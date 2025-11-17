30 Life Lessons That People Wish They’d Learned Sooner

You can look at life as an unending chain of lessons. Some of them we learn incredibly quickly. Others might take dozens of mistakes for us to finally grasp their significance. Hindsight is 20/20 and it’s often hard not to blame your past self for not foreseeing all the consequences of your actions. But that’s life for you. And unless you’ve got a time machine hidden somewhere, all that’s left is either to embrace the hard-won lessons and teach others about them, or to live in regret.

One internet user, u/IndianaC0NES, went viral on the r/AskReddit online community after asking everyone about the important lessons that they had learned the hard way. Many folks were happy to share their wisdom about money, relationships, and health, so that others might avoid the same mistakes that they made. Read on for their advice and upvote the tips that you found the most helpful.

#1

HR is there to protect the company, not you.

Image source: capresesalad1985, cottonbro studio

#2

You can’t use logical arguments to change the minds of those who don’t value logic.

Image source: anon, Jarritos Mexican Soda

#3

It’s possible to make no wrong moves and still lose.

Image source: Tropicsenshi, whoislimos

#4

Just because a person with authority tells you to do something, doesn’t mean it’s the right thing to do.

Image source: queloqueamigo, Lukas

#5

Not everyone is a good person. Some people actually want to see you fail. Stop oversharing. These nasty people will use it against you.

Image source: Ko_ogs72, Helena Lopes

#6

Dumb people get old too, age doesn’t equal wisdom, nor does it earn you respect.

Image source: this_guy_here_says, Pixabay

#7

Using substances to cope is actually the opposite of coping and the only thing you can be sure of is the eventuality of everything blowing up in your face.

139 days sober.

Image source: The_AmyrlinSeat, rebcenter moscow

#8

Your family doesn’t always have your best interest at heart.

Image source: OhMyGodBearIsDriving, Kevin Delvecchio

#9

Making jokes about my trauma makes my trauma easier for me to deal with.

Making jokes about the trauma of others is f****d up and not my place.

Image source: astoneworthskipping, Jopwell

#10

1000 is not a lot of money to have but is a lot of money to owe.

Image source: Daleee, Pixabay

#11

Loyalty to a company does not pay.

Image source: 2bornnot2b, Anna Shvets

#12

When people show you their true colors, believe them.

Image source: bellygrumbles, David Garrison

#13

if something feels wrong, it likely is.

Image source: drzed47

#14

Don’t let love blind your eyes, red flags are real.

Image source: Fxk07, vjapratama

#15

Dental care is expensive!! Never be lazy with oral hygiene.

Image source: the_rice_life, Cedric Fauntleroy

#16

Learn when to stop drinking and call it a night.

Image source: Gadrilor, Aleisha Kalina

#17

Stand up for yourself. If you get in the habit of letting people walk all over you, it’ll be extremely difficult to reverse. Even if you’re not confident, just fake it till you make it!

Image source: MISTERDIEABETIC, Kindel Media

#18

Never have kids with someone you don’t want in your life forever.

Image source: pntszrn74, Ben Wicks

#19

Always take a chance to tell someone you love them. To give them a hug.

Never end a conversation on a harsh word.

Both for the same reason. **You never know if you will get to see that person alive again.**

I learned both those lessons from each of my parents.

Image source: Edgezg, Stanley Morales

#20

Sometimes bad things happen to good people.

S**t happens and it doesn’t really need to have a reason.

Sometimes you will be the bad guy, and sometimes you will be the good guy.

It happens.

Image source: KaiJonez, Ethan Sykes

#21

Nobody is coming to save you. Get. Off. The. Ground.

Image source: YourOldManJoe, Ono Kosuki

#22

Money doesn’t exist until the deposit hits your bank account and business promises mean nothing until legal documents are signed

Image source: FriscoFrank98, Romain Dancre

#23

Not everyone has the same heart as you do

Image source: Accomplished_Hat2770, Keenan Constance

#24

Don’t marry someone with mental illness that refuses treatment.

Image source: Cuiscool, Vera Arsic

#25

Do not spend like there’s no tomorrow. Tomorrow will come and it won’t be pretty.

Image source: cpu5555, Christian Dubovan

#26

Don’t ignore red flags. Don’t be afraid to get help for dealing with an abusive partner. Don’t be afraid to walk away.

Image source: chiknfingaz

#27

WEAR A HELMET

It’s an easy safety precaution you can take when rollerblading, biking, skateboarding, scootering etc. And it can literally save your life

Went all through the 90’s thinking helmets were lame… Fell while rollerblading in my 30’s and got a subdural hematoma, I wasn’t going fast but the momentum from how I fell just slammed my head into concrete.

HELMETS SAVE LIVESSSS

Image source: Shortiie5115, 🇸🇮 Janko Ferlič

#28

A falling knife has no handle.

Image source: el_monstruo, wu yi

#29

There’s always other jobs out there. Don’t stay in a s****y one just cuz you think no one else would hire you.

Image source: 8-Bakugo-8, Cytonn Photography

#30

You are not your emotions. You are an awareness who observes them.

Image source: Medium_Dare_6657, Annie Spratt

