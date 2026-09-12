Alfie Allen: Bio And Career Highlights

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Alfie Allen: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Alfie Allen

September 12, 1986

London, UK

40 Years Old

Virgo

Alfie Allen: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Alfie Allen?

Alfie Evan Allen is a British actor with a distinctive intensity and versatility in dramatic roles. Born into a prominent entertainment family, he has carved his own path through compelling performances on screen and stage.

His breakout came with the role of Theon Greyjoy in HBO’s global phenomenon Game of Thrones, a character arc that earned him critical praise and an Emmy nomination. This complex portrayal quickly established Allen as a formidable talent in the industry.

Early Life and Education

A creative household shaped Alfie Allen’s early years in Hammersmith, London, where his father, Keith Allen, worked as an actor and his mother, Alison Owen, as a film producer. His sister, Lily Allen, later became a notable singer, even dedicating a song to him.

He received his education at several institutions, including Windlesham House School and Embley Park School, before attending St John’s College in Portsmouth and the Fine Arts College in Hampstead to pursue his A-levels.

Notable Relationships

Alfie Allen was in a relationship with artist Allie Teilz from 2017 to 2019, a period that included the birth of their daughter. Before this, he had an on-and-off relationship with actress Jaime Winstone, with whom he was briefly engaged.

Allen is a father to daughter Arrow Allen, born in October 2018, with Allie Teilz. He currently maintains a single status.

Career Highlights

Alfie Allen gained international recognition for his starring role as Theon Greyjoy in the acclaimed HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones, a performance that earned him a Primetime Emmy Award nomination in 2019. He was a series regular for all eight seasons, showcasing a character with immense depth.

Beyond television, Allen has expanded his filmography with notable roles in several major motion pictures, including the action film John Wick and the Oscar-winning dark comedy Jojo Rabbit. He also earned a Tony Award nomination for his Broadway debut in “Hangmen.”

Signature Quote

“One thing as an actor that you have to do—for me anyways—is to use the experiences you’ve had in your life and associate them with what you’re doing on the screen.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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