97 Animal Memes To Make Your Day Way Brighter And Better

Yes, some people are super funny. But animals take comedy to a whole new level. They have the ability to make us laugh without even trying, and most of the time, they’re none the wiser. They don’t need a platform, punchlines or a perfectly-written script. Give a cat a cardboard box and a ball of wool, or a dog a boring sentence delivered with an important facial expression, and what follows is often comedy gold.
Animals can be chaotic, dramatic, curious, affectionate, confused and sometimes, completely crazy. If we’re lucky, we manage to capture their antics on camera, and freeze the moments forever. Then, the internet does the rest, and turns beloved pets into bunch of adorable and hilarious memes. Move over Barbie, Disaster Girl and Side-Eye Chloe… because Bored Panda has compiled a list of the best memes out there, featuring only animals.
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The fact that they lack self-awareness is precisely why some animals are so utterly hilarious. They’re clumsy, chaotic, and fully commit to whatever they’re doing without worrying about embarrassing themselves or looking silly.
“As self-conscious humans — we learn to filter our behavior to obey social conventions — while animals act purely on instinct,” writes Tovah Rainsong. “From a cat chasing its tail to a dog falling off the couch, their lack of inhibition invites us to laugh at the simplicity and charm of their actions.”
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Just because animals don’t always know they’re being funny doesn’t mean they don’t have a sense a humor. A University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) study, published in 2024, found that just like humans, some animals love playing practical jokes, and can tease each other too.
To come to this conclusion, Isabelle Laumer and her peers watched more than 75 hours of videos of great apes interacting with each other. The orangutans, chimpanzees, bonobos and gorillas all lived in zoos, and were filmed going about their daily business. All four species of great apes were observed teasing one another.
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“The researchers identified 18 distinct teasing behaviours, with the top five including poking, hitting, hindering the movement of a fellow ape, body slamming, and pulling on a body part,” reports the BBC. “Some apes repeatedly waved body parts or objects in front of their fellow apes’ faces, or, in the case of orangutans, pulled each other’s hair.”
Laumer says the teasing was intentional, provocative, persistent and included elements of surprise, play and checking for the recipient’s response. It was very similar to the behavior of young human children.
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“What we saw often was that a juvenile would sneak up behind an adult that was busy grooming another ape, and proceed to poke them or hit them on the back, sometimes even surprising them,” Laumer reveals, adding that the youngsters would then wait and watch for the adult’s response.
“Usually, the target would just ignore them,” adds the researcher, “and so they’d persist in their teasing, making the behaviour more and more elaborate and difficult to ignore, until they sometimes ended up slamming the adult with their entire body.”
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But it’s not just apes… According to Marc Bekoff, professor emeritus of ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Colorado, Boulder, our canine friends also engage in teasing behavior.
Bekoff says that for decades, he and his students collected detailed data on different aspects of social play in dogs that most frequently occurs when they are relaxed. They noticed that dogs love to tease each other.
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Beckoff noted that unfamiliar dogs tended to tease more than dogs who already knew each other, most likely, he says, to get to know one another, even during time intervals as short as 5-10 seconds.
“Dogs and other animals just want to have fun and science shows this is so,” Bekoff says. “Using teasing to get an otherwise reluctant dog to goof off and play is a good strategy to use to increase the likelihood that fair play occurs and the golden rules of play and mutually agreed upon codes of conduct are followed.”
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The BBC reports that researchers have found that dolphins appear to produce sounds of joy while they are play-fighting, while elephants trumpet in excitement when playing. “Some parrots have been known to tease other animals for fun, for example by whistling at and confusing the family dog,” adds the site.
One research associate professor at Northwestern University in the US, says that rats are not immune from having fun… Jeffrey Burgdorf has had the rather fun but bizarre job of tickling rats for a living. He reveals that when the rodents are tickled, they squeak joyfully in a high-pitched noise similar to a giggle.
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According to Burgdorf, the rats enjoy it so much that they come back again and again for more. They can even be taught to play hide and seek for a “tickling reward.”
The BBC notes that most of the evidence for animals having a sense of humor is predominantly anecdotal, because very few large-scale studies have been conducted. Our furry and feathery friends may, or may not, be comedians undercover.
What we do know is that they can make humans laugh without even trying.
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