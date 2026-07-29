Adult Content Creator Reveals Frustrating Attitude Of Most Married Men She Chats With On Platform

A woman has detailed her experience as an adult worker on a subscription-based platform, surprising viewers with her confessions about the married men who sought her services.
Jade, who goes by @redhead.jade on TikTok, answered questions about how much she earned on the platform and how quickly she felt “burned out” by the industry.
Image credits: Redhead Jade
“The men look at you like some endless ATM machine they can just withdraw from constantly,” she said.
Jade admitted that the paycheck was substantial and pointed to one specific case in which she was paid $400 for a video call with a man while wearing a turtleneck sweater the entire time.
She claimed she was paid that amount simply to have an hour-long conversation with a married man.
“That was pretty awesome. We call those guys ‘whales,’ and they are rare.”
Image credits: Redhead Jade
The former adult entertainer went on to reveal that most married men spent part of their time with her discussing their “marital drama.”
Her married clients allegedly told her that they loved their wives, describing them as good mothers who cared for the household, but complained that they were not satisfied s*xually.
“‘She does all the things around the house and everything. She’s so amazing.’ Unfortunately, he just needed a sl*t in bed,” Jade said.
Image credits: Redhead Jade
“She was never gonna be what he needed. And because she wasn’t measuring up to what he wanted in bed, he considered it her failure and his right to go out and cheat.
“I cannot tell you how prevalent that mindset is.”
Jade said she refers to those men as having a “Madonna wh*re complex,” meaning they fail to understand the “nuances of womanhood.”
Image credits: Redhead Jade
She said men who fall into this category divide women into “sweet girls,” whom they want to start a family with and who do what they’re told, and “wh*res” who fulfill their desires but are only good in bed.
“There is no in-between for these men,” Jade shared. “Most of these men have a complete inability to grasp that women are full and complete humans who can embody the entire spectrum of womanhood.”
According to her experience, most men become “offended” if they are questioned about their views on womanhood.
Image credits: Redhead Jade
Jade’s comments divided opinion, with one Reddit user writing, “This is interesting but some parts sound like, ‘From my experience as a mechanic, I would say the vast majority of cars on the road have blown engines.’
“There are insights to be made for sure, but consider that the man paying $400 a week to talk to a s*x worker for an hour isn’t necessarily representative of the greater population.”
Another wrote, “Her point was about them being considered ‘good guys’ in society because people don’t see them behind the curtain.”
Image credits: Redhead Jade
Elsewhere in the video, Jade said many of her clients made unusual requests, such as asking to see pictures of her feet.
The content creator further shared that some male clients have paid for her services because she looks younger than she actually is.
“I’m willing to wager a solid 30% to 50% are interested in children. And yes, that’s terrifying,” she said, explaining that some men asked her to call them “daddy,” among other requests she refused.
Image credits: Redhead Jade
Jade was also surprised by the number of men who asked to be spanked.
“If you can hone in on those (whipping) skills, you’ll make some money, I promise.”
Finally, Jade discussed the social and mental health impact that working on the adult platform had on her.
Describing her experience as “isolating,” she criticized the women who reacted to her work with what she called “bubble-wrapped insults” such as, “It’s okay for you, but I could never do that.”
Image credits: Redhead Jade
Jade said these types of comments reflect the prejudices many people hold toward adult workers, as well as their unwillingness to question those beliefs and better understand the industry.
“One of the last frustrating parts for me is having been part of an extremely marginalized community and having no recognition in society for that,” she continued.
Whenever she filled out a form, she said, she never found her work listed among the options for marginalized communities.
“Even if there were, most SWs would never feel comfortable checking that box. Most SWs are doing so behind the curtain.”
Image credits: Redhead Jade
She explained that her former work still “follows” her, which she knew would happen when she entered the industry, but not to the point of being “discriminated against” while pursuing a job opportunity.
“I just had to let it go because there’s no support or help for people like me,” she said. “But I do have a platform and a voice, so I could tell that story.”
Jade, who now works in marketing, has more than 390,000 followers on TikTok.
On her website, she explained that she entered the adult industry at age 31, writing, “I made a series of decisions that were unconventional, very public, and entirely deliberate. What came out of that period was clarity.”
The Scandalous Media founder described herself as a “deeply committed feminist” and said she especially enjoys working with female entrepreneurs.
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