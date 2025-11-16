184 Best Adventure Quotes That Will Inspire You To Book That Ticket

Do you feel tired and unmotivated to carry on with your daily life? Can’t stop feeling nostalgia and memories keep haunting you? Are you experiencing a sudden loss of appetite? Damn, is that bag of Takis still unopened? My friend, I don’t want to scare you, but I think you might be having post-vacation blues. But don’t worry, it happens to 57% of travelers. However, you might not enjoy the treatment for it: it’s time. Or booking the next vacation.
I agree that googling travel quotes is a good way of coping with this rather detrimental state of mind. Or, in another case, you are just looking for Instagram captions for your recent vacay pics. One of the two. Adventure quotes or quotes about traveling resonate with us adventure seekers unable to stay in one place for too long and constantly looking for ways to experience that adrenaline rush and endorphin boost. Being adventurous doesn’t necessarily mean putting your life in danger at every opportunity, but instead, trying out new things, exploring new places, and being open to new experiences. And luckily, life is full of those!
Perhaps one of the most famous quotes about adventure is by Jaime Lyn: “Jobs fill your pockets, but adventures fill your soul.” Traveling is one of those things you spend money on that makes you richer. Reading quotes about travel and adventures truly channels your inner voyager to open your heart to new ventures and finally book that ticket.
Below, you will find some of the most inspiring and encouraging quotes for adventurers and the Nathan Drakes out there! What is your favorite adventure quote? Let us know!
#1
“Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness.” ― Mark Twain
#2
“Live your life by a compass, not a clock.” — Stephen Covey
#3
“The very basic core of a man’s living spirit is his passion for adventure.” ― Christopher McCandless
#4
“Every mountain top is within reach if you just keep climbing.” ― Barry Finlay
#5
“The danger of adventure is worth a thousand days of ease and comfort.” ― Paulo Coelho
#6
“Nothing ventured, nothing gained. And venture belongs to the adventurous.” — Navjot Singh Sidhu
#7
“Kids are curious, and if you don’t lose that, then everything is an adventure.” ― Diane Greene
#8
“Stop worrying about the potholes in the road and enjoy the journey.” ― Babs Hoffman
#9
“Travel is not really about leaving our homes, but leaving our habits.” ― Pico Iyer
#10
“Keep reading. It’s one of the most marvelous adventures that anyone can have.” ― Lloyd Alexander
#11
“The word adventure has gotten overused. For me, when everything goes wrong – that’s when adventure starts.” ― Yvon Chouinard
#12
“Avoiding danger is no safer in the long run than outright exposure. Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” ― Helen Keller
#13
“Adventure may hurt you, but monotony will kill you.” — Marcus Purvis
#14
“Your body is not a temple, it’s an amusement park. Enjoy the ride.” — Anthony Bourdain
#15
“The journey matters more than the destination.” ― Tony Fahkry
#16
“It’s not the mountain we conquer, but ourselves.” ― Sir Edmund Hillary
#17
“Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming “Wow! What a Ride!” ― Hunter S. Thompson
#18
“Always there has been an adventure just around the corner… and the world is still full of corners.” ― Roy Chapman Andrews
#19
“Because in the end, you won’t remember the times you spent in the office or mowing your lawn. Climb that goddamn mountain.” ― Jack Kerouac
#20
“You must go on adventures to find out where you truly belong.” ― Sue Fitzmaurice
#21
“I urge you; go find buildings and mountains and oceans to swallow you whole. They will save you, in a way nothing else can.” ― Christopher Poindexter
#22
“The purpose of life, after all, is to live it, to taste experience to the utmost, to reach out eagerly and without fear for newer and richer experience.” ― Eleanor Roosevelt
#23
“I’ve realized that at the top of the mountain, there’s another mountain.” ― Andrew Garfield
#24
“Being soaked alone is cold. Being soaked with your best friend is an adventure.” ― Emily Wing Smith
#25
“The man who goes alone can start today; but he who travels with another must wait till that other is ready.” ― Henry David Thoreau
#26
“Wherever you go, go with all your heart!” ― Confucius
#27
“Once a year, go someplace you’ve never been before.” ― Dalai Lama
#28
“I love the feeling of being anonymous in a city I’ve never been before.” ― Bill Bryson
#29
“I have found out that there ain’t no surer way to find out whether you like people or hate them than to travel with them.” ― Mark Twain
#30
