13 Actors Who Had One Major Hit And Then Vanished From Hollywood, Here’s Why

Hollywood has no shortage of actors who seemed destined for stardom, only to disappear just when audiences expected to see more.
These actors delivered a breakout performance that turned them into superstars overnight. However, they somehow never recaptured the same level of success nor managed to build a lasting career.
While their most popular role pigeonholed some, others faced career setbacks, personal problems, and an ever-changing industry that prevented them from leaving a lasting impact.
The actors who once looked like Hollywood’s next big stars quietly disappeared, forcing fans to ask what happened to them.
Here’s why these 13 actors vanished from Hollywood at the peak of their popularity.
#1 Jake Lloyd (Stars Wars)
Jake Lloyd catapulted to global fame at just 10 years old thanks to his role as young Anakin Skywalker in 1999’s Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.
The film was a commercial success and marked the beginning of the Star Wars prequel trilogy. However, shortly after its release, Lloyd stepped away from acting, with his final major role coming in the 2001 sports drama Madison.
In 2012, the former child star said he stepped away from acting after facing bullying and harassment at school because of his Star Wars role
.
“My entire school life was really a living hell,” he told The Sun.
In a 2024 interview, Lloyd’s mother, Lisa, disputed that account, citing her separation from Lloyd’s father and her son’s mental health struggles as key factors in his decision to quit acting.
He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder during high school but initially refused treatment. After experiencing hallucinations in college, Lloyd was later diagnosed with and treated for paranoid schizophrenia.
Following what his family described as a “psychotic break” in May 2023, he was hospitalized for 18 months.
By May 2026, the 37-year-old was nearing the end of a schizophrenia treatment program and looking forward to pursuing a career in esports.
“I’m in the right place about things,” he said in an interview.
Image source: Lucasfilm, Albert L. Ortega/WireImage
#2 Alicia Silverstone (Clueless)
Alicia Silverstone made her acting debut in 1993, but her performance as Cher Horowitz in the 1995 teen comedy Clueless turned her into a Hollywood sensation almost overnight.
However, Silverstone later admitted that she wasn’t equipped to handle the level of fame the role brought. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2023, she described it as a “very complicated” time in her life.
She then starred as Barbara Wilson/Batgirl in 1997’s Batman & Robin, which was panned by critics and became a commercial disappointment. Over the next two decades, Silverstone took frequent breaks from acting, instead focusing on activism.
“I was so overwhelmed. I was just a theatre kid. I never wanted to be in movies or TV,” she told The Guardian in 2015.
“So I decided I would use this to spotlight something that is very meaningful to me. I went on a quest to change the world,” she added.
In a 2025 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Silverstone reiterated that while she loves acting, she often takes breaks to focus on other parts of her life.
“I’ve figured out that you can do all the things,” she said.
In July 2026, Variety reported that the 49-year-old would reprise her role as Cher in a Clueless sequel series being developed for Paramount+.
Image source: Paramount Pictures, Glenn Francis
#3 Erik Per Sullivan (Malcolm In The Middle)
For viewers of Malcolm in the Middle, Erik Per Sullivan remains forever associated with Dewey, the awkward yet gifted fourth son of Hal and Lois.
Sullivan started his acting career at just seven years old and appeared in 151 episodes of the hit Fox sitcom. However, after the series ended in 2006, he appeared in a handful of films before stepping away from acting.
In 2025, Sullivan’s co-star Jane Kaczmarek, who played his mother on the show, revealed that he had moved on from acting.
“He did Malcolm for seven years. He started at 7; he ended at 14. He wasn’t interested in acting at all,” she said.
In 2026, Malcolm in the Middle returned for a four-episode revival, and while Sullivan was reportedly offered “buckets of money,” he ultimately chose not to reprise his role.
“Good for him,” one fan wrote in response to his decision.
Kaczmarek also revealed that the former child star had shifted his focus to academics and was studying Victorian literature. The 35-year-old is currently studying at Harvard University.
Image source: Hulu, Brad Barket /Getty Images
#4 Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls)
Lacey Chabert began her career as a child star and had already amassed a long list of credits before landing her signature role as Gretchen Wieners in 2004’s Mean Girls. However, the film’s success meant her professional identity was closely tied to the role.
“People tweet me every day hundreds of times, if not thousands of times [with] lines from the movie,” she told EW in 2014.
After supporting roles in films like Black Christmas (2006) and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009), Chabert shifted her focus to television movies and voice acting.
In 2010, she appeared in her first Hallmark Channel movie, and by 2014, she had become one of the network’s most recognizable stars, having appeared in nearly 40 films.
