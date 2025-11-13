30 Times People Got More Than They Paid For In Their Airbnb Apartments And Met The Cutest Animals

Sometimes you just want to get away from it all and take a solo vacation – but as social creatures sometimes isolation sounds better in theory. Luckily for the people on this list they had some furry companions to keep them company during their Airbnb stay. These sweet dogs and cats may have been better hosts than their owners were, providing services such as all-night cuddles, slobbery greetings upon arrival, ear licks and standing guard over the property while you enjoyed your holiday. Yes, there is no doubt that all of the people at these listings served up 5 stars for their four-legged hosts – which, as you will see, was well deserved. Scroll down below to see some of the unofficial ‘superhosts’ on Airbnb and don’t forget to upvote your favs!
#1 Staying At An Airbnb And I Woke Up To Their Kitten This Morning Licking My Face. Instant 5 Star Review
Image source: Tan-zania
#2 My Airbnb Has A Bellhop Now
Image source: 3magdnim
#3 Airbnb Host Was Concerned I Would Cancel Because He Had Puppies. Instead, I Stayed An Extra Week!
Image source: G65Mondo
#4 This Sweet Boy Benny Greeted Us With His Teddy Bear When We Got To Our Airbnb
Image source: cdc420
#5 When Your Airbnb Comes With A Cat. My Airbnb In Flagstaff Had The Best Host. This Is Hector Who Kept My Head Warm All Night At No Extra Charge. 10/10 Would Book Again
Image source: GallowBoob
#6 This Majestic Beast At My Airbnb
Image source: pretty_dreams
#7 Heard A Lot Of Airbnb Horror Stories. This Is Not One Of Them
Image source: ishitmypantsagain
#8 Arrived Back At My Airbnb In Japan To Find This In My Bed
Image source: Pinionedspiral
#9 This Is Burger, Our Airbnb Host For Our Stay In Tromsø Last Month. He Likes Licking Ears
Image source: Laxran
#10 Last Month We Hit The Airbnb Jackpot
Image source: maigrun
#11 Our Airbnb Came With A Flying Dog!
Image source: bliss01
#12 First Time Airbnb… Never Saw This Cutie Before. Slept The Whole Night On My Blanket
Image source: _jery_
#13 My Airbnb Host Has A Dog. I Got Up To The Bathroom, Came Back To This
Image source: Agu_Quintos
#14 Staying At An Airbnb On A Farm, $22/Night And All The Animals You Can Pet
Image source: ajbajo01
#15 Arrived At My Air Bnb For The Night And Made Friends With The Cat, Turns Out He Doesn’t Even Live Here!
Image source: BitOfAWindUp
#16 I Rented A Place Off Airbnb And It Said There Were A Few Dogs On The Property. This Little Fella Was One Of Them. Best Rental Ever
Image source: dertigo
#17 This Is Belle. One Special Goat Friend At Our Airbnb (Our Host Assured Us She’s Fine)
Image source: missusrobins
#18 Woke Up Next To This Guy At An Airbnb Room I’m Staying At
Image source: Chispy
#19 My Airbnb Comes With It’s Own Drug Sniffing Dog
Image source: imgur.com
#20 At An Airbnb This Weekend. It Also Came With Pearl, A 23-Year-Old, Three Legged Cat. She Looks Grumpy, But Is An Absolute Sweetheart
Image source: Charming_geek
#21 This Very Good Boy Lives In Our Airbnb Apartment. He Was Rescued From The Beach By Its Owners A Few Days Ago. He Is Such A Heartthrob
Image source: isinoni
#22 My Paris Airbnb Came With A Kitten Roommate. Meet Zeus!
Image source: zillijmarie
#23 Away For Work And Missing My Pupper, Luckily My Airbnb Host Has This Beautiful Creature
Image source: DasGolem
#24 I Made A Friend Named Mewcifer At My Airbnb
Image source: JamesKPolk-on
#25 The Airbnb Host Dog, Woodruff, Required Pets And Scratches Before We Were Allowed To Leave
Image source: Chipothy
#26 Our Airbnb Came With Jeff At No Extra Charge
Image source: mkdevo
#27 This Guy Greeted Me When I Arrived At My Airbnb
Image source: egm94
#28 Our Landlord For The Weekend At Our Airbnb
Image source: chornu
#29 You Know You’ve Picked The Right Airbnb To Stay In When You Walk In And See This Guy
Image source: thecranberrie
#30 Staying At A Airbnb In Puerto Vallarta. They Failed To Mention The Best Feature Of The House!
Image source: ImAGirafffeAMA
Follow Us