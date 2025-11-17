When AI Meets Magic: I Gave Harry Potter Characters A Shrek-Tastic Makeover (14 Pics)

by

Have you ever wondered what the Harry Potter series would look like if it was an animation? If so, you’ve come to the right place! I asked AI image generator Midjourney to reimagine a selection of the most popular characters in Harry Potter in the animation style of DreamWorks, specifically as characters from Shrek.

A cartoon version of the Harry Potter movies would be absolutely incredible, and this mash-up of styles works perfectly. Scroll down to see the results of a Harry Potter and DreamWorks Shrek animation style mash-up!

More info: tiktok.com

#1 Hermione Granger

When AI Meets Magic: I Gave Harry Potter Characters A Shrek-Tastic Makeover (14 Pics)

#2 Severus Snape

When AI Meets Magic: I Gave Harry Potter Characters A Shrek-Tastic Makeover (14 Pics)

#3 Harry Potter

When AI Meets Magic: I Gave Harry Potter Characters A Shrek-Tastic Makeover (14 Pics)

#4 Ron Weasley

When AI Meets Magic: I Gave Harry Potter Characters A Shrek-Tastic Makeover (14 Pics)

#5 Draco Malfoy

When AI Meets Magic: I Gave Harry Potter Characters A Shrek-Tastic Makeover (14 Pics)

#6 Rubeus Hagrid

When AI Meets Magic: I Gave Harry Potter Characters A Shrek-Tastic Makeover (14 Pics)

#7 Albus Dumbledore

When AI Meets Magic: I Gave Harry Potter Characters A Shrek-Tastic Makeover (14 Pics)

#8 Luna Lovegood

When AI Meets Magic: I Gave Harry Potter Characters A Shrek-Tastic Makeover (14 Pics)

#9 Fred And George Weasley

When AI Meets Magic: I Gave Harry Potter Characters A Shrek-Tastic Makeover (14 Pics)

#10 Bellatrix Lestrange

When AI Meets Magic: I Gave Harry Potter Characters A Shrek-Tastic Makeover (14 Pics)

#11 Little Harry Potter

When AI Meets Magic: I Gave Harry Potter Characters A Shrek-Tastic Makeover (14 Pics)

#12 Minerva Mcgonagall

When AI Meets Magic: I Gave Harry Potter Characters A Shrek-Tastic Makeover (14 Pics)

#13 Moaning Myrtle

When AI Meets Magic: I Gave Harry Potter Characters A Shrek-Tastic Makeover (14 Pics)

#14 Voldemort (Who Got His Nose Back!)

When AI Meets Magic: I Gave Harry Potter Characters A Shrek-Tastic Makeover (14 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“Do I Get A Free Pass?”: Husband’s Wild Request Leaves Pregnant Wife Speechless
3 min read
Sep, 6, 2025
I Handmake Adorable Amigurumi Animals And Other Creatures (11 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, Show Us The Weirdest Meme (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Single Mom Shares Her Professor’s Response After She Misses Class, And Professor’s Response Wins The Internet
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
81 Purrfectly Camouflaged Cats That Are Impossible To Find Without Looking At The Answers
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
What We Know about The “I Know What You Did Last Summer” Amazon Series
3 min read
Jul, 27, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.