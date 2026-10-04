45 Times People Had A Plane Seatmate From Hell But They Had Their Own Methods Of Taking Revenge

Look, we’ll be honest. On the one hand, we love air travel because we get to go on an adventure while soaring through the clouds. We sometimes get snacks, too, which is always a plus. On the other hand, unfortunately, far from everyone who can afford an airplane ticket is an upstanding citizen or decent human being.
Some plane passengers are so toxic, rude, and icky that they deserve to be called out. But some people take things further and embody the spirit of petty revenge to put shameless seatmates in their rightful place. Check out our collection of the best plane revenge stories from across the internet.
#1 Got Your Neck Meets Petroleum Jelly!
I was on a American Airlines flight to Phoenix, Arizona. All is going well, so far. The person in front of me is courteous enough to not recline, and I’m playing blackjack on the seatback screen. Then, I feel a tiny sweaty hand slap my neck, followed by a boy’s squeal. I ignore this at first, but it happens again, and again, and again. Each time the boy would do this, he would scream at the top of his lungs, “GOT YOUR NECK!” I was getting justifiably annoyed by this neck slapper. I was tempted to simply tell the brat’s parents, but a quick look back showed that they were both engrossed in their phones and paying no attention to their child. I did not want to start a confrontation, as I was very sleepy.
Then, an idea formed in my mind. I grabbed my little jar of petroleum jelly and slathered a lump of it on my neck. I usually carry petroleum jelly so my skin doesn’t get dry (My skin is chronically dry and cracking). Anyway, there’s this glob of petroleum jelly on my neck, and I hear the kid jostling against his seatbelt to slap my neck again. I secretly smile as his hand recoils and he utters an “EWWW!” I then hear his mom scold him for touching her with his now grimy hand.
TLDR: Kid slaps my neck on an airplane, gets a glob of petroleum jelly.
Image source: That_Pink_Panther
#2 You’re Not In Charge Of This Airplane
Once, while seated in the second row, I had my briefcase placed in the space between the first row and the wall. As we neared the end of the flight, the man in front of me suddenly turned around and said, “YOU need to move that before we land.” I know this; they make that announcement on every flight. But something about his tone just pissed me off, and I said, “I’ll wait for the announcement.” He gave me a hostile glare. “I ASKED you NICELY.” No, prick, you ordered me rudely. But whatever. I saw him trying to flag down the attendant to report me, and eventually he did catch one’s eye, at which point I silently whisked the bag away, out of her view. He didn’t notice it because he was watching her approaching. He gave her his aggrieved complaint and then turned to point at… nothing. She looked over the seat at me, and I made the universal finger-twirling to temple “what a loony” gesture. She gave me a sympathetic look and walked off, leaving the man to stew.
I wish I’d had the time to put it back and infuriate him further, but by that time we really were getting close to landing and I had to leave it stowed.
Image source: dwasifar, Vinh Lâm
#3 I Blocked A Shoeless Man From Going To The Bathroom On An Airplane
Apologize for formatting on mobile still on the plane.
I (22m) am currently on a flight that’s about 5 hours. I’m stuck in the middle seat so, obviously, already aggravated.
The person to my left (important later) took his shoes off about 5 minutes into the flight. I asked him politely to put his shoes back on because it smelled like cheezits and sweat. He responded “I’m more comfortable like this”. So at this point I’m beyond livid. It’s just rude.
So about an hour later he asked to pee and I responded “I’m more comfortable like this”. I sat there until he put his shoes back on. It’s gross that he wanted to go to the bathroom without shoes on??? Whatever. Hope you enjoyed.
Image source: JamesBondy1995, knocknauck
If you want to be someone pleasant to sit next to, rather than annoy your seatmates, you should do your best to rein in any frustrating habits. At least for a few hours, until you disembark.
But to be fair, not everyone realizes their behavior might be so inconsiderate that strangers are literally writing angry internet posts about them.
So, what are some of the main things that annoy your fellow travelers?
#4 Kick The Back Of My Seat Like A Child? Enjoy Nose Scum, You Scum
So today I was on a flight from Oakland, CA to Ontario, CA. Mind you, this is not a long flight. It’s usually about 45 minutes, so when most people are doing something annoying/ unacceptable on the flight, I can ignore it pretty well due to the short exposure.
Today however, I got a chance to pettily punish someone that I could not pass up.
This grown man was sitting in the seat behind me, and even before we took off, he started bumping up against the back of my seat. I thought “he’s a tall guy, and must be uncomfortable, so I’ll give him like ten minutes to settle down.”
He did not settle down.
He constantly kicked the back of my seat for the entire flight. I know I should have turned around and told him to knock it off (gently, of course), but part of me was hoping that he would be a decent enough human to realize how horrible he was being. I’m not a confrontational person, and I’ll avoid social interaction with strangers if I can help it. So, I settled in and gritted my teeth.
Much to my disgust, he not only does not stop the kicking, he decides it’s ok to cram his smelly, unkempt man foot right up next to me, between my arm rest and the wall (I was in the window seat).
At this point, I think he must realize what he’s doing- he’s so very clearly violating my personal space. I wait patiently to move his foot, but of course, he just leaves it there.
So the pilot announces we were making our final descent into Ontario, and I had just about had it with the smell of this dude’s foot and his constant kicking.
In fact, the smell was so bad, it was kind of tickling my nose.
It tickled my nose enough to kind of make me have to sneeze.
Normally, I would have not done what happened next because it is uncalled for and wrong, but I had been listening to Eugene Mirman and his sardonic comedy kind of pushed me over the edge to ‘not caring’ level.
I sneezed on this dude’s nasty foot. I pretended I was covering my nose and mouth with my arm and turning my head away from the passenger to my left. Even though I apparently sneezed into the crook of my arm, In reality I missed it completely and most of my nose juice landed in his flip-flop clad foot.
Needless to say he immediately retracted his foot.
He couldn’t say anything to me, either. He didn’t bother to confront me, but if he had, I would have apologetically said I didn’t realize his foot was there. Between my window and my seat. So sorry.
TL,DR;; I sneezed on a man’s foot because he invaded my personal bubble on an airplane and would not stop kicking the back of my seat.
Image source: Copacetic_Detritus, MrDm
#5 I Left A Dirt Stain On Man’s White Nikes Because He Wouldn’t Move His Feet On A Flight
I was flying home from a work trip on AA.
Now on this flight a man sitting sat next to me. He wasn’t super tall, about average in height. He needed to go to the bathroom so I got up let him out and got up again to let him in. As I sat back down my leg hit his. I look down to see his leg about halfway into my aisle leaving me with about 1/3 of the space I had. I’m thinking he’s going to move, and he’s got plenty of space because he doesn’t have a bag under his seat, but he keeps it there. I’m sitting side saddle in my seat at this point.
I look at him then at his leg then back at him. He blatantly stares at me then pulls out his phone and just starts playing on it.
So what I do is lift my foot and place it over his foot setting the dirty sole of my converses on what looks like new white Nikes (fabric ones too not leather). He immediately whips his head up at me and I following his example pulled out my tablet and started reading.
He pulls his foot away and had a nasty attitude the whole plane ride. Buuuut I got my space back.
Image source: [deleted], Andre Tan
#6 Want To Keep Grabbing The Back Of My Airplane Seat Now?
I recently took a flight from Germany to Macedonia. Not even leaving the gate, I felt my seat shaking. Turning around, I saw a man grabbing the back of my seat. He saw me, removed his hand, and I thought that was that. But no, he repeated this act multiple times within the next 10 minutes. Each time I’d lean back trying to press against his hand, making him retract it.
After the plane took off, the shaking resumed. I looked back again, but this time, he was only grabbing the very top, out of my head’s reach. I dramatically turn around, looking back from the aisle, he’s just looking/talking to a woman three rows back, presumably his partner. They’d likely opted for the cheaper ‘random seat selection’, hence the distance. When our eyes met, he pulled his hand away.
By this point, he’d done this at least 20times and I was getting irritated, to say the least. The next time I felt the shaking, pretending to stretch, I wet my fingers with a generous lick, near spit on them, grabbed the back of my seat, and just doused his hand. Needless to say, he didn’t touch my seat for the remainder of the flight.
Was I wrong? Didn’t know how to get the point across not to keep shaking my seat after many failed attempts.
Image source: IndependentClub1117, gstockstudio
Etiquette expert and former flight attendant Elaine Swann explained to Good Housekeeping that some of the most common plane etiquette mistakes include:
- Holding up the security line
- Ignoring the cabin crew and not greeting them
- Using the wrong overhead bin
- Demanding that flight attendants lift your bags for you
- Ignoring unwritten seating rules
- Not covering your face when you’re coughing or sneezing
- Dominating the window
- Eating extremely strong-smelling food
- Wearing strong perfume, body oils, or scented lotions
- Doing your time-consuming makeup routine in the bathroom
- Not having a concrete plan to keep your children entertained
#7 Steal My Seat, How About A Crop Dusting
I (33F) just got off a 7 hour cross country flight and I wanted to share this story before I go pass out. I was flying Southwest so there are no assigned seats and I was in B boarding group. I went towards the back of the plane so I could get an aisle seat since I’m fairly tall. It was a completely full flight so I knew there would be someone sitting next to be. Enter Entitled Karen (EK). She had waited to check in so she was at the back of the C boarding group. She was pissy because at first she couldn’t find anywhere to put her massive roller bag and the flight attendants were trying to get her to gate check it. Then she came up to my row and I thought “great, she’s gonna take the middle seat”. The following dialogue (to the best of my sleepy recollection) occurred:
EK: Move!
OP: what?
EK: I paid for an aisle seat and you are sitting in my seat.
OP: (more confused) what??
EK: (practically screaming) I SAID I PAID FOR AN AISLE SEAT AND YOU ARE SITTING IN MY SEAT
OP: This is Southwest, there are no assigned seats
EK: Are you stupid, I said I need the aisle seat.
