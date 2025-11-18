“Forget Your Bad Friends”: 50 Examples Of Adult Advice People Wish They’d Heard Earlier

“Experience is the best teacher,” or so the old cliche goes, but, realistically, most of us would prefer to be forewarned about the realities of life. From how to spot a bad friend to the best ways to internalize personal boundaries, it can be pretty helpful to learn from others first.
Someone asked “What’s a piece of adult advice you wish you’d known sooner?” and netizens shared the things they learned perhaps a bit too late. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own ideas and experiences in the comments section below.
#1
Be careful of who you vent to at work. Just because they listen or show some empathy, it doesn’t mean that they’re your friend or have your best interests at heart.
#2
If you’re in the toilet in your dream, don’t use it.
I REPEAT DON’T USE IT.
#3
Working harder than everyone else only means the boss will load you down with even more work.
#4
HR ain’t yer friend :'(.
#5
People care much less about you than you would think.
#6
Don’t let stuff pile up. Bills, stuff on your to do list, cleaning, low tire, engine light on, etc. It sounds basic but getting stuff done as soon as it comes up (as soon as possible) lowers stress and makes life way easier. Stuff doesn’t just go away, and getting it done quickly removes piles of stuff later.
#7
Learn to live alone.
#8
Spend more time with your parents and grandparents. It’s easy to overlook how quickly they’re growing older while we’re busy with our own lives. One day, their absence will hit harder than you can imagine. Cherish the moments you have with them now, before it’s too late.
#9
A piece of adult advice I wish I’d known sooner is that it’s okay to say “no” without feeling guilty. Setting boundaries is crucial for maintaining your mental and emotional well-being, and it’s not selfish to prioritize your needs. Learning that you don’t have to explain or justify your reasons for declining something can be incredibly freeing and helps you focus on what truly matters to you.
#10
Someone else’s greater achievements doesn’t take away from your progress. It’s you vs you.
#11
You’re gonna be disliked by people. That’s their problem, not yours. You can only take responsibility for the mistakes you actually make not the mistakes others think you have.
#12
Budgeting is less about numbers and more about saying no to impulse buys.
#13
You don’t have to drink to have fun.
#14
Confidence beats ability in most jobs.
Most friendships are situational.
What people present on social media isn’t usually who they are.
#15
It’s ok to not have an opinion on something or to say nothing sometimes.
#16
Set a timer for taking the beer out of the freezer.
#17
Get strong legs and core. Life gets so much harder if you cant move well.
#18
Practice talking to people and being with people. Social skills can be learnt like any other skill! It just takes patience, and practice.
#19
Self Respect is important.
#20
Your job is just one part of your life. Don’t let it consume all your identity or dictate your self-worth.
#21
Don’t stay because they say they’ll change. Leave because you value yourself.
#22
It’s better to be completely alone and find good friends/romantic partner than keeping the toxic ones just because you love them so much. Everyone is toxic to a degree and has something to work on. Doesn’t give people an excuse to treat you crummy. Don’t feel like your “giving up” or “abandoning” someone because they are treating you poorly and you decide to end the friendship/relationship.
#23
Not everything deserves an immediate answer. Take your time and contemplate the pros and cons of your situation before responding.
#24
Not everyone who smiles at you has your best interests at heart.
#25
Don’t base your success off of others lives online or in real life. Just don’t.
#26
There’s a price to pay for every choice we make.
#27
It’s okay to leave the situation (relationship, friendship, job) that isn’t working for you.
Also, always have glue and duct tape at home. You never know when you’re gonna need it.
#28
Your parents are not always right.
#29
Do that thing you really don’t want to do but know that you absolutely should do. And do it, like, *now*. I can’t remember a single occasion where I regret taking the initiative and heading off some incoming problem but I’ve lost track of the number of times I’ve regretted leaving some issue to resolve itself. I’ll save you the suspense: they never do. Just deal with that s**t whilst you still have the home advantage, and prosper.
#30
Build an emergency fund.
#31
Cherish your good friends, forget your bad friends.
#32
Take care of your teeth. Floss daily and get cleanings twice a year.
#33
Don’t put it down, put it away.
#34
Don’t compare your insides to others’ outsides. Appearances aren’t everything.
#35
Take care of your teeth. And go to a dentist ones a half a year.
#36
What others think of you is none of your business.
#37
Don’t gamble.
#38
Everyone’s faking it. Yes, even that super-confident, capable person you know from work/school/your friendship circle. So don’t feel scared if you are too.
The more you do the things you’re scared of the more naturally they’ll eventually come to you. That’s how anyone and everyone builds competence in anything. So don’t make excuses for yourself. Just get on with it.
Be OK with being bad at things. Everyone’s bad at the start. The real measure of competence is how willing you are to stick things out and slowly improve over time. Obviously, this requires a measure of common sense – if you really hate something, don’t force the issue. But the likelihood is you’re going to suck at your new hobby, profession, sport, exercise, musical instrument, language, or whatever endeavor you’re hoping to pursue. And that’s more than just ‘OK’, it’s natural.
#39
Looking good ( well maintained) and dressing properly really counts, unfortunately our society treats us differently by our looks.
#40
“Two things that you don’t pay attention to until you get older, your health and your wealth”.
#41
It’s perfectly fine to have a dominant personality as a woman and if people find you intimidating (when you didn’t intend for that to happen) that is not a me-problem but a they-problem.
#42
Maintaining friendships in your 30+ is a part time job and should be treated as such.
#43
Take more risks while young, don’t settle for a job you hate and do it only for the money. Try to find your passion early on, so you can enjoy life longer !
#44
You are not Special just like everyone else. So Don’t be an A-hole.
#45
The acceptance of things that you couldn’t change. (both physically and mentally).
#46
When you are doing something bold, different, creative or something the world hasn’t seen, and you’re deeply unsure but still want to put it out there – do it anyway – then you are invincible. I turn 35 in two days and learnt this barely a week ago (the hard way with too much self-critique, anxiety and chaos, and lost a lot of time). Don’t wait this long. Hope this helps someone.
#47
Working hard can make you more money. But finding a way to do less work and make even more money should be your true goal.
#48
Always wear protection.
#49
Limit what you give and remember what you take.
#50
Learn to manage stress and avoid burnout.
