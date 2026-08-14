“Jaw Down To Her Knees”: 40 Satisfying Stories Of Entitled Plane Passengers Getting Exactly What They Deserved

There are different breeds of entitled people roaming the wild. You have the freeloader, who expects money and favors from others but refuses to offer any in return. You have the eternal victim, whose past trauma and hardships have made them believe that the world owes them a free pass at everything.
Then you have the rule-breakers, where the airport Karens belong. These are the people who believe that social guidelines and basic manners don’t apply to them. They cut the line, speak loudly on their phones, and make the already stressful experience of flying an even bigger headache.
These jerks also deserve hefty doses of karma, which those around them gladly doled out through acts of petty revenge. Here are some of those satisfying stories.
#1 Annoy Every Person In The Terminal? Get Your Bag Confiscated By TSA
Waiting for flight to board at a major east coast airport. In walks this young, slick, LOUD business kid (early 20’s?) on a conference call, shouting into his Apple ear buds. Drops his bag on the one free seat and starts pacing the floor, up and down the aisle, oblivious to dozens of folks eating lunches, working quietly, babies sleeping. Continues pacing and shouting, “Yup, yup, we’ll upload that into the system …. blah blah jargon jargon acronyms and business [nonsense]” annoying everybody around, making everyone else get out of his way. Folks start giving him the stink eye but his shouting and pacing continue, his circuit widening until he’s walking out of sight, then circling back, still shouting into the air.
After 20 minutes of this, I’m over it. Kid stalks off in a hurried pace, abandoning his backpack for the three or so minutes it takes him to pace the terminal.
So I walk up to a TSA guard and point to the bag “Sir, there’s an unclaimed backpack on that seat!” Then I walk away. TSA starts making announcements, trying to find the owner of the bag, but douchebag business kid is too oblivious, pacing and shouting. TSA is already removing the bag when he realizes and chases after them. Too late, he’s suspect and he has to follow them out of the terminal for a bag check.
And now it’s quiet again.
Image source: anonymous, Gustavo Fring/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#2 First Class
On my flight to California on Christmas Day there were about five people overbooked, as the airline company changed the plane we were supposed to be on for a smaller one (probably the smallest plane I have ever been in). There was more stress than usual on this Christmas Day cross country flight and people just wanted to leave the airport. I was sitting down a couple rows behind this lady when an elderly man approaches her and explains that he is supposed to be sitting in her seat. She states that would not move and he would have to deal with it himself.
The man finds a flight attendant showed his boarding pass and explained what was going on. The flight attendant asks the woman to see her boarding pass so that she can try to fix the problem. The woman refuses to give her boarding pass saying that it was her seat and she would not move. The flight attendant then tries to explain to the woman that in order to take off everyone has to be seated and it was possible that there was a mix up. The woman refuses again then continues to ignore the flight attendant.
The flight attendant apologizes to the man and then has him go out to the terminal desk to try to fix the problem. I told the flight attendant that I was sorry that the woman was so difficult and that I appreciate what she does to try and make everyone on the plane happy. She said thank you and then walked away. The man came back onto the plane and the flight attendant who had been helping him showed him to his seat in first class. The flight attendant then came back into coach and leaned down towards the woman and said “It’s alright ma’am you have nothing to worry about we found the gentlemen a new seat up in first class. Thank you for your cooperation and Merry Christmas.”
The woman was speechless, jaw down to her knees which were cozily snug in our coach seats. The flight attendant looked up and winked at me. I was not involved, but I have never felt as satisfied as when then lady got what was coming for her a good slap in the face from karma (and the flight attendant).
Image source: anonymous, Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#3 Petty Revenge Against Annoying Passenger On A Long Flight
So I was on this long flight from Brisbane, on a proper sized jet. Lots of people because it was the summer an everyone was either going to or returning from vacation. Unfortunately for this very long flight I was situated behind this brat, he looked about 15 or 16 ish, but certainly didn’t act like it. For one thing he’d kick the seat constantly and blast loud, annoying music from his Switch. His dad, apologised and tried to get him to settle down. I just tried to ignore him, hard to do with the kicking an loud music.
They seemed to be having some sort of argument on top of all of this too, like towards the end of the flight, but still with many hours to go. Eventually, his dad has enough an actually tells him to go sit next to me. I roll my eyes but smile an try to be polite, only to be greeted by a grunt from the young man. I’m on the aisle seat, with one of the few free seats next to me by the window. He pushes past as I get out of my seat for him-not saying sorry or excuse me or anything and continues to blast loud music from his Switch an swig from a mountain dew bottle. I politely try an talk to him but he quite literally gives me the finger. Well, he’s been already finished mountain dew bottle an git into a second, it was the inly drink available at the store where we departrd-after we went through security an had to toss put all liquids. So, I put my rucksack by where he could atleast try an squeeze past an put my tray table down. Then pretend to sleep, with my earpods in, listening to a podcast. Later, he gets up an is like “move, I need the bathroom “, I pretend not to hear him. He tries to shove past but dad is like “don’t you dare push past someone sleeping, sit back down or you are in so much trouble when we land”.
He whines but sits back down, probably regretting drinking all that mountain dew. The next hour I could hear him squirming. As soon as the seatbelt sign chimed, I was suddenly roused from sleep an asked him pleasantly if he had a good flight. He was literally holding himself an looking uncomfortable, the phrase ‘back teeth floating’ comes to mind. He whines about needing to go, bad. I say it’s unfortunate the seatbelt sign is on. Now, the sign is on, but there’s still drinks out, and I still have a plastic glass and a bottle of water, I slowly pour out my water in front of him-making a real show of it an take a rather noisy drink.
When the plane finally landed he was crossing his legs tight. It took ages to off board everyone and I spent a few minutes chatting to the dad as the plane emptied out. All the while the boys sitting there looking uncomfortable. When we finally got to enter the terminal, he was carrying hand luggage an walking awkwardly. I lost track of them by that point, but I did notice the huge lines for passport control and the distinct lack of bathrooms until you entered the main terminal.
Image source: SalineCube99, Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
We can all agree that flying can be stressful. Long queues, tedious security checks, and being amongst large crowds of people- all these factors combined can get the better of someone.
But according to Leeds Beckett University senior psychology lecturer Dr. Steve Taylor, the airport itself is a “thin place” where people are between two realms and boundaries fade.
#4 The Airplane Cleaner Stole My AirPods
About six months ago, I had a layover in Houston. After deplaning and going through security, I realized my headphones had fallen out of my pocket. I submitted the lost item claim with United and gave the description of the color of the silicon case they had on them, plane info, seat number, the whole thing. I also set it to lost mode and included my phone number to call me. I emailed United a few times, stating I could see they had moved from the plane to what seemed to be the United office space. I now realize, it was probably employee lockers.
After about 24 hours, I saw them go to an apartment building. I watched them go from the apartment building to the airport, back and forth, and tracked the schedule. I gave United the address of the employee, their schedule, and what days they had worked. Surely the home address and schedule was enough to pinpoint who it was, so they could at least deal with it internally. Wasn’t exactly excited to get the AirPods back if they had been wearing them.
United told me that because the AirPods had left the property, they wouldn’t do anything and I had to file a police report with Houston PD. I live in Arizona. They closed my claim.
I use “find my” a lot for various AirTags and things. So, for the last few months, whenever I see my lost headphones with the earbuds out, I hit “play sound” on the earbud and blast the wearer’s ears out. I see them quickly go back into the case.
