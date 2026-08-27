Alexa PenaVega: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Alexa PenaVega
August 27, 1988
Miami, Florida, US
38 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Alexa PenaVega?
Alexa Ellesse PenaVega is an American actress and singer with a versatile screen presence. Her performances blend youthful energy with mature dramatic capability.
She first gained global recognition as Carmen Cortez in the hit Spy Kids film series, a role that established her as a prominent child star in action-adventure cinema.
Early Life and Education
Family ties ran deep in Miami, Florida, where Alexa PenaVega was born to fashion photographer Baruch Vega and former model Gina Rue. The household fostered an early appreciation for the arts, particularly acting.
She attended Notre Dame Catholic High School and was also homeschooled during her teenage years, balancing her education with burgeoning acting opportunities that foreshadowed her future career on screen.
Notable Relationships
Currently married to actor and singer Carlos PenaVega, Alexa PenaVega’s relationship history includes her first marriage to film producer Sean Covel from 2010 to 2012.
PenaVega shares three children with Carlos, Ocean King, Kingston James, and Rio Rey, with whom she actively co-parents.
Career Highlights
Alexa PenaVega’s career is defined by her iconic role as Carmen Cortez in the Spy Kids film series, which launched her to international fame across four installments. She performed many of her own stunts in the successful franchise.
Beyond her film work, PenaVega showcased her talents as a contestant on season 21 of Dancing with the Stars, finishing in sixth place. She also continues to voice Carlota Casagrande in The Loud House franchise.
Signature Quote
“What if love is the point? Living for Jesus in a self-consumed world.”
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