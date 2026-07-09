Spectacular Photos Awarded At The 2026 International Aerial Photographer Of The Year Competition (50 Pics)

Aerial photography places familiar places into a completely new perspective. From high above, rivers turn into winding brushstrokes, mountains become textured sculptures, and busy human activity transforms into patterns that would be almost impossible to notice from the ground. The International Aerial Photographer of the Year contest celebrates exactly that kind of perspective. Bringing together images captured from drones, helicopters, airplanes, and other aircraft, the competition highlights photographers who use height not just to document the world, but to reveal its hidden shapes, colors, and stories.
After featuring last year’s contest here on Bored Panda, we’re returning with a new selection from the 2026 edition. This year’s Top 101 collection once again offers a striking look at the planet from above, moving between dramatic natural scenes, abstract landscapes, wildlife encounters, and everyday moments seen from an unexpected angle. For this post, we’ve selected 50 of our favorite images from the collection.
Scroll down to see the best photos, and let us know which view from above caught your eye the most.
More info: internationalaerialphotographer.com | Instagram
#1 “Shadow Of Arita” By Daniel Viñé Garcia
Description: “As the sun sets over Argentina’s Cono de Arita in the Puna de Atacama, the perfectly shaped volcanic cone casts a striking geometric shadow across the vast salt flat. Warm golden light accentuates the mountain’s radial textures, creating a mesmerizing scene of solitude and symmetry.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#2 “Holding On” By Rhiannon Lawler
Description: “A lone polar bear clings to a drifting iceberg in the icy waters of East Greenland, surrounded by fractured sea ice. The powerful image serves as both a breathtaking wildlife portrait and a reminder of the fragile Arctic environment.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#3 “The Eye Of The Apennines” By Valeria Castiello
Description: “Lake Sirente forms a striking eye-like pattern in the heart of Italy’s Abruzzo region. Believed by some to have a meteoric origin, this mysterious landscape is made even more captivating from above.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#4 “Birdie In The Sky” By Vitaly Golovatyuk
Description: “A lone bird rests on the mirror-like surface of a tiny lake, perfectly framed by vivid red vegetation in Dongtai. The aerial perspective transforms the peaceful scene into a stunning reflection of sky and earth.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#5 “Golden Gate” By Marcin Zając
Description: “Captured at dawn, this remarkable aerial photograph frames the iconic Golden Gate Bridge within its own steel structure and suspension cables. By using the bridge itself as a natural frame, Marcin Zając creates a perfectly balanced composition that highlights both the engineering masterpiece and the breathtaking beauty of San Francisco Bay bathed in the warm light of sunrise.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#6 “Primordial” By Mark Gray
Description: “This striking abstract aerial photograph captures the vivid colors and unexpected textures of a remote mining landscape in Western Australia’s Goldfields region. From above, industrial patterns blend with natural formations, creating a scene that looks more like a painting than a real place on Earth.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#7 “Lava Cascade” By Gianluca Rubinacci
Description: “Molten lava snakes across Iceland’s dark volcanic plains during the final hours of an eruption, glowing brilliantly beneath a fading sunset. The aerial perspective captures the raw power and fleeting beauty of Earth’s constantly changing surface.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#8 “Gliding Through Serenity” By Azim Khan Ronnie
Description: “A perfectly synchronized rowing team cuts silently across the mist-covered waters of Lake Zurich, Switzerland. The minimalist aerial composition emphasizes balance, precision, and the peaceful stillness of the lake.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#9 “Harvesting Red Chilies” By Azim Khan Ronnie
Description: “Hundreds of workers spread across a vast field of brilliant red chili peppers under the Bangladeshi sun. The aerial view transforms the harvest into a vibrant tapestry of color, human effort, and agricultural tradition.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#10 “Rhythm Of The Oars” By Savadmon Avalachamveettil
Description: “Seen from directly above, three traditional snake boats glide across the waters of Punnamada Lake in perfect formation. The synchronized movement of hundreds of rowers transforms teamwork into art, highlighting the precision, tradition, and collective spirit behind one of India’s most celebrated boat races.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#11 “Dead Man Walking” By Jiri Kostal
