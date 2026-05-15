35 Times Owls Were Swaddled For Medical Care, Which Made Them Look Hilariously Unamused (New Pics)

by

Bored Panda previously featured the irresistibly fluffy world of rescued owls wrapped in towels, and it’s easy to see why readers loved it so much. There’s something both hilarious and heartwarming about a wide-eyed owl bundled up like a tiny feathered burrito, especially when there’s an important purpose behind all that cuteness.

The photos are shared by the Instagram page “Owls in Towels,” which highlights the work of Wild at Heart Rescue, a nonprofit wildlife rehabilitation center that rescues, rehabilitates, and releases injured and orphaned birds of prey. While the towel-wrapped owls may look like they’re simply posing for the internet, the soft bundles help keep them calm, secure, and comfortable during veterinary procedures and recovery. Behind every adorable photo is a story of rescue, care, and, hopefully, a return to the wild.

Below, we’ve gathered more of these memorable owl moments shared by “Owls in Towels.” Scroll down to enjoy the fluffiest little patients, and don’t forget to upvote your favorite photos.

More info: Instagram | owlsintowels.org | bsky.app | earthstream.social

#1

35 Times Owls Were Swaddled For Medical Care, Which Made Them Look Hilariously Unamused (New Pics)

Image source: owls_in_towels

35 Times Owls Were Swaddled For Medical Care, Which Made Them Look Hilariously Unamused (New Pics)

#2

35 Times Owls Were Swaddled For Medical Care, Which Made Them Look Hilariously Unamused (New Pics)

Image source: owls_in_towels

#3

35 Times Owls Were Swaddled For Medical Care, Which Made Them Look Hilariously Unamused (New Pics)

Image source: owls_in_towels

#4

35 Times Owls Were Swaddled For Medical Care, Which Made Them Look Hilariously Unamused (New Pics)

Image source: owls_in_towels

#5

35 Times Owls Were Swaddled For Medical Care, Which Made Them Look Hilariously Unamused (New Pics)

Image source: owls_in_towels

#6

35 Times Owls Were Swaddled For Medical Care, Which Made Them Look Hilariously Unamused (New Pics)

Image source: owls_in_towels

#7

35 Times Owls Were Swaddled For Medical Care, Which Made Them Look Hilariously Unamused (New Pics)

Image source: owls_in_towels

#8

35 Times Owls Were Swaddled For Medical Care, Which Made Them Look Hilariously Unamused (New Pics)

Image source: owls_in_towels

#9

35 Times Owls Were Swaddled For Medical Care, Which Made Them Look Hilariously Unamused (New Pics)

Image source: owls_in_towels

#10

35 Times Owls Were Swaddled For Medical Care, Which Made Them Look Hilariously Unamused (New Pics)

Image source: owls_in_towels

#11

35 Times Owls Were Swaddled For Medical Care, Which Made Them Look Hilariously Unamused (New Pics)

Image source: owls_in_towels

#12

35 Times Owls Were Swaddled For Medical Care, Which Made Them Look Hilariously Unamused (New Pics)

Image source: owls_in_towels

#13

35 Times Owls Were Swaddled For Medical Care, Which Made Them Look Hilariously Unamused (New Pics)

Image source: owls_in_towels

#14

35 Times Owls Were Swaddled For Medical Care, Which Made Them Look Hilariously Unamused (New Pics)

Image source: owls_in_towels

#15

35 Times Owls Were Swaddled For Medical Care, Which Made Them Look Hilariously Unamused (New Pics)

Image source: owls_in_towels

#16

35 Times Owls Were Swaddled For Medical Care, Which Made Them Look Hilariously Unamused (New Pics)

Image source: owls_in_towels

#17

35 Times Owls Were Swaddled For Medical Care, Which Made Them Look Hilariously Unamused (New Pics)

Image source: owls_in_towels

#18

35 Times Owls Were Swaddled For Medical Care, Which Made Them Look Hilariously Unamused (New Pics)

Image source: owls_in_towels

#19

35 Times Owls Were Swaddled For Medical Care, Which Made Them Look Hilariously Unamused (New Pics)

Image source: owls_in_towels

#20

35 Times Owls Were Swaddled For Medical Care, Which Made Them Look Hilariously Unamused (New Pics)

Image source: owls_in_towels

#21

35 Times Owls Were Swaddled For Medical Care, Which Made Them Look Hilariously Unamused (New Pics)

Image source: owls_in_towels

#22

35 Times Owls Were Swaddled For Medical Care, Which Made Them Look Hilariously Unamused (New Pics)

Image source: owls_in_towels

#23

35 Times Owls Were Swaddled For Medical Care, Which Made Them Look Hilariously Unamused (New Pics)

Image source: owls_in_towels

#24

35 Times Owls Were Swaddled For Medical Care, Which Made Them Look Hilariously Unamused (New Pics)

Image source: owls_in_towels

#25

35 Times Owls Were Swaddled For Medical Care, Which Made Them Look Hilariously Unamused (New Pics)

Image source: owls_in_towels

#26

35 Times Owls Were Swaddled For Medical Care, Which Made Them Look Hilariously Unamused (New Pics)

Image source: owls_in_towels

#27

35 Times Owls Were Swaddled For Medical Care, Which Made Them Look Hilariously Unamused (New Pics)

Image source: owls_in_towels

#28

35 Times Owls Were Swaddled For Medical Care, Which Made Them Look Hilariously Unamused (New Pics)

Image source: owls_in_towels

#29

35 Times Owls Were Swaddled For Medical Care, Which Made Them Look Hilariously Unamused (New Pics)

Image source: owls_in_towels

#30

35 Times Owls Were Swaddled For Medical Care, Which Made Them Look Hilariously Unamused (New Pics)

Image source: owls_in_towels

#31

35 Times Owls Were Swaddled For Medical Care, Which Made Them Look Hilariously Unamused (New Pics)

Image source: owls_in_towels

#32

35 Times Owls Were Swaddled For Medical Care, Which Made Them Look Hilariously Unamused (New Pics)

Image source: owls_in_towels

#33

35 Times Owls Were Swaddled For Medical Care, Which Made Them Look Hilariously Unamused (New Pics)

Image source: owls_in_towels

#34

35 Times Owls Were Swaddled For Medical Care, Which Made Them Look Hilariously Unamused (New Pics)

Image source: owls_in_towels

#35

35 Times Owls Were Swaddled For Medical Care, Which Made Them Look Hilariously Unamused (New Pics)

Image source: owls_in_towels

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Family Vacation Turns Sour As Cousin Rejects Korean Food, Insults Dishes, And Sulks Through Meals
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of Your Animals Doing Something Hilarious (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Spelling Bee Hints, Answers For 31-January-2026
3 min read
Jan, 31, 2026
Daily Guess The Famous Person Game #034 (Apr 19, 2026)
3 min read
Apr, 19, 2026
Trump’s Tweet on Chelsea Manning: A Surprising Praise for Obama?
3 min read
Jan, 26, 2017
50 Times People Found Themselves With Extra Free Time During Quarantine And Decided To Make Something Cool
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025