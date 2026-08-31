78 Memes For Anyone Who Stops Scrolling The Second An Animal Shows Up

We may not speak the same language as animals, but we can certainly communicate with them. And they can share some hilarious messages through their body language too, some of which we’re lucky enough to catch on camera.
If you’re as obsessed with animals as we are, we’ve got a list of memes below that might just melt your hearts, pandas. We took a trip to Animal Memes on Facebook and created a compilation of their most wholesome and heartwarming posts. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you giggle!
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While there’s really only about a dozen animals that are commonly kept as household pets, there are hundreds of different species that humans are captivated and fascinated by. We love visiting zoos, animal parks, and watching documentaries about how amazing the animal kingdom is. So if you too can’t get enough animal content, you’ve come to the right place, and you certainly aren’t alone.
According to Forbes, 66% of households in the United States own at least one pet. The most popular pets in the US are dogs, with over 65 million households having at least one. But cats aren’t far behind, as over 46 million American households are home to at least one kitty.
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Pet ownership is also on the rise, as it has increased significantly since the 1980s. Plus, the way that people view their pets has changed over time. Today, more than half of all pet owners consider their animals to be family members, and some even do things like celebrate their furry friends’ birthdays.
Millennials are currently the top pet-owning generation, making up one third of all pet owners. They’re followed by Gen X and baby boomers, who each make up about a quarter of the entire pet-owning population.
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Part of the reason why so many Millennials have dogs and cats may be because many are opting not to have children. In fact, a Harris Poll survey found that 40% of Americans would pick a pet over a child in the future. Amongst Millennials and Gen Zers, 55% said they’d prefer an animal child to a human one. The reasons they cited for this decision were not being in the right stage of life to have a kid, pets are easier to take care of, and having a pet is more affordable than having a child.
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Of course, many people choose to have both children and pets, as you don’t have to simply pick one. But if finances are your primary concern, Consumer Affairs reports that a furry friend might be the perfect solution for you. In many US states, the cost of raising a child is over 5 times as much as the cost of raising a dog.
In Connecticut and Washington, DC, for example, a kid actually costs 9 times as much as a puppy. And while many may argue that raising a child is 10 times more rewarding than having a pet, there are still plenty of benefits that come from having a furry friend around.
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When it comes to the benefits of owning pets, UC Davis Health reports that they can do wonders for our mental health. Having a pet around can reduce stress and anxiety, as well as ease feelings of loneliness. Our furry friends can also provide unconditional love and support. Meanwhile, they create a calming presence that can be impossible to beat. And especially if you live alone and/or don’t have children, having a pet who relies on you can give you a greater sense of purpose.
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Meanwhile, there are physical health benefits that people can gain from pets too. Apparently, the majority of dog owners meet the recommended weekly amount of exercise, simply because they’re always outside walking with or playing with their pups. Plus, having animals around can relax you, which will in turn lower your heart rate and blood pressure. Even just a good cuddle with your kitty can improve your health.
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It can also be wonderful for elderly adults to have pets around, as many of us tend to get lonely as we get older. But having a companion in the form of a dog or cat can reduce a person’s risk of developing depression. Plus, playing with an animal promotes exercise, reduces stress, and can even decrease a person’s risk of developing dementia. Fighting loneliness is one of the most important things an older adult can do for their health. And if they don’t have a spouse or family member to live with, a pet can be a perfect solution.
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Are you enjoying these hilarious and heartwarming animal memes, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you find particularly adorable, and let us know in the comments below what your favorite animal is. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring animal memes, look no further than right here!
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