Description: “What appears at first glance to be an abstract painting is actually a frozen pond seen from above. This creative self-portrait uses ice, cracks, shadows, and natural patterns to transform a simple winter landscape into a surreal work of aerial photography, where a lone figure becomes part of the composition itself.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#12 “Flame Vein” By Luca Fucci
Description: “Carved by glacial rivers through Iceland’s volcanic landscape, this mesmerizing aerial view creates the illusion of glowing lava flowing across the Earth. The striking contrast between dark volcanic sands, vibrant moss, and icy water turns nature into an abstract masterpiece.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#13 “Southern Right Whale” By Neil Vincent
Description: “A rare encounter unfolds in the crystal-clear waters off Budgewoi Beach, where a southern right whale and her calf rest peacefully near the shoreline. Seen from above, the intimate moment highlights the beauty and vulnerability of these magnificent marine giants.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#14 “Steam Eruption” By Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove
Description: “An active Icelandic volcano erupts dramatically as heavy rainfall generates thick clouds of steam around the crater. The fiery lava cutting through the mist creates a breathtaking contrast between the raw power of fire and water.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#15 “Eye” By Koki Dote
Description: “A circular opening in a frozen lake is surrounded by cracks that radiate outward like veins, creating the uncanny illusion of a giant eye staring from beneath the ice. The minimalist aerial composition is both eerie and beautiful.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#16 “Complete Rainbow” By Paolo Lazzarotti
Description: “While photographing the stunning coastline of northeastern Sardinia, Paolo Lazzarotti was unexpectedly caught in a rain shower just as the sun was setting. In that fleeting moment, nature created an extraordinary spectacle: a perfectly circular rainbow surrounding the landscape below. Captured from above, the image transforms a brief weather event into a breathtaking aerial masterpiece, showcasing the beauty that can appear when timing, perspective, and nature align perfectly.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#17 “Basking In Divine Light” By Alexandra Moldovan
Description: “Golden rays of sunlight pierce through the morning mist, casting long shadows across the forest canopy. This ethereal aerial photograph transforms an ordinary woodland into a breathtaking scene filled with warmth, symmetry, and tranquility.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#18 “Sculpted By Time” By Craig Davis
Description: “The rugged badlands of the American Southwest unfold like a giant natural sculpture, with countless ridges and valleys carved over millions of years by erosion. Bathed in the soft colors of dawn, the landscape showcases nature’s remarkable artistry.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#19 “Between Tides” By Mohit Ghatak
Description: “At low tide, a lone fisherman stands beside sweeping fishing nets as shallow water and wet sand create mesmerizing geometric patterns visible only from above. The aerial perspective transforms an everyday scene into a striking work of natural abstraction.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#20 “Thunder Of Hooves” By Kah-Wai Lin
Description: “As the sun sets over Cappadocia, a magnificent herd of Yılki horses races across the dusty landscape, enveloped in glowing clouds of dust. Raised by local villagers and later released to roam freely, these horses symbolize resilience, freedom, and a centuries-old tradition. Captured from above, the scene resembles a river of fire flowing beneath the fading Anatolian sky, creating a breathtaking blend of movement, light, and timeless beauty.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#21 “Toxic Veins” By Daniel Viñé Garcia
Description: “Brilliant orange earth and vivid blue mineral deposits intertwine into intricate branching patterns inside a mining waste pond. Captured from above, the surreal landscape resembles the roots of an enormous tree, revealing unexpected beauty within an industrial environment.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#22 “Tumbling White Horse” By Fabio Pappalettera
Description: “A magnificent white horse rolls joyfully across a dusty field, sending clouds of earth swirling into the air. Seen from directly above, the frozen moment transforms a simple behavior into an elegant work of natural motion.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#23 “Embrace Of The Sky” By Abhijeet Sawant
