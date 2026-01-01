Adam Peaty Changes His Name After Controversial Wedding To Gordon Ramsay’s Daughter, Ex Responds

Adam Peaty has once again found himself at the center of controversy following his marriage to Gordon Ramsay’s daughter, after recently revealing a name change post-nuptials.
On December 27, the Olympic swimmer tied the knot with Holly Ramsay in a lavish ceremony at Bath Abbey, a celebration that notably excluded members of Peaty’s side of the family.
The couple’s decision to unveil their updated names shortly after the wedding sparked a heated online debate, with critics branding the move “pathetic” and “awful,” particularly in light of pointed remarks made by Peaty’s ex about the change.
Just two days after their wedding, and as the couple jetted off on their honeymoon, Peaty updated his name on social media.
He wasn’t the only one to do so, as his wife Holly Ramsay also changed her name.
The newlyweds debuted their updated names on their respective Instagram accounts, opting for a double-barrelled surname to honor each other.
Holly announced her name as Holly Ramsay Peaty, while her husband became Adam Ramsay Peaty.
While it is traditionally more common for women to take their husband’s surname, Adam’s decision prompted strong reactions online.
Social media users were quick to share their opinions, with many questioning the motivation behind the move.
One person reacted, “Changing his name to Ramsay-Peaty… It is hard to avoid the uncharitable thought that this is a business deal as much as it is a marriage.”
Another commented, “How awful that peaty decided to make his name different… and Holly possibly wants to hang onto her name because her father has made it famous.”
A third added, “For holly, i think she still wants her celebrity surname and its a nicer name than peaty. For adam, i think hes chomping at the bit to fully immerse himself into his new celebrity family and is loving being a ramsay.”
Some even dragged the Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay into the conversation, writing, “When they must know how much their good friends the Beckham’s must be hurting from their son doing pretty much the same thing… They seem like an amazingly shallow bunch.”
The remark referred to the reportedly strained relationship between David and Victoria Beckham and their son Brooklyn Beckham, who, like Adam, adopted a double-barrelled surname after marrying Nicola Peltz and now goes by Brooklyn Joseph Peltz Beckham.
The Beckham and Ramsay families are known to be close friends, often describing one another as “extended family.”
Shortly after Adam’s name-change reveal, his ex-girlfriend Eirianedd Munroe, who shares a five-year-old son, George, with the swimmer, allegedly addressed the situation, calling the move “hypocritical.”
According to a friend of Munroe, Adam had previously refused her suggestion that their son carry both parents’ surnames when he was born in 2020.
The friend told The Sun, “It feels a bit rich to Eiri that Adam has been quick to change his name but didn’t allow her the same right for their son.”
“It appears Adam is being a bit hypocritical.”
However, while Munroe was reportedly unhappy with Adam’s name change, she is said to hold no ill will toward Holly.
The source continued, “Eiri knows she is lucky that George has a stepmum like Holly. Although she says Adam has double standards over changing his name, she can’t fault him as a dad.”
Another source close to the Peaty family told the publication that Adam’s new name “will feel like a massive slight to Caroline [his mom] and Mark [his dad], but Adam just wants the circus to end.”
They continued, “Holly wanted to double-barrel their surnames and Adam has followed suit. It’s what they always planned. His parents may be upset but it’s not intentional.”
Reportedly, the swimmer’s entire family, except for his sister Bethany Peaty, were uninvited from the wedding due to the ongoing feud.
According to multiple reports, the falling out between Adam and his parents began during preparations for his and Holly’s engagement party in December last year.
Tensions escalated further last month when Caroline was not invited to Holly’s bachelorette party, despite Holly’s mother, sisters, and family friends, including Victoria Beckham, being in attendance.
Adam’s aunt, Louise Williams, publicly criticized Holly at the time, calling her “divisive and hurtful” for excluding her mother-in-law.
Louise also reportedly sent her nephew a scathing text message moments before the nuptials on December 27, writing, “I hope you never suffer the depth of pain you have put your mother through and despite it all she loves you still.”
“Shame on you both. Shame. Remember on this, your happiest day, and on each anniversary of your happiest day, that you hurt your mum so deeply her soul screams.”
The controversy deepened further when Gordon Ramsay, during his father-of-the-bride speech, appeared to make a subtle dig at the absence of Adam’s family.
Referencing his wife, Tana Ramsay, Gordon told Adam, “Look at Tana, and that’s what you have to look forward to.”
He added that his wife “will be a good mum to them both,” before turning to his daughter and remarking, “Shame you don’t have the same.”
Addressing Gordon’s cryptic remarks, an insider told The Sun in a recent interview, “This was the Ramsays’ plan all along. They wanted Adam’s family gone, and they have succeeded.”
“Caroline did everything and more to help Adam. She and Mark sacrificed a lot to get him where he is. Adam ought to be ashamed of himself for going ahead with the wedding without them after everything they did to support him.”
“Gordon in control of that relationship surprised he hasn’t made him sign a contract regarding money and income,” wrote one netizen
