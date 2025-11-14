50 Most Wholesome Rescue Pet Photos Of The Month (February Edition)

Another month, another list of rescue pets. We at Bored Panda have made it our monthly tradition to visit the subreddit r/BeforeNAfterAdoption, and it’s incredibly sweet to see that people continue to open their doors and hearts to neglected shelter animals that deserve a second chance at life.
Best Friends Animal Society estimates that 5.4 million cats and dogs entered US shelters in 2019 (52% of them were dogs and 48% were cats). 79% of these animals were saved. And while it breaks my heart that 625,000 cats and dogs were killed, we’ve come a long way since 2014, when as many as 4 million animals were killed in American shelters and the national save rate was just 50%.
Yes, we can and should do better. But these photos prove we’re getting there!
When you are done scrolling through the list, fire up our previous pieces on r/BeforeNAfterAdoption: January, December, November.
#1 This Stray Cat Was Hit By A Car, Had A Broken Jaw And Arm. Doctors Did Surgery But Had To Remove Most Of Her Teeth. She Recovered Fully And Has A Goofy Smile Now. One Of The Surgeons Adopted Her Straight From The Clinic And Named Her Duchess The Miracle Cat
Image source: reddit.com
#2 Went To Adopt A Kitten Yesterday And Her Sister Started Crying For Her As Soon As They Were Separated. So Now I Have Two Kittens. Best Decision Ever!
Image source: reddit.com
#3 First Night Home From The Shelter After Adoption
Image source: reddit.com
#4 Sterile Cat Gets An Adoption Kitten From The Streets
Image source: reddit.com
#5 Went To Adopt Orange Cat, Got A Cat With Orange Eyes
Image source: reddit.com
#6 The Moment I Knew I Had To Adopt Him
Image source: reddit.com
#7 This Lucky Little Lady Was Found Abandoned In The Middle Of The Road At Just A Few Weeks Old. She Was Missing One Eye And The Other Was So Severely Infected That It Had To Be Removed. After Nursing Her Back To Health, She Was Too Amazing To Put Up For Adoption. So, Meet Smishy!
Image source: reddit.com
#8 I Just Adopted My First Pet! This Is Kisa, She Is My Emotional Support Animal My BF And I Discovered She’s A Naturally Cuddly Kitty Who Loves Pets! In Only 3 Days She’s Made Her Own Little Nap Spot On My Bed, And We Chill While I Do Homework. She’s Also Beautiful To Boot!
Image source: reddit.com
#9 Since I Adopted Her She Has Been Hiding Under The Couch And Today She Came To Me For The First Time After Two Weeks
Image source: reddit.com
#10 It Took 3 Months, But Our Rescue Boy Has Learned That Beds Are Safe And Comfy. After 5 Years Alone In An Outdoor Concrete Run, It’s Beautiful To See Him So Relaxed
Image source: reddit.com
#11 After A Decade In A Shelter, A Rescue Dog Named Wiggles Finally Has A Home
Image source: 17 days ago
#12 Been Telling Myself The Only Way To Keep Them Together Is To Just Adopt Them Myself. It’s Not My Fault. I Have No Choice
Image source: reddit.com
#13 I Volunteer For A Cat Shelter And This Kitten Was Dropped Off By A Woman Who Said Her Neighbors Were Trying To Kill Him Because They Didn’t Like Black Cats. After Being Treated For An Abscess On His Leg Caused By A Bb, I’ve Adopted Him So He Can Derp His Life Away In Comfort And Safety
Image source: reddit.com
#14 Might Have Adopted A Seal Instead Of A Puppo
Image source: reddit.com
#15 He’s 12 Years Old And I’m Hoping To Make His Golden Years Brighter By Adopting Him. Reddit, Meet Charlie!
Image source: reddit.com
#16 This Is Nazuka, We Rescued Him A Couple Hours Ago. He Used To Live Under A Broke Down Car, We Adopted Him And He’s Now My Husband’s First Dog
Image source: reddit.com
#17 We Officially Ended Our Foster And Now We’re His Forever Home!