If they would have called me when they found them, I happily would have sent them a reward, even enough to buy their own basic pair. I understand they are expensive and not everyone can swing a pair.
I am slowly working toward making them go deaf, so no one else loses a set of headphones to them. I think this is the pettiest thing I’ve ever done…
Image source: jadewildaz, omid armin/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#5 Thats My Seat
Happened a few days ago… I was boarding a plane in a european city on a short flight (~1h)… when I get to my row I see someone sitting on my seat (window side), I asked him to move and he plays the I-dont-speak-english card and I dont speak their language but I was showing him my boarding pass with my seat number, didnt make any difference … now I’ve never seen a place like this where so many occurrences of people blatantly just not [caring] about sitting arrangements or how queues work, a total mess, cant wait to never go back there again… back to the guy, so I can’t understand the guy and he can’t understand me, so I decide to be the bigger person and instead of making a scene or calling flight attendants I just take the middle seat, another person was already in the aisle seat.
The 1h just flew by (pun very much intended) and when landing, way before we even get to gate and plane is taxiing, the guy gets up and tries to get me and the aisle guy to do the same, he is quickly told by the crew to sit back down and buckle up… so I spot my chance for a petty revenge, it took a few mins for the airport to assign a gate to the plane, so I pretended to fall sleep… I let pretty much every other person in the plane to leave before I “woke up”, slowly get up, pick up my luggage from the overhead compartment and walk in front of him for the whole length of the plane, he was a skinny guy but there is no way he can go past me on those narrow plane corridors.
Image source: christianmoral, Ahmed/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#6 Airport Justice
I was flying solo in my early twenties, at a small airport in Europe waiting to pass thru security in the very early morning. Because of the time the line for security was not too long, maybe 20 or so people waiting. I was only travelling with a large backpack. There was only one agent serving the whole line.
There was a couple queued behind me with a big rolling suitcase which they were pushing in front of them. As the line crawled forward and I took a few steps forward to close the gap, the woman pushing her suitcase rammed it into the back of my legs. At first I didn’t react because accidents happen and I wasn’t injured or anything.
But then it happened again. And again. Every time the line moved and I followed I would get rammed by their suitcase. I was not slowing them down or in their way, I was literally just ahead of them in line. I chose to walk the path of peace and just tried my best to dodge them ramming me, at times just staring at them while they did it. They saw me, they saw me reacting, they just kept doing it. I did not speak the language they did but they were basically muttering and grumbling to each other (I’m assuming they were complaining about the wait). But jesus hurting a random stranger won’t speed things up. My best guess is they were trying to bait me into a conflict? Who knows
A few times that they hit me I had looked up at the airport agent and made eye contact. I could tell they saw what was happening between me and these [jerks]. Also, not one person in line had been pulled aside for extra screening.
It was finally my turn to go thru security. I walked thru no problem. Then got the sweet satisfaction of watching the [jerks] behind me get stopped and directed into the extra full search room. In my heart I felt like the airport agent was getting revenge for me :)
Image source: bonanzaj, Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
“Once we pass through security, we enter a no man’s land, between countries. The concept of place becomes hazy,” Dr. Taylor explains, noting that time also becomes a hazy concept in an airport.
“Being able to manage our time gives us a sense of control over our lives. Losing this may be another source of anxiety,” he added.
#7 Be Jerk To The Airline Ticket Agent Over Your Mistake?… Enjoy Your Wait
I was not the vengeful airline gate agent, nor was I the [jerk], I was just a witness, but it was beautiful to behold.
This happened in the late 1980’s, before the internet was everywhere, before cell phones and before the post 9/11 hyper security when you could arrive at a smaller airport an hour before your flight and be on time.
My parents lived in SW Michigan in the eastern time zone and at the time, the cheapest airport nearby was South Bend, Indiana, which is in the central time zone…sometimes, but does not observe daylight savings time, so for part of the year, the clocks in Indiana are the same as the clocks in MI. Confused? I was.
So I’m flying back to LA through Chicago and show up at the South Bend airport for my flight to Chicago at 7:00 am with what I thought was an hour to spare. Typical of a small airport, there was only one agent checking people in, so I wait, but I have an hour. The guy in front of me is at the counter and starts speaking loudly and angrily at the agent, who explains that he’s not an hour early, but the flight he’s supposed to be on is on the runway taking off. He completely loses his mind and starts yelling at this poor woman, venting his rage on her as she tells him the next flight to Chicago with an available seat is at 9:00 pm that night. He’s cursing her, the airline, the state of Indiana and really just throwing a tantrum.
As I’m watching this, I realize that I’ve made the exact same mistake and missed my flight just like this clown.
After he storms off in his dark rage-cloud, I approach the counter and tell the agent, “Look, I made the same mistake as that guy, but I know it’s my mistake, I’m not going to throw a fit about it.”
“OK, Mr DLS3141.”
She starts typing stuff into the computer and prints out boarding passes, hands them to me, giving me directions to the bus terminal in the airport.
“This ticket is for the bus to the Chicago airport, it leaves in 20 minutes. When you get there, these are your boarding passes for your flight to LA, you should have plenty of time to make that flight.”
I thanked her profusely and went on my way. I was across the country and home before that guy even boarded his flight to Chicago.
EDIT: I forgot to add that for the flight to LA, she had bumped me up to first/business class.
TL;DR – Guy is late for flight, acts like a jerk, gets to spend all day in the airport.
Image source: DLS3141, Josué Sánchez/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#8 Remember To Be Nice To People
So last year I was catching a flight from Berlin to Dublin.
Anyway, for some reason the airport was at a standstill. It was taking 3- 4 hrs just to get through security. EVERY flight was delayed.
In the ensuing confusion people were letting others forward who had a flight that was about to leave. I will mention that people were really really kind. So anyway, they let me through so I could get to security earlier so I could hopefully make my flight. They do this for about 4 of us.
Sooo we get to the front, mind you the 4 for us are going to the same flight. As I am taking my laptop out, this lady and her friend come in front of my but she makes snide remarks and pushes me out of the way (more like a light shove) generally being rude. Now I understand that everyone is stressed with this massive delay but we’re going to the same flight and I’m moving as fast as I can.
Anyway they go through before me, in the rukus they caused one of them forgot their laptop in the tray. Security asks if I know who it belongs to and I say no (even though I saw them forget it).
Now as we are walking to our gate they realise that they’ve lost a laptop and the airport is a mess. I see them start to look everywhere and retracing their steps and asking people around them if they saw the laptop. I just looked at them stress about it and run around like headless chickens. Turns out we were on the same aisle. They were complaining the whole time about how they will have to contact the airport etc to locate the laptop. If they had just been a little kinder I would have let them know they forgot their laptop in the tray.
Remember to practice kindness.
Image source: OkCriticism3688, Leire Cavia/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#9 Dude Asked Me To Watch His Bags At The Airport “For A Sec”–Which Cut Into My Boarding Time. Now He Can Enjoy Retrieving Them From Ord Police
For some ironic airport-profiling context: he’s a young, college-aged white guy in shorts. I’m a brown woman in winter gear silly with pompoms. He’s sitting in my gate but we’re not on the same flight. Mine boards in like 20. A few minutes after I sit down (in a seat he’d made almost unreachable with his big, exposed, unwinterized legs), he asks if I’ll watch his bags for a sec.
