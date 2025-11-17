When AI Meets Magic: I Gave Harry Potter Characters A Shrek-Tastic Makeover (14 Pics)

Have you ever wondered what the Harry Potter series would look like if it was an animation? If so, you’ve come to the right place! I asked AI image generator Midjourney to reimagine a selection of the most popular characters in Harry Potter in the animation style of DreamWorks, specifically as characters from Shrek.
A cartoon version of the Harry Potter movies would be absolutely incredible, and this mash-up of styles works perfectly. Scroll down to see the results of a Harry Potter and DreamWorks Shrek animation style mash-up!
More info: tiktok.com
#1 Hermione Granger
#2 Severus Snape
#3 Harry Potter
#4 Ron Weasley
#5 Draco Malfoy
#6 Rubeus Hagrid
#7 Albus Dumbledore
#8 Luna Lovegood
#9 Fred And George Weasley
#10 Bellatrix Lestrange
#11 Little Harry Potter
#12 Minerva Mcgonagall
#13 Moaning Myrtle
#14 Voldemort (Who Got His Nose Back!)
