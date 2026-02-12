Score 26/26 On This Quiz To Prove That You Know Your Actors As Well As The ABCs

by

Even if you think you’re not a celebrity follower, chances are, you’ve seen as many movies and TV shows as the next guy. So if you’ve ever thought to yourself, ‘Oh, I’ve seen them before’ or ‘Hey, I didn’t know Brad Pitt stars in this movie’, your performance in this actors-and-actresses trivia might surprise you.

In this quiz, you’ll answer 26 questions, one for every letter of the alphabet, each relating to the on-screen professionals that everyone adores. Rewind your movie memory tapes and let’s begin!

Image credits: cottonbro studio