OP: I can get up to give you the middle seat if you want
I stupidly thought that was the end of it when a flight attendant came over and asked her to take a seat. I got up to let her into the row and she immediately sat down in the aisle seat. I tried to protest to the flight attendant but EK kept loudly saying she paid for an aisle seat (I know Southwest is switching to assigned seating soon but they haven’t implemented it yet).
Now our flight was already delayed 30 minutes and I could see all the other passengers looking at me as if trying to say “please just let her win, we want to get there as fast as we can”. I looked at the flight attendant and she gave me a pleading look as if to also say “please just give her this, we want to get out of here.” So, being the fairly passive person I am, I stepped over her (she wouldn’t get up to let me in) and sat in the middle seat.
Now, I may be passive, but I also am petty. I am also really gassy on airplanes. Normally I try to contain it and go to the restroom when it gets bad enough and just let it rip there. But I was pissed at EK and, frankly, pissed at everyone else on the plane for letting her get away with it.
So I decided that I was just going to let ‘er rip all 7 hours of the flight. I put on my headphones (over the ear) and started passing gas about 1 hour into the flight. And lucky for me (and unlucky for everyone else) they were particularly stinky. Every time I would toot she would sniff, smell it, then shoot dirty looks at me. I just ignored her and just kept listening to my music and reading my kindle.
At about hour 5 she had enough and hit the call button to ask to move. The flight attendant told her we were fully booked and there is nowhere to move her to. EK looked even more pissed but I guess she had seen enough of the internet to know if she threw a fit she would get arrested when we landed. When we did land (since we were near the back) I gave it one more silent but deadly toot to seal the deal and let her bathe in my stink for a couple more minutes.
Do I feel bad that I ruined her flight? No. Do I feel bad that I stank up my row? Now. And also, for the first time ever I didn’t have gas pains nor did I need to rush to the bathroom immediately after getting off my flight.
Next time, check in early like the rest of us plebeians and maybe you’ll get a less salty seat mate.
Tl;dr seat stealing snoot sniffs stinky stuff while stuck in the sky
Image source: littleredbird1991, Madjid Atmania
#8 Insist I’m In The Wrong Seat And Refuse To Move? I Can Play That Game
I don’t travel very often, it’s even more uncommon for me to fly. Therefore, when I do fly I always like to get a window seat. So last week, when I was boarding my flight I was frustrated when I came to my seat and this lady was in my seat. She and her friend were sitting in the window and middle seat while the isle seat was open. Thinking she was just confused, I asked her “Hey ma’am, I’m sorry but I think you’re in my seat”. “This is my seat kid, you’re reading it wrong” (I’m in my early twenties and definitely have a baby face) I’m kind of mad now and I go to show her my boarding pass “Actually I have my ticket right here and it says_” She interrupts me. “I do this way more than you do kid, sit down in you’re seat there”. I am livid but I don’t want to hold the whole plane up so I quietly sit down and simmer. While I’m sitting there, I overhear she and her friend mention how tight their connecting flight is in DFW and how they’re worried they won’t get off the plane quick enough. Check mate you seat jacking bitch. So I sit back and enjoy the flight. Anytime I want to look out the window, I careen over their laps in a way that is super uncomfortable for everyone because I will be getting the view I paid for thank you very much. Then, when we land, I get my petty revenge. I take my sweeeet time getting my bag out from under my seat. Stand up slow and stretch. And insist that the two rows behind us go before I do, seeing as the two worst players of aviation musical chairs in the nation can’t get out til I do. I walk slow down the isle, and shake both flight attendants’ hands on my way out. The girls RAN out of there as soon as we rounded the corner. I felt great
Image source: bulls**tbender, magnific
#9 You Want To Slighty Insult Me? I’ll Slightly Ruin Your Flight
This is something I am surprisingly proud of and easily the most petty thing I’ve done in my life. TL;DR at the bottom.
About a year ago, I was on a short domestic flight (around 3-4 hours). I was seated towards the front of the flight and lined up to board when they called for my group. I saw I had a window seat and as I saw where I was sitting I noticed an older woman in the aisle seat of my row and who I learned to be her daughter (maybe late 40s) in the middle seat. I let them know I was sitting next to the window and apologized for making them get up so I could sit down. The older lady didn’t seem to understand what I was saying at first and she just kept smiling at me, until her daughter told her to get up because they have to let me get past them. The older woman got up and told me not to worry about it, but her daughter seemed extremely annoyed when she told her to move for me.
I didn’t mind at all and apologized once more for being too big to fit past them without them having to get up and once again the older lady gave me a big smile and told me not to worry about it. Unfortunately the daughter was nowhere near as happy as her mother.
This is the point where the daughter started to fire off comments to her mother that were directed at me, pissed off at the fact that since I have a window seat I should have been on the plane before them so they didn’t have such a hassle to get back up after they were already seated, etc. Her mother though, didn’t seem to pay her any mind. I just ignored her tirade, I did feel guilty that I made them (especially the older lady with the big smile) get up for me. But when the daughter saw her mother was ignoring her, she started to look for anyone around us that she could complain about me to. She even asked the flight attendant for a glass of wine because this ‘silly moron’ next to her had stressed her out. I put my headphones in and occasionally would pause the movie I was watching on my phone to check if she was still complaining about me.
Now, I usually have to put up with comments and slight insults for work, I’ve been called alot worse before and honestly, being called a ‘silly moron’ is more humorous than anything, so I was just going to let it slide. That’s when I noticed as we reached flying altitude that she was trying to see out the window to look down on the city we were leaving. Immediately, I hunched myself forward to block her from seeing out the window and kept watching my movie. Initially I planned to block the window for about 20 minutes but 20 became 30, 30 became 45 and I thought, what the hell, I’m going to fully commit to hunching in front of the window for the entire flight. I saw her getting annoyed but I blasted my volume, held in my pee, skipped the mid flight snack and drinks and continued to block the window until we landed. It was definitely worth it.
TL;DR: Lady on my flight was a bit rude towards me when I got on the plane, so I blocked her from seeing out the window for the entire (3-4 hour) flight.
Image source: NotBattleTested, Getty Images
For example, with regard to seating assignments, if you’re stuck in the middle seat, you are generally entitled to both armrests. But if you snooze, you’ll lose them to your seatmates.
Meanwhile, if you’re in the middle or window seat, give your seatmates a polite heads-up if you plan to go to the bathroom pretty often. They’ll need to get up to let you pass, after all.
#10 Think I Can’t Understand You? Thanks For The Seat!
For background: My degree was in Mandarin and I’d learned it for 5 years by the time of this revenge. Unless you look Asian, most Chinese people never expect that you could speak Mandarin, as was the case on this particular day.
This happened a few years ago as I was on the plane waiting for it to take off.
It was a big plane with the 3 – 4 – 3 seat structure, and I was sat in the right-middle seat of the central section. I’d been sat there for about 20 minutes and nobody had sat down by me yet, so I was getting excited that I would be able to have the row to myself. Sadly it was not to be. A team of Chinese university basketball players get on the plane wearing identical tracksuits and one of them sits by me. Oh well, my 4 seat dream is gone but never mind.
“Don’t you guys think lao wai* (Mandarin for gringo/farang/foreigner. See full definition below) smell like lamb kebabs?” says the guy as his teammates snicker. Let’s call him OT, for obnoxious twat. My ears prick up at this point and I’m a little bit annoyed.
“You should be careful talking like that” says a middle aged man who I assume is their coach. I start to feel a bit better – he’s giving the guy a warning… but nope.
“some lao wai can understand Mandarin.”
An obnoxious little git making fun of me to my right, and a coach who thinks it’s completely fine sat in front. Now I’m really starting to get annoyed.
Another minute or two passes and OT mouths off again. “Hey, have you ever noticed how lao wai always take their shoes off on flights?”
‘Right.’ I think ‘Well I’m definitely taking mine off then.’
I start unlacing my shoes and just as I take the first one off OT excitedly says “Guys! The lao wai next to me is taking his shoes off right now! Just like I said!”
I sit back up, and say to him in Chinese “‘What did you say?” Cue a look of sheer panic on OT’s face. Without a word, he stands up and finds another seat, leaving me the entire 4 seat section to myself for the whole flight. That’ll serve you right for talking trash about people you don’t think can understand you!
*Lao wai is not necessarily derogatory. It depends on context, however it is almost ALWAYS used when something bad is being said about you instead of other words for foreigner. As a foreign resident of China for 8 years and a learner of Mandarin for 10, this is my interpretation as somebody who this word has been used against multiple times. Some people don’t agree. Check comments for other interpretations.
Image source: Greggybread, dmytro_sidelnikov
#11 World’s Worst Airline Passenger
This happened in March of my senior year of college, during spring break week. I was flying to a job interview on the dreadful pre-dawn 5:00 AM flight, wearing a suit and tie and crammed in the middle seat of the last row because the interview had come together at the last minute. The plane’s door was just about to close with all the seats around me empty when here they came: about 6-8 guys my age, all wearing bro tanks, board shorts, and flip flops (it was about 30 degrees outside), totally plastered and reeking of booze. They made it clear to everyone else on the plane that they were heading for a frat spring break party in Cancun.
From the get go they were loud, yelling, swearing, the whole deal. As soon as we reached altitude they start crushing the cheap beer from the beverage cart. People around us are starting to get pissed and I’m getting a little self-conscious because I hate that this is everyone’s impression of college-aged guys. The guy next to me is the worst, hitting the call button for no reason every 10 minutes, obnoxiously macking on the flight attendant, making some racist and misogynistic jokes to his bro across the aisle. Then he passes out and slouches over on my shoulder, literally drooling on me, with his bare foot up on my leg, overpowering me with the stench of stale beer. I’ve had enough. It’s time for the pettiest revenge imaginable.
