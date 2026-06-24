57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

People post random thoughts online every day, and most of them disappear into the void pretty quickly. But sometimes, an old joke or casual observation resurfaces years later and suddenly looks like someone knew way more than they were letting on.
The “Aged Like Wine” subreddit collects those oddly accurate posts that only got better with time. We’ve gathered some of the best ones, so scroll down to check them out and feel free to share which one surprised you the most.
#1 Oh Well
Image source: Scary_Firefighter181
#2 How Is This Even More Relevant Now After Some 20 Years?
Image source: short_hair_zuko
#3 Bad Bunny
Image source: ilovesmick
#4 Thanks Tylenol
Image source: tylenol
#5 This Movie Was Made In 2015 About The 2008 Financial Crisis, And This Ending Message Is More Relevant Today Than It Was Then
Image source: AbyssWankerArtorias
#6 This Ages Better Everyday
Image source: Cavalorn
#7 3 Years Ago
Image source: AristFrost
#8 💀💀💀
Image source: elephanttape
#9 It’s Not Over
Image source: all_time_high
#10 Chief Wiggum Called It Perfectly
Image source: Dylan-43
#11 67
Image source: JoeBarra
#12 This Aged Like A 7-12 Year-Old Wine
Image source: Gaba8789
#13 Ricky Gervais Warned Us
Image source: CapitalCourse
#14 Galatians 4:16
Image source: kienbazzle
#15 This Joke Aged A Bit Too Well
Image source: Miserable-Event4260
#16 Here We Go
Image source: Itsme_Tyrone
#17 Someone Predicted Tron:ares 6 Years Ago
Image source: quangtit01
#18 This Comment About Ian Watkins Posted 11 Years Ago
Image source: boobookittyfuck2000
#19 Somethingawfulforums Posters 2 Hours After The 9/11/2001 Attacks
Image source: bitchnibba47
#20 A Reminder That Republicans Have Always Been Assholes!
Image source: icey_sawg0034
#21 AI Job Takeover
Image source: Doggoonewild
#22 They Had Plenty Of Time To Act
Image source: wunji_tootu
#23 Who Could Have Seen Last Year Coming?
Image source: Yosho2k
#24 Edel Rodriguez’s “Mayor Mamdani” (The New Yorker’s Cover Of Next Week’s Issue)
Image source: AnbuAttack
#25 Surely Someone Has Told This User How Correct They’ve Been, Right?
Image source: hantuchu
#26 Even Holland Acknowledged It
Image source: TheSpriteYagami
#27 First Time Playing This Game In About 5 Years
Image source: Swampet
#28 All Of Those Are Dead Except For Android
Image source: lamparkinglot
#29 We Owe Her An Apology
Image source: c-k-q99903
#30 Maga To A T
Image source: c-k-q99903
#31 Happy Birthday Legend
Image source: Supergameplayer
#32 Bush Was The Nightmare!
Image source: icey_sawg0034
#33 Under An Instagram Post Of An Interview With Hugo Chavez From 2009, This Comment Is From 4 Weeks Ago
Image source: Tommo_Robbo
#34 Rebecca Black And Cookie Clicker
Image source: afterforeverends
#35 They Got Mad At Her Years Ago For This
Image source: TongueUnties
#36 Carl Sagan Everyone
Image source: lukalux3
#37 Predicted Not Prosecuting January 6th Instigators
Image source: TongueUnties
#38 From Octavia E. Butler’s Earthseed Series, 1993
Image source: That-1-n00b
#39 2a
Image source: goblin-yapping
#40 Is There Anything Left To Say?
Image source: camus_by_night
#41 This 2019 Article Never Left My Mind
Image source: TheLeftDrumStick
#42 Newman Predicting Jerry Seinfeld’s Downfall In 1998
Image source: MagpieOpus
#43 “But To Us, He’s Just Peter”
Image source: mrjohnnymac18
#44 True
Image source: CapitalCourse
#45 From S1m0ne (2002) Movie About The First AI Actress
Image source: MollyDooker99
#46 Circa 2020
Image source: superanth
#47 Anyone Got Habitual Line Stepper’s Phone Number? I Need The Lottery Numbers Now!
Image source: mrjohnnymac18
#48 This Illustration From 1953 Continues To Stand The Test Of Time
Image source: PhysicalBuy2566
#49 Excellent Prediction
Image source: TailungFu
#50 Aged Pretty Well To Me!
Image source: bc_modern252
#51 Food Shortages On The Horizon
Image source: Asmodaeus
#52 Credit: David Maddox
Image source: mrjohnnymac18
#53 Plato 2300 Years Ago, Apathy Empowers Corruption
Image source: sufinomo
#54 Idiocracy
Image source: GriffinFTW
#55 Chinese Propaganda From 2021
Image source: IronLover64
#56 Script Has Become Predictable
Image source: [deleted]
#57 Once Again, Hillary Clinton Did Warn Them And She Was So Correct About Everything!
Image source: icey_sawg0034
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