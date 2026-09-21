Aldis Hodge: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Aldis Hodge
September 20, 1986
Jacksonville, North Carolina, US
40 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Aldis Hodge?
Aldis Hodge is an American actor celebrated for his versatile and emotionally grounded dramatic roles. He brings a rare emotional complexity to every script while also running a successful business as a self-taught designer of luxury watches.
Hodge gained widespread recognition playing the brilliant hacker Alec Hardison in the drama series Leverage, a breakout role that earned him a Saturn Award nomination, and he frequently plays the violin in his spare time.
Early Life and Education
Born in North Carolina, Aldis Hodge grew up in a disciplined household. Both of his parents served in the US Marine Corps, providing a structured environment that helped him and his brother, Edwin, pursue early creative arts.
Homeschooling kept Hodge safe from local racial tensions while allowing him to study ahead. He began attending college at just 14 years old and later studied design at the ArtCenter College of Design to fuel his growing artistic interests.
Notable Relationships
Over the past decade, Aldis Hodge has built a private family life alongside classical painter Harmonia Rosales. The creative couple collaborated on a notable joint art collection in Los Angeles, highlighting their mutual appreciation for classical oil paintings and diverse storytelling.
The actor shares one daughter with his wife, keeping her name and childhood away from the spotlight. He frequently credits his daughter as a major source of inspiration, explaining how fatherhood completely redefined his perspective on success.
Career Highlights
Hodge secured leading roles in prominent projects, anchoring his presence on major screens. He achieved massive viewership playing detective Alex Cross in the Prime Video series Cross and portrayed Hawkman in the action film Black Adam.
Beyond acting, Hodge launched his own luxury timepiece company to explore horology. He co-founded 9B Collective, a leading concept art studio that successfully connects talented artists of color with major entertainment clients across the globe.
To date, the actor has collected several major honors for his ensemble performances. His work in Hidden Figures earned him a Screen Actors Guild Award, cementing his status as a highly respected industry veteran.
Signature Quote
“I want to be known as a great actor, but I also want to build opportunities and open doors for other artists of color to succeed.”
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