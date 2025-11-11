Shelter Dog Photobooth Pics Helps More Pups Find Forever Homes (25 pics)

We’ve previously covered the Humane Society of Utah, an animal rescue and adoption organization in the U.S that famously takes “photo booth” pictures of dogs to get them adopted. Now, pet photographer Guinnevere Shuster is back again, with another series of whimsical dog photos that are looking for a home.
Are you in the market for a live-in best friend, and live in Utah? Then be sure to check out the Humane Society’s webpage below, along with the this latest set of photos on Bored Panda. Love (or man’s best friend) might find you, if only you give it the chance!
More info: utahhumane.org | Facebook | Twitter
#1 Nero – Adopted
#2 Kenai – Adopted
#3 Floyd – Adopted
#4 Jack – Adopted
#5 Rhino – Adopted
#6 Jax – Adopted
#7 Charlie
#8 Little Bear – Adopted
#9 Bandit – Adopted
#10 Bit O’ Honey – Adopted
#11 Charlie – Adopted
#12 Lacey – Adopted
#13 Chip
#14 CJ and his brother Badger – Adopted
#15 Annie -Adopted
#16 Droopie – Adopted
#17 Roxy – Adopted
#18 Jack – Adopted
#19 Russo – Adopted
#20 Artimus – Adopted
#21 Fido – Adopted
#22 Dug – Adopted
#23 Hero – Adopted
#24 Spot – Adopted
#25 Angel – Adopted
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us