Next time the flight attendant (God bless her for putting up with these types of people every day) comes past, I order a cranberry juice. When she’s reaching over to hand me the cup filled with juice, I oh so accidentally fumble it onto Brotastic’s white board shorts. He wakes up and is like, “What the hell?” Then as he stands up to go to the bathroom, all his friends look at the red stain on his crotch and almost in unison: “Oh my God bro, are you on your period???”
Best part of the story: The flight attendant felt bad about spilling my drink (although I assured her it was no fault of hers), and she moved me up to an empty seat in the first row of coach. I ended up making my connection by about 30 seconds—would have missed it from my original seat—and got the job.
Image source: 65fairmont, Valentina Chernobay
#12 Enjoy Mashed Potatoes In Your Jacket Pockets
Hello from Asia.
Flew Cheap Airlines from Los Angeles because my friend wanted to save $400 and had never traveled outside Murica. Cool, let’s spend money on bad decisions later. Well you get what you pay for, and I’m behind Rude Passenger. Rude thinks it’s a great idea to wrap her all white jacket around her seat so it looks like my food tray has a snow tent around it and bread and orange juice are huddled campers. My mashed potatoes looked like a snowman at Mammoth Mountain.
I tapped her shoulder to indicate her insult to the airline deities, she looked back at me, at her jacket, said something in Chinese, and sat back down. I’m Asian but not Chinese, no idea what she said, but she left her jacket to shelter my food. I’ve lost my appetite.
I sat there pondering how millions of Chinese are out of poverty and exploring the planet but haven’t had decades to learn airline etiquette, and how I miss snowboarding and that her jacket is perfect for the mountains, and I thought of this channel…and that my snowman and campers should stay on the mountain.
So I melted the butter on the still warm bread and slipped it in her jacket pocket, front side. Mr. Frosty potatoes went in the inner pocket. Dessert was some kind of white gelatin, perfect camouflage, went to other inner pocket. Bread crumbs in the final pocket. I put just enough in each pocket thinking that she won’t know til later.
I buttoned up her jacket so she’d have to go back to my seat to undo it. I asked for a different seats near the front so we’d get out of the plane before her.
Later I saw her going through customs. She hadn’t noticed yet, but I saw she put her passport in the heavily buttered pocket for easy retrieval. I didn’t see what happened after.
May the airline gods forgive her trespass, because I didn’t.
Image source: I_re_reddit, You Le
Meanwhile, Lufthansa points out that if you plan to recline your seat (which you’re allowed to do because “that’s what the botton is for, after all”), you should be diplomatic.
“The solution is disarmingly simple, and it costs nothing: a quick glance back, a friendly ‘Is this okay for you?’ and a potential conflict turns into a small gesture of consideration. Reclining responsibly doesn’t mean not reclining at all. It just means knowing, for a moment, who’s sitting behind you.”
#13 Stinky Feet On Plane = Goodbye Shoe
As he wedged his large, sweaty frame into the center seat next to my aisle seat, I knew it was going to be a long flight (Pittsburgh to San Francisco). Then he took off his shoes–I’m not going to say it was the worst stink, but it was hot foot juice none the less. I should have said something right away, but chose to sit there and brood.
Several hours into the flight, I noticed he was sleeping. Inspiration struck. I reached under his seat and was able to get one out (by the shoe string I should add). I then carried his solo shoe all the way to the back of the plane and put it in an overhead.
When we got the announcement we were starting our decent, stank toes began to wake. I could see him feeling around with his foot for his missing shoe. Then, he did that awkward ‘half bend’ trying to feel with his hands. Then he asked everyone around him to look. He was getting more and more panicked by the minute. I assured him it must have slid forward or backward and it would turn up.
As I was exiting the plane, I had a brief conversation with the flight attendant: All I said was there is a guy seat 2C (or whatever) who is missing a shoe. After everyone is off, look in the overhead in the back left side of the plane. She realized what was happening and smiled.
I sat outside the plane waiting for him to exit. The last. Hope he learned a lesson.
Image source: PAPointGuy, ThamKC
#14 That Kid That Sits Behind You On Your Flight…
One year during the time that I was studying in another city, I was flying home for the break by myself. It was a domestic flight on a small aircraft (an a320 I think), and I followed a mother and her whining two kids down the aisle, hoping that they were at the opposite end of the plane than me. My worst fears were confirmed when they entered the row behind my allocated aisle seat.
There was a boy, 10ish, sitting directly behind me, the mother next to him in the middle, and a well behaved, complacent little girl next to her who turned out never to be a problem. I can’t say the same for her brother.
As we climbed out of the clouds I busted out the laptop to start watching a movie. I had headphones and was getting into it when… I noticed a nudge in the back of my seat. Hoping it was a one-off, the nudge happened again, and again, and I realized the kid behind me was kicking my seat. This was no “pushing with the foot”, this was fully fledged kicking that was not stopping. I turned around to see if the mother was doing anything about it, and she just ignored it reading her magazine. After ten minutes of feeling every kick I turned to the mother and said “excuse me, would you mind asking your son to stop kicking my seat?” She then forcefully pushed his knees down so that his feet were on the ground, and didn’t say a word to me (rude).
Five minutes later it started again, only harder this time. This kid was spitefully and intentionally pissing me off, and the mother clearly didn’t care. So when the air hostess came to offer drinks, I had an idea of how to teach the kid a valuable life lesson: don’t be a jerk.
After I asked for a coffee, I heard the kid asking for a cup of water. This would work perfectly. I felt the kicking stop when he had received his water, and I heard him extend his tray to put it down. I couldn’t be sure that his cup was on the tray but I figured I’d go with the plan anyway.
I pressed the recline release button on the arm rest of my seat, and violently shoved myself backward with force. The full cup was indeed on the tray, and flew backward, covering his lap in water.
He said “aahhhhhhh!!!” and then started complaining to his mum that the “man in front of me” did it on purpose. She was annoyed, and obviously hadn’t realized I’d done it on purpose and said “EXCUSE ME, you have spilled water all over my son!” I replied “Well next time you take your kids on a plane, maybe you could ensure that they’re not annoying other passengers by kicking their seats when it makes the difference”.
The guy next to me laughs and fistbumps me, the mother shuts up and the kicking stops and I watch my movie.
TL;DR: Kid sitting behind me on the plane doesn’t stop kicking my seat. When he orders a cup of water and puts it on his tray, I violently recline my seat, covering him with water. The kicking stops.
Image source: carrotskier, Mick Haupt
#15 Crushed Knees
So this happened a few years ago, while I lived in Asia. At the time I often flew on business trips with my wife, but because of our limited budget we always flew economy class. While economy class in Europe and the US might be infamous for the lack of leg room, they have taken it to the next level in Asia. I’m a relatively tall guy (193 cm) and squeezing into the seats I feel like Gulliver in Lilliputland.
Well this one time I had just squeezed into my seat next to my wife when this group of Malaysian men sat in front of me. As soon as the plane had left the ground, the guy in front of me put his seat back as far as possible which left me in a very uncomfortable position. I tapped him on his shoulder and politely asked if it would be possible to put his seat back up, as I couldn’t fit in my seat. He just replied: “No!” and turned back to his friends.
I contacted one of the flight attendants and told her about the situation. She told me that she wasn’t allowed to tell the guy to put his seat back up, but she could offer me another seat which I gladly accepted. When I stood up I noticed that the seat in front of my Malaysian friend was available. For the next two hours I sat in front of him and put my seat back… Then up… Back… Up…. All the while hearing his heavy breathing and gasps of pain as my seat hit his knees. And there was absolutely nothing he could do about it. When we landed I turned around and smiled to him, and was met with a bright red face of pure anger.
Image source: darryljenks, Gerrie van der Walt
We want to hear your stories, too, Pandas! After you’ve read through these tales and gotten some inspiration for future petty revenge, share your experiences in the comments.
Who are the very worst passengers you’ve recently encountered while flying on a plane? How did you handle their toxic and irritating behavior?
If you’ve ever worked at an airport or airline before, who are the most difficult travelers that you’ve ever had to handle?
Tell us all about it! And if you’re reading this at an airport lounge, we wish you a safe and pleasant flight.
#16 How I Made My Brother Fly All Over The Country To Get To His Daughters Graduation
So I (50f) have an exceptionally annoying, older brother (61m). There came a time in his life when his youngest daughter was graduating from college in Ohio We live in Washington state and a few of the family had made plans to go to my nieces college graduation and taking a few vacation days to see the sights so we would be leaving before him. My brother kept procrastinating and not making plane reservations for some unknown reason. Finally when it was getting close to the date I asked him one last time, are you, or are you not coming with us to the graduation? He whined and complained and asked if I would make the plane reservation because he was too busy, it was such a pain, etc.
I said sure no problem, and I then proceeded to send him all over the country on Southwest Airlines so that he ended up taking four airplanes between Seattle and Ohio over about 12 hours. I believe he flew from Seattle to Los Angeles to Salt Lake City to Atlanta and then to Cleveland (or something like that, as that particular detail is a big foggy as it was about 12 yrs ago). We went to pick him up at the airport and he kept saying “i just can’t figure out why I had to take so many planes to get here. It seems like there should’ve been a more direct flight”. Baby sister just smiled and said “huh that’s so weird, I wonder how that happened?”
Image source: tcd5552002, Michael
#17 How I Made My Brother Fly All Over The Country To Get To His Daughters Graduation
So I was just on a plane ride with United, so the leg room was extremely tight. It’s early morning and I’m not in the mood to mess around. Then, at the start of the flight the guy in front of me started trying to push his seat back. I have very long legs, so he gets it pushed back about half way and it pushed up against my legs, making me very uncomfortable. The guy starts pushing repeatedly against his seat, which won’t go all the way back because he keeps hitting my knees. He subsides for a few minutes, and I think he has given up, but no, he starts pushing again. He pushes against his seat and then turns around and looks back, making eye contact with me, and then tried pushing again.