I know this isn’t good practice but I usually say yes anyway, since 99.99999% of people really do need to use the bathroom and there’s no harm in doing a solid while THEY do a solid. I said sure but pointed out that my flight boarded soon. He said yeah yeah, he’d be back in a sec.
He left and I went back to scrolling my phone. I didn’t time it exactly but eventually, my flight started boarding, and it was a tiny one so it boarded fast. Now I’m in a pickle, but I’m also mad because where the [hell] is this guy? At this point it’s been at least 15, 20 minutes or more — more than enough time to do #1 or #2, grab food, do whatever. It’s the F gates at O’Hare so everything is really close together. Even when I do this I make sure to head back as soon as possible just out of courtesy (not to mention that airports expressly DON’T want people doing this). Yet if I walk off and leave the bags unattended, they’ll get confiscated and he’ll have to do a song and dance to get them back, probably missing his flight.
I made the call: I told the gate agent I’d been watching the bags and the owner hadn’t returned. She said fine, the police would pick them up. I boarded my flight and we’re about to take off. He’s probably cursing me at the gate right now.
If he had diarrhea or an extremely premature heart attack or some real reason to delay, I ask his forgiveness in heaven. But who knows? Maybe I stopped the next neckbeard airport bomber. In any case, I let my petty flag fly today.
Image source: jennyvasan, Christopher Ivanov/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Given the absence of a structured concept of time and space, Dr. Taylor says personal boundaries in airports also become fluid. And when substances like alcohol come into play, these places further become a “no man’s land.”
“Ultimately, whether we feel anxious or liberated, we may end up acting out of character,” he said, explaining why many people act out.
#10 Don’t Be Rude To Airport Staff!
This happened during my time living in NSW, Australia. If there is one true thing I have learned about traveling it is: do not annoy airport staff! They are the people who decide if you get to board or not; being aggressive, rude, or confrontational to them will get you nowhere!
I was at Sydney Airport, traveling to see family in New Zealand, and was going through the bag check. In front of me, I could see an angry, red-faced businessman who seemed to be stressed and in a hurry. The security person, an Asian woman in her forties, was checking his luggage and the businessman immediately became abusive.
He started yelling “WHY THE H*** ARE YOU LOOKING AT THAT? GET A BLOODY MOVE ON!”
Security #1: “Sir, your luggage was selected for a hand check, so you just need to be patient.”
Businessman: “I HAVE AN INTERNATIONAL FLIGHT LEAVING IN TEN MINUTES! HURRY UP! GOD, I’M SICK OF THIS AIRPORT HIRING THESE IDIOTS!
”Security #2: “Sir… you need to calm down. We are just doing our jobs!”
Instead of calming down, Mr. Businessman predictably became angrier and belligerent towards the staff and of course, started dropping slurs.
Businessman: “I travel through this airport frequently, and it gets worse every time because you keep hiring these [Asian slur]s, and I’m sick of their incompetence! Learn to speak English! I have a flight leaving in ten minutes! I don’t have time for this! Just give me my bag and let me leave! Why is that so hard?!”
Security now looked extremely fed up with this guy, but clearly, they weren’t done with him yet. I noticed that the staff member did her bag check slightly slower than normal. All the while, the man proceeded to throw a tantrum and acted like a spoiled child. At long last, he snatched his luggage away and began to stomp off… only to be stopped for a body search! Immediately, he blew his top again. When I left to walk to my gate, he was still raging and I very much doubt he made his flight.
The moral of this story: while traveling is stressful, it always helps to be patient with staff doing their jobs. Otherwise, you may not make your flight. I’m still baffled about why he was causing so much trouble when he had so little time to make his flight
Image source: steelcitytigerdance, Getty Images/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#11 Crowded Paris Airport Seating
A few years back my sister and I were traveling through Paris to Rome with my 7 and 4 year old nephews for a trip to Italy. When we landed in Paris there was a very long walk from the landing gate and customs to our gate. When we finally got to our gate area it was very crowded. My 7 year old nephew at the time needed to sit. He has blade prosthetics and they were getting tight and needed replacing soon. Plus, the air travel makes his legs swell a bit. Anyway, we get to the gate and he needs to sit and we’re trying to contain the wild 4 year old too. I approach a women seated between 2 empty seats and ask her politely if she could please move one seat over so the boys could sit together, pointing at my nephews legs telling her he needs to sit. She absolutely refused and I think she thought we would look elsewhere for seats together, but I turned to my sister and sis proceeds to sit one of the boys on each side of her. The boys were really excited and bouncing all over the place. I ran to the restroom and by the time I got back my sister was seated between the boys. I think it took only about 1 minute for the woman to realize her mistake of sitting between 2 excited little boys. My sister said she left pretty quickly. I saw the woman again as we boarded the plane and she wouldn’t make any eye contact with me.
Image source: pix-zzzs, Gian Paul Guinto/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#12 Flying Home For The Holidays
i was headed home for the holidays and waiting at the airport departure gate for them to call my section, turned out they had overbooked and i didnt have a seat along with 5-6 other individuals. i wasnt in much of a rush since i was going home to my super religious family for 8 days when i can only handle about 3 with them, the other seatless people were furious!
so we all start walking back to the ticket agent and as we’re getting in line a woman pushed past me knocking into my luggage to get in line before me. I didn’t say anything and let her get ahead. after the agent took all the verbal [scolding] from the angry travelers it was my turn to reschedule. I approached with a calm, pleasant attitude and even joked around with her.
so after setting up my new flights she asked me to walk over with her to a secluded seating area where she whispered and handed me a full rebate on my ticket, she upgraded all my flights to first class and thanked me. you should always treat people with respect especially in cruddy situations.
Image source: 131Stella, Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
An airport may be conducive to stress and anxiety, but it doesn’t mean that we should give in. This is why HR & security expert Dr. Steve Albrecht calls for the basics: courtesy, politeness, and patience, since everyone is going through the same hassles.
He even wrote an article that included reminders such as watching your social space in the aisle, being aware of those around you as you journey through the gate, and leaving early to arrive early, among others.
#13 Be Nice To Your Flight Crew
A friend said this was a good place to tell my story. A while ago I was working at an airport. I was taking valet bags on the jet bridge.
The gate agent is just finishing up when a customer walks up and hands it to the gate agent. The gate agent informs him that the plane was full up and he would need to valet check his bag. Me and my coworker see him get all argumentative and go out and stand behind her asking if something is wrong. He complained to me that he should be able to take his bag on. I told him there was no more room on the plane and that we would valet his bag for no charge. He then says fine in a pissed tone. And walks to the jet bridge and with out looking just dumps his bag on the floor in front of my coworker who had gone back to the jet bridge to deal with the rest of the bags. I see him completely ignore the flight attendant like she didn’t even exist.
I’m a very nice guy and rarely confrontational. I deal with a lot of people being [jerks] but I don’t care. What I don’t tolerate though is when you are rude to my coworkers. They are nice and lovely people.
So to get back at him I noticed his valet tag conveniently fell off his bag. The bag won’t get lost but it won’t make it back onto the jet bridge with the other bags and will be sent to the terminal per protocol. I would have liked for the bag to have gotten lost but I’m not that mean. Hope he learns his lesson.
Tl;dr: don’t be a jerk to your flight crew or your bags might get lost.
Image source: memekysmeme, Skytech Aviation/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#14 Don’t Sit Next To Me
I’m a misanthrope; I avoid people as much as possible, and when I’m waiting at the airport to board a flight I find a seat as far from everyone else as I can. This morning, I had an entire row of seats to myself, with dozens of others available on a flight that had perhaps twenty passengers.