In 2018, the actress revealed that Hallmark movies are typically filmed in 15 days, a schedule that fits perfectly around her responsibilities as a mother.
“Working and being a very hands-on mom is a challenge, but I’m thankful to work at a place that makes it easier for me,” she said.
Chabert effectively stepped away from the traditional studio system to focus on her family while building a successful second career in Hallmark movies.
“I love her. She’s my favorite person in every Hallmark movie,” one fan said.
Image source: CBS via Getty Images, Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
#5 Jack Gleeson (Game Of Thrones)
Jack Gleeson became one of television’s most despised villains with his portrayal of Joffrey Baratheon in Game of Thrones.
The Irish actor began his acting career at the age of eight and had small parts in films such as Batman Begins. However, he rose to global stardom as Joffrey.
Despite being at the peak of his popularity, Gleeson stepped away from screen acting in 2014 after finishing his run on Game of Thrones.
At the time, rumors circulated that his decision was prompted by negative fan reactions, with some reports suggesting he had faced hostility during public appearances. Gleeson refuted these rumors during an appearance at the LA Comic Con in 2016.
“Thankfully, I’ve never had any negative fan experiences or anything,” he said.
In 2023, Gleeson addressed his retirement while speaking at University College Dublin. He reiterated that he quit screen acting because the work “became kind of mechanical” and he had become “less kind of passionate” about it.
The 31-year-old has since returned to television, appearing on shows such as The Sandman and House of Guinness.
Image source: HBO, Mike Marsland/WireImage
#6 Alex Winter (Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure)
Alex Winter began his acting career in the mid-1980s but rose to prominence as Bill S. Preston in 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and its sequel.
However, by 26, Winter was burned out by acting and decided to pursue a life away from the limelight. Winter later revealed that he was s*xually a*used as a child, which influenced his decision to step away from acting.
Speaking to The Guardian in 2025, the former child star said that he only began to process the trauma after moving from New York to London.
“I just wanted to get the hell out of the public eye, and just be on the tube, going to my office in Soho and start a family,” he stated.
Despite his difficult experiences in Hollywood, Winter reprised his role as Preston for the third installment of the Bill & Ted franchise, released in 2020. He also transitioned to working behind the camera, amassing several directorial credits over the years.
Image source: MGM, John Nacion/FilmMagic
#7 Neel Sethi (The Jungle Book)
2016’s The Jungle Book was a box-office juggernaut that also helped breathe new life into Disney’s live-action remakes.
At the center of the adaptation was 12-year-old Neel Sethi, whose portrayal of Mowgli launched him into stardom almost overnight.
When he was handpicked for the role, Sethi had very little acting experience but quickly embraced the opportunity. However, during a 2016 interview with HuffPost, he admitted that he had no plans to make a career in Hollywood.
“But when it comes to my future, while I do want to do some more acting, what I’d really like to do is become a dentist like my Mom & Dad,” he stated.
Following the film’s release, he made a guest appearance on the comedy series The Last O.G. in 2019 before returning to school. He later attended a performing arts school in New York.
He made his acting comeback with the 2023 low-budget horror comedy All You Need Is Blood.
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures, Kevin Winter/Getty Images
#8 Liesel Matthews (A Little Princess)
Liesel Pritzker Simmons, also known as Liesel Matthews, rose to fame with the 1995 film A Little Princess. Her portrayal of Sara Crewe, a young girl relegated to servitude after her father’s apparent demise, received critical acclaim.
She later starred alongside Harrison Ford in the 1997 action thriller Air Force One and appeared in the 2000 film Blast before pausing her acting career. The former child star comes from the wealthy Pritzker family and later attended Columbia University.
Despite keeping a low profile, she made headlines in 2002 after filing a $6 billion lawsuit against her father and cousins over alleged misappropriation of trust funds. The lawsuit was settled out of court, with Simmons receiving roughly $280 million in cash.
In a 2019 interview with Worth, she explained her decision to stop acting and pivot to investing.
“I was in college. I was still doing shows—I’ve always done a lot of theater. So I was in New York, and I was like, I’m not sure that this is the highest and best use of my time,” she said.
The 42-year-old later turned her attention to philanthropy and founded the Blue Haven Initiative in 2012 to pursue impact investing.
Image source: Warner Bros, Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
#9 Noah Ringer (The Last Airbender)
Born in Dallas, Texas, Noah Ringer trained as a martial artist before making his Hollywood debut. He was only 12 when he was cast as Aang in the 2010 live-action adaptation of the animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender.
