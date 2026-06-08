“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Back in 2014, studies have suggested that prolonged social media use has led to society’s intellectual decline. It was a time when Facebook and Twitter were the main platforms that people spent a large chunk of their time on.
These days, we have sites like TikTok that have captured the attention of users of all ages. And as you’re about to see in the following screenshots, it appears that the research from 12 years ago still holds true today.
Fair warning: these posts may make your brain hurt. However, do enjoy the free laughs that they bring.
#1 Sunday
Image source: themajkisek
#2 I Love The Internet
Image source: deleted
#3 Finally Found One
Image source: hetty147
More studies have shown that social media may contribute to a person’s intellectual deterioration. According to Stafford Global, critical thinking, for one, has taken a massive hit. And one reason for this is the “Echo Chamber Effect.”
#4 Maybe We Really Do Need TikTok Banned
Image source: kirawontmiss
#5 He Wanted To Say Hippopotamus
Image source: RightFoot_
#6 I Have No Hope In My Generation
Image source: Ninja_Kitten_exe
“These self-reinforcing informational bubbles function on a straightforward yet potent principle: social media platforms emphasize engagement, presenting users with content similar to what they have previously engaged with,” an excerpt from the piece reads.
#7 At Least They Didn’t Go Right To Assuming It’s For Losing Weight
Image source: EthicalHackerman
#8 “23 Stands For The Month”
Image source: Huge-Mortgage-2202
#9 They’re Identical Or For Turtles?
Image source: Caitlyn_Grace
Then, there is instant gratification. Social media provides immediate satisfaction through each notification of likes, comments, and shares. As Stafford Global points out, it stimulates dopamine release, leading the brain to favor immediate rewards and ultimately reducing the ability to engage deeply.
“Studies indicate that continuously scrolling through bite-sized content trains the brain to seek immediate rewards, making it increasingly difficult to concentrate on more complex tasks.”
#10 Millipedes Are Not Insects, Frogs Are Not Reptiles, And Arthropods, Reptiles, And Amphibians Are All Animals
Image source: deleted
#11 On Ovens
#12 Password
Image source: boh045
Given the echo chambers and misinformation on social media, it doesn’t help that many platforms target young people. In fact, Instagram spent $390 million of its 2021 annual marketing budget on digital ads targeting teens.
#13 Native Americans Aren’t American, Apparently
Image source: Reasonable_Crazy3825
#14 Chinese Food Was Invented In The USA
Image source: SkillSufficient0
#15 Person On TikTok Tries To Get A Refund… For A Product That Isn’t Even Available Yet
Image source: MrCanadianShark
Responsible social media use is more than necessary. In a column for The Dallas Morning News, experts Harris Eye, Andy Keller, Sandi Chapman, and Ian McRae pointed out the importance of ensuring that children have opportunities to develop social relationships outside of these platforms.
“Social media isn’t a passing trend, nor is it reasonable to expect most people to opt out. We need to understand the influences that are at play and take responsibility for our own behavior and time spent online,” an excerpt from the piece reads.
#16 Class Of 25 Means The Year They Graduate Is 2025
Image source: Tiny-Lie-7110
#17 The Best Minds Are On The Case
Image source: grassmudhorse69
#18 TikTok In A Nutshell
Image source: HitADogWithATruck
#19 As Long As Little Braxxtynlynn And Hudsynlee Remain Illiterate, They Won’t Ever Figure Out How Messed Up Their Names Are
Image source: IloveRamen99
#20 Gas Doesn’t Weigh Anything
Image source: YaBoiJones
#21 Geese Come From Ducks Now, Apparently? The OG Commenter Just Accepted They Were Wrong, But Not This Guy, For Some Reason
Image source: Solargalixies
#22 Welcome Back, Y’all. Next On Today’s Episode Of “We Shouldn’t Have To Say”
Image source: 1Hate17Here
#23 Microsoft Word Adds Them All The Time, Maybe Chatgpt Is Using Word
Image source: Curious_Tea6504
#24 Kids On TikTok Self-Diagnosing With Pareidolia, Thinking It’s A Mental Illness
I stumbled upon this video of everyone treating this phenomenon as something people rarely have, almost treating it like a mental disorder, trying to figure out if everything is okay with them. I just thought it was silly and decided to share.
