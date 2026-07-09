72 Funny And Relatable Memes For Anyone Who Loves Hating On AI

No matter which side of the artificial intelligence hype fence you stand on, you can’t deny that gen AI slop is everywhere these days. There are use cases for it, but it is also actively making the internet worse, struggling with profitability, harming your critical thinking skills, and putting hard-working creatives out of work. Some online communities are using humor to fight back.
‘AI Dank Memes’ is one such group that makes fun of artificial intelligence, large language models, chatbots, tech companies, and all the immense hype in the industry. We’ve rounded up our favorite and most relatable memes, and we hope they make you laugh as hard as we did.
#1 —
Image source: enough_jainil
#2 The Only AI Perspective 🤓😂
Image source: Prudent-Door3631
#3 Used AI
Image source: Sakamoto_2012
It doesn’t just feel like the internet is full of low-quality, inaccurate, potentially dangerous AI slop, it actually is full of it.
However, it’s not always obvious to everyone. Pangram points out that it is not always easy to tell what’s been written by humans and what’s been generated by AI. And that increases the risk of false info spreading.
“AI-generated content can be dangerous when it’s used to spread misinformation, like hyper-realistic videos of events that didn’t happen or social media posts presenting false information as real news.”
#4 When You Realize Your Surgeon Was Chatgpt In Doctor Mode
Image source: maurya-gupta
#5 Bruh Chose Violence 💀🙏🏻
Image source: Prudent-Door3631
#6 Now I Want To Lose My Job To AI… 👀
Image source: DiskResponsible1140
A recent Pangram and YouGov poll found that 67% of people who consume online content report seeing AI-generated content they believe is sharing false, misleading, or incorrect information.
A whopping 73% of Gen Z members say they have seen misleading AI content, which is the highest percentage of any generation polled.
#7 Aah! Some People’s Girlfriend 🤧🤣
Image source: Prudent-Door3631
#8 Well That Was Unexpected LOL
Image source: Prudent-Door3631
#9 Regulating The Trivial While Ignoring The Existential
Image source: KeanuRave100
Meanwhile, 69% of poll respondents said that they trust AI-generated content less than human-generated content.
The poll also showed that 71% of people see AI-generated content at least a few times a week.
However, 35% of adults said that they do not believe that they can definitively tell the difference between AI and human content.
#10 Vibe Coders
Image source: Adorable_Afternoon60
#11 Just Gonna Leave This Here
Image source: TribalSoul899
#12 Welcome To The Future
Image source: imfrom_mars_
The social media platforms where users have spotted misleading AI-generated content the most frequently include:
- Discord (87%)
- Reddit (84%)
- LinkedIn (78%)
- X (76%)
- Instagram (72%)
- YouTube (72%)
- Snapchat (69%)
- TikTok (68%)
- Facebook (67%)
#13 In Just 11 Years
Image source: enough_jainil
#14 Story Of Every CEO Right Now 😂
Image source: DiskResponsible1140
#15 They Do Get A Lot Stuff From Piracy
Image source: Prudent-Door3631
“Whether what someone saw was actually AI or not, many people who use the web now know AI is being weaponized for malicious uses, like creating political misinformation or deepfakes. And it’s likely there’s more misleading content people aren’t catching,” Pangram explains.
“This can be especially harmful when AI-generated content is used at school and work, and when people mistake AI-generated content for actual news and opinion articles, political messaging, or health and legal advice.”
#16 Linus vs. Vibe Coder
Image source: DiskResponsible1140
#17 Software Engineers Are Training Their Own Replacements
Image source: DiskResponsible1140
#18 Chatgpt Surely Loves Reddit
Image source: Prudent-Door3631
Meanwhile, based on recent data, a study by Graphite shows that the number of articles published online that are “primarily AI-generated” is now equal to the number written by humans, both at nearly exactly 50%.
This number appears to have plateaued despite early rapid growth in gen AI content.
#19 Me Right Now 😐 I Let The Cursor Cook, Now I Am Cooked
Image source: DiskResponsible1140
#20 So… How Many New Jobs Has AI Actually Created In The Last 2 Years? Asking For A Friend
Image source: DiskResponsible1140
#21 Gpt-5 They Promised vs. Gpt-5 They Delivered
Image source: maurya-gupta
Specifically, in Q1 2025, the quantity of AI-generated articles published on the internet stood at 49.56% versus 50.4% human-made content. The percentage of AI-written articles changed to 50.9% in Q4 2025 and then to 49.9% in Q1 2026.
However, if you turn back the clock to November 2022, after ChatGPT was launched, after just 12 months, primarily AI-generated articles accounted for a whopping 35.9% of all articles published.
#22 Seriously Be Careful Out There Everyone
Image source: HitarthSurana
#23 Microsoft: We Didn’t Steal Your Code. We Own Github 😂
Image source: DiskResponsible1140
#24 What About You Guys?