“Don’t ask for security, ask for adventure. Better to live 30 years full of adventure than a 100 years safe.” ― Jim Rohn
#31
“The world is a book and those who do not travel read only one page.” – Saint Augustine
#32
“Man cannot discover new oceans unless he has the courage to lose sight of the shore.” ― Andre Gide
#33
“Why do you go away? So that you can come back. So that you can see the place you came from with new eyes and extra colors. And the people there see you differently too. Coming back to where you started is not the same as never leaving.” ― Terry Pratchet
#34
“Let us step into the night and pursue that flighty temptress, adventure.” ― J.K. Rowling
#35
“Jobs fill your pockets, but adventures fill your soul.” ― Jaime Lyn
#36
“A journey of a thousand miles must begin with a single step.” ― Lao Tzu
#37
“People don’t take trips, trips take people.” — John Steinbeck
#38
“Attitude is the difference between an ordeal and an adventure.” — Bob Bitchin
#39
“There is no certainty; there is only adventure.” ― Roberto Assagioli
#40
“I travel, because I become uncomfortable being too comfortable.” ― Carew Papritz
#41
“Go where you feel most alive.” — Christina Tello
#42
“Travel far enough, you meet yourself.” — David Mitchell
#43
“It’s time to say goodbye, but I think goodbyes are sad, and I’d much rather say hello. Hello to a new adventure.” ― Ernie Harwell
#44
“The biggest adventure you can ever take is to live the life of your dreams.” ― Oprah Winfrey
#45
“If you want to know the truth of who you are, walk until not a person knows your name. Travel is the great leveler, the great teacher, bitter as medicine, crueler than mirror-glass. A long stretch of road will teach you more about yourself than a hundred years of quiet.” ― Patrick Rothfuss
#46
“Then one day, when you least expect it, the great adventure finds you.” — Ewan Mcgregor
#47
“In every walk with nature, one receives far more than he seeks.” ― John Muir
#48
“Every day is an adventure and no two days are ever alike.” ― Scott Borchetta
#49
“A traveler is really not someone who crosses ground so much as someone who is always hungry for the next challenge and adventure.” ― Pico Iyer
#50
“Until you step into the unknown, you don’t know what you’re made of.” ― Roy T. Bennett
#51
“Instead of trying to make your life perfect, give yourself the freedom to make it an adventure.” ― Drew Houston
#52
“May your adventures bring you closer together, even as they take you far away from home.” ― Trenton Lee Stewart
#53
“There’s only one place I want to go, and it’s to all the places I’ve never been to.” ― Nikki Rowe
#54
“Every man’s life ends the same way. It is only the details of how he lived and how he died that distinguish one man from another.” — Ernest Hemingway
#55
“Two roads diverged in a wood, and I took the one less traveled by.” — Robert Frost
#56
“There is no end to the adventures that we can have if only we seek them with our eyes open.” ― Jawaharlal Nehru
#57
“The world is not in your books and maps; it’s out there.” — Gandalf
#58
“Life movies pretty fast, if you don’t stop and look around every once in a while, you could miss it.” — Ferris Bueller
#59
“I felt my lungs inflate with the onrush of scenery — air, mountains, trees, people. I thought, “this is what it is to be happy.” — Sylvia Plath
#60
“I am not the same, having seen the moon shine on the other side of the world.” ― Mary Anne Radmacher
#61
“Never do things others can do and will do if there are things others cannot do or will not do.” ― Amelia Earhart
#62
“An adventure is only an inconvenience rightly considered. An inconvenience is only an adventure wrongly considered.” ― G.K. Chesterton
#63
“There are no foreign lands. It is the traveler only who is foreign.” ― Robert Louis Stevenson
#64
“One travels to run away from routine, that dreadful routine that kills all imagination and all our capacity for enthusiasm.” ― Ella Maillart
#65
“All men dream, but not equally. Those who dream by night in the dusty recesses of their minds, wake in the day to find that it was vanity: but the dreamers of the day are dangerous men, for they may act on their dreams with open eyes, to make them possible.” — T.E. Lawrence
#66
“And then there is the most dangerous risk of all – the risk of spending your life not doing what you want, on the bet you can buy yourself the freedom to do it later.” ― Randy Komisar
#67
“A man practices the art of adventure when he breaks the chain of routine and renews his life through reading new books, traveling to new places, making new friends, taking up new hobbies and adopting new viewpoints.” ― Wilfred Peterson
#68
“Wilderness is not a luxury but necessity of the human spirit.” ― Edward Abbey
#69
“If you don’t get out of the box you’ve been raised in, you won’t understand how much bigger the world is.” ― Angelina Jolie