Now from this extremely awkward eye contact I know this guy knows he is pushing my knees, and I decide I’ve had enough. I wait for the next time he tries to push his seat back and I slowly inch my knees up a little bit, so that his final seat position is slightly higher than it was before but not enough that he would realize. He tries pushing back again and I move his seat upward again. Ten minutes of this, and he has a fully upright seat on our early morning flight, and he is probably terribly inconvenienced.
Edit: Wow this is a hotly contested issue! To all the people saying I should have confronted the guy or asked a flight attendant to move me, dang I mean this is like an extremely petty issue, I really prefer to keep my aggression passive if possible.
Image source: lolwtfomgbbq7, topcools tee
#18 Let Your Teenager Kick Me For A 9 Hour Flight, Get Stuck On The Plane Extra Long.
Yesterday I was flying to America from the UK, and a mother and apparent 18 y/o daughter were sitting next to me. She looked younger but the mother gave her alcohol during the flight that she had ordered, so who knows.
The whole flight the daughter had her shoes off and kept elbowing and kicking me with her stinky sock feet while talking loudly. At one point i was asleep and the daughter kicked me awake and slapped me with her jacket. Right before landing the two of them were physically fighting, play or not, i got hit a few times and told them to be civilized.
Now for my pettiness. As soon as the fasten seat belt sign came off, they got up and obviously were trying to force their way off the plane early (we were in 37G-J, very back of plane). I threw down my table and kept watching my programme, trapping them, and told them “patience is a virtue, we’ll be last off anyway.” They were not pleased. When the rows in front were clearing out, I waited til the last second to close up and as I got my bag out of the overhead I put it on my seat blocking them again and “accdentally” hit the daughter with my jacket on the way out of the overhead keeping her back. There was a very large family behind us that made their way behind me in the aisle blocking them in again. I didn’t see them at baggage til five minutes after I made it.
Didn’t affect them a lot but sure made me feel good, it’s the little things.
Image source: IsMayoAnInstrument95, Victoria Dokukina
#19 Sit In My Seat And Refuse To Move? Enjoy Being Uncomfortable!
Last week I took a flight from Athens, where I’d been visiting relatives, to London. It was a late flight, I was exhausted and the plane was full.
I was in a window seat, which I’d chosen so I could rest my head against the walls and sleep. But when I got to my row, there was a guy in my seat. He had big headphones on and had his head turned away from me. I try telling him that he’s in my seat. He doesn’t respond. Thinking maybe he can’t hear me because of the headphones, so I gently tap him on the shoulder. No reaction. I try again. Still nothing, he doesn’t even turn towards me (edited to add that he’s clearly not asleep, he’s sitting upright and I can see his eyes are open).
I considered calling over a flight attendant to ask him to move, but there isn’t one nearby and I’m not in the mood for it to be a whole thing, so I just take the middle seat and quietly fume.
A few minutes later, the young woman who is sitting in the aisle seat arrives and takes her seat. She is travelling with her friend, who is sitting in the window seat in the row behind us. They are talking to each other across their seats. Then, the woman sitting in the aisle seat turns to me and asks if I can swap with her friend so they can sit together. I say sure, no problem.
Now, at this point it is important to point out that her friend is very fat, borderline obese (not fat-shaming, I’m a heavy guy myself, but she is at least twice as wide as me). I probably would have swapped even if she hadn’t been fat, but I saw a chance at revenge.
As I get up to move, I see the guy sitting in my seat has turned around and realised what is about to happen. He doesn’t look happy and gives me a look like he’s saying please don’t move. I ignore him and swap seats.
I spent the flight mostly with my eyes closed as I try (and fail) to get a nap. But I do occasionally have a look at the row in front of me, and I am very satisfied to see that the fat woman in front of me is taking up nearly half of the window seat as well as her own seat, and that the guy in my seat is squashed up against the wall of the plane.
I hope he spent the flight thinking about how if he’d just taken his own seat, he’d have been able to swap with the fat woman and I’d have been the one pinned against the wall. Maybe next time he will think twice before he takes someone else’s seat?
Image source: Redphantom000, Ina Carolino
#20 Throw Your Purse On My Feet So You Can Have More For Your Oversized Carry-On? Good Luck Finding It
I am someone who struggles with being overly kind and accommodating, especially on planes. I’m a small person and ppl usually assume that means they can encroach upon my space on planes instead of just upgrading themselves to a more accommodating seat. Finally, I was fed up and knew I no longer wanted to sacrifice my sustainability and comfort for selfish undeserving humans.
I have the window seat and someone who has boarded quite late comes in pushing her oversized carry-on, winter coat, purse, and a shaggy blanket onto me. She didn’t push her carry-on under her seat bc it couldn’t fit. She throws the shaggy blanket onto my seat while I’m sitting there. She places her purse on my feet. Places her headphones on and closes her eyes. As if I’m invisible.
I move the blanket and purse back to her side. Flight attendant comes around and tells her about her luggage. She ignores. They assume she can’t hear them. She continues to ignore. They tap her shoulder. She ignores. They shake her shoulder and she finally follows their instructions.
Before you know it, her coat, blanket, and purse are on my side again. She’s fast asleep, elbows flung, and having sweet dreams. Do my best to move her things. Now her mouth is open and she has terrible night time breath. Cool.
We’re about to land, she’s wide awake and on her phone. Puts her gross blanket back on me so she has more room. Finally I get assertive. She then yanks her blanket, as if I am in the wrong for not wanting her things all over me and my space.
Plane lands, she gets up aggressively and charges off the plane with a foul attitude. Except she forgot to grab her purse. Normally, I would have said, “Oh hey, looks like you forgot something.” But not my job to help nasty entitled individuals. The flight attendants surely will catch her before she leaves the gate. Nope.
I see her walk through the food court and through the ground transportation doors. I wonder how far she’ll get without her purse
Image source: CupcakeParlor, Getty Images
#21 [jerk] Learns: You Take A Pic Of Me, I Take A Pic Of You
For context, I’m built for comfort not speed, but I fit into a plane seat just fine.
The scene: a cheap airline flight in which you get exactly what you pay for. This was just last night.
The characters: Seat D (aisle), middle aged man, average in every way (I assume); Seat E, my chubby self; Seat F (window), pleasant larger guy who did use a bit of “my seat” (which was fine, this flight was under $100 and is not forever).
Seat D became fidgety and started sighing loudly when we were delayed on the tarmac. No problem, Seat D probably felt frustrated.
Then, he took a selfie that included the whole row. Eh Seat D a bit weird, whatever. So I did look at his phone, he’s sending this pic to ppl complaining about how fat myself and “Frank” were. Eh. Life must be hard for Seat D.
Then I pulled out some hard candy (bc I’m fat, obvi, only fat ppl eat candy obvi). So he put his phone where I could see it, and typed “now the fat girl is getting her candy out”. Ok. Settle down. In the glance I got to see other texts describing how I was spilling into his seat. Incorrect but clearly life is hard for him.
So then I said, “you know, if you’re unhappy with your seat, bc I’m too fat for you, you can ask a flight attendant to move you :)” (all smiles, for real).
He said nothing, did nothing, but the fidgets and sighs stopped. He kept texting but out of my sight.
Fast forward to the middle of the flight, he’s snoozing, head flopped back, mouth open. So I took a picture of this gift to mankind. He slept until the last 20 min of the flight.
In the last 20 min, I edited the hell out of this photo, but in the pettiest way. No horns or anything. Just decorated the border with different flowers, then decided no, erased, did different deco. For 20 min. He’s just watching but didn’t say anything. So I tried some various captions, like “fat women scare me” “touching fat women makes me feel yucky inside” etc. I also verbally consulted with Frank about my choice of flower stickers.
He turns in his seat and faces the aisle. I didn’t see his face again, ever, bc he stayed like that till he could get off and I had to get my coat from above. But I’ll always have the memories.
Image source: Diblet01, Getty Images
#22 Karen On A Plane
I was on an airplane and right when we landed a Karen in the back unbuckled and darted to the front of the plane to get off first. She did not make any eye contact and felt that she was special. Im talking about going from the very last seat on the plane, down the whole row and past first class. basically standing at the little kitchen thing in the front. All this time the seat belt sign was still on and we were still rolling down the runway. The flight crew had asked her to return to her seat until we reached the gate but she was not even responding.
Everyone was basically trying to just wait it out, it was a long flight (8hrs) and at this point we were exhausted anyways. nobody said a word. Suddenly the captain announced we had a special guest on board and he will be coming out to greet after we were settled at the gate. The Karen stood there akwardly until we did the whole, rolling into the gate and whatever planes do when they land for about 15-20 mins.
Everyone sat there waiting to see what the captain was talking about.
Eventually the captain came out and asked the lady to please move back a little to get to his special guest, then a little more. Then a little more. He was looking from row to row trying to find a specific person. Everyone is watching and looking around to see who it could be.
he kept going and going asking the Karen to please step back a few more steps each time. Finally as they approached the rear of the plane he asked her to sit for a second while he grabbed the intercom at the rear of the plane.
“ladies and gentleman Id like to announce our special guest sitting in seat 42c. Lets giver her a round of applause”
the whole plane with wild with laughter and applause.
I loved every moment of that.
Image source: anon, Getty Images
#23 Want To Sit By The Window Seat? Okay
So my ex-boyfriend and I once went on vacation and he had never been in a plane before. Our seats were separate because of late planning and it was cheaper. I had a window seat somewhere and he had an isle seat. So I offered him mine. He happily accepted and that’s that.
So on the plane back home he actually had a window seat and I had a middle seat. I asked him if we could trade now so I could sit by the window. He told me no, it was his spot and he wanted to sit there. I was kinda bummed but okay. What do you know, five minutes later the stewardess comes to ask me if I could change seats with someone upfront. Because of her crutches she wasn’t allowed to sit near an emergency exit. So I got the seat in the front, with no one beside me, next to a window and a ton of extra leg space. My ex came whining to me that he wanted to switch seats now.