Description: “A spectacular rainbow arches gracefully over Iceland’s iconic Kirkjufell Mountain, uniting dramatic landscapes, winding roads, and tranquil waters in a scene that feels almost too perfect to be real.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#24 “Golden Highlands” By Juan Lopez
Description: “A brilliant turquoise volcanic lake contrasts dramatically with the dark volcanic terrain of Iceland’s Highlands. Braided glacial rivers weave intricate paths through the barren landscape, revealing the raw beauty of one of the world’s most unique environments.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#25 “Cloud City Mount Yanapaccha” By Peter O’hara (Canada)
Description: “At sunrise in the Peruvian Andes, Mount Yanapaccha rises above a sea of clouds, surrounded by dramatic snow-covered peaks. The golden light creates an unforgettable scene that feels almost otherworldly.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#26 “The Earth’s Breath” By Chi Hin Tsoi
Description: “Clouds swirl around Indonesia’s Mount Bromo as volcanic steam rises into the morning sky, giving the landscape the appearance of a living, breathing planet. The aerial perspective captures the raw beauty and constant motion of this iconic volcanic region.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#27 “Magadi Dream” By Cédric Tamani
Description: “Hundreds of flamingos lift into the air above Kenya’s Lake Magadi, their pale pink bodies contrasting beautifully against the lake’s colorful mineral-rich waters. The aerial view captures the graceful movement of the flock in a breathtaking natural spectacle.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#28 “The Fjord Guardian” By Gianluca Rubinacci
Description: “Captured at sunrise over Norway’s Lofoten Islands, this sweeping panoramic aerial showcases the towering Stortinden Peak overlooking tranquil fjords. The dramatic light and rugged terrain create a timeless portrait of the Arctic landscape.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#29 “Winter In Bavarian Countryside” By Aleksandra Wilk
Description: “Blanketed in fresh snow, a solitary chapel stands peacefully beside a winding country road in Bavaria. The minimalist composition, uninterrupted white landscape, and graceful curves create a timeless winter scene that perfectly captures the quiet beauty of rural Germany.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#30 “Shadow Basketball III” By Kateryna Polishchuk
Description: “This extraordinary basketball court in Kharkiv was designed around a majestic oak tree rather than removing it. From above, the tree becomes the centerpiece of the courts, where nature and urban design coexist in perfect harmony.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#31 “Oryx Walking On Dune” By Zhengze Xu
Description: “Captured from a helicopter over Namibia’s Namib Desert, a solitary oryx walks across golden sand dunes at sunset. Its elongated shadow and delicate trail of footprints create a minimalist composition that highlights the vastness and silence of the desert.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#32 “Reflection” By Cédric Tamani
Description: “A flock of flamingos flies over a calm river in Kenya’s Lake Magadi as the reflected sun and clouds shimmer on the water below. Gentle ripples and bird silhouettes combine to create a dreamlike composition full of motion and light.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#33 “Commerson’s Dolphin And Giant Kelp” By Koki Shinoda
Description: “Two Commerson’s dolphins glide through crystal-clear waters beside a massive bed of giant kelp in the Falkland Islands. Seen from above, the towering kelp emphasizes the dolphins’ small size while showcasing the extraordinary beauty of this underwater ecosystem.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#34 “Road To Stutur” By Gianluca Rubinacci
Description: “A winding road leads toward the striking Stutur crater in Iceland’s Fjallabak Nature Reserve, cutting through vibrant green volcanic landscapes. From above, the scene reveals one of the Icelandic Highlands’ most breathtaking hidden gems.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#35 “Thousands Of Migratory Birds Feeding” By Azim Khan Ronnie
Description: “A small boat is surrounded by thousands of migratory gulls gathering to feed along the Yamuna River in Delhi, India. From above, the swirling flock creates a mesmerizing pattern of movement around the lone vessel.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#36 “Burning Man” By Yaniv Rozenman-Segal
Description: “Glowing rivers of lava pour from Iceland’s Sundhnúkur crater, carving brilliant orange paths through the dark volcanic landscape. From above, the eruption resembles molten arteries pulsing across the Earth’s surface.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#37 “A Line Through Ice” By Tamara Susa