Suddenly, I heard someone shout, “Is this Gate Four?! We’re looking for Gate Four!” I looked over to see a middle-aged couple who, I could instantly tell, were the types that never have any idea what’s going on and are always indignant that everyone is making their lives so very difficult.
The gate agent assured them that they were, in fact, at Gate Four, but the man commented loudly that “I just want to see one sign that says where we are!” and muttered something about “ridiculous”. One of the other passengers pointed out a sign directly in front of them with the gate number on it, and there was also a large number four painted on the wall behind the desk.
They’re irritating, but whatever, I thought. I don’t have to deal with them. Suddenly I saw motion out of the corner of my eye, and I realized they were moving toward my sanctuary of emptiness. Don’t you do it… They sat right next to me, which not only took my space, but their audacity forced me to move my bag. This inconvenience cannot go unpunished.
I have flatulence of some renown, and when I felt a churning I knew what I had to do. I shifted slightly, so subtly as to be imperceptible, and released a silent cloud of filth. It was thick and dark, as rancid as if I’d aerosolized diarrhea. There was a pause of several minutes as I wondered whether my neighbours had smelled it. Then, the man leaned and turned his head away from me, trying not to be too obvious about his discomfort. There it is, I thought. Better still, a couple of minutes further on his ongoing suffering became apparent when he leaned even further over, practically lying on his wife. Hopefully they’ve learned that if someone is sitting by his- or herself, there’s probably a reason for it.
Image source: modi13, Marco López/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#15 Person Next To Me On A Plane Kept Violating My Personal Space
I was flying in the window seat, because I like looking out the window. The woman sitting next to me reached in front of me multiple times to close the window shade. She never asked me, she just reached directly in front of me to close the shade. I would immediately reopen it, and a few minutes later she would reach in front of me again to close it.
It was a noon domestic short haul flight, so no reason to need darkness in the middle of the day. And absolutely no excuse for violating my personal space multiple times without asking me or acknowledging me or treating me like a human in any way.
So I pulled out my book and turned on the reading light, despite there being ample natural light from the open window for me to read. I then positioned my hands in such a way that my watch would reflect the reading light directly into her eyes.
I read like that for an hour, jiggling my hand the entire time, so it would shine the light back and forth across her eyes and be super distracting and annoying.
Once we landed and she took her headphones off, I turned to her and said “next time you fly, book a window seat if you want to control the window. Or at least treat me like a human and ask me before you violate my personal space. What you did is unbelievably rude.”
She looked SO OFFENDED.
And naturally she walked 2 mph. Being a city walker, I easily got in front of her, then once we were on the moving walkway I stopped immediately in front of her. Did the same on the escalator to the curb, before flipping her off the entire way to my ride.
Image source: jonvox, Fellipe Ditadi/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Dr. Albrecht’s most important piece of advice, which summed everything up, is this: leave with your dignity and be civilized when you get on the plane.
“Stomping impatiently and heaving big sighs down the jetway doesn’t matter, since there is absolutely no way for you to speed up the line getting on the plane,” he noted.
#16 Airport Karen Decides To Show Up 30 Minutes Before Flight
A few years ago my college sports team was flying out for a competition. We were flying out of our own town which has notoriously quick and easy airport experiences for those of us who know it well. When flying alone it’s generally no sweat to show up only an hour before, or even less, but this is ALWAYS a risk in all airports even the small ones. Our team of 20 people showed up for our early flight 2 hours beforehand, which in my opinion is still cutting it close in a lot of cases. When we get there we can see immediately a long line out of security which is not normal at all for this airport. We all have to check our bags and get into line where every once in awhile an employee would walk through the line asking people to look at their tickets for TSA Pre-check, which means you basically get to go straight through the security line.
While we were waiting an unusually long time we started to pick up on a lot of different people in front and behind us that are all about to miss the same flight. Some people are clearly anxious and asking the employees what’s going on. Unfortunately about 20 people behind my team and I is a Karen.
Karen’s flight leaves in 30 minutes and I note the fact that she is behind us in line which means she probably just showed up only a half an hour before her flight leaves…insanity. For the next 30 minutes Karen is pushing past people (some of them are on the same flight as her) without asking any sort of permission. Karen is also yelling loudly this whole time at any employee she sees about how they are incompetent, need to let her through, etc. She is also demanding that they need to open up the other security lanes so more people can go through faster (obviously TSA guidelines aren’t a thing to this Karen). So finally Karen literally pushes her way through the line to about 5 people away from where my team is waiting and there is no way we are letting her through.
This is when I decided to get a little more revenge for all those poor employees and all the other nice and respectful people waiting there. Being at the back of the line, my friend and I tell the few people in between the Karen and ourselves that they can skip ahead of our whole team because they’re also on the flight that Karen is about to miss. They go through and finally Karen gets there expecting for us to let her through too…HA! We told her that she was very rude to the employees and we weren’t going to let her pass. She tried to shove past us which was hilarious. She huffed and puffed behind us and was mumbling a bunch of stuff about us the whole rest of the way through the line.
SO we are FINALLY about three people away from where our IDs are checked. Karen has finally stopped yelling at every single possible employee that comes by because we are so close to the front. Remember when I mentioned earlier the employee who comes by to remind us to look for TSA Pre-Check on our boarding passes? WELL TURNS OUT KAREN WAS YELLING OVER OR AT THIS GUY THE WHOLE TIME AND NEVER GOT THE INFO AND WHEN SHE FINALLY STARTED ACTUALLY LISTENING TO THE PEOPLE WHO WORK THERE SHE FOUND OUT SHE COULD’VE SKIPPED THE ENTIRE LINE FROM THE VERY BEGINNING OF THIS STORY. AMAZING. I swear some people laughed out loud when she went, “Oh…I have that!”
Image source: wallywoofdog, Phil Mosley/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#17 Cut In Line At Airport, Get Smelly Lady In Your Row
At the Southwest gate to board, we all were lining up per our spots in line (I was B6, my husband was seated as he was C7). A very overweight couple in their late 20s/early 30s were lined up right behind me, standing in a way to prevent people from lining up directly in front of them.
I noticed their tickets said B27 and B28 because people around us looked confused when trying to line up where the rest of the upper Bs should be and this couple was obviously in their spots. I figured they didn’t know where they were supposed to be and I told them “Oh, I think you guys are supposed to be farther back.” They ignored me. I figured they were still confused and said, “Southwest has a policy where you line up where the numbers are displayed” and they both glared at me and the man said tersely “We know how it works.”
We all board the plane with the woman at the gate letting them on despite the fact these [jerks] are obviously cutting in line. Lo and behold, they slide into the row across from us. I’m saving the middle seat for my husband and this spaced out, heavily perfumed lady slides into the aisle seat on our row. I’m watching the other flyers make their way into their seats and I notice her perfume is so strong my nose starts to hurt. My husband has fairly severe asthma and strong scents can make his allergies and asthma flare up (I can’t wear perfume, lotions, etc) so I asked this woman if she wouldn’t mind moving across the aisle to the cutter couple’s row. She shrugs and sits next to the cutting couple as my husband comes over and sits in the aisle seat.