#70
“Adventure isn’t hanging off a rope on the side of a mountain. Adventure is an attitude we must apply to the day to day obstacles of life.” ― John Amat
#71
“We live in a wonderful world that is full of beauty, charm and adventure. There is no end to the adventures we can have if only we seek them with our eyes open.” ― Jawaharial Nehru
#72
“Somewhere between the bottom of the climb and the summit is the answer to the mystery why we climb.” ― Greg Child
#73
“Adventure: an undertaking usually involving danger and unknown risks.” ― Meriem Webster
#74
“Love, like everything else in life, should be a discovery, an adventure, and like most adventures, you don’t know you’re having one until you’re right in the middle of it.” ― E.A. Bucchianeri
#75
“You can never conquer the mountain. You can only conquer yourself.” ― Jim Whittaker
#76
“All journeys have secret destinations of which the traveler is unaware.” ― Martin Buber
#77
“I travel not to go anywhere, but to go. I travel for travel’s sake. The great affair is to move.” ― Robert Louis Stevenson
#78
“Traveling tends to magnify all human emotions.” ― Peter Hoeg
#79
“When traveling with someone, take large doses of patience and tolerance with your morning coffee.” ― Helen Hayes
#80
“I’m in love with cities I’ve never been to and people I’ve never met.” ― John Green
#81
“Our battered suitcases were piled on the sidewalk again; we had longer ways to go. But no matter, the road is life.” ― Jack Kerouac
#82
“We travel, some of us forever, to seek other states, other lives, other souls.” ― Anaïs Nin
#83
“I travel not to cross countries off a list, but to ignite passionate affairs with destinations.” ― Nyssa P. Chopra
#84
“Like all great travelers, I have seen more than I remember and remember more than I have seen.” ― Benjamin Disraeli
#85
“Travel makes one modest, you see what a tiny place you occupy in the world.” ― Gustave Flaubert
#86
“Adventure is allowing the unexpected to happen to you.” ― Richard Aldington
#87
“Once the travel bug bites there is no known antidote, and I know that I shall be happily infected until the end of my life.” ― Michael Palin
#88
“I would rather own little and see the world than own the world and see little of it.” ― Alexander Sattler
#89
“Travelling is like flirting with life. It’s like saying, “I would stay and love you, but I have to go; this is my station.” ― Lisa St Aubin de Téran
#90
“Since life is short, and the world is wide, the sooner you start exploring the better.” ― Simon Raven
#91
“Actually, the best gift you could have given her was a lifetime of adventures.” ― Lewis Carroll
#92
“The greatest danger in life is not taking the adventure.” ― Brian Blessed
#93
“Adventure is worthwhile in itself.” ― Amelia Earhart
#94
“Would you tell me, please, which way I ought to go from here?
That depends a good deal on where you want to get to.
I don’t much care where.
Then it doesn’t matter which way you go.” ― Lewis Carroll
#95
“If we were meant to stay in one place, we’d have roots instead of feet.” ― Rachel Wolchin
#96
“To travel is to live.” — Hans Christian Andersen
#97
“I may not have gone where I intended to go, but I think I have ended up where I intended to be.” ― Douglas Adams
#98
“Cover the earth before it covers you.” — Dagobert Runes
#99
“And into the forest I go, to lose my mind and find my soul.” — John Muir
#100
“So shut up, live, travel, adventure, bless, and don’t be sorry.” ― Jack Kerouac
#101
“All good things are wild and free.” ― Henry David Thoreau
#102
“Life shrinks or expands in proportion to one’s courage.” — Anais Nin
#103
“Never fear quarrels, but seek hazardous adventures.” ― Alexandre Dumas
#104
“Adventure is not outside man; it is within.” ― George Eliot
#105
“Getting lost is not a waste of time.” ― Jack Johnson
#106
“It’s bad manners to keep an adventure waiting.”
#107
“Oh, the places you’ll go.” — Dr. Seuss
#108
“Blessed are the curious for they shall have adventures.” — Lovelle Drachman
#109
“It feels good to be lost in the right direction.”
#110
“Life without adventure is like pizza without cheese.” — The Global Castaway
#111
“The gladdest moment in human life is a departure into unknown lands.” — Sir Richard Burton
#112
“Some adventures require nothing more than a willing heart and the ability to trip over the cracks in the world.” ― Seanan McGuire
#113
“It is never too late to be who you might have been.” — George Eliot
#114
“A ship is safe in harbor, but that’s not what ships are built for.” — John G. Shed
#115
“One way to get the most out of life is to look upon it as an adventure.” — William Feather
#116
“Adventures don’t come calling like unexpected cousins calling from out of town. You have to go looking for them.”
