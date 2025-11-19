Artist Creates Humorous Comics Full Of Unique Characters And Funny Scenarios (21 New Pics)

Aidee Sea, the creator of After Death Comics, has a knack for mixing weird, funny, and unexpected ideas into memorable comics. What started as a plan for ghost-themed stories turned into something much broader—random, hilarious moments brought to life with a unique sense of humor.
With over 61k Instagram followers and counting, After Death Comics keeps gaining fans who love its mix of pop culture references and original characters. We’ve gathered some of Aidee’s latest comics, so scroll down, check them out, and let us know which one made you laugh the most!
More info: Instagram | aideesea.com | patreon.com | ko-fi.com | bsky.app
#1
Image source: afterdeathcomics
#2
Image source: afterdeathcomics
#3
Image source: afterdeathcomics
#4
Image source: afterdeathcomics
#5
Image source: afterdeathcomics
#6
Image source: afterdeathcomics
#7
Image source: afterdeathcomics
#8
Image source: afterdeathcomics
#9
Image source: afterdeathcomics
#10
Image source: afterdeathcomics
#11
Image source: afterdeathcomics
#12
Image source: afterdeathcomics
#13
Image source: afterdeathcomics
#14
Image source: afterdeathcomics
#15
Image source: afterdeathcomics
#16
Image source: afterdeathcomics
#17
Image source: afterdeathcomics
#18
Image source: afterdeathcomics
#19
Image source: afterdeathcomics
#20
Image source: afterdeathcomics
#21
Image source: afterdeathcomics
Follow Us