There actually weren’t many people after him, so we had the middle seat empty for the duration of the 4 hour flight, while the linecutters had the spaced out lady nodding off with them throughout the flight.
tl;dr: [jerks] cut in line at gate, I send a heavily perfumed person to their row so they can enjoy the company of inconsiderate others.
Image source: anonymous, Debdut Chowdhury/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#18 Long Line… Let’s Take Longer
So I didn’t have the petty revenge, but I was a witness and participant.
So today I went to Mouseland, and was there early because I was staying at the Mouse House hotel. Everyone was there at 6 am or earlier, with the doors opening at 7, (park opened at 8), and if you stayed at the hotel, you got to enter at 7:30 am.
So at 7 they start letting people through, and like the airport everyone has to go through security. So all the cast members here have the city they are from on their name tags. As the security member is looking through my back pack, he asks me where I’m from.
I’ve lived in many places, and apparently so has he, and we start talking about places we’ve both lived as he continues to look through my bag.
So he’s still looking through, and the woman behind us says out loud “that’s nice but there’s a long line and we’ve been waiting.”
I turn to say sorry, and before I can say anything the security member talks louder and keeps talking about where he’s lived with a smile. He’s telling me about the weather in places, favorite restaurant, parks, and all this with a smile on his face while talking to me and ignoring her. Again she says “Some people are in a hurry,” and he just keeps ignoring her.
My bag is checked now, but he’s holding it, and with a smile asks just keeps going. The girl is now looking really annoyed, and as he’s handing my bag over, he says “you know, I might have missed something, let me check one more time to be safe.”
He spends another 30 seconds looking through, then hands it over and wishes me a Merry Christmas. As I’m walking away I look back and he’s having her completely empty bag, so he can check it with a big smile.
Pettiest revenge in the least sad place in the world.
Image source: fenix1230, Curated Lifestyle/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#19 Garbage Man
We had to pick up a relative at the airport a few years ago.
As we waited in the baggage claim area, a guy in his mid-30s was pulling his suitcases off the carousel.
One by one he compared the little labels stapled into his ticket folder with the labels on the suitcases… and one at a time he tore off the paper luggage ID tags and stickers. He finished by tossing them on the floor about five feet from a garbage can, grabbing his bags and arrogantly stalking out.
I pointed him out to my hubby as he was tearing off the tags and tossing them on the floor. Hubby said, “Hey, Buddy! there’s a garbage can right there!”
The guy completely ignored him.
And as he disappeared through the automatic doors into the Spring evening, I carefully gathered up all his luggage tags. Every little bit and piece. Even the skinny little elastics that had held them on the suitcase handles.
Since his name and address were so legibly printed, there was only one thing to do.
I brought them home.
And the next day, I wrote him a little note.
“Ha ha, [jerk]. Now you have to throw them away.”
I sealed it all into an envelope and mailed it to him.
Image source: YepIamAmiM, Alexander Schimmeck/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#20 Everyone Has A Weakness
This morning, I was walking between terminals in the Minneapolis airport. A bunch of us got stuck behind a group of 8 teenage girls slowly walking side by side. Side by side, 8 deep! I fly over 100 times a year, but I’d never seen anything like this – a human traffic jam caused by 8 oblivious idiots. 8 obliviots.
More than two dozen people and an airport cart driving an elderly woman frustratedly walked behind them. They ignored people’s polite requests of “excuse me”, angry pleas of “I have a flight to catch!” and even the beeping of the cart. And this was not a mall or a park – this was an airport, where delaying someone else by even a minute can destroy their day.
Meanwhile, they loudly gabbed about what cute boys they liked – as if sticking to script from an Archie comic. While they physically blocked the entire hallway, they were emotionally two-dimensional.
Finally, the hall widened enough for us to walk around them. I hung back and let everyone else go ahead of me, as I had some leeway before my connecting flight. As the mess cleared, I walked by the gaggle, then stopped in front of them, turned around, and said, “I think it’s wonderful that there are still teenage girls willing to hang out with a friend who is clearly so much uglier than the rest of the group”. And then I kept walking.
I didn’t even get to the end of the hall before I heard them fighting about who I meant.
For the sake of the people on whatever flight they’re eventually on, I hope they’re now giving each other the silent treatment.
TLDR: You want to ruin 20 people’s days? I will ruin your entire vacation. And perhaps the rest of high school.
Image source: thehofstetter, Global Residence Index/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#21 Please Don’t Push Me And Cut In Line
So quick backstory. I’m taking a domestic flight in the Philippines. The whole terminal was a mess; one flight cancelled, the rest delayed by at least 2 hours. It’s incredibly crowded, not enough seats for everyone, and you can just tell everyone is not their best self at that moment.
Finally our flight starts to board. They call all the back rows and pretty much everyone floods the gate to board. I hang back for a while seeing if order will be restored, but hop on the bandwagon once I see they’re letting everyone on. I’m three people away from getting my ticket scanned and this older gentleman, maybe 50-60 years old, comes up from behind me, pushes me to the side, says “scuse me” in a very entitled tone (if that’s even possible) and shoved his way up to the front. The young lady checking tickets didn’t notice as she was assisting her coworker (2 lines). She scanned his ticket and down the hall he went. No one said anything, myself included. What good would that do anyways.
I’m fuming by this point. Hungry, tired and now I’ve been pushed. Being pushed by strangers is my biggest pet peeve. I’m pretty sure I burned a hole in the back of his head while we waited to board the plane. I know I can’t get any revenge, but I just want him to make eye contact. It’s all I have at this point. Maybe he’d look back and notice me glaring at him and he’d awkwardly look away. I don’t know.
We get on the plane and he plops his fat bottom down in a first class seat; that explains the self-entitlement. Then my opportunity for petty revenge presented itself. A woman was trying to make her way back out of the plane. She was carrying a bunch of food in plastic bags, who knows where she was going. Well she just happened to pass by me as I was passing the first class jerk. I swung my duffle bag hand carry over my right shoulder and made an exaggerated move to let her pass by, hitting jerk in the face with my bag. This bag has been on the floor of at least 15 different parts of the airport, including the smoking section where people spit all over the floor. Now it touched his face. Yummy. I apologize to both of them (I crushed the ladies plastic bags with my leg actually accidentally) and keep walking down the aisle. I didn’t get a good look at his face afterwards but I’m sure he was very, very upset.
Im writing this on the airplane, way back in coach. Man, that felt good…and the situation never escalated. Personal pettiest revenge.
TL;DR: Jerk pushed me to cut in line, I smacked his stupid face with a dirty dufflebag and apologized
Image source: anonymous, Janice Kwong/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#22 Ladies And Gentlemen, The Captain Has Turned Off The Fasten Seat Belt Sign, And You May Now Move Around The Cabin
My previous career required me to travel all over the US which meant a lot of time in airports, on airplanes, at hotels, and dealing with a lot of really [trashy] people. I have plenty of petty revenge stories, but my favourite one was probably the simplest one.
I was on a long flight home after many days on a hard job and I was tired. I love catching up on my sleep while I am in flight. On this particular flight the couple behind me had other plans. They were obnoxiously loud, super drunk, and complaining about everything. Everyone knows this scenario. It includes: seat pushing, tray table slamming, way too loud laughter, and one element I had never experienced before. The man was directly behind me in the window seat and he had pushed his bag up under my seat so far that it was sticking out from under my seat AND he kept kicking it with his feet in his fits of laughter.
