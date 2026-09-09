Actress’s ‘Snobbish’ Red Carpet Response Under Scrutiny, Ignites Hollywood Debate After Resurfaced Clip Goes Viral

German actress Sandra Hüller, 48, has built a reputation as one of Europe’s most acclaimed movie stars, earning widespread recognition in Hollywood for films such as Anatomy of a Fall and The Zone of Interest.
In 2026, she appeared alongside Ryan Gosling in the blockbuster science-fiction film Project Hail Mary and earned widespread critical praise for her grounded portrayal of Eva Stratt.
Now, weeks before her next project, Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Tom Cruise-starrer dark comedy, Digger, hits theaters, a resurfaced red-carpet clip has put Hüller in a very different spotlight, with viewers criticizing her for blunt and straightforward responses.
“I love her, but in all the interviews of hers I’ve seen, she always responds kind of snobbish,” one person said.
Sandra Hüller drew criticism for her direct answer on the 2024 Oscars red carpet
Sandra Hüller’s performance as novelist Sandra Voyter in Justine Triet’s 2023 French legal drama Anatomy of a Fall earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.
At the 2024 Oscars, decked in a black off-shoulder custom Schiaparelli by Daniel Roseberry and a Cartier diamond necklace, Hüller was asked about the film and her character on the red carpet.
In one interview, she was asked about her now-famous scene from Anatomy of a Fall, where her character, Sandra, and her husband Samuel, played by Samuel Maleski, have a bitter and violent marital argument.
The interviewer asked her how she prepared for the scene, “with all the rage just coming out.”
“Oh, I really have to disappoint you,” Hüller answers with a poker face. “It’s not so much. I just learned the lines.”
As a clip of the interview began circulating online again in September 2026, users quickly dissected the actress’ answer and facial expression, with some accusing her of being dismissive.
“She can be pretentious,” one person said. Another wrote, “I think she doesn’t like doing the interviews.”
“She’s German, what did you expect?” said a third.
Sandra Hüller doesn’t treat media interviews as “casual chat over coffee”
Part of the reaction to Sandra Hüller’s mannerisms may also come down to differing expectations around celebrity culture.
In America, Hüller’s restrained approach can seem curt and abrupt to audiences who are accustomed to celebrities smiling, joking with reporters, and carefully maintaining an upbeat public image.
However, German and other European publications have often described her as thoughtful and precise, and fans in those regions have praised her for being pragmatic rather than eager to play up a loud and “bubbly” celebrity persona.
Sandra Hüller has herself stated that she does not view interviews as fun social encounters.
“I refuse to get used to success. It’s not something to take for granted. If I went to work with the label ‘successful actress’ on my forehead, I might as well go home,” she told Austrian outlet Die Presse in 2024.
“I already have a lot of experience with large events and the public eye, but that hasn’t led to any kind of complacency,” she continued.
“Speaking with journalists still requires just as much concentration from me as it ever did. It remains work. An interview isn’t a casual chat over coffee.”
She also said the industry “badly burned” her in the first few years of her career, and she has since learned to maintain strict boundaries.
Sandra Hüller’s “cool” stance on acting has earned her just as many fans
While a few continued to voice their criticism, most came out in Sandra Hüller’s support, cheering her on for “keeping it real” in the face of “idiotic questions.”
“She’s so real for that, like, she’s an actor. She lets the text speak for itself,” one said.
Another wrote, “Meanwhile the guys are extra dramatic talking about how they nearly went insane to deliver one line.”
“Method actors have always struck me as a tremendous stupidity. If you studied to ‘act,’ why do you have to turn into your character?” wrote another.
While Hüller kept it simple, several actresses have previously criticized the stature given to method acting, a technique in which performers fully immerse themselves in a role and stay in character even when not filming.
“I’ve gotten very into roles, but I think it’s honestly a luxury that women can’t afford,” Natalie Portman told The Wall Street Journal in 2024. “I don’t think that children or partners would be very understanding of, you know, me making everyone call me ‘Jackie Kennedy’ all the time.”
Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images
The same year, Kirsten Dunst also dismissed the idea of method acting in an interview with GQ, saying, “What? Am I gonna be like that with my kids when I come home? Speaking in an accent? I can’t do that. It seems like something only men can afford to do.”
“If you’ll notice, women don’t method act because we have things to take care of, so we can’t completely lose our minds,” Anya Taylor-Joy told Complex News in 2026.
“She’s not snobbish, she’s German,” one netizen commented
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