The relationship didn’t last very long after that.
Image source: devillmay, Getty Images
#24 Be A Seat Hog On The Plane? No Lunch For You
This is my boyfriend’s story of petty revenge that I think belongs here.
My boyfriend and I live overseas and flew back home to visit our families earlier this month. Since I got more time off work than he did, we flew home separately.
My bf found cheap flights on a budget airline with notoriously small seats and little legroom. The flight time back home is almost 8 hours.
Bf’s flight wasn’t completely full, so at the back of the plane where he was sitting there was a smattering of free seats. Most people at the back either had an aisle or an empty seat beside them.
Unfortunately, my bf was in a section of 3 with no free seats. He had the aisle seat, with an elderly couple sitting in the middle and window seat. Directly across the aisle in the middle of the plane there were 3 free seats.
As soon as everyone had boarded the plane, a lady a few rows up called the flight attendant over and complained about how uncomfortable she was, and demanded to move into the 3 free seats. The flight attendant told her that no one was allowed to move seats until after the plane had taken off and the seatbelt sign had been switched off.
A few minutes after takeoff when the seatbelt sign was off, my bf figured he’d take one of the 3 free seats to give the elderly couple beside him more space to be comfy on the long flight. He had just unbuckled his seat belt and started making a move across the aisle when the disgruntled lady a few rows up flung herself into one of the free seats and spread her bags across the other 2, not even waiting to see if anyone else wanted one of the seats (so that she’d be on an aisle with a free seat in the middle and someone else on the other aisle). She pulled out nail clippers, clipped her fingernails, and then started painting them. After that was done she stretched out across the 3 seats and went to sleep.
The elderly couple saw this happen and commented on how rude it was that this lady didn’t give anyone else the chance to take one of the seats, and the two of them and my bf discussed her rudeness quietly amongst themselves.
A couple of hours later the flight attendants came down the aisle with hot paninis for lunch. Since Ms. Just Got Mah Nailz Did was passed out with her feet sticking out into the aisle, the flight attendants put her panini on the seat back tray instead of waking her up.
My bf and the elderly couple shared a knowing look, and then my bf stealthily grabbed the lady’s panini off the tray. The three of them took her panini out of the plastic wrap, and then divided it up amongst themselves.
TL:DR: Lady on a transatlantic flight hogs 3 seats to herself instead of allowing someone else to have one of them. Clips and paints her nails, then passes out, so my bf and the people he was sitting with steal her sandwich and divide it between themselves.
The sweet, toasty spoils of petty revenge.
Image source: tjd_h, Pixzolo Photography
#25 Claim Dad’s Airplane Overhead Bin For Yourself? Good Luck With That
This is actually my dad’s story, and it happened in the 80’s.
Dad used to travel frequently for work. On one trip, he boarded his flight, placed his briefcase in the overhead compartment, and took his seat while the rest of the passengers boarded and got settled.
While he was sitting there, a guy (aka “EA”) came back to dad’s row, pulled dad’s briefcase out of the overhead bin, and asked dad if it was his. Dad said yes and accepted it when the guy handed it to him, thinking that EA was going to make some room for his own carry-on and then put dad’s briefcase back. Instead, the EA put his carry-on in the overhead (leaving no room for anything else) and then walked back to his seat near the front of the plane and sat down.
Rather than causing a scene, dad removed the guy’s carry-on from the overhead, put his own briefcase back, and hit the flight attendant call button. When the attendant came by to check on him, he asked to gate check “his” carry-on. (Gate checked items are put down in the cargo hold with the rest of the checked baggage and need to be retrieved at baggage claim) He put the gate check ticket in the seat pocket in front of him and enjoyed his flight.
Dad had already deplaned by the time EA came back to get his carry-on and realized it was missing. I’m sure he found it eventually.
I doubt TSA would look kindly on this kind of petty revenge these days, but it was a different time.
Edit: To people saying that he should have put his briefcase under the seat in front of him – this was 40 years ago. People were more likely to check bags back then, and it wasn’t typical for people to have a large carry-on and a personal item that allowed them to avoid checking bags. People weren’t expected to put their belongings on the floor. The etiquette was different.
Image source: anon, Towfiqu barbhuiya
#26 Plane Deboarding Courtesy
As many of you may be aware, there is an unwritten rule/common courtesy when getting off your flight. You simply WAIT until passengers in the rows in front of you have made their way into the aisle/exit and then you get out when it’s your turn.
I already get annoyed at the people who stand up and grab their carry-ons immediately after the plane parks, but this flight was different. The front of the plane started deboarding and as soon as one of the ‘early standers’ would see an opening, they would cut off the rows in front of them enjoy their small victory of getting off the plane a few minutes sooner. After witnessing this happen a few times, I was ready to do something about it. There were only a few rows left until it was my turn and I can already see a few more of the ‘early standers’ eagerly awaiting their opportunity to cut in front of people. To make matters worse, there were passengers in my row who were clearly in no rush to get off the plane, so these cutters could sneak their way past after me. As soon as I got up, I blocked the aisle with my body and asked the other passengers in my row if they needed help with their bags. One by one, I SLOWLY got their carry-ons out of the overhead bins and waited for each one to go on their way. Then I turned to the row opposite of mine and did the same for them. Probably only took ~45 seconds total, but felt great/petty knowing that the cutters were unable to cut off at least my entire row.
Image source: 10thplanetwestLA
#27 People Who Work In Glass Burger Joints Shouldn’t Throw Stones
So my step-dad and I are at the airport waiting for my step-brother’s plane to arrive. This is back in the days when you could go into an airport for shopping etc. without a ticket. This was also back in the days when I dressed like a ratty punk rock kid with spiked bracelets, studded belt, and a badly done, 12 inch high pink mohawk (looks down, shakes head).
So my step-dad, a fast food junkie, says we should grab a burger. We get in line and eventually make it to the register. The lady behind the counter is giving me the “what is that thing” face. I ignore her as usual, I’m pretty used to it by now, but this woman is seriously staring at me like I’m from the moon. She finally takes her eyes off me long enough to put our order together and as she’s sliding it across the counter she looks at my step-dad and says;
“Ya’know, If ma’ son looked like ‘dat. I’d wouldn’t even let him outta da’house” and started laughing like crazy.
Right as her laugh was calming down, and without missing a beat, I say “Yea, well if my mom worked at McDonald’s, I’d be too embarrassed to leave the house.”
Her mouth just about dropped to the counter as her co-workers started hollering and screaming with laughter. As an awkward teenage 14 year old kid, it was the proudest moment of my life.
Image source: ButtersHound
#28 Dude On Plane Puts His Bag Where My Feet Are, Bag Gets Some Essence De Lav
Happened a few years ago. Was on a packed flight, in one of the last rows of an MD80, right near the lavatory (bathroom). Was settled in my aisle seat and right before they close the boarding door, this burly biker-looking dude gets on and has no space in the overhead for one of his bags. So he puts one in the last space in the overhead, then to my surprise, stuffs his small duffel bag under the seat in front of me, where my (minimal) leg room is. He gives me this dirty look, daring me to say something. I pretend not to notice, he takes his seat on the other side of the plane and we take off.
An hour and a half later, as we start to descend, I go into the lav, and there is the typical puddle of urine on the floor in front of the toilet. I rub my foot into the puddle (was wearing an old pair of sneakers), come out of the lav and hop on my other foot back to my seat, then rub my wet shoe bottom all over the duffel bag at my feet. I got off the plane before the biker dude (he was in a window seat a couple rows back) so I didn’t get to see his reaction but I hope he enjoyed the aroma.
Image source: janetsy77
#29 Petty Revenge On A Girl Yelling At Me For Helping With Her Luggage
A few years back I was getting on the plane and a woman who was about 5′ and 90 lbs TOPS was carrying a 40lb carry on as if she was Sisyphus and cursed by the gods.
She was really struggling.
So when she was trying to put it on the overhead I just picked it up for her and put it up there.
Expecting a thank you I looked down and smiled.
She was livid. Saying that she could have done it herself and that just because she is a woman doesn’t mean she is helpless.
She then went on a 3-4 minute rant about how offensive it was and then called over the flight attendant.
So I grabbed her luggage and put it back on the floor and told her she could do it herself :)
Then I took my seat and the guy next to me smiled :)
Image source: javastripped
#30 Enjoy Your First Class Seat Lady
I arrive at the gate to work a flight. The crew finds out that the plane has been downgraded to a smaller aircraft. This new aircraft has only one cabin of service and holds about 20 less people. There is a very wealthy woman (identified by her designer luggage, jewelry, and entitlement) screaming at the gate agent that she wants a first class seat. The gate agent explains that this aircraft does not have a first class cabin, but she is in row three and that is close to the front.
She continues to scream at the gate agent and makes unreasonable demands. When boarding begins I find her. She sits down in row 1 and refuses to move when I ask to see her boarding pass and redirect her to row 3. I ask her again to move and she says to the window, “I am through speaking to the help.”
Fine.
I move the nice couple originally sitting in row 1 to row 3. I move a mom with her screaming crying infant into row 1 next to the lady who doesn’t speak to the help. The entire flight the baby cried, and the entire flight the woman looked around for a new seat but we were full. Ha.
Image source: anon
#31 You Want To Slighty Insult Me? I’ll Slightly Ruin Your Flight
Right as soon as we got on the plane I knew this guy was going to be trouble. Let’s call him Paul.
Paul was blocking the walk way having half his body in the aisle, rearranging his backpack for whatever reason (when no one was next to him and he could’ve just done this in his seat). No big deal, I’ll just wait for him to be done. Then Paul insists on me walking around him, which with him being half in the isle makes it quite hard. My body brushes up against his body which made him mad even though he told me to go through. Of course everyone else is trying to board the plane as well and are running into the same issue and Paul is taking his sweet sweet time. Whatever. My boyfriend and I got the row right behind him and sat down awaiting the plane to take off.
