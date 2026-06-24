57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

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People post random thoughts online every day, and most of them disappear into the void pretty quickly. But sometimes, an old joke or casual observation resurfaces years later and suddenly looks like someone knew way more than they were letting on.

The “Aged Like Wine” subreddit collects those oddly accurate posts that only got better with time. We’ve gathered some of the best ones, so scroll down to check them out and feel free to share which one surprised you the most.

#1 Oh Well

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: Scary_Firefighter181

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

#2 How Is This Even More Relevant Now After Some 20 Years?

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: short_hair_zuko

#3 Bad Bunny

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: ilovesmick

#4 Thanks Tylenol

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: tylenol

#5 This Movie Was Made In 2015 About The 2008 Financial Crisis, And This Ending Message Is More Relevant Today Than It Was Then

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: AbyssWankerArtorias

#6 This Ages Better Everyday

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: Cavalorn

#7 3 Years Ago

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: AristFrost

#8 💀💀💀

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: elephanttape

#9 It’s Not Over

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: all_time_high

#10 Chief Wiggum Called It Perfectly

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: Dylan-43

#11 67

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: JoeBarra

#12 This Aged Like A 7-12 Year-Old Wine

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: Gaba8789

#13 Ricky Gervais Warned Us

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: CapitalCourse

#14 Galatians 4:16

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: kienbazzle

#15 This Joke Aged A Bit Too Well

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: Miserable-Event4260

#16 Here We Go

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: Itsme_Tyrone

#17 Someone Predicted Tron:ares 6 Years Ago

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: quangtit01

#18 This Comment About Ian Watkins Posted 11 Years Ago

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: boobookittyfuck2000

#19 Somethingawfulforums Posters 2 Hours After The 9/11/2001 Attacks

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: bitchnibba47

#20 A Reminder That Republicans Have Always Been Assholes!

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: icey_sawg0034

#21 AI Job Takeover

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: Doggoonewild

#22 They Had Plenty Of Time To Act

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: wunji_tootu

#23 Who Could Have Seen Last Year Coming?

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: Yosho2k

#24 Edel Rodriguez’s “Mayor Mamdani” (The New Yorker’s Cover Of Next Week’s Issue)

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: AnbuAttack

#25 Surely Someone Has Told This User How Correct They’ve Been, Right?

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: hantuchu

#26 Even Holland Acknowledged It

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: TheSpriteYagami

#27 First Time Playing This Game In About 5 Years

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: Swampet

#28 All Of Those Are Dead Except For Android

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: lamparkinglot

#29 We Owe Her An Apology

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: c-k-q99903

#30 Maga To A T

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: c-k-q99903

#31 Happy Birthday Legend

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: Supergameplayer

#32 Bush Was The Nightmare!

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: icey_sawg0034

#33 Under An Instagram Post Of An Interview With Hugo Chavez From 2009, This Comment Is From 4 Weeks Ago

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: Tommo_Robbo

#34 Rebecca Black And Cookie Clicker

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: afterforeverends

#35 They Got Mad At Her Years Ago For This

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: TongueUnties

#36 Carl Sagan Everyone

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: lukalux3

#37 Predicted Not Prosecuting January 6th Instigators

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: TongueUnties

#38 From Octavia E. Butler’s Earthseed Series, 1993

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: That-1-n00b

#39 2a

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: goblin-yapping

#40 Is There Anything Left To Say?

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: camus_by_night

#41 This 2019 Article Never Left My Mind

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: TheLeftDrumStick

#42 Newman Predicting Jerry Seinfeld’s Downfall In 1998

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: MagpieOpus

#43 “But To Us, He’s Just Peter”

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: mrjohnnymac18

#44 True

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: CapitalCourse

#45 From S1m0ne (2002) Movie About The First AI Actress

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: MollyDooker99

#46 Circa 2020

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: superanth

#47 Anyone Got Habitual Line Stepper’s Phone Number? I Need The Lottery Numbers Now!

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: mrjohnnymac18

#48 This Illustration From 1953 Continues To Stand The Test Of Time

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: PhysicalBuy2566

#49 Excellent Prediction

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: TailungFu

#50 Aged Pretty Well To Me!

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: bc_modern252

#51 Food Shortages On The Horizon

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: Asmodaeus

#52 Credit: David Maddox

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: mrjohnnymac18

#53 Plato 2300 Years Ago, Apathy Empowers Corruption

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: sufinomo

#54 Idiocracy

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: GriffinFTW

#55 Chinese Propaganda From 2021

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: IronLover64

#56 Script Has Become Predictable

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#57 Once Again, Hillary Clinton Did Warn Them And She Was So Correct About Everything!

57 Posts That Aged Way Better Than Anyone Could’ve Predicted (New Pics)

Image source: icey_sawg0034

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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