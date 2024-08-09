Alison Sweeney Returns to Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives fans, get ready for a delightful surprise! Alison Sweeney, who last played the scheming Sami Brady in 2022, is making a much-anticipated comeback to the beloved daytime drama. Known for her manipulative and determined character, Sami Brady has been a cornerstone of the show for decades. Sweeney’s return promises to bring fresh excitement and intrigue to Salem, reigniting storylines and rekindling old rivalries.
Alison Sweeney expressed her enthusiasm about reprising her iconic role, telling Entertainment Weekly that she is “excited to be back in Salem for a few days.” Although the exact number of episodes she will appear in is still unclear, fans are eagerly anticipating her return. This news comes as a breath of fresh air for longtime viewers who have missed the dynamic and often controversial presence of Sami Brady. Her reappearance is expected to add significant drama and complexity to the current story arcs.
A Thrilling Return to Salem
Alison Sweeney first portrayed Sami Brady in 1993 and remained on the show until 2014. Over the years, she has made several returns, each time leaving a significant impact on the storyline. Her character, the daughter of Deidre Hall’s Marlena Evans, is infamous for being manipulative and doing whatever it takes to get what she wants.
Sweeney’s upcoming appearance is set to air in 2025, as reported by TV Insider. “I was thrilled to be invited to return,” she told the outlet. “I love playing Sami and I am always happy for the chance to come back.” This return marks another chapter in Sami Brady’s tumultuous journey in Salem, promising unexpected twists and turns.
An Unexpected Storyline
Sweeney hinted at an “unexpected” storyline for her character this time around. “I have to tell you, of all the ideas,” Sweeney told TV Insider, “I was pretty shocked.” This tease has left fans speculating about what surprises are in store for Sami Brady. Her last appearance in 2022 ended dramatically, leaving the door open for new developments.
The show’s representatives have not disclosed specific details about her storyline, adding to the anticipation. Sweeney’s return is likely to stir up old rivalries and create new drama, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.
Balancing Roles in Days and Hallmark
In addition to her role on Days of Our Lives, Alison Sweeney is known for her work in Hallmark movies. Her next Hallmark film, A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery, is set to debut on October 4, 2024. She stars alongside Victor Webster, a former Days co-star, bringing another layer of nostalgia and excitement for fans.
Sweeney’s ability to juggle multiple roles showcases her versatility as an actress. Her dedication to her craft is evident in her willingness to return to Days of Our Lives despite a busy schedule. “We always have to figure out scheduling and such, but if at all possible, I’m so glad to make it happen,” she shared.
Fan Reactions and Future Expectations
Fans of Days of Our Lives are eagerly awaiting Alison Sweeney’s return. Social media has been buzzing with excitement since the announcement, with many expressing their joy and curiosity about Sami Brady’s new storyline. Sweeney’s return is expected to boost the show’s viewership and bring a fresh wave of drama and excitement. Sweeney’s portrayal of Sami Brady has always been a highlight for the show.
Her ability to bring depth and complexity to the character has earned her a dedicated fan base. As she steps back into Sami’s shoes, fans can expect nothing less than a riveting performance. Alison Sweeney’s return to Days of Our Lives is a highly anticipated event that promises to deliver drama, intrigue, and excitement. Her unexpected storyline will undoubtedly keep fans hooked, and her continued involvement in Hallmark projects highlights her versatility as an actress. As we wait for her episodes to air in 2025, one thing is certain: Sami Brady’s return to Salem will be unforgettable.