Next offense is when someone is trying to put their bag in the overhead bin, and Paul goes berserk. Starts yelling at this women that there is glass in his bag and that she can’t put her luggage there. She calmly tells Paul that this space is for everyone and she needs to put her bag there as is no more room in the other compartments. Paul’s wife doesn’t think this women is getting the point so they start yelling how they’re “custom wine glasses” and that she cannot put her bags there. I was giving this women props, she stood on the seat to gently rearrange things and kept her calm the entire time despite being yelled at. Of course this was not good enough for Paul and his wife, who kept muttering under their breath about how stupid she was and that she was going to ruin their glasses.
When we finally get in the air the baby one row behind me (two rows behind Paul) starts crying. The baby wasn’t even crying 30 seconds before Paul decides to yell “Give that kid a bottle”. The parents obviously ignore this and calm down their child within a minute or so. Now throughout the flight the baby cried a couple more times, each time lasting no longer than 3 minutes. A very good baby. Paul however was not pleased and each time the baby cried he’d turn around and give the parents the stink eye then get up and walk around. I kept hoping the baby would cry just so he’d have to listen to it.
I’m a very shy person so I wasn’t about to confront him, and my boyfriend (who was in the seat behind him) had his head phones on and wasn’t aware of what was going on. So I hatch a plan for my petty revenge, to make his plane ride as unpleasant as possible. What’d I do? I clued in my boyfriend on the situation and had him join my cause. He opened and shut the tray table multiple times “for his laptop”. He sat with his knees in Paul’s seat. He kept putting his water bottle in the pocket behind the seat and taking it out. I kept “accidentally” hitting his seat when I would go to cross my legs. I turned my ac on full blast and pointed it his way. I ate my chips as loud and slow as possible. I coughed multiple times very loudly. All of this would make Paul stare at us and then complain to his wife. I hope your custom wine glasses broke jerk.
Image source: coolbeansyoo
#32 Make Fun Of Me For Getting An Aisle Seat? You Can Have It Then
We were on a plane trip to Toronto and as annoying little sisters always do, they begged and screamed for the window seat. I was in the window seat, and my parents had no other choice than to switch me around so I got the aisle seat. Normally this wouldn’t annoy me, but all throughout the flight she was making comments like “haha sucker”, and “you don’t get to see out of the window haha!” Meanwhile I knew exactly what I was going to do.
Near our return date, I checked in online since my parents aren’t very tech savvy; I then noticed the option to change our seats. I placed all her friends in another row (some family friends were travelling with us) and I placed her in an aisle seat; you might say, “well why can’t she switch with another family member?” I was feeling particularly evil so I put her in a row where there was only the aisle seat left; this meant that 2 other strangers would take up the middle and window seats, if I was lucky.
We got on the plane and I blamed her separation from the rest of the family on luck. Nobody wanted to move from their seats, and as an added bonus, when she tried to start a ruckus again, the people next to her (rightfully) told her to quiet down. Defeated, she limped in her sad seat the entire ride.
edit: i’ll paste a comment I made down below since people are asking why I wasn’t forced to switch the 2nd time. “Sorry, forgot to add this in the post but the reason why her attempt to move with a family member failed the 2nd time was because it was a nighttime flight and everyone was groggy and cranky. Nobody really had time for it so”
edit 2: someone asked for a tl;dr so sister acts mean to brother because brother got aisle seat, brother switches sister’s seat around so she’s separated from the rest of our group and she is stuck in an aisle seat
Image source: penapox
#33 He Was A Jerk On My Right For 12 And A Half Hours
Flying back from Tokyo, I was on a full airplane. It’s a long flight, I was pissed, but I try to be extra courteous to the people in the seats on either side of me because it is uncomfortable. (Usually I opt for a window or aisle seat, but because of a snafu that still hasn’t been ironed out, my visas were disapproved sometime after I flew out of the USA and landed in Tokyo… but that’s another story.)
I was one of the last on the plane and worked my way to the back and found my seat, seven rows from the back, in the center seat, a lovely woman from Atlanta on my left and a grumpy old fart from hell on my right. It’s a good thing I’m slender because my row mates were rather robust in stature and it would be elbow to elbow.
The woman got up and let me in and the gentleman by the window looked at me and said “Dang. It’s already too crowded.” And then turned toward the window and grumbled to himself. I got into my seat and noticed his shoes were where my feet should be. I asked if they were his, noticing that the woman still had hers on. He said they were and turned back to the window.
“Um, could I get you to move them so I can get comfortable?” I didn’t want to touch someone else’s property, let alone their shoes because … well … ewww.
His rotund girth couldn’t reach them, so the lady got up so I could move out of his way. He grunted and he fished them out. He slid them under my seat and I said I was going to put mine there and he bent down again and finally moved them under his seat, grumbling something incoherent, but nothing complimentary, and staring darts at me.
I finally sat down and had to ask him to pull my seatbelt from under his backside. He cussed several times I believe.
It wasn’t very comfortable, but I am former military and 2x divorced, and can put up with being uncomfortable for very long periods of time.
We’re in the air and he keeps knocking my elbow off the armrest. We get food and he bumps me when I drink, making it look almost accidental. I turn my air on because of the odor and he turns his on and forces it as best he can toward me. (No, I know I am smelling clean)
I close my eyes after the meal and he keeps opening and closing the window shade. It annoys the everyone in the area. He keeps “adjusting” himself in his seat, bumping into me, keeping me from sleeping. It was a continuous 12 and a half hours of him being as discourteous as he could without crossing a line where I say something or begin retaliation, like farting loudly as I bend and stretch my back.
The woman and I, she a grandmother to seven and me expecting my first grandson late this month, had a number of friendly conversations and I wished her the best as the plane began de-boarding.
The man on the other hand, since he was by the window, had to wait for me to get out of the row to get his case. I, on the other hand, was not in a hurry. I had a seven hour layover and had plenty of time. I allowed the six other rows behind me to get off the plane before me, saying I had to get my backpack from the overhead.
The jerk in the window seat said not to me “Come on, all ready,” in a stage whisper and I know I didn’t hear him. I just kept smiling and letting the back of the plane unload. When they were all out, a guy who had seen my backpack grabbed it for me as he was getting his carry on. Maybe he’d seen what the jerk had done for 12 hours. I was able to be the second to the last off the plane.
He ended up being one of the very last getting off the plane. I almost hit him with my backpack as I swung it on my back. He pushed by me, disgruntled, once we got on the jetway. He was grumbling about being late. He was already huffing and all I could do was think “It must be tough being a jerk all the time.”
tl;dr
Guy was a jerk for 12 hours. I made his last few minutes uncomfortable.
Image source: MrDreamThief
#34 Be Entitled Over A Free Plane Ticket Home? Enjoy The Multi-Stop And Bus Ticket Home.
So this happened during COVID. For some context I was based in Hong Kong at the time and the lady involved was in China ( Beijing) trying to get home to South Africa to avoid lock down.
So the destinations are South African.
So my wife and I are good at saving and were planning to go home for the Easter holidays but unfortunately due to lock down we couldn’t.
Now I was part of an expat group and many people were stuck as they had just arrived in China often with little money and now needed to get back home.
So my wife and I decided to help some people get home. We helped 10 people get back home. We didn’t expect to be paid back, however most people did over time
Now there was one lady let’s call her Mel. Mel was stuck in Beijing and needed to buy a ticket home. But she had no money due to circumstances etc.
So I contacted her and offered her a ticket home. She gladly accepted. I told her this is my budget and I will work within that budget.
Now one thing to note is that rather than send money, I would book the ticket for the person.
Mel demanded that I book a direct flight from Beijing to Johannesburg and then book a regional flight to East London. Now both are very expensive.
I offered to book a cheaper indirect flight via Dubai or Ethiopia. So the flight would be 3 legs instead of 2.
Now Mel was having none of this and basically said it’s direct as possible or nothing.
So I ignored her for a week or so and helped someone else who was extremely greatful.
With a week before lock down happened Mel frantically contacted me and said she would take any flight
Now the petty revenge.
I obliged with a 3 stop itinerary ( think 40 hours) with the final stop in Johannesburg the main city.
The kicker? I booked a bus ticket ( 20 hours) for the leg from Johannesburg to East London.
Mel kept me updated and was livid the whole time. I didn’t get paid back but the messages I got after her trip were gold. When she found out that I had booked her a bus ticket for the final leg she was broken at this point.
TLDR: Good Samaritan made entitled traveller take the long way home.
Image source: Psytrancedude99
#35 Spreading Education (On A Plane)
Several months ago I was in a very crowded flight, but at least I had the window seat. There were the usual two seats next to me, middle seat and aisle seat, both full.
I always have sympathy for the guy stuck in the middle seat on a plane. It sucks. So I don’t use the armrest, and I try to lean into the little gap of space offered by the window. I’m fairly short, so I don’t mind keeping my legs a little to the side too, basically making sure middle seat gets all of their space. I’ve done this a dozen times before, and the person stuck in the middle has always stuck to their space. I’ve even been thanked for it.
This middle seat guy settled in, pulled out a pencil and an oversized pad of paper and started writing. One hand steadying the pad of paper, one hand writing. No problem there, but in the process he stuck his elbow past the armrest. Annoying, but hey, it’s the middle seat, and he was a tall guy, I figured I could move just a little more into the window area and avoid his elbow.
As we get in the air, he settles in, puts the tray down as a writing surface, and spreads his legs wide. Really wide. The type of spread where his knee is well past the boundary of the armrest, and is right against my leg. When he scratched the side of his leg, I felt his fingers, which was not ok. Particularly since my legs are together and next to the wall of the plane.
I try a few tactics. I sit up more, fidget a bit and push back slightly, just enough to remind him I’m there, I figure maybe he’s distracted with his writing, not paying attention. Usually this kind of thing works.