Image source: reddit.com
#18 Went To My Local Shelter To Adopt A Cat And This Lovebug Ran Up To Sit In My Lap. She Was Found On A City Sidewalk Giving Birth Months Ago. Her Kittens Have Since Been Adopted But This Mama Cat Has Been Living At The Shelter. She Arrived At My Apartment Today And Has Already Made Herself At Home
Image source: reddit.com
#19 I’ve Been Dreaming Of Adopting A Velvet Hippo For Years. The Perfect Girl Was Surrendered At My Hospital And Now She’s All Mine
Image source: reddit.com
#20 Our Foster Puppy When We Told Her We Were Adopting Her
Image source: reddit.com
#21 Tried To Adopt One Loaf, Ended Up With Twin Loaves
Image source: reddit.com
#22 Rescued My Neighbor’s Chicken A Few Weeks Back, Now She Comes Knocking On My Door Every Morning To Gossip
Image source: reddit.com
#23 My First Ever Pet Besides A Goldfish, Everyone Meet Pluto. I Rescued Her From An Animal Shelter
Image source: reddit.com
#24 So Apparently My Brother Adopted A Stray Cat And When I Came To Visit, He Introduced Himself Before I Could Get Into The House!
Image source: reddit.com
#25 From Stray To Foster To Forever Home. I Think She Likes It Here
Image source: reddit.com
#26 Just Helped My Boss Adopt A Puppy
Image source: reddit.com
#27 Statler, A Rescued 33 Year Old Indian Flying Fox Here At Bat World Sanctuary, Has Been Getting Some Crazy Social Media Attention Lately! He Sends His Love And Appreciation
Image source: reddit.com
#28 I Found This Little Guy Yelling Alone In The Scrapyard, After A Clean Up And A Trip To The Vets To Check For A Microchip, I Can Finally Say I’ve Adopted My First Kitten! Welcome Arthur
Image source: reddit.com
#29 Our New Rescue Dog Already Gives Us The Cutest Derpy Smile
Image source: reddit.com
#30 This Is My Rescue Twinky. She Likes To Wave
Image source: reddit.com
#31 Meet Paisley! Her Mama Was A Stray Kitten My Sister Took In And Adopted. Paisley Is Now An Indoor Only Kitten And Has Found Her “Forever” Home With Me. These Are Pics Of Her At 3, 4, 5 & 6 Weeks
Image source: reddit.com
#32 Not Even One Year Old, Moved 5 Times. Now He’s Finally At His Forever Home, Welcome Home Little Guy!
Image source: www.reddit.com
#33 My Boyfriend & I Finally Adopted A Puppy After Dreaming About It For Months. Welcome Home Winston!
Image source: reddit.com
#34 Our New Rescue Kitty Watching People Shovel Snow Outside Blep!
Image source: reddit.com
#35 My Wife And I Taking This Rescue Pup To His Forever Home
Image source: reddit.com
#36 Shelter Dog Near Me From Last Fall. He Was Adopted! That Lip!
Image source: reddit.com
#37 We Adopted This 7 Year Old Weiner Dog Two Weeks Ago, My 14 Year Old Beagle Mix Seems To Be Okay With It
Image source: reddit.com
#38 About To Adopt This Boy. He Shall Be Named, Beef Supreme
Image source: reddit.com
#39 Just Adopted This Guy This Morning! His Name Is Franklin And Is 3 Years Old
Image source: reddit.com
#40 Gretchen Says Good Morning! I Adopted Her A Couple Days Ago And She’s The Sweetest Lil Muppet In The World!
Image source: reddit.com
#41 I Work At A Shelter And Told Myself “If No One Adopts Him Soon I Will, But He Will Be Gone Quick.” A Week Went By And He Was Still There. And Now He’s Mine
Image source: reddit.com
#42 Here Is The Smiling Blep Of Odin, A Rescue With One Eye And A One Very Big Heart
Image source: reddit.com
#43 Appreciation Post. Newest Member Of The Family. Went To Three Homes Prior To Ours. Finally Settled Into Her Forever Home
Image source: www.reddit.com
#44 I Heard You Guys Like Floppy Eared Babies… Here Is Charlie The Day We Adopted Her
Image source: reddit.com
#45 I Adopted My First Cat Today!! Meet Nova!
Image source: reddit.com
#46 Chopper The Rescue Piggy Is Settling In Well To His Forever Home. Currently Building Him A Little Piggy House!!
Image source: www.reddit.com
#47 After A Long Journey, Kendall Was So Pleased To Be In Her Forever Home
Image source: reddit.com
#48 I Rescued This Lazy Butt Two Weeks Ago
Image source: reddit.com
#49 Catfruit, The Newest Addition To Our House! Gizmo The Rescue Kitten Joined Our Family Today
Image source: reddit.com
#50 I Adopted Scotty Kitten Yesterday And We’re Totally Obsessed With Each Other
Image source: reddit.com
Follow Us