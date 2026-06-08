“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

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Back in 2014, studies have suggested that prolonged social media use has led to society’s intellectual decline. It was a time when Facebook and Twitter were the main platforms that people spent a large chunk of their time on. 

These days, we have sites like TikTok that have captured the attention of users of all ages. And as you’re about to see in the following screenshots, it appears that the research from 12 years ago still holds true today. 

Fair warning: these posts may make your brain hurt. However, do enjoy the free laughs that they bring.

#1 Sunday

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: themajkisek

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

#2 I Love The Internet

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: deleted

#3 Finally Found One

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: hetty147

More studies have shown that social media may contribute to a person’s intellectual deterioration. According to Stafford Global, critical thinking, for one, has taken a massive hit. And one reason for this is the “Echo Chamber Effect.” 

#4 Maybe We Really Do Need TikTok Banned

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: kirawontmiss

#5 He Wanted To Say Hippopotamus

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: RightFoot_

#6 I Have No Hope In My Generation

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: Ninja_Kitten_exe

“These self-reinforcing informational bubbles function on a straightforward yet potent principle: social media platforms emphasize engagement, presenting users with content similar to what they have previously engaged with,” an excerpt from the piece reads.

#7 At Least They Didn’t Go Right To Assuming It’s For Losing Weight

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: EthicalHackerman

#8 “23 Stands For The Month”

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: Huge-Mortgage-2202

#9 They’re Identical Or For Turtles?

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: Caitlyn_Grace

Then, there is instant gratification. Social media provides immediate satisfaction through each notification of likes, comments, and shares. As Stafford Global points out, it stimulates dopamine release, leading the brain to favor immediate rewards and ultimately reducing the ability to engage deeply. 

“Studies indicate that continuously scrolling through bite-sized content trains the brain to seek immediate rewards, making it increasingly difficult to concentrate on more complex tasks.”

#10 Millipedes Are Not Insects, Frogs Are Not Reptiles, And Arthropods, Reptiles, And Amphibians Are All Animals

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: deleted

#11 On Ovens

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

#12 Password

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: boh045

Given the echo chambers and misinformation on social media, it doesn’t help that many platforms target young people. In fact, Instagram spent $390 million of its 2021 annual marketing budget on digital ads targeting teens. 

#13 Native Americans Aren’t American, Apparently

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: Reasonable_Crazy3825

#14 Chinese Food Was Invented In The USA

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: SkillSufficient0

#15 Person On TikTok Tries To Get A Refund… For A Product That Isn’t Even Available Yet

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: MrCanadianShark

Responsible social media use is more than necessary. In a column for The Dallas Morning News, experts Harris Eye, Andy Keller, Sandi Chapman, and Ian McRae pointed out the importance of ensuring that children have opportunities to develop social relationships outside of these platforms. 

“Social media isn’t a passing trend, nor is it reasonable to expect most people to opt out. We need to understand the influences that are at play and take responsibility for our own behavior and time spent online,” an excerpt from the piece reads.

#16 Class Of 25 Means The Year They Graduate Is 2025

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: Tiny-Lie-7110

#17 The Best Minds Are On The Case

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: grassmudhorse69

#18 TikTok In A Nutshell

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: HitADogWithATruck

#19 As Long As Little Braxxtynlynn And Hudsynlee Remain Illiterate, They Won’t Ever Figure Out How Messed Up Their Names Are

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: IloveRamen99

#20 Gas Doesn’t Weigh Anything

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: YaBoiJones

#21 Geese Come From Ducks Now, Apparently? The OG Commenter Just Accepted They Were Wrong, But Not This Guy, For Some Reason

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: Solargalixies

#22 Welcome Back, Y’all. Next On Today’s Episode Of “We Shouldn’t Have To Say”

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: 1Hate17Here

#23 Microsoft Word Adds Them All The Time, Maybe Chatgpt Is Using Word

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: Curious_Tea6504

#24 Kids On TikTok Self-Diagnosing With Pareidolia, Thinking It’s A Mental Illness

I stumbled upon this video of everyone treating this phenomenon as something people rarely have, almost treating it like a mental disorder, trying to figure out if everything is okay with them. I just thought it was silly and decided to share.