Instead, he shifts in a way that puts the top corner of the big pad of paper just a little into my area. It’s not touching me, but now he’s just taking up just a little more of my space. Almost like he’s trying to get me to see what he’s writing. So, sure, I look. He has very tidy handwriting, so I can quickly see that the page is covered with quotes from the Bible and paragraphs about avoiding temptation and not giving into lustful things.
Now, I have a live and let live view when it comes to religion. I have no problem with anyone’s religious beliefs when they don’t cause any trouble. If he had written in his own space, I would have happily just kept browsing on my phone, enjoying the plane’s WiFi.
But with him crowding me that much, with his leg against mine, his elbow creeping past the armrest again, I was done.
I hunted through videos online. I needed one with bright colors and big letters, with good pictures, and no sound required. Once found, I made my screen as bright as possible and played the video in my lap, in my own space, but close to where his leg was leaning against mine. Right in his field of vision.
I think he must have looked over right when a cartoonish sexy devil appeared complete with “Satanism” displayed in large letters, followed by pictures of pentagrams and various historic images of the devil. Because that’s when the pressure finally left my leg and his elbow found it’s way back into his own space.
It was a rather educational video actually, and I enjoyed learning a bit about different types of Satanism, history, and misconceptions about it that day. But more than that, I really enjoyed seeing the guy continue to glance over and try to move as far away from me as possible for the rest of the flight.
tldr: I used satanist videos to make a guy on flight stop crowding me.
Edited to add: I know some people are so tall or big that they can’t help but use a little extra space. But he managed to not cross the boundary of the armrest for the rest of the flight, so it seems that he didn’t need to cross it to begin with. The aisle seat was occupied by an even bigger tall guy, so middle seat guy didn’t have the option to crowd him instead. :)
Image source: Carissabythesea
#36 Gummy Package
I flew from O’Hare to Newark. The flight was full and one lady sat behind me was on the phone loudly. She yelled at the old man who sat next to her for coughing. “If you’re sick, you should have canceled your trip.” Then she turned her attention to whomever on her phone. “Speak louder. I can’t hear a word you said. The whole freaking plane is full of sick peopl.” Then she shoved her bag under the seat in front of her (my seat) so forceful it came out from underneath me. I turned to face her and she shot me a look of disdain. I told her about the bag encroaching into my space and she ignored me so I kicked it back under the seat with my heels. “Watch it buddy,” she croaked. “You break my iPad I’ll take you to small claim court.” “Keep your bag in your area,” I said to her.
The old man continued to cough. He couldn’t help himself. There was no other place for the flight attendants to switch him. To the right a few seats down, a baby cried incessantly. The woman got off her call and said loudly to no one in particular, “JFC, can someone shut that baby up?” The stewardess came over and whispered something in her ear, which settled her down a bit.
A few minutes later the plane took off. Her bag once again was shoved against my heels. At this point we were playing some kind of “passing the bag” game, back and forth in between us. After awhile she won. Or so she thought.
I leaned back as far as I could. Between the baby crying, the old man coughing, and that woman’s loud complaints, I had about enough. “You took my arm seat,” she said to the old man. “I can’t help it if your arms are too fat,” he retorted in between his coughing fits. Back and forth, back and forth, a thought entered my head – – a bad one.
I reached in my pocket and retrieved my pack of gum. One by one I chewed them until they were drained of the sugary taste. Then I wedged them under the lid of her bag. As the flight progressed, I got more creative. The sticky gum were accompanying with little notes I tore out from the airline magazine. “Jerk.” There were more notes but I didn’t remember what the messages were.
As the plane landed, I was the first one got off. I wonder how long it took for her to discover what I did.
Image source: anon
#37 Steal My Seat? Ok, Have My Revenge…
I recently had to fly from Manchester, UK to Cyprus for work. It’s a five hour flight and being 6 ft tall work got me the extra leg room seat as otherwise it would be a really uncomfortable flight. They also booked the window seat, so I could lean my head to the side and try to nap.
So as I board the flight I make it to my row and there is another 6 ft guy in the aisle seat and a little old lady in my window seat. I politely tell the guy I need to get in this row and he moves for me. This old woman then looks at me and says “Sorry, did you want this seat?”. Well now I’m trapped in socially awkward hell. I can’t ask her to move. I’m a healthy man and she is a little old woman. I’m forced to say, “no, it’s fine” and take the middle seat.
Inside I’m fuming. Of course I want that seat. It’s the reason I booked the seat. But don’t worry seat stealer I’ll just sit in the middle while you enjoy the window.
So the usual flight stuff happens, everyone else boards and the plane doors are closed. At this point the aisle guy disappears. Like a ninja he is gone. Must have been an empty set near his family. Start of my pettyness. In this situation you would usually move to the aisle seat and give window stealer and yourself more room, but I didnt. I kept my middle seat. I completely utilised the extra aisle seat. My bottle of water had a very comfortable position as did my mobile phone which I listened to audio books with. All the time leaning straight over seat stealer to look out the window. I mean she couldn’t complain, she had my extra leg room and my window, she couldn’t complain about me wanting to take a look.
So the next thing to arrive after take off is my meal. I had to explain that it was my meal as seat stealer hadn’t ordered anything. At which point all the paperwork had to come out to confirm it was me who had ordered it and not the old granny in my seat. After a long wait I was eventually given my food and I started eating. Using both my drop down table and the empty seats drop down table next to me. All my rubbish went on the extra table while only the thing I was eating on my table. Again all the time leaning over to look out of my window and being extra elbowy while cutting my food.
Then my favourite part. As I’m finishing my meal the young mother who had boarded about the same time and was sat in front of me got up and started moving around awkwardly in her seat and the aisle. I realised she had her young baby on her lap and not in its own seat. Well what could I do but offer her the extra space so they could both have a seat. The young mother was over the moon and just keot saying thank you. She had all the extra seat of room. I looked over at seat stealer as the baby was sat into the seat next to her and she looked disgusted at this messy baby throwing his arms about in his nice new big seat.
I just smiled and went back to my audio books for the rest of the flight.
Image source: little_thing
#38 Prick In Biz Class Treats Me Like Dirt. I Work For His Competitor And Photograph His Sales Preso
I used to be a trade show director in the high tech field, and often, when problems arose, things ran late and I boarded flights wearing my show floor clothes; jeans and a t shirt.
Such was the case from DC to SFO, and I took my seat in business class (You rack up molto travel points when you do shows).
Seated in the middle was this towering Armani pustule, all ostentatious gold jewelry, obligatory Rolex, Mont Blanc pen with his name on it, monogrammed cuffs in case he actually forgot who he was.
He made a visible play of moving away from his middle seat to the window, ignoring my cheerful “Hello”.
No problem, I don’t like conversing with fellow passengers, it always gets awkward knowing when to go back to your book.
All went fine until I suddenly heard “YOU: move!|”
Pustule wanted to pee. No “excuse me” just ‘MOVE!’
I went full sycophant-parody mode immediately: “Yessir, Mr. Bigshot with the ridiculous tie, right away, sir!”
A couple of people who heard his demands caught on and started grinning, and off he went to the bathroom.
I sat down and glanced over to his table and there was a binder with a presentation in it in vinyl covers. Hmmnn, took a closer look, and it was the annual sales forecast and plan for my company’s biggest competitor.
Did I mention, dear reader, that I was an avid 35mm photographer back in those pre-digital days?
I blew two rolls of film while he was gone.
The best part though, was when I gave the pics to my VP of Sales, saying “You need to take a look at these…” The stricken look on his face made me wonder what secrets he was keeping.
But I did get a cool bonus for capturing our competition;s evil plans, and got one over on a sneering prat who spent too long on the toilet.
TLDR: Blingy guy in Armani disses me on the plane because I look like a grunge musician; I work for his competition and photograph his business preso while he’s in the toilet.
Image source: Aiku
#39 Don’t Be A Jerk On The Plane And You Won’t Be Called Out And Embarrassed In Front Of Everyone Else
I was on a flight last weekend from Portland to Chicago. I do this all the time for work now and usually I am very nice to the people I am seated around. I was given the window seat on the right side of the plane, about half way in and had two empty seats next to me up until the doors were almost closed. At the last moment this jerk sits down in the middle seat and throws his stuff onto the empty seat next to him.
He get’s asked to place his stuff above and he does but mumbles the whole time doing it. Well he goes back to sitting down in the middle, not on the aisle and bumps my arm off the arm rest.
I was taken back by that and was like whatever and just sat there looking out the window, well as we take off he leans over me and without even asking tries to shut the shade. I smack his hand out of my face and tell him in no way is he closing the shade as he is in the middle seat. He got mad at that and huffed a little and even pressed the flight attendant button to ask her to shut it.
She comes by and asks if I would kindly shut it for him and I say nope, I want to enjoy my view. She says sorry, it is my call since I am in the window seat and walks away to help other people. I thought that was going to be the end but sadly it never is with these type of people!
The flight from Portland to Chicago is roughly 4 hours nonstop and about half way through he has tried to shut the shade another two times, as well as adjust MY laptop so he can see the show I was watching. (Attack on Titan!) At this point I was done, I am normally the quiet type who just explodes in my head and rants here on Reddit but not this time, this time I was fed up and I wanted to make a fool outta this guy and embarrass him for the rest of the flight.
I waited until he once again tried to shut the shade, it wasn’t even that sunny out and the light was only shining on my seat and me, I even had to turn the screen down a little to see it clearly but hell I like having the option to look out the window when I want to!
So he does the reach thing again and this time I pause my show, pop out my ear buds and loudly, I wasn’t screaming but i was using my angry voice I use to yell at my dog when she does something bad, and tell the guy that he is being the world biggest jerk and who the hell does he think he is to keep invading my personal space when he has an empty seat right to his left in the aisle.