So sad to see so many kids suffering from pattern recognition.
Image source: evacodaa
#25 This TikTok Account Is Posting A Fake Story To Advertise Its Stupid Product, Which Got Millions Of Views. The Comments Are All Falling For It
The images in the slideshow are all fake and AI-generated. None of the images are related to each other and have been taken from Google randomly. I scrolled for minutes and found no comments calling out suspicion, just praising this fake story.
Image source: ItalianJamal
#26 Everyone Knows They’re Always Trying To Cause Deliberate Injury To Their Parents, And That’s Normal, And We Won’t Follow Up On This In Any Way
Image source: IloveRamen99
#27 Saw This On TikTok Today
Image source: ShadowTheScythe0
#28 Stop Laughing Near Her
Image source: Darth-Pirnie
#29 “We Invented The Fries” On A TikTok Between McDonald’s Fries In The US vs. In England
Image source: xIRaguit
#30 Americans
Image source: Individual_Pain_1750
#31 Tea Looks On With Interest
Image source: thegrinninglemur
#32 “You Didn’t Give Birth, You Had Surgery To Bring Your Child Into The World”
Image source: Srw2725
#33 Someone Posted On TikTok About How Things Like School And Work Can Be Hard If You Have Autism
Someone else commented, “You don’t have autism,” and the pink person basically just called the commenter dumb for saying that. Then the conversation happened.
Image source: FadedShatter_YT
#34 Found This On TikTok
Image source: FeedbackTechnical771
#35 I Swear TikTok Has All Of The Idiots
Image source: BeshyCliche
#36 These TikTok Comments
Image source: Potential_Good_1065
#37 TikTok Comments Are Crazy
Image source: Potential_Good_1065
#38 It Was An Interview, And He Said, “How Many Followers Do You Have 4 Mil” To Ariana Grande, And She Said, “Oh, That’s Great! I’ve Got 20”
Image source: Unhappy_Cancel599
#39 Their Username Explains It All
Image source: NameEntered
#40 This Is Embarrassing
Image source: notibrahimoo
#41 Tiktoker Replied To Himself In The Comments
Image source: Monarch50
#42 No, You Did Not Remember What It Was Like In The Womb
Image source: Ok-Worker-879
#43 The Comments Proved How Stupid This Concept Is
Image source: delusionalmidnight
#44 I’m Crying
Image source: notsohappilyaware
#45 Isn’t This Stalking? I Already Reported The Video. I Hope TikTok Takes Down The Video
Image source: Hypernic67
#46 Why Is TikTok Like This?
Image source: Low_Consideration669
#47 Cultural TikTok Brainrot
Image source: Warm_Noise_4274
#48 The Answer Is 24
Image source: random_posting_
#49 Is His Name Clifford?
Image source: zephsoph
#50 Apparently, Taking Medications Is The “Easy Way Out” And Makes Me “Lazy”
In the process of trying to switch antidepressants, I made a TikTok asking people about their experiences with the 2 that I’m debating. I know it’s TikTok, so I expected a couple of bad comments, but this one drives me wild; it’s like arguing with a brick wall!
Image source: webkinzwrinkls
#51 I Understand You Bro, Cancel Culture Is A Really Scary Thing
Image source: aidantomcy
#52 Now, Replace A Traffic Light With Your Parents’ Chandelier
Image source: realVelocont
#53 The Rest Of The TikTok Argued That Men Just Are Like This
Image source: panickedpris
#54 Yikes
Image source: Prior_Neat3332
#55 I’m Not Confused, Just Disturbed
Image source: I_need_to_learn_more
#56 TikTok Users Genuinely Believe The United Kingdom Isn’t A Country
Image source: POMNLJKIHGFRDCBA2
#57 Courter Pounder On TikTok
Image source: lloyd1024
Follow Us