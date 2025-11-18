50 Signs That Went So Wrong They Turned Into Comedic Gold (Best Of All Time)

The human brain is truly amazing… We aren’t able to do much when we’re born. But the next thing you know, a little person is saying their first words. Then using full sentences. And later, reading and writing. Think about reading for a minute. We’re basically decoding random markings into meaningful messages. And we get to a point where we can do this fast. And without thinking. Like you might have done just now.

But sometimes we come across something so confusing we need to stop. Go back. And read it again. Until it hopefully starts to make sense. Unfortunately, some things will never make sense. Like a few of the signs posted in the r/dontdeadopeninside online community. It’s a space dedicated to “signs/media that read as nonsense if read normally: from left to right”. It has over 714 thousand members sharing the funniest, most bizarre signs they’ve ever come across. Keep scrolling for a list of our best of all time signs posted by the community, and let us know which ones really left you confused.

#1 Will There Be Blood Or Not!?

Image source: reddit.com

#2 Jesus Scares

Image source: Comet_Dawn

#3 Who Else Is Donating To End Children?

Image source: JoshuaP01

#4 We Buy Men Used 29 And Up

Image source: nowakhm

#5 Don’t Save A Life Be Afraid To Give Blood

Image source: dontdeadopeninside

#6 We Stand With No Standing Ukraine

Image source: jaber-allen

#7 You Don’t Matter. Worry

Image source: ghkddbsgk

#8 Abort Jesus

Image source: purrseids

#9 I’ll Take One Of Each

Image source: hotdogcolors

#10 Never Comeback Give Up Robert

Image source: FabulousGiraffe

#11 7 Surprising Black Ways To Use Beans

Image source: maximum_chungus

#12 Guaranteed Reduced Quality

Image source: Maqwheel

#13 The State Of Washi Wangton

Image source: morecatslesspeople

#14 They Are, In Fact, A Particular Sub-Species Of Rock

Image source: 192747585939

#15 It Doesn’t Look Good Either Way

Image source: baconworld

#16 Say To Sliders Drugs To No Yes

Image source: night_chaser_

#17 Don’t Never Drink And Drive. Drive High

Image source: MrShiftyJack

#18 Wet Men Paint At Work

Image source: KaibaMixi

#19 Took A Wee While To Design This Masterpiece

Image source: cwWalshyy

#20 So I Fart Old Dust

Image source: variousbirds

#21 Screw The Other 7 Coralines

Image source: CommieG

#22 I Hate To Do This To A Fellow Climate Activist But

Image source: _temporarilystairs_

#23 Push Animal For Heat Heat!

Image source: MasterBallsCK

#24 W Fart Free Water

Image source: TrumpilyBumpily

#25 Asia Rden Ensb Vgio Ocko

Image source: acrawf1

#26 Stand Hong With Kong

Image source: pedrojalapa

#27 Nothingnothing Right Inleft In My My Leftright Brainbrain

Image source: jcthefluteman

#28 Smash Immigrants Welcome Racism

Image source: Dbanzai

#29 Doesn’t Sound Like Fun

Image source: Reddituser4678213

#30 When “Don’t Dead Open Inside” Actually Makes Sense No Matter Which Way You Read It

Image source: KarateKid84Fan

#31 No Daniel Craig No

Image source: shrobotic

#32 Always Forgotten. Remembered Never

Image source: Neverknew_whattodo

#33 Enjoy Mouth Popcorn Your Watering

Image source: Katokiku

#34 Left No Turn Right Only Turn

Image source: thatrotteneggsmell

#35 Jesus Christ

Image source: Meeper12346

#36 Cuth Pube

Image source: gothchick99

#37 Please The Beans

Image source: spameggsspamandspam

#38 You If Going Lost You’re Me Together Get Can’t Know Don’t

Image source: 1mnotcrying

#39 Shosple Colupis

Image source: caiia_

#40 Don’t Forget High School Buy A Yearbook

Image source: -rguzgasr-

#41 The Nofarts Joker

Image source: notoriousbigboy

#42 I Am Dond

Image source: bestgrandson

#43 Dip Dip

Image source: JimMorrisonsPetFrog

#44 In Czech: “Sama Doma” Means Home Alone, “Sado Mama”…you Probably Know

Image source: pepaczlol

#45 Eggmnnaeet

Image source: JTUkko

#46 Honk If You My Is Think Truck

Image source: drearycheery

#47 Honk Ha Against Te

Image source: bela_okmyx

#48 Go Citd Wals!

Image source: ijustsailedaway

#49 They Must Have Added The Arrows After Realizing How Steamy It Was Originally

Image source: reddit.com

#50 For The Life Of Me, I Can’t Figure Out What This Says?

Image source: iwantacoolnametoo