At one point I got up to use the restroom and glared at them to indicate that I hated them. They responded by cranking up the volume and energy. I decided to do the cliche thing, “if you can’t beat them you might as well join them”. I ordered several mini bottles of vodka and a soda to enjoy while I worked out my plan. And that is when the miracle happened.
We were close to landing so I had to slam down my last few vodkas and put the tray table up. This would be his last chance to forcefully slam his shut and my first chance to take action. I had to time this just right or else I would have been caught. You see, in his kicking fits of bliss, one of his shoes had become untied and the lace was right under my seat.
In that moment, where the plane hits the tarmac and everyone is praying to their gods hoping we [survive] in a fiery ball of flames skidding down the runway, I was hunched over working frantically to tie this guys shoe lace over the top of the metal bar of my seat and onto the strap of his bag. Once I succeeded to get a genuine knot together I sat up and looked straight ahead.
When the captain gave the okay and the rapid fire of seatbelt clicking began, I sprang up and pushed my way into the isle. I never looked back, but soon heard a commotion as myself and the other passengers pushed our way to the exit. I travel light to avoid baggage fees and claims so I was able to head straight out front and grab my Lyft. I went home and slept like a baby that night.
Image source: nkdby, Eva Darron/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#23 Mr. Important Man And The Coffee
I’m sitting at the airport minding my own business when this couple comes into the gate area arguing loudly. Well, he is. She is walking beside him as he berates her for taking so long and now he won’t have time to grab a cup of coffee.
They haven’t even called for our flight yet so there is plenty of time but I guess Mr. Important Man (MIP) can’t tell time. He huffs down the aisle in front of me slamming my knee with his carryon. He doesn’t stop, doesn’t apologize, just slams himself into a seat on the other side of the table next to me.
There is obviously a nasty hushed argument going on which I am trying desperately to ignore. Moments later, MIP stands up and marches away hitting my knee again. The wife/girlfriend/target of his frustration is still sitting there so I see no reason why he needed his carry on.
20 minutes later he comes back muttering about horrible service and puts his cup of coffee down on the table between us. Boarding is called for our flight and I get up to board the flight.
As I stood up, my purse “accidentally” knocked his coffee cup over. Oooops.
Oh well, just like my knee wasn’t his problem, his coffee cup isn’t mine.
Image source: JynxMama, Ayşegül Akdaş/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#24 Petty Revenge At The Airport
So I work in a large and spread-out terminal in a major international airport. To help people get around faster, there are moving walkways (think flat escalators) every so often in between the gates. The walkways aren’t very wide, so etiquette calls for people who want to stand and “go along for the ride” stand as far to the right as possible, so people who are in a hurry to make their flight can keep walking along the left side unimpeded.
Today I was walking on one of these moving walkways toward the gate where I work when my progress was impeded by a woman talking on her cell phone while blocking the ENTIRE walkway with her baby stroller, which she had conveniently parked exactly in the center of the walkway. I could have said something to her when she leaned down to check something in her bag as we approached the end of the conveyor. Instead I merely smiled as first the baby stroller, then the woman bumped off the walkway and onto the metal plate at the end, and she had to stagger to maintain her balance.
Image source: aimanti, Jue Huang/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#25 Rush Me At The Airport Water Fountain? I Will Be Petty!
So I’m sitting at Seattle airport on a long layover and decided to eat some food. I always travel with a 1 liter nalgene water bottle and I was going to fill it up before eating. I walked over to the bathrooms and found a drinking fountain to fill it up. Horrendously slow. Slow enough that I, under normal circumstances, wouldn’t have filled up the entire thing.
An older man came up behind me and instead of waiting behind me he proceeded to wait somewhat to my side and a little too close for comfort. I noticed his presence immediately and typically would have filled up just a bit more and moved on. Instead, since he was slightly inside my bubble, I got petty and continued filling up my entire bottle while the slow trickle of the fountain pulsed harder and weaker while people in the bathrooms flushed the toilets.
After I was finished making him wait, with full water bottle in hand I walked away. I noticed when I left he wasn’t able to find the button to turn on the fountain as it was awkwardly hidden below the dish of the fountain. I got an extra dose of pettiness and didn’t help him find it at all and laughed as he took about 20 seconds as he tried to locate it. Stand to close to me in line…. take THAT!!
Image source: critterdude542, Joseph Mutalwa/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#26 Early 2000’s Edinburgh Airport
I was a frequent flyer with British Midland and completely alone in their lounge waiting for my flight. Smoking was allowed then in certain areas so I lit up. In came a woman who gave me a dirty look and verbally [scolded] me for smoking – I said nothing but pointed to the sign ok’ing this and she had a fit – I ignored her. She got out her mobile and made a call. As I was leaving to get my flight she was the only person in the lounge. I pointed to a beautifully placed sign in her area and said “no mobile phones there.” Her brain exploded.
Image source: Narrow-Tree-5491, Fellipe Ditadi/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#27 Paris Airport And Not So Helpful French Young Men
So a couple of decades ago, myself and a couple other engineers arrive in the Paris Airport after a long flight from Oregon. Going to see a small company about some equipment they are building for us. Upon arrival we get lost looking for the National Rental car booth. Happen to see a couple of well dressed French college aged well dressed guys, and we ask them for directions to the rental car agency that they have a contract for in their hands. They are extremely arrogant and unhelpful. Something about speaking French and throwing insults our way. With out their help we find the car rental office tucked away in some back corner of the airport. Get our contract for the car and some very specific directions from the American ex-pat working the front counter about where to pick up car. As we exit the elevator on the way to pick up the car from the hidden corner of the car park, who should we meet but the very unhelpful French gentlemen with their contract still in their hand. Obviously looking for the rental pickup point. As we watch them wander off in the wrong direction, we quietly wait till they’re out of sight and then head around the corner to where the car park is located. Justice felt served that day
Image source: eyefish4fun, Jan Rojas/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#28 Cut In Line? No Food For You
I bartend at the airport. This happened last night, and it felt absolutely glorious. The security line through tsa was insane, there is an “employee” line, but it’s mixed in with the regular line, hard to explain, but it’s basically not any faster, if you will. After me and a coworker had already been waiting 25 minutes, we finally hit the front of the line. Two employees apparently thought they were more important than everyone else, and cut in front of us. I was furious. I remembered their faces. We have hot grab and go burgers and sandwiches at my store, and what we don’t sell at the end of the night, we usually walk around and hand them out to employees or random people flying out. One of the line cutters came up 20 minutes after close, and we had like 30 hot sandwiches left. She asked if she could order food still, and I said we were closed. She says, “What are you going to do with those sandwiches?” I replied, “That’s up to my manager.” She told me I better find out fast because her break is almost over. I was counting my till, and had just finished it. I told her I couldn’t ask until I finished counting my till. I recounted it 6 times until she left. Then I bagged up all the sandwiches and handed them out to every single other airport employee I could find, with a smile, like I was Santa Clause. Take that you line cutting jerk.
Image source: jonesy0412, TBD Traveller/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#29 Charge Me For A Carpark Dink Will You
This happened about 10 years ago. I was away on business and as is usual, rocked up at the airport car hire desk – won’t say who for obvious reasons, but they aren’t the fifth company I had been to.
I asked for a small car and once we had done all of the paperwork I went and collected the vehicle from the compound, had a quick check and having found a small sink in one of the doors that was not noted, took a photo and then traipsed back to the hire desk. They said they would make a note and off I went for the next 3 or 4 days of BS meetings and customer visits.
