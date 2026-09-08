Actress Calls To Cancel Method Acting After Co-Star’s Appalling On-Set Behavior Left Her In Complete Disbelief

Adria Arjona is opening up about an encounter with an “ego-driven” co-star whose on-set behavior left her baffled.
The 34-year-old actress is best known for playing Bix Caleen in the Star Wars series Andor and is currently promoting her latest release, the action-horror film Onslaught.
During a recent interview, Arjona discussed some of her past roles. However, when the conversation turned to difficult collaborators, she did not hold back as she recalled one former co-star.
“It just fascinates me to see people, how they behave,” she said.
Adria Arjona recalls former co-star’s appalling on-set behavior
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Adria Arjona stars as sniper Celest in Onslaught, which was released on September 4.
Ahead of the film’s release, Arjona appeared on an episode of Scene Stealers, a YouTube series hosted by John Feitelberg, where she discussed some of her most memorable scenes and roles.
When Feitelberg asked about disappointing collaborations, Arjona said she had never had a bad experience with a director. However, she admitted that one unnamed co-star had been a very different experience.
“I’ve had it with an actor that I was like, ‘Good God.’ But it was more just like on an ego trip,” she said.
Arjona recalled being baffled by her co-star’s behavior, admitting that she was both confused and “in awe” of how they managed to act that way on set.
She continued, “I’m like, ‘How are you getting away with this?’ I’m confused by it, too. I’m like, ‘Wow, if I start doing that, I will never work again.’”
Arjona later joked that method acting gives some actors license to behave badly on set.
“Can we cancel method acting? Because there are a lot of as*h*les in there,” she added.
Fans think they know which former co-star Adria Arjona was referring to
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Arjona did not name the actor she had an unpleasant experience with. She also did not reveal whether the co-star was male or female, prompting speculation about the person’s identity on social media.
“Gee, who could she be talking about?” one X user sarcastically asked.
A second user wrote, “Hm. A mystery.”
Despite the limited details Arjona shared during the interview, social media users quickly guessed who she might have been referring to.
“Well, it’s obviously Leto,” a third person said.
Arjona and Leto previously worked together on the 2022 superhero film Morbius.
Director Daniel Espinosa previously confirmed that Leto embraced method acting extensively during filming, leading some fans to speculate that Arjona’s comments were directed at him.
Jared Leto has faced backlash over his controversial method acting practices
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In Morbius, Leto played Dr. Michael Morbius, a scientist with a rare blood disease that forces him to rely on crutches.
However, Leto faced backlash after reports claimed he remained in character even when the cameras weren’t rolling. He allegedly used crutches while walking to and from the bathroom, reportedly causing delays during production.
In a 2022 interview with Uproxx, Espinosa confirmed the reports but defended Leto’s commitment to method acting for the role.
“All of the actors believe in processes. And you, as director, you support whatever makes it as good as you can be,” he said.
In 2016, Leto faced similar criticism while portraying the Joker in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad. The 54-year-old actor reportedly remained distant from co-stars, including Margot Robbie and Will Smith.
Leto was also reportedly said to have sent unconventional gifts to co-stars, including live rats, deceased pigs, bullets, and used contraception.
The stories surrounding his behavior prompted widespread criticism, with some fans arguing that such antics had damaged the public perception of method acting.
“His antics on set were the stuff of cringe legend for sure,” one Reddit user wrote.
Adria Arjona isn’t the only Hollywood actress to criticize method acting
During the interview, Arjona suggested that male actors sometimes use method acting to justify behavior that would never be tolerated from their female counterparts.
“We wouldn’t get away with it. We couldn’t. We would never work again,” she said.
In December 2025, Kristen Stewart expressed similar concerns about method acting, suggesting that the practice is overwhelmingly associated with male actors.
Speaking to the New York Times, Stewart described acting as an inherently “vulnerable” and “submissive” process, suggesting it can feel embarrassing and at odds with traditional ideas of masculinity.
“Have you ever heard of a female actor that was method?” she said.
In August 2026, Anya Taylor-Joy shared a similar perspective during an interview with Complex.
“If you’ll notice, women don’t method act because we have things to take care of, so we can’t completely lose our minds,” she said.
“One of the dumbest things,” a social media user said of Jared Leto’s infamous acting technique
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