 Vintage Photos Of Cats That Show Nothing Has Changed In Decades, Collected By This Journalist (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

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30 Vintage Photos Of Cats That Show Nothing Has Changed In Decades, Collected By This Journalist (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

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30 Vintage Photos Of Cats That Show Nothing Has Changed In Decades, Collected By This Journalist (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

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30 Vintage Photos Of Cats That Show Nothing Has Changed In Decades, Collected By This Journalist (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

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30 Vintage Photos Of Cats That Show Nothing Has Changed In Decades, Collected By This Journalist (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

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30 Vintage Photos Of Cats That Show Nothing Has Changed In Decades, Collected By This Journalist (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

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30 Vintage Photos Of Cats That Show Nothing Has Changed In Decades, Collected By This Journalist (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

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30 Vintage Photos Of Cats That Show Nothing Has Changed In Decades, Collected By This Journalist (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

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30 Vintage Photos Of Cats That Show Nothing Has Changed In Decades, Collected By This Journalist (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

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30 Vintage Photos Of Cats That Show Nothing Has Changed In Decades, Collected By This Journalist (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

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30 Vintage Photos Of Cats That Show Nothing Has Changed In Decades, Collected By This Journalist (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

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30 Vintage Photos Of Cats That Show Nothing Has Changed In Decades, Collected By This Journalist (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

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30 Vintage Photos Of Cats That Show Nothing Has Changed In Decades, Collected By This Journalist (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

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30 Vintage Photos Of Cats That Show Nothing Has Changed In Decades, Collected By This Journalist (New Pics)

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30 Vintage Photos Of Cats That Show Nothing Has Changed In Decades, Collected By This Journalist (New Pics)

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30 Vintage Photos Of Cats That Show Nothing Has Changed In Decades, Collected By This Journalist (New Pics)

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30 Vintage Photos Of Cats That Show Nothing Has Changed In Decades, Collected By This Journalist (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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