Lily Phillips’ Latest Stunt Has Viewers Fixated On One Detail After Her Claim God Put Her In Adult Industry

After spending a few months posting more traditional influencer content with a lascivious twist, such as going on a date with Drake and spreading awareness about climate change, adult content creator Lily Phillips recently returned to more familiar ground.
In July, she announced a new explicit stunt featuring multiple men and a custom contraption with a hole for her to lie down.
Before-and-after videos of the event recently surfaced on social media, leaving netizens “degenerate” and “disgusting.”
Amid the outrage, some eagle-eyed users noticed a particular detail about the male participants that stood out.
“Why would literally any of them do this?” one person said.
Lily Phillips made a return to adult-themed stunts with a “gloryh**e” event
Phillips’ team told The Tab in July that the adult star planned to film a “gloryh**e” event, and that the device would be specially built for the stunt.
The team shared multiple images of the contraption with the outlet at the time, which the latter described as “something from a Saw movie.”
Recently surfaced videos show Phillips standing inside the hole while shaking hands with the male participants. In one clip, she confesses, “What a lineup.”
Although Phillips had initially said there would be 13 men, he later told the outlet that there were at least 20.
In another clip, she shows the group a few stretching exercises to prepare for the adult activities.
In an update after the event was over, Phillips showed off her bloodshot eyes and said, “These men have terrible aim. My eyes are wrecked. Wait, some of it is actually in my eye now.”
Netizens were surprised to see “shameless” men not bothering to wear masks in Lily Phillips’ latest stunt
While Lily Phillips’ videos sparked a public outcry, as usual, a few netizens pointed out that the male participants were not wearing masks and were showing their faces during the act.
This set her content apart from that of other popular adult stars, such as Bonnie Blue and Annie Knight, where male participants in mass events almost always wear masks.
“The men standing there with their hands clasped like they’re waiting for a job interview instead of a gloryh**e is the most crazy thing I’ve seen all week. No masks, no shame, just vibes,” one person said.
“They have nothing to lose, no mask, and no protection. It feels like they’ve been going shopping, lol,” wrote another.
A third said, “How low you gotta be to wanna show your face with no sh**s given.” A fourth chimed in, “Those men are someone’s sons, fathers, and husbands… shame on them.”
“Bring back shame,” said a fifth person. One more commented, “Not even masked up no more.”
Lily Phillips calls herself a feminist and believes God put her in the adult industry
In an August 21 appearance on Holly Willoughby Together, Lily Phillips stated that she considered herself a “feminist” despite her work being catered to a “male gaze.”
“I could also argue that a lot of females love p**n as well,” she explained. “I also do try to help the industry and help people to give a bit of an insight, such as p**n is not real. We are actors.”
“I just think there needs to be so much more education on this… It’s so taboo, but everyone’s watching it,” she continued.
She then went on to talk about being baptized in 2025, and said that she believes ending up in this career was her destiny: “God put me into the adult industry for a reason.”
“I think a lot of that was to do with the education of the industry and helping it to be more regulated and helping with guidance for more vulnerable people in the adult industry,” she said.
“No, that’s the devil working overtime,” said one of the critics who called her out on her claim.
Lily Phillips said Drake was “goofy” and “silly” after speed-dating event
In August 2026, Canadian rapper Drake sat down for a 20-vs-1 speed-dating event hosted by Nelk Boys co-founder Kyle Forgeard, where he had quick-fire chats with the women before picking a winner.
While Phillips’ date with Drake was awkward, with the God’s Plan singer forgetting her name and her saying “this guy stinks” in return, the adult actress later admitted that she had “never met a nicer celebrity.”
“He is so down to earth, so goofy, so silly, so funny. He is the same with everyone, whether you’ve got a million followers like me or you’ve got zilch,” she said.
“He gifted all the girls in the YouTube video $10K each, and he was handing out Birkins at the afterparty. At the afterparty, there were McDonald’s chicken nuggets with caviar on them. It was so much fun; we were up until 5 a.m.”
She also said that she appreciated Drake being so open to spending time with adult stars: “If Drake shows us off, like, we’re not bad people or dirty or anything like that, then I hope that other people follow in society.”
The dating event was won by a 23-year-old Austin, Texas-based goth-themed adult content creator, Pinkchyu, real name Lin Lamar, whom the internet later labeled Drake’s “Goth Baddie.”
“This is so sad,” one user commented
Follow Us