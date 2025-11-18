50 Signs That Went So Wrong They Turned Into Comedic Gold (Best Of All Time)

The human brain is truly amazing… We aren’t able to do much when we’re born. But the next thing you know, a little person is saying their first words. Then using full sentences. And later, reading and writing. Think about reading for a minute. We’re basically decoding random markings into meaningful messages. And we get to a point where we can do this fast. And without thinking. Like you might have done just now.
But sometimes we come across something so confusing we need to stop. Go back. And read it again. Until it hopefully starts to make sense. Unfortunately, some things will never make sense. Like a few of the signs posted in the r/dontdeadopeninside online community. It’s a space dedicated to “signs/media that read as nonsense if read normally: from left to right”. It has over 714 thousand members sharing the funniest, most bizarre signs they’ve ever come across. Keep scrolling for a list of our best of all time signs posted by the community, and let us know which ones really left you confused.
#1 Will There Be Blood Or Not!?
Image source: reddit.com
#2 Jesus Scares
Image source: Comet_Dawn
#3 Who Else Is Donating To End Children?
Image source: JoshuaP01
#4 We Buy Men Used 29 And Up
Image source: nowakhm
#5 Don’t Save A Life Be Afraid To Give Blood
Image source: dontdeadopeninside
#6 We Stand With No Standing Ukraine
Image source: jaber-allen
#7 You Don’t Matter. Worry
Image source: ghkddbsgk
#8 Abort Jesus
Image source: purrseids
#9 I’ll Take One Of Each
Image source: hotdogcolors
#10 Never Comeback Give Up Robert
Image source: FabulousGiraffe
#11 7 Surprising Black Ways To Use Beans
Image source: maximum_chungus
#12 Guaranteed Reduced Quality
Image source: Maqwheel
#13 The State Of Washi Wangton
Image source: morecatslesspeople
#14 They Are, In Fact, A Particular Sub-Species Of Rock
Image source: 192747585939
#15 It Doesn’t Look Good Either Way
Image source: baconworld
#16 Say To Sliders Drugs To No Yes
Image source: night_chaser_
#17 Don’t Never Drink And Drive. Drive High
Image source: MrShiftyJack
#18 Wet Men Paint At Work
Image source: KaibaMixi
#19 Took A Wee While To Design This Masterpiece
Image source: cwWalshyy
#20 So I Fart Old Dust
Image source: variousbirds
#21 Screw The Other 7 Coralines
Image source: CommieG
#22 I Hate To Do This To A Fellow Climate Activist But
Image source: _temporarilystairs_
#23 Push Animal For Heat Heat!
Image source: MasterBallsCK
#24 W Fart Free Water
Image source: TrumpilyBumpily
#25 Asia Rden Ensb Vgio Ocko
Image source: acrawf1
#26 Stand Hong With Kong
Image source: pedrojalapa
#27 Nothingnothing Right Inleft In My My Leftright Brainbrain
Image source: jcthefluteman
#28 Smash Immigrants Welcome Racism
Image source: Dbanzai
#29 Doesn’t Sound Like Fun
Image source: Reddituser4678213
#30 When “Don’t Dead Open Inside” Actually Makes Sense No Matter Which Way You Read It
Image source: KarateKid84Fan
#31 No Daniel Craig No
Image source: shrobotic
#32 Always Forgotten. Remembered Never
Image source: Neverknew_whattodo
#33 Enjoy Mouth Popcorn Your Watering
Image source: Katokiku
#34 Left No Turn Right Only Turn
Image source: thatrotteneggsmell
#35 Jesus Christ
Image source: Meeper12346
#36 Cuth Pube
Image source: gothchick99
#37 Please The Beans
Image source: spameggsspamandspam
#38 You If Going Lost You’re Me Together Get Can’t Know Don’t
Image source: 1mnotcrying
#39 Shosple Colupis
Image source: caiia_
#40 Don’t Forget High School Buy A Yearbook
Image source: -rguzgasr-
#41 The Nofarts Joker
Image source: notoriousbigboy
#42 I Am Dond
Image source: bestgrandson
#43 Dip Dip
Image source: JimMorrisonsPetFrog
#44 In Czech: “Sama Doma” Means Home Alone, “Sado Mama”…you Probably Know
Image source: pepaczlol
#45 Eggmnnaeet
Image source: JTUkko
#46 Honk If You My Is Think Truck
Image source: drearycheery
#47 Honk Ha Against Te
Image source: bela_okmyx
#48 Go Citd Wals!
Image source: ijustsailedaway
#49 They Must Have Added The Arrows After Realizing How Steamy It Was Originally
Image source: reddit.com
#50 For The Life Of Me, I Can’t Figure Out What This Says?
Image source: iwantacoolnametoo
