Guy Throws A Tantrum When Woman Refuses To Let Him Sit In Her Aisle Seat

Air travel is one of those things that could be way easier if it wasn’t for our entitlement. We just have to complicate it!
Earlier this month, traveler Jen Ruiz made a post about a fellow passenger who refused to sit where he was supposed to, sparking a heated discussion on airline etiquette.
Since then, people have been sharing the worst seat-related disputes they’ve witnessed or been involved in, and it’s clear that there’s no shortage of these incidents.
Traveler and author of 12 Trips in 12 Months Jen Ruiz has had such a weird argument with a fellow passenger over a plane seat
Image credits: Erik Mclean/Pexels (not the actual photo)
That she decided to tell the internet about it
And it immediately inspired people to share their own similar stories
Jen told Bored Panda she goes on about 2-3 trips a month so she’s in a plane quite frequently
We managed to get in touch with Ruiz and she said that the most common arguments she witnesses on planes “stem from the use of overhead bin space and touching or moving of overhead bags as well as rushing to embark and disembark, particularly when people have tight connections, and reclining of seats.”
Ruiz highlighted that 40,000 feet in the sky, the cards are stacked against us. “There’s less legroom, seats are tight across, and people are cramped for hours in an uncomfortable setting, with uncomfortable smells,” the author of 12 Trips in 12 Months and The Affordable Flight Guide told Bored Panda. “You’re treated like cattle unless you opt for business or first class and it puts the majority of people traveling on edge, which they then try to soothe with alcohol. It’s a recipe for conflict.”
Furthermore, “there’s frequent mishandling and losing of luggage by airlines so it’s understandable people don’t want to check certain bags. Agents can fuel the panic, announcing multiple times there won’t be enough space for everyone’s overhead bags to encourage people to gate-check them. This just adds to the ‘gate lice’ and rush to get on the plane.”
So we need to work extra hard to stay civil. “All of this in an atmosphere of delays, cancellations, refund red tape, long lines, and airport corridors that span for miles before you get to your gate,” the traveler explained. “It is a highly stressful way to travel, albeit the quickest and most efficient option for long-distance trips.”
Image credits: Longxiang Qian/Pexels (not the actual photo)
However, there are certain things we can do to make our flights more pleasurable.
“If you’re able to get lounge access through a travel credit card or Priority Pass, do it,” Ruiz suggested. “The free food, comfortable seats, and sometimes even a shower make the experience of traveling much more enjoyable.”
Another good idea is to invest in programs to expedite the security process, like TSA PreCheck and Clear.
“Bring a hoodie so you can carry your boarding pass and passport in the front pocket, be comfortable when the plane gets cold, and put your hood up if you want to sleep,” Ruiz added. “If you’re so inclined to wear one, a mask helps filter offensive smells. Avoid a seat at the very back of the plane or within two rows of the restrooms.”
For extra legroom, she said your best choice is the exit row, which beats even premium economy because “in the exit row, the row in front of you cannot recline into you. It’s the last bit of decent space in economy that allows people to safely evacuate without issue. It’s mandated by law, else I’m certain it would’ve been done away with by now.”
The number of unruly passengers has been increasing
There is growing concern at the increasing frequency and severity of incidents that involve violence against crew and other passengers, harassment, and failure to comply with safety and public health instructions.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) classifies unruly behavior incidents into four levels. Level 1 is “minor” (IATA’s ‘Cabin Operations Safety Best Practice Manual’ suggests this could be argumentative behavior or non-compliance with safety regulations). Level 2 is “moderate” (for example, physically aggressive behavior). Level 3 is “serious” (when there’s an “intent or threat to injure,” as IATA puts it). Level 4 is “flight deck breach” (which IATA classifies as a “credible threat of death”).
Even though they’re committed by a minority of passengers, unruly incidents have a disproportionate impact, threatening safety, disrupting other passengers and crew, and causing delays and diversions.
Furthermore, statistics from both industry and regulators point to a long-term trend of increasing frequency and severity of unruly passenger incidents. “It seems clear that
this will continue to be an issue that needs to be addressed,” the IATA noted in their 2023 report.
According to the organization’s numbers, the rate in 2021 was 1 incident for every 835 flights. This increased to 1 incident for every 568 flights in 2022.
Image credits: Clique Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Disruptive behavior tens of thousands of feet in the air isn’t without consequences.
An FAA representative told CNN they review every unruly passenger report received from airlines. The FAA investigates further when they believe a passenger “may have violated a regulation or federal law.”
Unruly passengers in the US face fines of up to $37,000 per incident, and sometimes even criminal prosecution.
“While we do not have criminal prosecution authority, the FAA is working closely with the FBI and TSA to ensure unruly passengers face additional punishments when warranted,” the FAA spokesperson added.
Airlines can also choose to place disruptive travelers on their internal no-fly lists. The names may be shared with partner airlines – for example, Dutch airline KLM shares this data with its low-cost sister airline Transavia, and passengers are banned from flying with either airline for a minimum of five years if they misbehave on a Transavia or KLM flight.
However, penalizing disruptive passengers – particularly on international flights – can be complicated. Under existing international law, offenses committed on board an aircraft are under the jurisdiction of the authorities in the state in which the aircraft is registered. Because of the legal loopholes, offenses often go unpunished, the IATA stated.