#117
“Be careful going in search of adventure – it’s ridiculously easy to find.” ― William Least Heat-Moon
#118
“The joy of life comes from our encounters with new experiences and hence there is no greater joy than to have an endlessly changing horizon, for each day to have a new and different sun.” ― Christopher McCandless
#119
“Life is full of adventure. There’s no such thing as a clear pathway.” ― Guy Laliberte
#120
“No, no! The adventures first, explanations take such a dreadful time.” ― Lewis Carroll
#121
“Life is a blank canvas, and you need to throw all the paint on it you can.” ― Danny Kaye
#122
“Man cannot discover new oceans unless he has the courage to lose sight of the shore.” ― Aristophanes
#123
“A good traveler has no fixed plans and is not intent upon arriving.” ― Lao Tzu
#124
“I travel, because I’d rather look back at my life, saying ‘I can’t believe I did that’ instead of ‘if only I had’.” ― Florine Bos
#125
“Then I realized that to be more alive, I had to be less afraid. So I did it. I lost my fear and gained my whole life.” ― Rudy Francisco
#126
“Go out in the woods, go out. If you don’t go out in the woods, nothing will ever happen, and your life will never begin.” — Clarissa Pinkola Estes
#127
“The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes.” — Marcel Proust
#128
“You’re off to great places! Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting, so… get on your way!” — Dr. Seuss
#129
“When you see someone putting on his big boots, you can be pretty sure that an adventure is going to happen.” — A.A. Milne
#130
“If happiness is the goal – and it should be, then adventures should be a top priority.” ― Richard Branson
#131
“You are not in the mountains. The mountains are in you.” — John Muir
#132
“Climb the mountain not to plant your flag, but to embrace the challenge, enjoy the air and behold the view. Climb it so you can see the world, not so the world can see you.” ― David McCullough Jr.
#133
“To awaken quite alone in a strange town is one of the most pleasant sensations in the world. You are surrounded by adventure.” — Freya Stark
#134
“The world is big, and I want to have a good look at it before it gets dark.” — John Muir
#135
“Only those who risk going too far can possibly find out how far they can go.” ― T.S Eliot
#136
“As soon as I saw you, I knew adventure was going to happen.” — Winnie the Pooh
#137
“Travel doesn’t become an adventure until you leave yourself behind.” — Marty Rubin
#138
“The voyage of discovery is not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes.” ― Thomas Alva Edison
#139
“If it scares you, it might be a good thing to try.” ― Seth Godin
#140
“Some beautiful paths can’t be discovered without getting lost.” ― Erol Ozan
#141
“When a man is a traveler, the world is his home and the sky is his roof, where he hangs his hat is his home and all the people are his family.” ― Drew Bundini Brown
#142
“Earth and sky, woods and fields, lakes and rivers, the mountain and the sea, are excellent schoolmasters, and teach of us more than we can ever learn from books.” ― John Lubbock
#143
“I went to the woods, because I wished to live deliberately, to front only the essential facts of life, and see if I could not learn what it had to teach, and not, when I came to die, discover that I had not lived.” ― Henry David Thoreau
#144
“When a resolute young fellow steps up to the great bully, the world and takes him boldly by the beard, he is often surprised to find it comes off in his hand and that it was only tied on to scare away the timid adventurers.” ― Ralph Waldo Emerson
#145
“Don’t die without embracing the daring adventure your life was meant to be.” ― Steve Pavlina
#146
“Every man can transform the world from one of monotony and drabness to one of excitement and adventure.” ― Irving Wallace
#147
“The cliche is that life is a mountain. You go up, reach the top and then go down.” ― Jeanne Moreau
#148
“To live would be an awfully big adventure.” ― J.M. Barrie
#149
“Never measure the height of a mountain until you reach the top. Then you will see how low it was.” ― Dag Hammarskjold
#150
“If adventure has a final and all-embracing motive, it is surely this: we go out, because it is our nature to go out, to climb mountains, and to paddle rivers, to fly to the planets and plunge into the depths of the oceans. When man ceases to do these things, he is no longer man.” ― Wilfred Noyce
#151
“We can’t take skinny dips in the ocean, because there’s no service on the beach and adventures aren’t real unless they’re on Instagram.” ― Jeremy Glass
#152
“I never travel without my diary. One should always have something sensational to read on the train.” ― Oscar Wilde
#153