When I came back to the airport, I dropped the car off and they went through the return paperwork and they ‘found’ the car parking dunk in the door. Naturally, I explained that it had been there when I had collected it and that I had informed the front desk, but they were having non of it…… I now have 45 minutes to make my flight and really don’t have time to deal with this, so I sign the paperwork and go – company travel insurance will just have to swallow it (I didn’t bother to take out the full insurance)
About 3 weeks later, I have the Plant Manager decided to come to me for a chat about a €750 damage charge on my previous trip and ask what had happened – I explained, he wasn’t happy but agreed with me that sh*t happens.
I travelled a lot back then, like 3 weeks in 4 I would be out of the country. I had my routines and I knew a lot of the staff at the airport by name – and they mine. I decided to bide my time for about 6 months and then on one trip, I packed a little something extra in my luggage (A 6oz ball peen hammer). Went to the usual car hire (wasn’t the seventh one either), hired a car (including my now normal full insurance package) and took off for the week. On my final night before returning the car, I took the hammer to each and every panel – just once for each – and then tossed the hammer. When I returned the car the following morning, I explained that it had been vandalised the previous night and well, what could I do about it – sorry, really upset about it.
A further 3 weeks on, I had a phone call from the company which went along the lines of “we know what you did, but can’t prove it. We know why you did it, but can’t prove it. Please find another car hire company in future wherever you are in the world” as far as I know I am still on a worldwide ban list for that little act of petty revenge…….. and it doesn’t Hertz at all
Image source: stupre1972, MART PRODUCTION/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#30 Airline Representative Gets Embarrassed
Basically booked with Ryan Air (a huge mistake I know). Decided to book a hold case and bring two cabin bags (small roller case).
So we arrive in the airport, head to baggage drop to drop our bags off all seems to be going well until the airline representative notices our cabin bags and starts to complain that they are too big and we can only have a small backpack as carry on luggage.
This is a new policy and evidently put in place for Ryanair to sting customers for extra money if they don’t read everything.
So she begins to demand 80 euro for us to book out cases on. She can’t take money so we will have to go to another desk to pay then return and drop the bags off etc.
So that is a ridiculous price for two small bags, unfortunately we couldn’t just buy a backpack in the airport as the cases were pretty expensive designer gifts from my late grandmother.
I decided to ignore her and proceed to go through security anyway as I thought the only reason this was mentioned was because I had to check in.
I then read some of Ryanair’s policies and realised this is actually rigorously enforced now and will be 120 euro to check in at the gate with the bags.
Then realise I can actually upgrade my priority on the app for 12 euro to be able to bring larger cabin bags on board.
This is fantastic and I’m smiling to myself regarding money saved. So we arrive at the gate to be greeted by the same airline representative albeit a little angry.
When it’s our turn she proceeds to go on a rant about how “she told us” and that “now I have to charge you more for being an idiot”. I smile air to ear and show her my new priority boarding pass.
I then said, “yea I have priority thanks for trying to charge me a ridiculous amount of money”
She then gets very embarrassed and red in the face, she then says “there is no need to be so rude about it, it’s company policy that I don’t tell you”. I just smiled and said, “you’re such a nice person I’m glad you work here”.
Tl;dr: airline representative tries to charge me 80 euro for cabin luggage, I ignore her and get it online for 10 euro she says I’m being rude.
Image source: GriffinFlyz, Towfiqu barbhuiya/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#31 Alright Grandma, You Wanna Race? Let’s Race
I was at the airport and we had a tight window for our layover flight to pick us up, maybe 10 minutes and it was on the opposite side of the terminal.
I am a fast walker, pre much the fastest walker I know. Naturally, I overtook this older woman and her husband (who got off the same flight as me) while walking to the departure gate. I’m just walking as I normally do when that same woman cuts in front of me. Like she wanted to be ahead.
I thought it was odd and slightly annoying. We’re all going to the same place and you were in no visible hurry until I overtook you. Then you want to be in front of me.
So I just increased my walking speed a bit and overtook her again. It wasn’t hard. This woman cuts in front of me AGAIN.
So at this point I’m like alright, gloves are off lady. You wanna be first? I’m gonna leave you in the dust. You stand 0 chance against me.
So I sped up and kept walking fast and I can literally see her speeding up as well (mind you this is all on the “down low”. Officially both of us are playing dumb). I start smiling because there’s no way this stupid woman is going to beat me and she’s just gonna get tired. I speed up even more to the point where I’m almost running.
Guess who got on the plane first? Me. And I made sure to speed up extra fast just so that mf knew she lost and that she lost humiliatingly. By the time she got on the plane it was full to the brim. Maybe if she was a bit faster she could’ve been able to stow her luggage in a convenient spot hahahaha
Image source: tipoftheiceberg1234
#32 Airport Revenge
This happened about five years ago at my large city’s international airport. The waiting line for Customs and Immigration was immensely long (about an hour’s wait) on this day and I was standing behind a group of three Melanesian women (I later found out they were from Papua New Guinea, just north of AUstralia). Two American tourists decide they didn’t want go the back of the line and tried to push in front of these women.
A few people grumbled but these women began really riling up. These American guys, who stank of stale alcohol, argued that their flight was leaving in 90 minutes and they simply had get through fast.
The Papuan women just got louder and louder. Eventually a federal police sergeant came over to see what the fuss was about and the women explained it to them.
The sergeant asked to see the men’s tickets and declared, very loudly, that since their flight was still three hours away, not 90 minutes, they could just move, right now, to the end of the line, now 200 metres behind us.
The crowd cheered loudly as they were marched back by the police officer.
Image source: anonymous
#33 Don’t Feel Like Holding The Elevator?
I am an airline employee. This evening as my crew and I were walking towards the elevator from the basement of the concourse, we noticed a fellow employee enter the elevator ahead of us. I saw him get in, turn around, look STRAIGHT AT US (we weren’t even 20ft from the elevator), reach down, and push the button! We got to the door literally only a couple seconds after the door finished closing and then had to wait for it to go all the way up with only him on it, and come all the way back down for the 4 of us.
When we got upstairs I noticed the same gentleman stopping to say goodnight to a gate agent on his way out of the terminal. Seizing my opportunity, I hurried my crew forward so that when he resumed his journey towards the airport exit he was now right behind us. Once we stepped onto the moving sidewalk and I was positive that he too had gotten on, I stopped. Parked my suitcase such that nobody could get by and stood still. So that he got to enjoy the full frustration of being trapped behind me on a long, slow, infuriating ride through the terminal at 0.25mph with no way to escape except wait for it to reach the end.
I hope you’re happy that you saved yourself 15 seconds by leaving us behind on the elevator, only to lose those same seconds trapped behind us on the moving sidewalk. Should have held the door.
Image source: Luvs2spoog3
#34 Unwelcome Guests
Last week my wife’s friends, a couple with a one-year-old child, stayed with us for a week. My wife had told them it would be inconvenient because she wouldn’t be there much and I would be working from home that week, but they had already booked the flight. Because of the child they stayed in the house for most of the time, and most of the time sat at the table that is right next to my desk, with their noisy child, even though our house has 2 floors and 5 rooms. I probably lost about 2 days of work because of them.
So when I drove them to the airport I dropped them off at the wrong end of the terminal, forcing them to walk for at least 15 minutes more.
