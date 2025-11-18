Ali Wong’s Dress For The 2024 SAGs Should Have Won Its Own Award

Beef actress Ali Wong took onlookers’ breath away with her spectacular ensemble while she attended the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. The event, which honors the best achievements in film and television performances for the year 2023, took place on Saturday (February 24) at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. It was the first time the ceremony streamed live on Netflix.
The comedian stole the show after gracing the red carpet wearing a jaw-dropping gown that looked like a peacock or a weeping willow.
According to People, Ali wore a black and white laser-cut Iris Van Herpen Couture dress that looked like it was alive.
The slim-fitting column gown had tentacle-like attachments around the shoulders and bodice that surrounded her with diamond shapes.
Ali Wong took onlookers’ breath away with a peacock-like dress while she attended the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Image credits: Gilbert Flores/ Getty Images
Image credits: Netflix
The San Francisco native told red carpet host Laverne Cox on E!’s preshow at the time that she actually had to be escorted to the Shrine Auditorium in a sprinter van because of the size of her look.
She joked: “You know you [have] made it when you have to take a sprinter van!”
Ali also told Laverne that she usually has to get her gowns altered because of her height, but this one “fit like a glove,” which she was thrilled with, People reported.
Ali wore a black and white laser-cut Iris Van Herpen Couture dress
Image credits: Netflix
You can watch her acceptance speech below:
Image credits: E! News
Ali Wong, an American stand-up comedian, actress, writer, producer, and director, is best known for her 2016 Netflix stand-up special Baby Cobra (2016).
However, the 41-year-old actress garnered significant attention over the past year, notably for her outstanding performance in the 2023 mini-series Beef, which led to her winning multiple awards.
“You know you [have] made it when you have to take a sprinter van!” she joked on the red carpet
Image credits: E! News
As a result of her role as Amy Lau, a small business owner of Chinese heritage, Ali has taken home a multitude of prizes, including the Best Actress in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award at the 2023 Astra TV Awards, the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award at the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards, the 2024 Golden Globe for Best Actress, and the Best Actress award at the 2024 Critics’ Choice Awards.
After this weekend, Ali can expand her impressive resume of accolades, as she also took home the trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie at the 2024 SAGs.
She played Amy Lau, a small business owner of Chinese heritage, in Beef
Image credits: Netflix
When accepting her SAG awards on the stage, Ali thanked her Beef co-stars and crew, which included actor Steven Yeun.
The actress concluded her brief acceptance speech by thanking her “83-year-old mother.”
She joked: “Who’s here in her pearls and her Tevas because she doesn’t give a f*ck.”
Ali finished: “I know it was really hard when I told you I wanted to do stand-up comedy, and I hope you feel like it’s all worked out.”
Ali Wong’s sizzling gown ignited different reactions from the readers
Follow Us