“Just Go. Immerse yourself in the beauty of the world. It’s waiting for you!” ― Mitchell A. Glass
#154
“To my mind, the greatest reward and luxury of travel is to be able to experience everyday things as if for the first time, to be in a position in which almost nothing is so familiar it is taken for granted.” ― Bill Bryson
#155
“Adventure is a path. Real adventure, self-determined, self-motivated, often risky, forces you to have firsthand encounters with the world.” – Mark Jenkins
#156
“Travel is like love, mostly because it’s a heightened state of awareness, in which we are mindful, receptive, undimmed by familiarity and ready to be transformed. That is why the best trips, like the best love affairs, never really end.” ― Pico Iyer
#157
“A man of ordinary talent will always be ordinary, whether he travels or not; but a man of superior talent will go to pieces if he remains forever in the same place.” ― Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
#158
“At its best, travel should challenge our preconceptions and most cherished views, cause us to rethink our assumptions, shake us a bit, make us broader minded and more understanding.” ― Arthur Frommer
#159
“Adventure crushes the cobwebs of routine – it reminds you what it feels like to be alive.” ― Mitch Glass
#160
“I can choose either to be a victim of the world or an adventurer in search of treasure. It’s all a question of how I view my life.” ― Paulo Coelho
#161
“The potential for adventure makes life worth living.” ― Vicki Garside
#162
“It’s a big and beautiful world. Most of us live and die in the same corner where we were born and never get to see any of it. I don’t want to be most of us.” ― Oberyon Martell
#163
“The only question in life is whether or not you are going to answer a hearty ‘YES!’ to your adventure.” ― Joseph Campbell
#164
“I just wish the world was twice as big and half of it was still unexplored.” ― David Attenborough
#165
“It’s a dangerous business, Frodo, going out your door. You step onto the road and if you don’t keep your feet, there’s no knowing where you might be swept off to.” — Bilbo Baggins
#166
“Traveling – it leaves you speechless, then turns you into a storyteller.” — Ibn Battuta
#167
“Of all the books in the world, the best stories are found between the pages of a passport.”
#168
“The tragedy of life is not that it ends so soon, but that we wait so long to begin it.” — W.M. Lewis
#169
“I feel very adventurous. There are so many doors to be opened, and I’m not afraid to look behind them.” ― Elizabeth Taylor
#170
“There are 30,000 days in your life. When I was 24, I realized I’m almost 9,000 days down. There are no warm-ups, no practice rounds, no reset buttons. Your biggest risk isn’t failing. It’s getting too comfortable. Every day, we’re writing a few more words of a story. I wanted my story to be an adventure, and that’s made all the difference.” ― Drew Houston
#171
“Better to see something once than to hear about it a thousand times.” — Asian Proverb
#172
“Make everything an adventure. Otherwise, it will suck.” ― Nita Morgan
#173
“I do not want to get to the end of my life and find that I just lived the length of it. I want to have lived the width of it as well.” ― Diane Ackerman
#174
“You can’t find happiness at the end of your journey if you didn’t bring it with you all along.” ― Katrina Mayer
#175
“Mountains are not fair or unfair, they are just dangerous.” ― Reinhold Messner
#176
“Although I deeply love oceans, deserts, and other wild landscapes, it is only mountains that beckon me with that sort of painful magnetic pull to walk deeper and deeper into their beauty.” ― Victoria Erikson
#177
“If you think adventure is dangerous, try routine: it’s lethal.” ― Paul Coelho
#178
“If you’re twenty-two, physically fit, hungry to learn and be better, I urge you to travel – as far and as widely as possible. Sleep on floors if you have to. Find out how other people live and eat and cook. Learn from them – wherever you go.” ― Anthony Bourdain
#179
“Half of the fun of travel is the aesthetic of lostness.” ― Ray Bradbury
#180
“Own only what you can always carry with you: known languages, known countries, known people. Let your memory be your travel bag.” ― Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
#181
“I don’t know where I’m going, but I’m on my way.” ― Carl Sandburg
#182
“We travel for romance, we travel for architecture, and we travel to be lost.” ― Ray Bradbury
#183
“Once you have traveled, the voyage never ends, but is played out over and over again in the quietest chambers. The mind can never break off from the journey.” ― Pat Conroy
#184
“To travel is to discover that everyone is wrong about other countries.” ― Aldous Huxley
Follow Us