Description: “A small Zodiac boat carefully navigates through Antarctica’s fragmented sea ice, leaving a narrow dark trail behind. The aerial view highlights both the fragility and immense scale of the frozen wilderness.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#38 “Transition Point” By Tamara Susa
Description: “Tiny skiers pause atop an Antarctic glacier just meters from a towering ice cliff where the frozen continent meets the sea. The immense landscape emphasizes the explorers’ smallness against nature’s grandeur.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#39 “Copper Delta” By Craig Mcgowan
Description: “Tidal channels weave across the Kimberley coast of Western Australia, creating an abstract composition of copper, turquoise, and blue. Nature’s intricate patterns resemble a hand-painted work of art.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#40 “Serration” By A.j. Rich
Description: “The layered ridges of Utah’s Badlands stretch endlessly across the landscape, forming sharp, repeating waves sculpted by millions of years of erosion. The aerial perspective reveals a mesmerizing natural texture.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#41 “World’s Largest Gathering” By Savadmon Avalachamveettil
Description: “Captured during one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, this remarkable aerial photograph reveals an ocean of people stretching as far as the eye can see. The image conveys the scale, emotion, and spiritual energy of an event that takes place only once every 144 years, preserving a fleeting moment within an extraordinary chapter of history.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#42 “Aarti Under The Stars” By Thibault Gerbaldi
Description: “As night falls over Varanasi, thousands of devotees gather along the banks of the Ganges for the sacred Ganga Aarti ceremony. Viewed from above, the glowing lights, crowded ghats, and tightly packed boats create a mesmerizing composition that reflects both the beauty and devotion of this centuries-old tradition.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#43 “Vineyard” By Laszlo Siman
Description: “Captured at dawn over a vineyard in the Czech Republic, this peaceful aerial image reveals elegant waves of farmland dusted with frost. Soft morning mist and delicate winter colors transform the rolling landscape into a beautifully layered natural composition.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#44 “Primordial Flow” By Brianne Manuel
Description: “An ancient lava flow stretches through Iceland’s rugged Highlands, where moss-covered rock formations branch toward crystal-clear waters like the roots of a giant tree. Seen from above, the volcanic terrain tells the story of Earth’s powerful geological past.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#45 “Nature’s Calligraphy” By Venkiteswaran Ramasubhramoni
Description: “From high above Kenya’s Lake Magadi, a flock of flamingos leaves elegant rippling trails across the vividly colored water. Their synchronized movement transforms the lake into a living canvas that resembles delicate strokes of calligraphy.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#46 “Downstream” By Cédric Tamani
Description: “From above, the winding channels of Rio Negro in Brazil’s Lençóis Maranhenses National Park resemble an abstract painting. Flowing water carves elegant shapes through sand and sediment, creating a landscape that feels almost surreal.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#47 “Fasting Festival” By Azim Khan Ronnie
Description: “Rows of Hindu devotees gather during Rakher Upobash in Dhaka, surrounded by the warm glow of countless oil lamps. From above, the ceremony becomes a breathtaking pattern of light, faith, and community.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#48 “Artery Of Rebirth” By Koki Dote
Description: “Water begins flowing once again through land once buried beneath volcanic ash, branching like veins across the black terrain. The image symbolizes nature’s remarkable ability to recover after destruction.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#49 “City Shaped By Light” By Max Horng
Description: “Sunbeams break through heavy clouds above Tokyo, transforming the sprawling urban landscape into a dramatic composition of light, shadow, and geometry. The monochrome palette emphasizes the city’s rhythm and architectural complexity.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
#50 “Bouquet Of Flowers” By Thomas Hartstang
Description: “In Iceland’s Highlands, countless icy streams weave together into intricate branching patterns that resemble a giant bouquet of flowers. The aerial perspective transforms flowing water and melting ice into a mesmerizing piece of natural abstract art.”
Image source: internationalaerialphotographer
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