“What Does Your Life Skills Score Say About You?”: 15 Questions To Test Your Adulting IQ

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You probably know how to pay bills, answer emails, and survive a grocery run. But how well do you handle the everyday challenges of adult life?

This quiz covers the practical knowledge most grown-ups rely on, from taxes, budgeting, and grocery shopping to first aid, dining etiquette, and those real-world situations nobody ever teaches you in school.

Ready to find out whether you’re an adulting expert or just getting by on instinct? Let’s see how your life skills stack up. 📱🛒💸🚑🍽️

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

&#8220;What Does Your Life Skills Score Say About You?&#8221;: 15 Questions To Test Your Adulting IQ

Image credits: RDNE Stock project

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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