83 Adorable Animals Who Somehow Found Themselves On The Payroll

Animals’ purpose in life is not just to be the cutest little floofs on planet Earth. And as much as we wish we could just pet, love, and play with them whenever we wanted, sometimes they have jobs to do!
And no, we’re not just talking about working dogs — all kinds of animals might find themselves in unexpected situations where they have a purpose. Much like a job, but, well, without the pay. So, we’ve gathered a bunch of funny images showing our faithful, sweet furry friends doing all kinds of jobs. Just working on a regular Monday! So, here they are.
#1 Chief Cat Designer
Image source: ironandfire
#2 Tofu, Employee Of The Month
Image source: haydevrz
#3 Smoll Helper!
Image source: kimeysia
While many of these are accidental moments when pets proved themselves helpful in certain situations, animals have long done jobs for humans. And, well, it’s not by chance that dogs are considered man’s best friend. According to historians, dogs were the first animals to ever work alongside humans.
They were domesticated from ancient wolves during the Upper Paleolithic era, possibly as far back as 30,000 years ago. At the time, hunter-gatherers used dogs to track prey, guard encampments, and even carry light loads. Evidence of this has been found at early human settlements in Europe and Asia, showing that domesticated dogs were much more than pets even then.
#4 Meet Mayor Max II, He Is Current Mayor Of Idyllwyld, CA. He’s A Very Gud Boi
Image source: ambthab
#5 My Rabbit Answering Mails
Image source: Enesererdogan
#6 Classic Working Colombian Cat
Image source: trulz21
#7 Introducing The New Barketing Manager…
Image source: Soulfood13
Later, oxen and cattle entered the picture, but only around 10,000 BCE. At first, they were usually raised strictly as a food source, but during the Neolithic Agricultural Revolution, humans realized that instead of only using them for food, they could benefit from keeping them alive for labor, wool, and milk.
Cattle, and oxen in particular, later became the animals of choice for carrying heavy loads. Specialists say that in Central Europe, people began using oxen to till heavy soil after inventing the wooden yoke and plow. Apparently, a single pair of oxen could plow a field 20 times faster than humans. No wonder they’re the Oregon Trail’s first beast of burden.
#8 Jam Entrepreneur. Respect His Grind
Image source: Chode_Knocker
#9 Optometrist Assistant Cat
Image source: dreatheplaya
#10 “Sure I Can Empty Your Trash Bin. It’s Actually Quite Simple. You Just Come Over Here And Right-Click On The—oh, That Was A Joke? Haha! You Got Me, Jerry. Good One.”
Image source: Monkeytroll88
#11 I Vote Him For Employee Of The Month
Image source: [deleted]
But of course, we can’t forget the internet’s favorite furry friends: cats. We all know that in ancient Egypt, cats served quite a purpose. They were temple guardians, beloved by all, which, as we all know, is very relatable. But actually, research suggests that cats’ first gig started long before that.
Around 10,000 years ago, as humans transitioned from hunting to farming, settlements became riddled with mice and rats, which stored food lured into granaries. Humans soon realized that African wildcats followed these pests into their settlements, helping protect their food supplies. Eventually, this encouraged the wildcats to live alongside humans, paving the way for the domesticated cats we know today.
#12 Hawks That Help Scare Away Birds At The Airport
Image source: theChaos77
#13 Ticket Inspector
Image source: MinimumStar9653
#14 Inspector Birb
Image source: Frick_The_Government
#15 Nice Employee
Image source: Han-Shot_1st
#16 Met This Pied Crow At The Ren Faire Taking Donations For A Bird Rescue
Image source: laidbacklanny
#17 Reptilian Security Gaurd
Image source: SmoothBrews
Nowadays, though, many kinds of animals have a ginormous amount of responsibilities. More often than not, dogs are still the animals most commonly used for work. They’re used as medical alert dogs for allergies, as well as for cancer and disease detection, and, of course, as police dogs that work hard to find people and detect weapons.
But that’s hardly all. Horses and miniature horses often serve as therapy animals in courtrooms and hospitals, comforting survivors and first responders. Goats and sheep clear dense, invasive weeds, while ferrets carry cords from one side of an underground tube to the other. Smart little creatures, they are.
#18 Coast Guard Puppo
Image source: Dark_Shade_75
#19 Doctor And Nurse
Image source: IHateFacelessPorn
#20 How Do We Feel About Dog Mechanics?
Image source: ReCursing
#21 Programming Snake Making Sure All Code Is Bug Free
Image source: JaneDoe1984
In so many places, even hawks are being used for pest control and to keep other birds away from restaurants and similar establishments. Animals truly are an absolute gift from the universe, not only helping us navigate life more easily, but also allowing us to enjoy their presence in our lives.
So next time you see someone with an unusual pet or a dog wearing a special vest, remember they may just be a good boy or good girl hard at work. Or, in some of these cases, hardly working. But hey, who doesn’t have some of those days?
#22 Douglas Thinks He’s Doing A Great Job Working From Home. But He’s Just Staring At A Stock Photo Of Some Charts… He’s A Good Boy
Image source: generate_witty_name
#23 There Was A Coonstruction Zone On My Road This Morning. Little Guy Pulled A Night Shift To Get It Done
Image source: hemptations
#24 I’ll Take 2 Margaritas Please
Image source: [deleted]
#25 Therapist Cat “Meow”
Image source: [deleted]
#26 It Owns The Civil Engineering Degree!
