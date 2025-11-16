Woman Gets In A Fight With A Friend Because She Reminded Her She Actually Didn’t Buy Her House, Her Parents Did

A lot of people like the idea of having a cozy, beautiful, and comfortable home. But with this dream comes a lot of hard work and serious challenges. Even though the most common way that people who want to become owners of a place do so is buying it, there are other ways to get the place. Some people are lucky enough to have relatives who help them with the purchase or they inherit it. But even after you become a legal owner of the house, there are a lot of other things to take into consideration. Reddit user @Sadhouse27 decided to share her experience of becoming a house owner and how this fact probably cost her her friendship.
The 28-year-old woman shared that she has a friend who was lucky enough to get a two-story house that was bought for her and her partner by her parents. The woman revealed that she would spend a lot of time there helping them to move or just hanging out. The author of the post emphasized that she was happy for her friend and also revealed that she became a house owner herself after she inherited a house from her parents.
Having in mind her new living situation, she asked the same friend to come with her shopping as the house she was moving into was old and needed new appliances. While they were looking for things, an employee came to help them out, as the woman wanted to know some information about some of the things, such as toasters and kettles, before deciding what to buy. The employee was polite enough to start a simple conversation, so he asked if the woman was moving, to which she replied yes. The employee then carried on with the conversation and asked if she bought the place or rented it. Without going much into detail, she said that she bought it. That was enough to know for him, so he started talking about more relevant things to the woman when her friend decided to add some things to the conversation.
It seems that the friend found it important to clear some things up and told the employee that the woman actually had inherited the place and not bought it, adding that she was the one who bought her house. Both the employee and the woman got confused. The author of the post then asked her friend why this was even important now when she just wanted to shop for things she needed without telling some stranger about her life. The friend said that this was just told “for the record,” and these words and the whole situation really annoyed the woman.
After this, the woman then replied to her that since they are telling things, she reminded her friend that her parents were the ones who bought her house. This remark made the friend leave the store. After she was chased down, the friend called the author of the post “a massive a**hole” for revealing that she can’t afford her own home by herself. The woman then pointed out that in a way, her parents also helped her too but not how she wanted them to, disclosing that she received the house after they died.
The woman ended the story by stating that her partner thinks she was right in this situation while all of their friends are divided on the matter, so this is why she is asked if she was in the wrong. A lot of people online expressed their support towards the author of the post, stating that her friend shouldn’t have started this and that she might just show her true colors.
However, some found both of the women to be wrong and just lead each other in this situation
