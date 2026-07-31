Adult Star’s Mom Gives Heartbreaking Health Update After Devastating Tragedy Left Her ‘Permanently Disabled’

Former adult film star Emily Willis‘ family has shared an emotional update on her condition more than two years after a devastating medical emergency permanently altered her life.
The latest development comes just days after her family reached a $3 million settlement with the California rehabilitation facility where the 27-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment in 2024.
Now, her mother has revealed how Emily, who has required around-the-clock medical care ever since, is doing today, offering a glimpse into her difficult recovery journey.
One person reacted, ”That poor woman. Much love to her and her mom, who sounds like a great lady.”
Emily Willis’ mother shared a heartbreaking update on her daughter’s condition more than two years after her medical emergency
Image credits: emilywillisx3/Instagram
Speaking to TMZ, Willis’ mother, Yesenia Cooper, revealed that while her daughter remains non-verbal, she continues to make gradual progress.
According to the outlet, Cooper said Emily, whose real name is Litzy Lara Banuelos, can now communicate by tracking people with her eyes and shaking her head.
She also understands about 80% of what is happening around her.
“She is improving, getting better day by day, and still fighting to live the best life possible,” Yesenia shared.
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The former adult film star is also working with physical therapists in Mexico as she relearns how to walk.
Although she still requires assistance with eating, Cooper said Willis can now sleep on her own again and has returned to watching some of her favorite movies and television shows.
The family also revealed that Emily has undergone more than 10 surgeries since the incident.
They are now hoping to travel to Spain, where she may undergo advanced neurological procedures specifically designed to stimulate the areas of the brain responsible for speech, communication, and movement.
The former adult film star suffered irreversible brain damage after going into cardiac arrest at a California rehabilitation facility
Image credits: Shawn Day/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
The latest update marks one of the most encouraging reports on Emily’s condition since the life-altering medical emergency, though her recovery remains a long and uncertain journey.
Emily had checked into Summit Malibu in January 2024 to seek treatment for k***mine a**iction.
According to court filings later submitted by her family, her health rapidly deteriorated over the following days as she reportedly experienced severe withdrawal symptoms, including tremors, chills, dehydration, confusion, and difficulty eating and walking.
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On February 4, 2024, staff found the then-25-year-old unconscious and without a pulse in her room.
Paramedics performed CPR for approximately 30 to 40 minutes before restoring her heartbeat.
However, the prolonged lack of oxygen caused a catastrophic anoxic brain injury, leaving her in a vegetative coma for nearly two months.
When Willis eventually regained consciousness, she was diagnosed with locked-in syndrome, a rare neurological condition in which a person remains cognitively aware but is unable to speak or voluntarily move most of their body.
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Her family has maintained that Emily entered the rehabilitation facility sober and committed to rebuilding her life.
They later filed a negligence lawsuit, alleging there had been a “horrendous breakdown in clinical care” in the days leading up to her cardiac arrest.
The family recently reached a settlement with the rehab facility where Willis suffered the medical emergency
Image credits: emilywillisx3
An early toxicology report reportedly found no d**gs in Emily’s system at the time of the medical emergency.
The rehabilitation facility disputed the family’s allegations, arguing that Willis had repeatedly refused staff attempts to administer medication or transfer her to an outside urgent care facility, and that they lacked the legal authority to force her to do so.
The latest health update comes just days after Emily’s family secured a $3 million settlement in their negligence lawsuit against Malibu Lighthouse Treatment, the parent company of Summit Malibu.
Image credits: emilywillisx3
The lawsuit filed by Yesenia alleged that staff failed to provide appropriate medical care despite Emily’s worsening condition in the days leading up to her cardiac arrest.
Court documents claimed she displayed alarming symptoms but was not transferred to a hospital before the medical emergency occurred.
The family also alleged that a clinician responsible for monitoring Emily left the facility during a shift and later falsified observation records.
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As part of the agreement approved by a California judge earlier this month, the rehabilitation facility agreed to pay $3 million.
However, the settlement did not include any admission of liability, with the defendants continuing to deny wrongdoing.
Emily’s family says “every ounce” of her strength is going toward recovery as they continue seeking specialized treatment
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After attorney fees and medical liens, roughly $1.25 million will reportedly be placed under Cooper’s supervision, who will continue overseeing her daughter’s medical and financial care as her legal guardian.
Despite the recent settlement, her family says her recovery is far from over, with the former performer continuing to require extensive medical care, rehabilitation, and around-the-clock support.
To help cover the enormous costs of her treatment, her brother Michael Willis launched a GoFundMe campaign shortly after the medical emergency in 2024.
The fundraiser remains active as the family continues pursuing specialized therapies not covered by insurance.
Image credits: emilywillisx3
In the campaign, her loved ones described Emily as “a cherished daughter, sister, and a beacon of light in the lives of all who know her.”
“With every ounce of her remarkable strength and bravery, Emily is fighting,” the family wrote, adding that “the path to recovery stretches far ahead of her, requiring lots of care.”
Beyond mounting medical bills, the family has also faced significant travel and accommodation expenses while remaining by Willis’ side throughout her recovery.
“Every donation, no matter its size, will go directly towards easing these burdens, allowing us to devote our energy and resources to Emily’s healing,” part of the fundraiser states.
“Good to hear she’s improving. Prayers for her and the family,” one social media user wrote
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