Image source: sopadebombillas
#27 Japanese Maritime Cat Crew, Cleaning Up The Docks
Image source: jolros
#28 Irrigation Doggo
Image source: Bekfast59
#29 Lawyers Assistant Dog!
Image source: Casketcreep
#30 Grats To Jerry On Joining The Workforce
Image source: StrongPrinciple5284
#31 An Artist
Image source: [deleted]
#32 Cat
Image source: Lobenz
#33 It’s Ok. He’s Got The Right Koalifications
Image source: Master-Plant-5792
#34 This Cat Could Sell Me Anything!
Image source: noonegooder
#35 Bigman
Image source: Proof-Benefit-4172
#36 Very Good Work
Image source: SlinkDogg
#37 I Started A New Job And They Asked If I Had Any Questions
So I Told Them I Wanted To Know If I Could Keep A Live Tarantula At My Desk And They Laughed And Said Yes. So Meet My Office Tarantula
Image source: ConfidentAlbatross39
#38 Such A Heartwarming Picture
Image source: CharmEndermen
#39 Basketball Players
Image source: heartless-tramp
#40 It’s A Good Dog
Image source: chuquel
#41 A Girl Sings, While Her Brother Dances, And Their Cat Does Security
Image source: Mulliganasty
#42 Went To Buy A Car And Found This Very Helpful Salesman
Image source: ImGonnaCreamYaFunny
#43 Our Certified Structural Engineers Will Solve Any Foundational Problems …
Image source: blonderengel
#44 Blessed Job
Image source: cheesypuzzas
#45 Each Year In Italy Animals Are Moved To Higher Ground To Graze But The Lambs Are To Young To Make The Trip So Are Carried In Special Pouches Worn By The Donkeys
Image source: MoyG19
#46 Employee At Local (Portugal) Mcdonalds, Tasked With Keeping Pigeons Away
Image source: 888mphour
#47 New Prime Minister
Image source: Sweet_Illustrator_57
#48 Wikipedia Editor
Image source: NerfNewb141
#49 No Work
Image source: [deleted]
#50 Clams With Jobs! (Crosspost)
Image source: -Phinet-
#51 My Friend’s University Uses Sheep Instead Of Lawnmowers. Much More Eco-Friendly (And Cuter Too!)
Image source: Ok_Campaign_3326
#52 Little Warbler Applying To Captain Our Boat… He’s Hired!
Image source: Piloting_arrowleaf
#53 Give Him A Raise
Image source: [deleted]
#54 Upaws Delivery
Image source: haydevrz
#55 The Photographer’s Assistant
Image source: Lagvaldemag
#56 Saw This Little Helper At UPS Today
Image source: sheriener
#57 This Giant Pouch Rat Wears Tiny Backpacks And Is Trained To Find People Trapped Beneath The Rubble Of Collapsed Buildings After Earthquakes, They Locate Survivors And Report Back For A Treat
Image source: ryaninmidtown
#58 Hedgehog Detective, Sniffing Out The Poopetrator
Image source: Causative_Agent
#59 Bodega Cat Hard At Work
Image source: GutterLoveMusic
#60 Bartender Burro (There Is Beer In The Pouches)
Image source: [deleted]
#61 One Of These Things Is Not Like The Other But He Does An Excellent Job
Image source: JaneDoe1984
#62 He Just Needs A Little Stethoscope
Image source: owls_in_towels
#63 Warning!!! Puppy Security Inspector Steals Hearts And Treats On The Job! (Oc)
Image source: Name_nobody_takes
#64 Neighborhood Patrol Was Caught Working This Morning. Safety First
Image source: Mark_206
#65 Goat Caddie On A Golf Course [adorable]
Image source: Phedericus
#66 Doggo Sells House Plants To Help Owner
Image source: outboundjewl
#67 Painting Rat
Image source: H2OhYeahh
#68 Administrative Assistant!!!
Image source: MyLittleThoughts
#69 Forced Cat
Image source: IGaveAFuckOnce
#70 Newest Train Station Worker
Image source: [deleted]
#71 I Can Help With Deez
Image source: LordFluffums_
#72 Does My Dog Reviewing My Reports Count?
Image source: SailorShitstorm
#73 Team Of Mechanics Doing Some Work On A Patrons Truck
Image source: Gratcraft
#74 Havwe A Nice Day!
Image source: sopadebombillas
#75 Garage Sale Hawker
Image source: [deleted]
#76 Reddit Meet Joseph Broussard He Watches Over His Restaurant And Protects From Furry Invaders
Image source: vgma13
#77 This Corgi Has Important Christmas Business To Attend To
Image source: itsacorgicoddiwomple
#78 Florist💮
Image source: BunEmpire
#79 Plumbers Crack Is A Universal Term
Image source: leeny16
#80 Well Guess I Won’t Ever Help Then
Image source: [deleted]
#81 Is Monk A Job?
Image source: haydevrz
#82 Peter Was Extraordinarily Helpful Moving The Mattress Upstairs
Image source: notnowmaybetonight
#83 Echo The Iguana At School To Talk To Kids About How Awesome Reptiles Are
Image source: ConfidentAlbatross39
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