People around us got really quiet and he got all red in the face! A flight attendant came over and asked what was the problem and again in a not screaming but commanding voice I told her about how much of a jerk this man was being and he actually got up to excuse himself to the bathroom. People were staring at him the whole way and when he finally came back he very awkwardly sat in the aisle seat and wouldn’t even look my way the rest of the flight!
Image source: itsfish20
#40 Laughing At My Wife? Ok!
This is recent event, not to serious.
Me and my wife traveled back from vacation. We’re frequent flyers and we know our way around planes, and we respect that people in front of us can and probably will recline their seats. It’s really no problem.
Sooo… We’re flying with Qatar Airlines and in front of my wife is some girl who is constantly reclining her seat, getting up, putting sit up. Basically in 10 minutes she did all that is possible with her seat. Her husband and I are sitting across the isle in C seats, our wives are in D.
My wife is pissed but she’s not acting out, she’s just frustrated because she is watching movie and need to adjust screen every 2 minutes. In one moment I noticed that girl in front of her is smiling and communicating with her husband, and pointing at my wife. Like she’s doing it intentionally. They don’t know she’s my wife and I’m watching my movie and acting cool.
Sooo time for revenge. Airplane landed, time for leaving and I’m seeing husband preparing to stand up. I notices where their bags are when we boarded. So I stood up first, and blocked guy from grabbing his bags. I’m pretty big guy, and this dude is for one head smaller than me. So I’m standing there acting cool, not giving him any space to pass me and grab bags. Other people are grabbing their luggage, people are ready to leave plane and there’s two of them and their cousins of friends (they took 6 seats) sitting in their seats and waiting. Guy is really pissed off but he’s silent. And when there was time to leave plane I let my wife first, gst after her but firstly I was assured that line continues after me. They left plane last… And that dude was furious.
Image source: Inner-Pie-9009
#41 Rude To A Kid On A Flight
This story was over 5 years ago, so details might be a little jumbled. Also on phone so sorry about formatting.
When I was younger my dad moved to China and me and my brother would visit him every year, paying for the airline to chaperone us. We just boarded the plane for and 11-12 hour flight, and the man in front of me decided to lean his seat all the way back. I was young so leg room wasn’t too bad for me, but it made it harder to watch movies, which annoyed me. Want to be responsible, I asked the stewardess, who was assigned to look after us, if she could ask him to move the seat up, which she did but said once the plane was in the air she couldn’t do much. Once we were in the air, he proceeded to lean his chair back, and ignored me when I asked him to move it up. So I decided to stick my legs up and use his chair almost like a leg press. After a lot of annoyed looks from him, he got a stewardess, who after seeing what was happening, said she would try and sort it, but because i was a kid she couldn’t do much. After a while he decided that leaning back, wasn’t worth the amateur back massage and gave up.
On this same flight, my younger brother (around 8 at the time) was loudly eating crisps and the man’s wife tried to ask him to be quiet, which he ignored, so she tried to reach back and slap his leg. Him being a little devil as a kid, decided that he would bit her as hard as she could. The story ended very similar to the first.
Image source: Yak03
#42 You’re Not Special, You Should Have Paid For The Seat You Wanted.
So this literally just happened/is still happening. I love for poetic justice and honest people. But I’m still petty af. So is my sister. We just boarded a plane to California, and it’s a Delta flight. So they have the first class section, then the “Comfort +”, then the regular (and honestly not THAT different) coach seats. Our flight is far from full and a lot of the empty seats are the Comfort + seats. My sister and I are sitting just two rows behind the empty “better” seats. Behind us, a middle-aged woman (she looks like you’d expect, like she’s entitled to everything) asks a flight attendant if she can move forward to one of the empty seats. The flight attendant says “After everyone’s on board, certainly. Just not past row 10 because beyond that is a different section.
A few minutes later, she gets up and moves to row 10. Right away my sister says “she was supposed to wait till everyone’s boarded. Why are people so impatient? I already don’t like her.” Now, before you dive into commentary that we overreact etc, I know. We’re by no means perfect citizens. In fact, we’re both jerks and are quick to judge complete strangers. But, this is r/pettyrevenge so I’m not the least bit sorry.
A few more minutes pass and we see that she is peeking up and down the aisle like some shady hooligan, and she grabs her belongings and moves forward another row to the section she definitely did not pay for. We’re not okay with this. They say snitches get stitches, well sew me the fuck up then because I have no problem calling someone out.
I subtly flag down the flight attendant so my sister can proudly point out the shady twat in row 9. The flight attendant gives us a wink of approval and flawlessly squats down next to her to say “so this is actually the section I told you you couldn’t move up to so I’m gonna need you to stay in row 10 or further back mmmmkay? Thanks :)))))”. Obviously the woman couldn’t argue about it since she had been caught being naughty, so instead she returned to row 10 and began rambling to herself about how “if no ones using it why does it matter blah blah…” guess what, here’s why it matters: you did not pay for the upgraded seat. You don’t deserve a free upgrade more than anyone else. FURTHERmore you’re literally sleeping with headphones in and STILL have the whole row to yourself. I find that stereotypical middle-aged-falsely-entitled-white-woman absolutely infuriating.
To make things even better, some other dude snuck up and tried to do the same thing but again we weren’t having it. I think we’ve developed a pretty good system with the staff. If we see that the woman is being rude to the staff we’re fully prepared to publicly shame her.
TL;DR: last on my flight tried to sneak up to a fancier section and we alerted the flight crew. I have a zero tolerance policy towards dishonesty and shady behaviour, especially from grown adults. Set a better example for younger generations.
Image source: Trolivia
#43 Karen On A Plane
So this happened back in June, but told the story to some friends last night and they unanimously said I should share it here.
So on June 26, I was on a two hour flight and I had booked the emergency row for the extra legroom. When I got onto the plane, my window seat companion had stored all of her bags under not only her seat, but my seat as well. A polite request to move them didn’t suffice so the FA needed to get involved.
FA basically told her she had to move them from under my seat and walked away. She be- grudgingly did, swearing at me under her breath, the whole time, but just left them on the floor. Right before takeoff the FA came around again and told her she had to store them overhead and she refused to do so. After being threatened with being kicked off the plane she be did it, muttering under her breath that I was a jerk.
Over the next two hours as I try to work on my laptop, she got up to get out of her seat no less than 13 times (I counted). Each time she stood in the aisle, did a small stretch, smirk at me and then got back in her seat. Eight – 10 minutes later, repeat.
Once we took off, I noticed that she was reading a book. Being fed up after her eighth time getting up I paid the $11.30 to purchase Wi-Fi on the plane. Once connected, I logged onto Goodreads to get the spoilers and find out the ending of the book.
Here’s where the petty revenge comes in.
As we were starting our descent, I called over the flight attendant, and I let her know that I would need help disembarking, and as such would be remaining in my seat until all of the other passengers had disembarked. I could hear the audible, mumbling beside me, and once the flight attendant walked away, I turned over and gave her the exact same smirk she had been giving me.
Once the flight landed and docked at the gate and all other 30 something rows had gotten off, I slowly stood up, gathering my stuff and start exiting the plane. When I got to the business class section, I turned around, looked at her and destroyed the book for her; telling her major plot points and what the entire ending of the book was going to be. Then with a parting “have a great day I walked off.”
Image source: frozenbroccolis
#44 A**hat Takes Up Too Much Room On Plane Seat
In my current job, I seem to travel a lot by plane.
One time, tired, I dragged my way onto a plane. Barely being able to keep myself awake, I stumbled down the aisle and found my seat.
I was so looking forward to just closing my eyes and falling asleep, but my seat wouldn’t retract and there wasn’t one of those fold-out neck support flappy things.
Then a guy in a swish business suite sits next to me and puts his arm on my armrest so it’s encroaching in my area.
OK.. Arms on lap, just try and sleep.
I feel his elbow nudge me… He’s poking my waist with his elbow which is well into my area!
My eyes feel so heavy…
I push back a bit, trying to regain my seat area. … He pushes back…
He’s got a smirk on his arrogant face!
I am just so tired… I can not even remotely deal with this…
I just push up against the window I’m sitting next to, and try and sleep in this uncomfortable position.
… As I move closer to the window, his arm inches into my area even more.
The jerk is playing with me… He squirms in his seat contentedly.
This goes on for about 20 minutes. Fuming, I try to sleep… too tired , too angry, too miserable.
That’s it…
I sit up, then I lean right onto him…snuggling into his side like he’s my girlfriend.
I get myself comfortable with my head on his sholder… Close my eyes … and slip into sweet sweet sleep, at long last.
I don’t know how long I slept, but when I woke, he was sitting bolt upright, his whole body was very ridgid and tense, staring straight ahead.
And he was very much on his side of the seat.
Almost felt sorry for him.
Nah…
Image source: -broke-it-
#45 [Jerk] On The Airplane
Happened just now. Sitting on a plane on that one airline that doesn’t have assigned seating. I was one of the last people on the plane, maybe 10 more behind me. I get on and the first row of seats where there is massive legroom only has one dude sitting there. He’s sprawled all his stuff out so he can discourage people from sitting in that row, thus giving him a row of 3 seats to himself. He has his iPad on the seat in the middle and he was sitting by the window. I asked the flight attendant if I could take one of the seats and he asked the prick to move some of his stuff so I can sit down. He moves his trash off the aisle seat, but leaves the iPad in the middle.
A poor lady gets on after me and has to carry all her stuff to the back because this jerk hat won’t move is iPad. Finally he picked it up to do something on it, but set his 3/4 full coffee cup in its place. I couldn’t resist the urge and while he was looking at his iPad, I “accidentally” hit it with my elbow and knocked it over spilling coffee onto his seat, and watched as it pooled up right under his butt. I apologized profusely of course, and helped him clean it up.
Just as we got done cleaning it up a dude that was around 6’3″ and pushing 260 got on the plane late and sat in the middle seat. Now neither of us have as much space, but it was totally satisfying.
Image source: Natethesnake81
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