30 Wholesome Pics Of Senior Good Boys

There is a reason why a dog is perceived as man’s best friend. Sometimes they’re fun, goofy, and mischievous while at other times, they can be serious, intelligent, and understanding. They’re the best boys (and girls!) and many would argue that they are the best pets out there.

No matter the number of positive aspects canines as a species possess, there is one unfortunate downside. Dogs, just like most of the other animals, don’t live forever. They age and get sick and slow down. The upside? Pups don’t really care about it! Even if they’re getting old and their fur is turning grey, they play and love and enjoy life just as much as they did when they were puppies. And even if most people say that lil’ baby dogs are when they’re the most adorable, we’d like to argue that senior dogs are just as cute. You think you’d disagree? Take a look at these precious dogs who have lived their lives to the fullest and are now enjoying a well-deserved ‘retirement’. Oh, and don’t forget to comment and vote for your favorites!

#1 Getting Grey, 15 Years Together

Image source: Petey09

#2 Rescued A Senior Floofer This Year, We Call This Her “Retirement”

30 Wholesome Pics Of Senior Good Boys

Image source: DeadskinsDave

#3 Adopted This 13 Year Old Girl 2 Weeks Ago. I Think She Likes Me

30 Wholesome Pics Of Senior Good Boys

Image source: timberviolence

#4 Most Of The Time My Brother’s Old Girl Gets Overshadowed Buy The Younger Dogs In He House. Today She Went For A Ride With Dad All By Herself. Look At That Face

30 Wholesome Pics Of Senior Good Boys

Image source: tazerpruf

#5 When An Old Girl Gets A Second Chance

30 Wholesome Pics Of Senior Good Boys

Image source: ro_bopanda

#6 My Dog Is Too Old To Go On Walks Anymore, So My Brother Put Her In A Wheelbarrow And Went Around The Neighborhood

30 Wholesome Pics Of Senior Good Boys

Image source: CagSwag

#7 Just Turned 18 Years Old Today

30 Wholesome Pics Of Senior Good Boys

Image source: funkadelic9413

#8 The Color Has Faded Over The Years But Their Love Hasn’t

30 Wholesome Pics Of Senior Good Boys

Image source: Tyindorset

#9 This Is Maggie, My Grandads Old Girl. She Doesn’t Get As Much Attention Anymore But She Always Brings You A Leaf. You Can’t Have The Leaf, She Just Wants You To Be Proud

30 Wholesome Pics Of Senior Good Boys

Image source: ZaevaSarain

#10 I Met A 14-Year-Old Lab With Vitiligo This Morning

30 Wholesome Pics Of Senior Good Boys

Image source: smokestacks

#11 17 Years Old

30 Wholesome Pics Of Senior Good Boys

Image source: popek123

#12 This Lil’ Girl’s Face Has Gotten More White Every Year But Her Smile Hasn’t Changed

30 Wholesome Pics Of Senior Good Boys

Image source: themostaveragehuman

#13 Old Dogs Are Cute Too – Meet Shadow

30 Wholesome Pics Of Senior Good Boys

Image source: james122345

#14 I Recently Adopted Artie At The Ripe Old Age Of 15. Everyone Meet My New Best Fren

30 Wholesome Pics Of Senior Good Boys

Image source: gunslingergirl19

#15 Found My 12-Year-Old Pup On My Bed. It’s Been A Couple Years Since She Was Able To Get Up There. With Her Favorite Toy Too! Don’t Have The Heart To Kick Her Off

30 Wholesome Pics Of Senior Good Boys

Image source: grishnaklugburz

#16 Happy Old Dude

30 Wholesome Pics Of Senior Good Boys

Image source: kiiirsten

#17 Senior Dog Owner Is A Bus Driver. Doggo Goes With Him To Work Every Day

30 Wholesome Pics Of Senior Good Boys

Image source: zerhio

#18 Here’s A Smile From Sadie The 15 Yr Old Corgi

30 Wholesome Pics Of Senior Good Boys

Image source: mac_is_crack

#19 This Is Doc. He’s 19 Years Old And A Good Boy

30 Wholesome Pics Of Senior Good Boys

Image source: El_Guapalo

#20 This Boy Just Turned 15. Can’t Hear And Stands With Effort But Still The Sweetest Pup Ever Born

30 Wholesome Pics Of Senior Good Boys

Image source: powaqua

#21 New Pupper Meets Old Soul

30 Wholesome Pics Of Senior Good Boys

Image source: Scotty367

#22 Here’s Mikey, 15 Years Old. I’m Scared To Lose Him But Seeing Him So Peaceful Like This Makes Me Happy

30 Wholesome Pics Of Senior Good Boys

Image source: DragoonPhoenix

#23 My Old Man Knows The Right Way To Spend A Sunday In Florida

30 Wholesome Pics Of Senior Good Boys

Image source: Fiasko21

#24 I Saw This Pomeranian At A 4th Of July BBQ And Screamed “Puppy!” The Owner Corrected Me And Told Me He’s 17 Years Old! His Name Is Buddy

30 Wholesome Pics Of Senior Good Boys

Image source: queenwavvvy

#25 My Old Man Who Just Turned 13

30 Wholesome Pics Of Senior Good Boys

Image source: Trollarch1

#26 Maxwell – Being Adorable Is What He’s Best At

30 Wholesome Pics Of Senior Good Boys

Image source: Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary

#27 My Friend’s 11 Year Old Husky Looks Like She’s A Puppy

30 Wholesome Pics Of Senior Good Boys

Image source: mildpandemic

#28 My Best Friend’s First And Most Likely Last Camping Trip. He’s Still Alive! Just Too Old To Go Adventuring

30 Wholesome Pics Of Senior Good Boys

Image source: SirDitamus

#29 My Old Girl Libby, 13 Years Apart

30 Wholesome Pics Of Senior Good Boys

Image source: MyCatIsFamous

#30 This Is My Friend’s Dog Sammy. He’s 15 Years Old And Has A Slight Weight Problem. He Went Outside, Got Stuck Like This, And His Dad Had To Carry Him In

30 Wholesome Pics Of Senior Good Boys

Image source: coach_styles

