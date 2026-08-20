42 Humorous Comics Of A Marshmallow Navigating Everyday Life By Adam Foreman (New Pics)

Life can get complicated, but somehow everything feels a little easier to handle when you see it through the eyes of an adorable marshmallow. That’s the idea behind “Slice of Mallow,” a charming comic series created by artist Adam Foreman, a series we featured a couple of years back here on Bored Panda.
With colorful illustrations and an irresistibly lovable marshmallow at the center of each comic, Foreman turns everyday situations, emotions, relationships, and familiar little frustrations into playful jokes. Mallow might be a simple character, but the situations it finds itself in often feel suspiciously relatable, whether it’s dealing with awkward moments, unexpected problems, or the ups and downs of everyday life. The comics don’t need elaborate setups to land a joke; instead, Foreman takes recognizable experiences and gives them a sweet, absurd twist through his squishy protagonist. He has taken this a step further by adapting the comics into a full graphic novel, “Slice of Mallow, Vol. 1,” published by Andrews McMeel Publishing. The book takes the best of the comics and serves them in a format suitable for an intro to the comics, aimed partially at children.
Scroll down to see the latest adventures, relatable mishaps, and adorable moments from “Slice of Mallow,” and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!
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