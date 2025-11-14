People Find A Dog Left For Dead By Breeders With Her Uterus Hanging Out

When we see an animal for sale at a pet store, we immediately want to get them. But most people are unaware about what happens behind the curtains of the “puppy factory” industry. The females that give birth to the puppies never get the rest they need and are forced to breed constantly in confined kennels without socialization, healthcare, or any kind of care whatsoever. They’re only given food so their reproductive cycles don’t get disturbed, but that’s about it.
A near-unrecognizable Alabai breed dog (Central Asian Shepherd) was found laying near garages in the city of Nalchik, Russia.
More info: Instagram
She was emaciated, riddled with diseases, and had patches of skin exposed with festering wounds
Image credits: takeakitty
She was so exhausted from giving birth that her uterus had fallen out
Image credits: takeakitty
She weighed about 66 pounds when it’s normal for Alabais to weigh about 100 or more
Image credits: takeakitty
Image credits: takeakitty
Image credits: takeakitty
Almira got immediate care after she was rescued. Doctors said she had minimal chances of survival
Image credits: takeakitty
The loving volunteers at KP took Almira in (that’s the name they had given her) and began her arduous recovery process. The little town didn’t have the tools and means to rescue her, so they took her to Moscow. Then, the good-hearted locals rallied with their dogs to donate blood for transfusion and helped with other needs. She refused to eat or go. But in time, she gained some confidence and strength. The volunteers noticed that her wagging tail was a good omen. The owner of the animal rescue shelter also remarked on her unusual strength and will to live.
Image credits: takeakitty
During those few months, her health constantly jumped from ‘stable’ to ‘critical’
Image credits: takeakitty
Image credits: takeakitty
Image credits: takeakitty
Liza reported about Almira’s current state exclusively for Bored Panda. “Now Almira feels better, but unfortunately we have some problems with her weight, it’s not so easy to get her fit because of her health. We’re working on it. Almira is so glad to be with a human! She can’t sleep alone, only with someone who can take care of her,” she told. “Two months ago she couldn’t stand on her legs and now she goes first on the walk”
Image credits: takeakitty
The volunteers kept taking good care of her, giving her the attention and love she needed
Image credits: takeakitty
“Now we have two candidates for Almira, but all of them have some difficulties, so we want to find someone better. I rescue dogs with my friend Elena, we are just people who love animals and help them with our followers. We mainly deal with dogs with disabilities and problems with health,” she continued.
Image credits: takeakitty
A final word from Liza, the caregiver
Image credits: takeakitty
“Unfortunately, in our country, there are no working laws that protect animals and they are often thrown away like a broken toy. Our mission is to cure and find a home and show a personal example that people need to care about them. And of course, all of them need human love.”
Image credits: takeakitty
Image credits: takeakitty
Image credits: takeakitty
Image credits: takeakitty
Image credits: takeakitty
Image credits: takeakitty
Image credits: takeakitty
Her health has normalized and she finally looks and feels normal, though it is still not optimal
Image credits: takeakitty
After a long journey of 3 months, Almira now lives with 6 other dogs in the shelter, when before, she was isolated and neglected. The shelter is actively looking for new owners for Almira, as she still needs constant supervision and support from a veterinarian due to her health problems: she has pervading problems with weight and diseases. Let’s hope she’ll soon find a comfy and happy home where she may finally rest from her previous life. If you like the work of these wonderful people, make sure you follow them on their Instagram linked above.
Image credits: takeakitty
Image credits: takeakitty
Image credits: takeakitty
Image credits: takeakitty
Image credits: takeakitty
Follow Us