Image source: Prudent-Door3631
The ‘AI Dank Memes’ online group is fairly new. It was created just more than a year ago, in February 2025, and since then has been entertaining everyone by gently poking fun at AI and everything AI-related.
The moderators who run the community note that it is a place for “AI-powered dank memes for daily laughs” and urge everyone to post original and fresh content, while avoiding reposts.
#25 The AI Maintenance Cost No One Talks About
Image source: KeanuRave100
#26 Well Damn 🤓
Image source: anonymous
#27 They Already Collect A Lot Though
Image source: Prudent-Door3631
What’s more, the mods emphasize how they expect a minimum amount of effort from content creators, meme-makers, and meme-sharers. “Poorly generated, unfunny, or broken memes (e.g., text glitches, irrelevant images) will be removed,” they stress.
Moreover, they ask community members to use the correct flair to help keep all content organized. Specifically, you should use flairs to show which AI tool or theme their memes are all about.
#28 When AI Take The Job Of Therapist
Image source: DiskResponsible1140
#29 He’s Doing It Because He Likes It Though
Image source: Prudent-Door3631
#30 Grok Really Is Different One
Image source: Prudent-Door3631
Which of the memes that we’ve featured here resonated with you the most, and why?
What are your thoughts about LLMs and gen AI? What are the biggest pros and cons, in your opinion?
How have you personally seen the internet change after the spread of AI chatbots? How skeptical are you about the future of the AI industry? How do you avoid misinformation online?
Once you’ve upvoted your favorite pics, drop by the comments to share your thoughts.
#31 😂😂
Image source: Sakamoto_2012
#32 Google Went From Bard To Gemini 3.0
Image source: DiskResponsible1140
#33 Free Money Forever
Image source: petr_bena
#34 Ubi Being Seen As Something That Will Be Possible Is The Real Joke
Image source: DiskResponsible1140
#35 Emotional Damage 😭
Image source: Prudent-Door3631
#36 Vibe Coders Everywhere 😂
Image source: Prudent-Door3631
#37 Is This True?
Image source: Prudent-Door3631
#38 If Agi Is So “Inevitable”, You Shouldn’t Care About Any Regulations
Image source: DiskResponsible1140
#39 Some Progress Is Being Made
Image source: Arch_Magos_Remus
#40 Damn Both Looks Scary 💀
Image source: Prudent-Door3631
#41 Just Tell Him It’s Fictional 😇🤣
Image source: Prudent-Door3631
#42 People Cry About Data Privacy All Day… And Then Pour Their Entire Soul Into An AI At Night 😭
Image source: enough_jainil
#43 Copyright Is For Peasants
Image source: EchoOfOppenheimer
#44 When Everyone’s Just Passing The Same $100 Billion Around
Image source: maurya-gupta
#45 When They Gonna Introduce It?
Image source: Prudent-Door3631
#46 Don’t Be Those Guys
Image source: DiskResponsible1140
#47 AI Engineers Be Like 🤔
Image source: maurya-gupta
#48 Simple Thing People Don’t Realise
Image source: DiskResponsible1140
#49 Vibe Coding A Browser Will Be The New Thing
Image source: maurya-gupta
#50 We’ve Came Long Way
Image source: Prudent-Door3631
#51 Those Who Know, Know
Image source: DiskResponsible1140
#52 You’re Absolutely Right!
Image source: Prudent-Door3631
#53 Feels Like The Shovels Might Stop Selling Soon?
Image source: DiskResponsible1140
#54 This Is Why I Use Perplexity
Image source: anonymous
#55 LOL
Image source: Inevitable-Rub8969
#56 Paronia Of Anti AI People
Image source: Prudent-Door3631
#57 I Never Said Thanks
Image source: DiskResponsible1140
#58 When AI Gets To Such Superhuman Levels It Gets Stupid Good
Image source: EchoOfOppenheimer
#59 Who Can Relate? 🥲
Image source: enough_jainil
#60 The Era Of Annoying Captchas Is Hopefully Coming To An End
Image source: DiskResponsible1140
#61 How True Is This
Image source: DiskResponsible1140
#62 Now Everyone Is Programmer 🐸
Image source: maurya-gupta
#63 Before AI Replaces You, You Will Have Replaced Yourself With AI
Image source: michael-lethal_ai
#64 Nothing P!sses Me Off More Than When AI Says, “You Are Absolutely Right.”
Image source: DiskResponsible1140
#65 At The End They Are Just Another Proprietary
Image source: Prudent-Door3631
#66 How To Know If A Video Is AI Generated?
Image source: sam_mit
#67 It Actually Created It
Image source: Prudent-Door3631
#68 Rip
Image source: enough_jainil
#69 Openai After Releasing Adult Mode
Image source: DiskResponsible1140
#70 Same Same But Different
Image source: Prudent-Door3631
#71 The AI Vtuber Ain’t Getting Any Competitor Anytime Soon
Image source: RyouhiraTheIntrovert
#72 When Your Replacement Is Literally A Sigmoid Function
Image source: maurya-gupta
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