Image source: XAmsterdamX
#35 Petty Revenge On A Karen’s At Philly Airport
Flying out of Philadelphia after visiting a good friend for a week. I travel pretty frequently and like to make security check as painless as possible for me and everyone else involved so usually the only thing I need to get on the belt is my carry on bag, shoes and phone. I get to the security table, kick off my shoes throw them in the bin with my phone and boarding pass so there’s nothing in my hands. Bag is on my shoulder and bin is in my hands and I’m ready to go.
Enter TWO wild Karens . Perhaps they are not full blown Karens separately but together their powers have amplified. Combined the Karens have about 6 bins of toiletries, electronics, shoes and other nonsense and they are taking their sweet time. They obviously know this as moments before I entered the line Karen 1 had allowed someone to pass on front of them.
Anxious to get through as I’m in a tight spot between the Karens in front, the stand where they check your boarding pass and ID behind me and the table to my left. I cut around the other side to the table and ask Karen 1 “do you mind if I just jump ahead?”
Karen 1 is instantly miffed and responds, “No, and I don’t know where you think you’re going. That side is blocked off.”
Not one to stay quiet I respond, “just trying to get my stuff on the belt but fine take your time.”
Both Karens ignore me, leave their bins on the table and proceed to the body scanner…
I stand there confused for a moment. Still at the end of the table about three feet from the belt where items are supposed to be placed. Did they expect me to place all their items on the belt for them?
No thanks.
I grab my bin and bag, place it on the belt and begin towards the body scanner. The guy who checks the boarding passes stops me to ask if the items left behind are mine. Nope, keep moving forward.
I hear him calling across the security checkpoint to ask who’s items have been left behind. I apologize to the casual bystander in this petty nonsense.
I encountered the Karens on the other side as they look perplexed as my items come through first. I hear Karen 1 whisper to Karen 2 “our stuff is still on the table on the other side”
Yikes. I grab my items and leave and the Karens have to return to the other side, push their items through and get re scanned.
Moral of the story? Probably don’t be rude to people if your going to leave your stuff with them.
Image source: MobMama
#36 Airport Skyclub
We were on a layover at the Sky Club Lounge and looking for seats. Walked by this 6’2”ish man with his shoes off and his feet propped up on his carryon blocking the seats across from him and his wife. We walked by and I said we won’t be sitting there. Out of the corner of my eye I caught him with a shitty smirk to his wife.
I walked our asses right back and said, “We will sit here.” We parked our asses right in the high backs across from them and he quickly pulled in his carry-on, put on his shoes, and his wife just carried on with her inane banter on her phone. She clearly loved the sound of her own voice. He was trying to get comfortable as I took up every inch of the floor space in front of my seat with my carryon and my feet.
After about 60 minutes they decided to make it for the door.
I loved every minute of it. He was the same insecure yutz I ran into in the men’s room when we first arrived.
I hope he got to stretch those legs before his next flight.
Image source: wearslocket
#37 What Is The Pettiest Form Of Silent Revenge You Have Gotten On A Passenger?
I had a passenger once in the last row of this particular aircraft who kept putting his vape on the tray table after being repeatedly told not to have it out and warned he would be written up if he continued to do so. I guess after the fourth time he attempted to just stick it under his thigh or something. Well, it ended up falling in between the seats at some point and the aisle seat of the last row on this aircraft sticks out so that I can see under the row from my galley; his vape had eventually fallen under the seat and I guess he had fallen asleep, so I just kneeled behind the row, swept my hand under his seat to fetch the vape, and then turned around and tossed it in the trash! Watching him scramble around looking for his vape during deplaning was glorious. He eventually walked off fuming.
Image source: Lord-Throwaway-MBE
#38 Open-Field Run Through The Airport
To set the stage, my dad was a classic college professor: tweed coat, mild-mannered, polite, humorous–and bald. He was maybe 60 when this incident happened.
He was racing from one gate to another in the Atlanta airport. He had two minutes to make his flight, which is impossible, but he decided to go for it. He got dumped out by the packed train and was struggling to get to the escalator. The area was apparently a madhouse, with people jostling and pushing. My dad was trying to run with a heavy bag in his right hand.
A rather large woman was standing partially in front of the up-escalator, talking loudly and obliviously on her cellphone. People had to move to get around here, which was creating a frustrating bottleneck. As my dad got up to the lady, he got suddenly pissed and stiff-armed her as he went by. She spun around and the crowd surged past her. Some people behind him started clapping. “Way to move her, man!” etc.
After I finished laughing my ass off, I said, “Dad, you really shoved some lady?” He said solemnly, “No, it wasn’t a shove. It was a classic stiff-arm. I was like a running back trying to get her away from me.” I’ve made him tell me that story about 100 times.
Image source: Immediate_Composer_1
#39 Airport Line Cutter Sweet Sweet Petty Revenge From 12 Year Old Me
My family had gotten stuck in Argentina for a couple extra days after our vacation (we were flying stand by). So our basic day would go like this: Wait an hour or two outside the airport for them to open there door, wait all day for each flight hoping there’s an open seat to fly back, around 8/9 at night go out for dinner and repeat. By the 4th day of this every one at the airport was stressed tons of people were stranded and doing the same thing as my family due to canceled flights.
We all wake up at the crack of dawn and start standing in line for the doors to open like we do every day. This old grouchy man with a cart and three heavy luggage bags starts pushing his way through the crowd. At first people think there’s and emergency and let him by but, the closer he gets to the front (where my family and I are) it dawns on every one he’s just cutting. You can visibly see people getting angry that he’s cutting who is this guy that’s so important that he can cut every one else because he time is so much more precious then ours no one says or does anything about it they all just let him pass and look disgruntled at him…
He reaches the very front doors next to me. As they open up and it’s like the scene out of the lion king with a huge herd pouring through the valley. So I look at this grinch of a man in the eye and kick his luggage toppling it off his cart right as every one starts spilling though the doors. I can see his mind working playing out all the scenarios. He can try to catch me but with so many people who would never reach me in time, if he does go after me his luggage will most likely get stolen, if he picks up his luggage and ditches the cart he’ll be stuck lugging around those heavy bags all day because carts are extremely hard to come by, if he restacks his bags and gets back in line he’s already lost so much time he’ll be waiting for hours right behind every one he just tried to cut…
Check mate…
Image source: exGMR
#40 Airport Cutters Get What They Had Coming!
In security line. Just put my bag and stuff in the bin. Get in line to go thru detector. Woman in front of me about to go thru but has her phone so she steps out of line and hands to her husband who was still putting his stuff in a bin. Meanwhile a line forms behind me, it’s very busy. Woman goes thru and that’s fine because she was in front of me already. Now it’s my turn. But oh? Her husband jumps right in front of me. Having never been in line at all. “Excuse me!” I say a couple times. “Oh sorry not my fault for being turned around or whatever” and he continues to try and explain away his dickishness as he’s thru the detector and I’m not. So I call him a [jerk] and walk thru. Of course I get beeped and have to go into the special one but luckily nothing else, was just a random check. So I leave annoyed that this dude was a [jerk].
Fast forward to the gate… Oh look who is on my flight and waiting right up by the scanning area! No group lines, just a mass of people waiting. I step right in front of them when Group 1 was called even though they had been standing waiting there at least 10 mins before I got there. And I hear the wife go like under her breath “we were here, everyone is a cutter hahaha” and then she realizes I’m the one who cut them. She turns to her husband and says “oh look who it is” before I scan in and hear her call me a [jerk] as I gleefully walk up the ramp to the plane.
Image source: holygrail22
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