So sad to see so many kids suffering from pattern recognition.

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: evacodaa

#25 This TikTok Account Is Posting A Fake Story To Advertise Its Stupid Product, Which Got Millions Of Views. The Comments Are All Falling For It

The images in the slideshow are all fake and AI-generated. None of the images are related to each other and have been taken from Google randomly. I scrolled for minutes and found no comments calling out suspicion, just praising this fake story.

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: ItalianJamal

#26 Everyone Knows They’re Always Trying To Cause Deliberate Injury To Their Parents, And That’s Normal, And We Won’t Follow Up On This In Any Way

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: IloveRamen99

#27 Saw This On TikTok Today

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: ShadowTheScythe0

#28 Stop Laughing Near Her

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: Darth-Pirnie

#29 “We Invented The Fries” On A TikTok Between McDonald’s Fries In The US vs. In England

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: xIRaguit

#30 Americans

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: Individual_Pain_1750

#31 Tea Looks On With Interest

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: thegrinninglemur

#32 “You Didn’t Give Birth, You Had Surgery To Bring Your Child Into The World”

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: Srw2725

#33 Someone Posted On TikTok About How Things Like School And Work Can Be Hard If You Have Autism

Someone else commented, “You don’t have autism,” and the pink person basically just called the commenter dumb for saying that. Then the conversation happened.

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: FadedShatter_YT

#34 Found This On TikTok

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: FeedbackTechnical771

#35 I Swear TikTok Has All Of The Idiots

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: BeshyCliche

#36 These TikTok Comments

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: Potential_Good_1065

#37 TikTok Comments Are Crazy

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: Potential_Good_1065

#38 It Was An Interview, And He Said, “How Many Followers Do You Have 4 Mil” To Ariana Grande, And She Said, “Oh, That’s Great! I’ve Got 20”

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: Unhappy_Cancel599

#39 Their Username Explains It All

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: NameEntered

#40 This Is Embarrassing

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: notibrahimoo

#41 Tiktoker Replied To Himself In The Comments

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: Monarch50

#42 No, You Did Not Remember What It Was Like In The Womb

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: Ok-Worker-879

#43 The Comments Proved How Stupid This Concept Is

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: delusionalmidnight

#44 I’m Crying

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: notsohappilyaware

#45 Isn’t This Stalking? I Already Reported The Video. I Hope TikTok Takes Down The Video

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: Hypernic67

#46 Why Is TikTok Like This?

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: Low_Consideration669

#47 Cultural TikTok Brainrot

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: Warm_Noise_4274

#48 The Answer Is 24

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: random_posting_

#49 Is His Name Clifford?

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: zephsoph

#50 Apparently, Taking Medications Is The “Easy Way Out” And Makes Me “Lazy”

In the process of trying to switch antidepressants, I made a TikTok asking people about their experiences with the 2 that I’m debating. I know it’s TikTok, so I expected a couple of bad comments, but this one drives me wild; it’s like arguing with a brick wall!

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: webkinzwrinkls

#51 I Understand You Bro, Cancel Culture Is A Really Scary Thing

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: aidantomcy

#52 Now, Replace A Traffic Light With Your Parents’ Chandelier

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: realVelocont

#53 The Rest Of The TikTok Argued That Men Just Are Like This

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: panickedpris

#54 Yikes

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: Prior_Neat3332

#55 I’m Not Confused, Just Disturbed

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: I_need_to_learn_more

#56 TikTok Users Genuinely Believe The United Kingdom Isn’t A Country

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: POMNLJKIHGFRDCBA2

#57 Courter Pounder On TikTok

“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)

Image source: lloyd1024

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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