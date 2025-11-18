Hey Pandas, AITA For Thinking My Mom Reported My SIL To CPS Behind Our Backs?

Moderator’s note:
If you find yourself disagreeing with this person’s actions, we encourage you not to downvote the post. Instead, kindly express your opinions in the comments. We recommend maintaining politeness and articulating your thoughts with well-constructed arguments.
A bit of background: A few months ago, my brother was experiencing serious mental health issues and problems with substance abuse. During one of his stays in the hospital, my sister-in-law (SIL) was struggling to manage their three children on her own. One night, while dealing with the usual routine of making dinner and getting the kids ready for bed, the eldest child had an outburst. In frustration, my SIL accidentally pushed the child, who then fell to the ground and injured their wrist. The next day, my SIL took the child for an X-ray, which revealed a minor fracture.
At that time, my brother wasn’t thinking clearly and relayed the story to our mother, who immediately assumed it was a case of abuse
Image credits: Manny Becerra (not the actual photo)
It’s worth mentioning that my mother doesn’t particularly like my SIL and takes every opportunity to badmouth her. She also believes it’s entirely my SIL’s fault that my brother was experiencing mental health issues in the first place.
Fast forward to now: My brother has gotten sober and sought the professional help he needed. I’m so proud of how far he’s come
Image credits: The Unmistakables (not the actual photo)
Today, my SIL told me that she recently received a call regarding a report of concern for the welfare of her child, specifically about the wrist injury
Image credits: Paul Hanaoka (not the actual photo)
A “concerned” family member made this report. My husband and I are absolutely horrified that someone, especially a family member, would make such an accusation during such a rough and low period in their lives. My SIL suspects that either my sister or mother made the call. I personally believe it was my mother.
My question is, AITAH for wanting to know who made this call to CPS, or should I leave it to my brother to confront the person who did this and ask why?
Moderator’s note:
Please note that the images included in this article are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual individuals or items discussed in the story.
If you have a comparable experience or story you’d like to tell, we welcome your submissions. Click here to share your story with Bored Panda.
Follow Us