However, the film underperformed at the box office and has since been widely criticized as one of the worst adaptations of all time.
In 2011, Ringer appeared in his second major Hollywood project, starring alongside Daniel Craig and Harrison Ford in Cowboys & Aliens.
The film was also a critical and commercial failure, marking Ringer’s final screen appearance. While Ringer has never publicly announced his retirement, reports suggest he faced harassment over his portrayal of Aang.
After a brief stint in Hollywood, he quietly returned to everyday life and has largely kept a low profile.
Image source: Paramount Pictures, Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
#10 Jaye Davidson (The Crying Game)
Jaye Davidson made his acting debut in 1992’s The Crying Game, playing Dil, a transgender woman. The film emerged as a critical and commercial success, earning Davidson a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the 65th Academy Awards.
Over the next few years, he appeared in several films before deciding to retire from acting. At a special 25th anniversary screening of The Crying Game in 2017, Davidson, who is openly gay, spoke about his decision to quit acting.
He said, “Back then I did not think there were enough roles for black people. And then when you add openly gay black people, that’s the double whammy. So I thought I would be scrambling for the crumbs. And it’s hard to live off crumbs.”
After leaving Hollywood, Davidson worked as a fashion assistant in London before moving to Paris, where he built a career as a fashion stylist and model.
Image source: Miramax, LLC, Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
#11 Peter Ostrum (Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory)
Peter Ostrum catapulted to fame as Charlie Bucket in 1971’s Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, starring Gene Wilder.
Ostrum was 12 years old when he was cast in the film and was reportedly offered a three-film contract afterward. However, the child star soon decided he wasn’t suited for showbiz and never acted again.
After he returned home from filming, Ostrum’s family acquired a horse, and the animal’s veterinarian left a lasting impression on the teenager.
“This person really enjoyed what he did for a living,” he recalled.
While he briefly considered a return to acting, Ostrum eventually decided to pursue a degree in veterinary medicine. He studied at the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine and earned his veterinary degree in 1984.
“Being in the film industry as a child was hard, and I couldn’t keep it going. But in the end, leaving was the right decision,” he told HollywoodChicago in 2011.
The 68-year-old worked at the Countryside Veterinary Clinic in Lowville, New York, before retiring in 2023.
Image source: Warner Bros, Chuck Fishman/Getty Images
#12 Rick Moranis (Honey, I Shrunk The Kids)
After getting his start in comedy, Rick Moranis made his acting debut in the 1983 film Strange Brew. He appeared in hit movies such as Ghostbusters and Spaceballs, but it wasn’t until 1989’s Honey, I Shrunk the Kids that he became a household name.
After the film catapulted him to mainstream success, Moranis took a hiatus from acting following his appearance in 1997’s Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves. In an interview with USA Today in October 2005, the actor revealed he had taken a break from acting to focus on his children.
Moranis’ wife, Ann Belsky, had passed away from cancer in 1991 while he was working on Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. The couple had two children, and Moranis found it “too difficult” to raise them as a single parent while “making movies.”
“So I took a little bit of a break. And the little bit of a break turned into a longer break, and then I found that I really didn’t miss it,” he said.
After a nearly three-decade hiatus, Moranis is making a comeback by reprising his role as Dark Helmet in the upcoming Spaceballs: The New One.
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures, Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
#13 Jeff Cohen (The Goonies)
When it was released in 1985, The Goonies became a smash hit, turning its ensemble of child actors into Hollywood’s rising stars. While many of them, like Sean Astin and Josh Brolin, rose to A-list status, Jeff Cohen quietly disappeared from the spotlight.
He was only 10 years old when he was cast as Lawrence “Chunk” Cohen, a clumsy, food-loving member of the titular group. Following his breakout role, Cohen appeared in a string of TV movies and shows before eventually stepping away from acting.
Decades later, Cohen remains widely remembered for his portrayal of Chunk. In 2015, Cohen spoke about his decision to quit acting ahead of the film’s 30th anniversary during an interview with the Daily Mail.
He revealed that he was initially cast because of his weight, but as he grew older and hit puberty, it became difficult for him to book “fat kid roles.”
“It was terrible. My first love was acting, but puberty had other ideas. It was a forced retirement. I didn’t give up acting. Acting gave me up,” he said.
Cohen eventually studied law and earned a J.D. from UCLA School of Law in 2000. The 52-year-old now works as an entertainment lawyer, having co-founded a Los Angeles-based legal firm in 2002.
Image source: Amblin Entertainment, Dr. Billy Ingram/WireImage
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